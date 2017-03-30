наурыз 2017

«Қош келдің, Наурыз! Музыкальная заставка «Наурыз» Видео про Наурыз мейрамы. 1-ші жүргізуші: Тыңдаңыздар, тыңдаңыздар! Бос...
Қазақ халқының ұлттық ойыны «Орамал тастамақ» 2 топ Қыз бала орамалмен билеп тұрады. Топ балалары қызды айнала билеп жүред...
1-ші жүргізуші: Дорогиегости, ребятаразрешите провестине большойобряд шашу . Желаем вам добраи радости. Наурыз шашуын шаша...
Наурыз мейрамы кұтты болсын! «Наурыз мейрамы»-самыйлюбимыйи самыйдлинный праздник в году Он продолжается целый месяц!Начин...
2-ші жүргізуші: И следующий конкурс «Алаша». Перед вами ковёр-алаша, нужно выйти на него и ответить на мои вопросы. Просим...
6. Состоитиз 7 ингредиентов. 7. Алтыбакан, Кыз куу, Кокпар, Аударыспак, Байга, Куме алу, Ак каскыр — байланган каскыр, Бал...
-Его изготавливают как из обезжиренного,так и из жирного коровьего,овечьего, козьего и кобыльего молокас добавлением заква...
  1. 1. «Қош келдің, Наурыз! Музыкальная заставка «Наурыз» Видео про Наурыз мейрамы. 1-ші жүргізуші: Тыңдаңыздар, тыңдаңыздар! Босқа қарап тұрмаңыздар! Наурыз тойы басталды. Көргендер де арманда Көрмегендер де арманда Қызықтан тыс қалманыздар! 2-ші жүргізуші: Добрый день, дорогие ребята, уважаемые гости, педагоги ! Мы приветствуемвас на праздновании Наурыз-мейрамы! Наурыз мейрамы – Это Новый год, который отмечается во многих странах Востока. Слово «Наурыз» переводится с персидского как «начало нового года». В этот день совершают взаимные визиты, обмениваются поздравлениями, подарками и пожеланиями благополучия и достатка в будущем году, накрывают богатый дастархан и готовят Наурыз - коже – символ праздника Наурыз. 1-ші жүргізуші: «Балбұлақ» студиясы балаларының орындауында «Нұрлы көктем» әні 2-ші жүргізуші: А сейчас стихи студии «Пчелка» 1-ші жүргізуші: 22-ші наурызда барлық адамдар Наурыз мерекесін - Шығыс күнтізбесі бойынша жыл басын мерекелейді. Осы күні адамдар бір - біріне қонаққа барады , мерекемен құттықтайды , сыйлықтар сыйлап , жақсы тілектер айтады. Мерекелік дастархан жайып. Наурыз көже пісіреді.Бұл уақытта табиғат қыс мезгілінен оянады, осы күнді қазақ халқы -Ұлыстың ұлы күні дейді .Наурыз мерекесін тойлау бір айға созылады. 1-ші жүргізуші: Балалардың дайындаған тақпақтарын қабыл алыңыздар. 2-ші жүргізуші: Сейчас ребята студии «Пчелка» исполнят танец «Жауынгер жолы» Молодцы! Жарайсындар балалар! 2-ші жүргізуші: Какой же праздник без гостей правда ребята? У нас в гостях Алдар көсе . А вот кажется и он, встречайте! 1-ші жүргізуші. Алдар көсені қарсы алайық! Балалар! Звучит музыка, выходит Алдар көсе. Салем, салем балалар! Сендер қандай мереке тойлап отырсыңдар? Ребята, сегодня какой праздник мы празднуем? Олай болса: «Наурыз құтты болсын! Ұлыс оң болсын, Ақ мол болсын! Менімен бірге ойын ойнағыларың келе ме? Ребята, вы хотите со мной поиграть в игры? 1. «Асық жинау» ойыны Ойын шарты: Екі қатарда балалар тұрады. Асықтарға бір аяқпен секіріп барып, бір асықты қоржынға салып, жүгіре отырып артқы қатарға тұрады. Условия игры: На полу рассыпаны асыки. Делимся на две команды. Каждый участник прыгая на одной ноге, поднимает асык, ложет его в коржын и бегом возвращается в группы, встает конце. Какая группа быстрее собирет асыки, та и победитель. На счет три начинаем. Раз, два, три. Начали...
