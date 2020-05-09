Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Diskusi Kelompok VIVIT SITI FATIMAH (16.03.1.0016) AJENG ILLA (16.03.1.0011) CUCU RAHMA (16.03.1.0012) LISNA II MARIAM (...
 Pengertian dan Tujuan John Stuart Mill Hakekat diskusi satunya cara, tempat dimana manusia dapat mengemukakan beberapa p...
 Diskusi kelompok Public speaking Debating Macam macam diskusi kelompok Forum
 Kelompok studi Kelompok pembentuk kebijaksanaan komite komperensi Diskusi panel simposium Diskusi tak resmi Resmi Cabang...
 Kelompok tidak resmi Komite Kelompok pembentuk kebijaksanaan Kelompok studi
 Kelompok resmi Konferensi Diskusi panel Simposium
 Tugas ketua dan partisipan
  1. Membuat persiapan yang mantang untuk diskusi  2. Mengumumkan judul atau masalah dan mengemukakan tujuan diskusi  ...
  1. Turut mengambil bagian dalam diskusi  2. Berbicaralah jika ketua mempersilahkan kita  3. Berbicaralah dengan tepa...
Manfaat diskusi kelompok
 1. Kemampuannya memberikan sumber - sumber yang lebih banyak bagi pemecahan masalah (problem - solving) ketimbang yang ...
Aneka hambatan & cara penanggulangan hambatan penanggulangan
  1. Kegagalan memahami masalah  2. Kegagalan karena tetap bertahan terhadan masalah  3. Salah paham terhadap makna - ...
 1. Menarik atau mengarahkan perhatian kepada suatu butir yang belum terpikirkan  2. Menanyakan kekuatan sesuatu argume...
 1. Berkenaan dengan topik 2. Berkenaan dengan teknik Ukuran – ukuran untuk menilai diskusi kelompok
 1. Mengenal serta memahami masalah keseluruhan secara jelas sebelum saya mencoba memecahkannya?  2. Melihat secara kes...
  2. Berkenaan dengan teknik  1. Berbicara hanya apabila saya dapat membuat satu butir yang baik?  2. Berbicara terlal...
 Sesi tanya jawab
 Wassalam Thanks
Mata Kuliah Berbicara - Pendidikan Bahasa Indonesia - Diskusi Kelompok
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mata Kuliah Berbicara - Pendidikan Bahasa Indonesia - Diskusi Kelompok

36 views

Published on

Semoga bermanfaat

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mata Kuliah Berbicara - Pendidikan Bahasa Indonesia - Diskusi Kelompok

