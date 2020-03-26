Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Oleh Kelompok 8: Tsabita Ariba F. A 01211540000100 Vina Rizky Andina 01211640000001 Enggar Fachrina Sari 01211640000004 Awanda Gita 01211640000007 PENENTUAN LAJU REAKSI CLOCK THE OLD NASSAU
  2. 2.  Perhitungan Konsentrasi a) Larutan A M = mol amilum+ mol Na2S2O3 volume total M = massa amilum Mr amilum + 𝑚𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑎 𝑁𝑎2𝑆2𝑂3 𝑀𝑟 𝑁𝑎2𝑆2𝑂3 vol total M = 2 g 162 g/mol + 7,5 𝑔 190 𝑔/𝑚𝑜𝑙 0,5 L M = 0,012 mol + 0,039 mol 0,5 L M = 0,051 mol 0,5 L M = 0,102 M b) Larutan B M = mol HgCl2 volume M = massa HgCl2 Mr HgCl2 volume M = 1,5 g 272 g/mol 0,5 L M = 0,0051 mol 0,5 L M = 0,0102 M
  3. 3. c) Larutan C M = mol KIO3 volume M = massa KIO3 Mr KIO3 volume M = 7,5 gram 214 gram/mol 0,5 L M = 0,035 mol 0,5 L M = 0,07 M Perhitungan Laju Reaksi t = 7,06 s v = [KIO3] 𝑡 𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 v = 0,07 M 6 𝑠 v = 0,012 M/s
  4. 4. Larutan A 1. 𝑛 𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑢𝑚 = 𝑚 𝑀𝑅 = 0,4047 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚 162 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚/𝑚𝑜𝑙 = 2,498𝑥10^ − 3 𝑚𝑜𝑙 2. 𝑛 𝑁𝑎2𝑆2𝑂3 = 𝑚 𝑀𝑅 = 1,5 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚 190 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚/𝑚𝑜𝑙 = 7,8𝑥10^ − 3 𝑚𝑜𝑙 Volume total = 0,1 L M= = 𝑛 𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑢𝑚 + 𝑛 𝑁𝑎2𝑆2𝑂3 𝑣𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 = 2,498𝑥10−3 𝑚𝑜𝑙+ 7,8𝑥10^−3 𝑚𝑜𝑙 0,1 L = 0,103 M • Perhitungan Konsentrasi
  5. 5. Larutan B 1. 𝑛 𝐻𝑔𝐶𝑙2 = 𝑚 𝑀𝑅 = 𝑜.3 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚 272 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚/𝑚𝑜𝑙 = 1,1𝑥10−3 𝑚𝑜𝑙 Volume total = 0,1 L M= = 𝑛 𝐻𝑔𝐶𝑙2 𝑣𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 = 1,1𝑥10−3 𝑚𝑜𝑙 0,1 L = 0,011M
  6. 6. Larutan C 1. 𝑛 𝐾𝐼𝑂3 = 𝑚 𝑀𝑅 = 1,5 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚 214,0 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚/𝑚𝑜𝑙 = 7𝑥10^ − 3 𝑚𝑜𝑙 Volume total = 0,1 L M= = 𝑛 𝐾𝐼𝑂3 𝑣𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 = 7𝑥10−3 𝑚𝑜𝑙 0,1 L = 0,07 M
  7. 7. Perhitungan Laju Reaksi (Pada Run 1/Demo Reaksi) t = 7 s v = [KIO3] 𝑡 𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 v = 0,07 M 7 𝑠 v = 0,01 M/s
  8. 8.  Pengenceran Larutan C M1 = 0,07 M; V1 = 25 mL  Larutan C1 (V2 = 25 mL + 2 mL = 27 mL) M1V1 = M2V2 0,07 M x 25 mL = M2 x 27 mL M2 = 0,065 M  Larutan C2 (V2 = 25 mL + 4 mL = 29 mL) M1V1 = M2V2 0,07 M x 25 mL = M2 x 29 mL M2 = 0,056 M  Larutan C3 (V2 = 25 mL + 6 mL = 31 mL) M1V1 = M2V2 0,07 M x 25 mL = M2 x 31 mL M2 = 0,045 M
  9. 9. [KIO3] (M) t1 tidak berwarna ke kuning (s) t2 kuning ke biru gelap (s) t total (s) v (M/s) log v (M/s) log [KIO3] (M) 0,065 2,3 2,7 5 0,013 -1,88606 -1,18709 0,056 2,5 3 5,5 0,010182 -1,99217 -1,25181 0,045 2,5 3,2 5,7 0,007895 -2,10266 -1,34679 y = 1.342x - 0.3002 R² = 0.9906 -2.15 -2.1 -2.05 -2 -1.95 -1.9 -1.85 -1.4 -1.35 -1.3 -1.25 -1.2 -1.15 Variasi Konsentrasi C log [KIO3] (M) logv(M/s)
  10. 10.  Pada percobaan skala besar, diperoleh waktu total larutan dari tidak berwarna menjadi kuning kemudian berubah menjadi hitam adalah 6 detik, lebih cepat daripada percobaan skala kecil. Laju reaksi yang didapatkan sebesar 0,012 M/s. Berdasarkan teori seharusnya warna berubah dari tidak berwarna menjadi orange kemudian menjadi biru-hitam.  Pada percobaan skala kecil yang kedua (pengaruh konsentrasi) didapatkan waktu total perubahan warna larutan dari putih menjadi orange kemudian menjadi coklat, lajunya mengalami perlambatan saat dilakukan penambahan volume air/aquades. Total waktu yang diperoleh untuk berubah warna adalah 7 detik.  Pada saat penambahan 2 mL aquades, didapatkan laju sebesar 0,013 M/s. Saat penambahan 4 mL aquades didapatkan laju sebesar 0,010182 M/s. Saat penambahan 6 mL aquades didapatkan laju sebesar 0,007895 M/s.
  11. 11. Semakin encer maka laju reaksi semakin lambat karena konsentrasi semakin kecil. Dari grafik didapatkan nilai konstanta laju sebesar 1,342 yang berasal dari persamaan y = 1.342x - 0.3002 dan regresi linear sebesar 0.9906.