  2. 2. Қазақ халқының ұлттық ойыны «Орамал тастамақ» 2 топ Қыз бала орамалмен билеп тұрады. Топ балалары қызды айнала билеп жүреді. Ән аяқталғанда, қыз орамалды лақтырады сол кезде балалар орамалды бірінші болып алу керек. 1-ші алған бала жеңімпаз. Девочка с платком танцует в центре круга под музыку. Остальные танцуют вокруг круга, когда музыка прекращается девочка кидает платок. Кто 1-ый поднимет платок тот победитель. « Балбұлақ» студиясының орындауында «Наурыз» әні Алдар Көсе: Жарайсыңдар, қандай өнерлі, жүйрік балалар! Какие вы молодцы! 2-ші жүргізуші: А сейчас игра на внимание. Если согласны, то хлопайте. Если не согласны, то топайте. Ал қазір зейінге арналған ойын. - Наурыз - праздникдля всех казахстанцев. - Национальное жилище казахов - юрта. - На масленицу пекут бауырсаки. Наурыз это новый год по восточномукалендарю. - Национальное блюдо казахов - хачапури. - Степной цветок Казахстана - тюльпан. - Верблюды едят колючки. - Казахи - гостеприимныйи дружелюблый народ. - Бишпармак едят французы. - Кумыс готовятиз молока коровы. - Байга национальная игра казахов. - Наурыз - праздникмира, дружбы и весны. 1-ші жүргізуші: «Балбұлақ» студиясының орындауында «Қазақша би» Қазақ халқының ұлттық ойыны «Тақия тастамақ» 3 топ 10 бала шеңберге тұрады. Жүргізуші шеңбердің сыртынан келіп тақияны басына кигізіп қаша жөнеледі. Тақия киген бала жүргізушіге жетіп алу керек. Ал жүргізуші сол баланың орнына тұра қалуы керек. Все встаем в круг. Водящий обходит круг с внешней стороны и быстро одевает тюбетейку на голову ребенка и убегает. Игрок должен догнать ведущего, а ведущий должен постаратся занять место игрока в круге. Начали ... 2-ші жүргізуші: Наурыз тойы-береке Наурыз тойы жыр, аңыз Қызып дулы мереке Қызық думан құрамыз! 2-ші жүргізуші: Балбұлақ балаларының дайындаған тақпақтарын қабыл алыңыз. 1-ші жүргізуші: Күннің жаңа нұры бар Мұның ғана сыры бар, Халық сүйген мейрам-бұл Қарсы алайық баршамыз! «Арқан тартыс» ойыны 4-топ. : А сейчас ребята игра «Арқан тартыс» -«Перетяни канат» Какая команда перетянет, та команда и будет победителем. Алдар көсе: Балалар! Сендер өздеріңнің сегіз қырлы, бір сырлы екендеріңді көрсете білдіңдер. Билерің де, әндерің де тамаша! Мереке құтты болсын! Ал енді мен сендермен қоштасайын! Сау болыңдар, балалар! Келесі кездескенше!
  3. 3. 1-ші жүргізуші: Дорогиегости, ребятаразрешите провестине большойобряд шашу . Желаем вам добраи радости. Наурыз шашуын шашайық! А сейчас ребята, для вас угощения Наш сегодняшний праздник подошел к концу спасибо за внимание, до новых встреч. Біздің бүгінгі наурыз мерекесіне арналған концертіміз аяқталды. Келесі кездескенше қош сау болыңыздар! Ұлыстың ұлы күні құтты болсын! Отбасында бақыт, мол куаныш тілейміз! Ұлыстың ұлы күні Музыкальная заставка «Наурыз» Жүргізуші: Тындаңыздар!Тындаңыздар! Слушайте все! Слушайте все! Не говорите, что не слышали, Не говорите, что не видели, Приглашаем Вас, наши дети и родители На праздник Наурыз мейрамы!