  1. 1.  Diskusi Kelompok VIVIT SITI FATIMAH (16.03.1.0016) AJENG ILLA (16.03.1.0011) CUCU RAHMA (16.03.1.0012) LISNA II MARIAM (16.03.1.0009) LELIH MAOLIDAH (16.03.1.0008) Rini Berbicara Kelompok III
  2. 2.  Pengertian dan Tujuan John Stuart Mill Hakekat diskusi satunya cara, tempat dimana manusia dapat mengemukakan beberapa pendekatan, untuk mengetahui keseluruhan suatu pokok pembicaraan adalah dengan jalan mengetahui segala hal yang dikatakan oleh orang - orang yang mempunyai pendapat - pendapat berbeda suatu metode untuk memecahkan permasalahan dengan proses berpikir kelompok
  3. 3.  Diskusi kelompok Public speaking Debating Macam macam diskusi kelompok Forum
  4. 4.  Kelompok studi Kelompok pembentuk kebijaksanaan komite komperensi Diskusi panel simposium Diskusi tak resmi Resmi Cabang-cabang diskusi
  5. 5.  Kelompok tidak resmi Komite Kelompok pembentuk kebijaksanaan Kelompok studi
  6. 6.  Kelompok resmi Konferensi Diskusi panel Simposium
  7. 7.  Tugas ketua dan partisipan
  8. 8.   1. Membuat persiapan yang mantang untuk diskusi  2. Mengumumkan judul atau masalah dan mengemukakan tujuan diskusi  3. Meyediakan serta menetapkan waktu bagi (a) pendahuluan (b) diskusi (c) rangkuman singkat yang isinya tentang kesimpulan yang dicapai  4. Menjaga keteraturan susunan diskusi  5. Memberi kesempatan kepada setiap orang yang ingin mengemukakan pikiran  6. Menjaga agar minat para peserta tetap besar  7. Menjaga agar diskusi tetap bergerak maju  8. Membuat catatan - catatan singkat pada akhir diskusi Tugas ketua
  9. 9.   1. Turut mengambil bagian dalam diskusi  2. Berbicaralah jika ketua mempersilahkan kita  3. Berbicaralah dengan tepat dan tegas  4. Kita harus dapat menunjang pertanyaan - pertanyaan kita dengan fakta - fakta, contoh - contoh, atau pendapat - pendapat para ahli  5. Ikutilah dengan seksama dan dengan penuh perhatian diskusi yang sedang berlangsung  6. Dengarkanlah dengan penuh perhatian  7. Bertindaklah dengan sopan santun dan bijaksana  8. Cobalah memahami pandangan orang lain Tugas partisipan
  10. 10. Manfaat diskusi kelompok
  11. 11.  1. Kemampuannya memberikan sumber - sumber yang lebih banyak bagi pemecahan masalah (problem - solving) ketimbang yang tersedia atau yang mungkin diperoleh ; apabila seorang pribadi membuat keputusan - keputusan yang mempengaruhi /erusak suatu kelompok 2. Apabila 2 pandangan yang bertentangan harus diajukan dan suatu hasil yang bersifat memilih "salah satu dari dua" yang segera akan dilaksanakan
  12. 12. Aneka hambatan & cara penanggulangan hambatan penanggulangan
  13. 13.   1. Kegagalan memahami masalah  2. Kegagalan karena tetap bertahan terhadan masalah  3. Salah paham terhadap makna - makna setiap kata orang lain  4. Kegagalan membedakan antara fakta –fakta yang “dingin” dan pendapat – pendapat yang “panas”  5. Perselisihan pendapat yang meruncing tanpa adanya keinginan untuk berkompromi  6. Hilangnya kesabaran dalam kemarahan yang tidak tanggung –tanggung  7. Kebingungan menghadapi suatu perbedaan pendapat dengan suatu serangan terhadap pribadi seseorang  8. Mempergunakan waktu untuk membantah sebagai pengganti mengajukan pertanyaan – pertanyaan  9. Mempergunakan kata –kata yang bernoda yang menumpulkan pikiran Hambatan
  14. 14.  1. Menarik atau mengarahkan perhatian kepada suatu butir yang belum terpikirkan  2. Menanyakan kekuatan sesuatu argumen  3. Kembali kepada sebab musab  4. Menanyakan sumber – sumber informasi atau argument  5. Menyarankan agar diskusi tidak menyimpang dari masalah  6. Menyadarkan bahwa belum ada informasi baru yang ditambahkan  7. Menarik perhatian kepada kesukaran atau kerumitan masalah  8. Mendaftarkan langkah – langkah persetujuan  9. Memberi kesan bahwa kelompok belum siap mengambil tindakan  10. Memberi kesan bahwa tidak ada keuntungan diperoleh dari penundaan yang berlarut –larut  11. Menyarankan kepribadian –kepribadian atau tokoh –tokoh yang harus dihindari  12. Memberi kesan bahwa ada beberapa orang yang berbicara terlalu banyak  13. Menyarankan betapa besarnya nilai suatu kompromi  14. Memberi kesan bahwa kelompok itu mungkin atau seolah – olah telah dirugikan Penanggulangan
  15. 15.  1. Berkenaan dengan topik 2. Berkenaan dengan teknik Ukuran – ukuran untuk menilai diskusi kelompok
  16. 16.  1. Mengenal serta memahami masalah keseluruhan secara jelas sebelum saya mencoba memecahkannya?  2. Melihat secara keseluruhan subyek atau memperdebatkan satu segi kecil?  3. Berbicara bertele –tele atau tetap bertahan secara konsekuen dalam menghadapi suatu masalah?  4. Memiliki fakta – fakta yang memadai dan bukti – bukti yang terpercaya?  5. Membuang – buang waktu mengenangkan sesuatu yang sedikit sekali kaitannya?  6. Mempergunakan kata – kata yang umum atau khusus?  7. Mempergunakan kata – kata nyata, kata – kata yang tepat atau kata – kata yang bernoda atau bercela?  8. Mempergunakan pernyataan – pernyataan yang bersifat “terlalu umum” yang lebih membingungkan ketimbang menjelaskan?  9. Menunggu fakta – fakta sebelum saya menolak pernyataan – pernyataan umum dari orang lain?  10. Membuat keputusan pribadi dari diskusi itu? 1. Berkenaan dengan topik
  17. 17.   2. Berkenaan dengan teknik  1. Berbicara hanya apabila saya dapat membuat satu butir yang baik?  2. Berbicara terlalu banyak, mengemukakan suatu penampilan atau performasi tunggal?  3. Mengganggu para pembicara lainnya?  4. Berdiskusi dengan seorang pribadi saja, mengabaikan kelompok?  5. Membantah atau menentang pribadi sebagai pengganti pendapatnya?  6. Mengabaikan perlindungan harga diri lawan saya?  7. Menafsirkan perbedaan pendapat sebagai suatu serangan pribadi?  8. Tidak setuju dalam hal suasana hati yang mengandung pertanyaan atau melulu bagi kontradiksi saja?  9. Memiliki sikap yang “serba tahu”?  10. Memperlihatkan lebih banyak emosi ketimbang penalaran?  11. Mengadakan pembedaan antara pemborosan waktu dan pemanfaatan waktu? 2. Berkenaan dengan teknik
  18. 18.  Sesi tanya jawab
  19. 19.  Wassalam Thanks

×