  4. 4. Наурыз мейрамы кұтты болсын! «Наурыз мейрамы»-самыйлюбимыйи самыйдлинный праздник в году Он продолжается целый месяц!Начинается 22 марта, в день весенного равнодействия,и завершается 22 апреля. Он еще и самый древний праздник, которыйотмечается в Казахстане. Ему более 2000 лет. Слово «наурыз» - персидскоеи означает «Новыйдень». С него начинается новый год среднеазиатскихнародов. Люди в этот праздникприветствуют друг друга, поздравляютс праздником Наурыз. Очищают своижилища и домаот мусора, высаживают деревья и цветы. Все одевались в яркие , нарядныекостюмы. В день праздниказазывалы объезжалина лошодяхулицы, дворы и приглашали всех на праздник«Наурыз Мейрамы». Наурыз – это не только начало нового года, но и добрыхдел, хороших начинаний, чистоты, искренностии очищения. В праздникНаурыз раскрываются лучшие человеческие качества: сердечность, милосердие, отзывчивость. Давайте вспомним, что означают казахские названия домашней посуды, одежды. Түскиіз? -традиционныйказахский настенный ковер из войлока? Украшеный узоромииз красного сукна или бархата. Сырмақ? -войлочныйковер из кошмы для пола. Көрпе? -лоскутные одеяло и подстилкидля сидения Қамшы? - кнут чабана Торсық? - специальныйсосуд для кумыса - Шапан? -Верхняя одежда( халат) Тымақ? - Остроконечная шапка, отороченная обычнолисьим мехом Көк суыр етік? - Казахские сапогииз кожи Кимешек? - Головнойубор женщины из белой ткани. Жүргізуші: Молодцы!Рахмет! «Асық» ойнайық (давайте поиграем) На полу рассыпаны асық, участники должный быстро собрать асық в карзины. Қазақ халқының ұлттық ойыны «Орамал тастамақ» Қыз бала орамалмен билеп тұрады. 5-6 Ұлбалалар атпен орындықты айнала шауып жүреді. Ән аяқталғанда, қыз орамалды лақтырады сол кезде балалар орамалды бірінші болып алу керек. 1-ші алған бала жеңімпаз. Под музыку танцует девочкас платком. 5-6 мальчиков скачат на коне вокруг девочки, когда останов. музыкадевочка кидает платок. Кто 1-ый поднимет платоток тот победитель.
  5. 5. 2-ші жүргізуші: И следующий конкурс «Алаша». Перед вами ковёр-алаша, нужно выйти на него и ответить на мои вопросы. Просим по одномупредставителю от команды на «алаша». (Вопросы задаются по очередикаждому участнику) 1. как называется казахское переносноежильё? 2. назовите казахский народныйинструмент. 3. как называется казахский стол? 4. назовите любое казахское национальное блюдо. 5. когда мы отмечаем праздникНаурыз? 6. Что означает слово «Наурыз»? Қазақ халқының ұлттық ойыны«Тақия тастамақ» 10 бала шеңберге тұрады.Жүргізушы шеңбердің сыртынанбайқатпайтақияны тастайды. Жанына тақия түскенбала жүргізушіге жетіп алу керек. Ал жүргізуші сол баланын орнына тұрақалуы керек. В игре принимают участие несколько детей. В начале всем нужно стать оброзуя круг.Обходя этоткруг с внешней стороны.Ведущийнезаметно оставляет тюбетейку и убегает. Если игрокза спинойкоторого оставилитюбетейку, заметил это-он должен догнать ведущего, а ведущий должен постаратся занять место игрокавкруге. «Арқантартыс»ойыны Кокпар Для данного состязания требуются несколько настоящих джигитов(3-4).Вы должны отвечать на вопросы по очереди, кто ответит на большееколичество вопросов, тот джигит является победителем состязания. Готовы? Вопросы совсем несложные: 1. Когдаотмечаем Наурыз? 2. Что означает слово “Наурыз”? 3. Какое блюдо готовятна праздник? 4. Первая столица Казахстана. 5. Переведите на казахский слова: праздник, новый, радость. 6. Из сколькиингредиентов состоит“Наурыз коже”? 7. Какие вы знаете национальные казахские игры? 8. Какие знаете традиции? 9. Как поздравляютдруг друга люди в этот праздник? 10. В каких странах еще отмечают этот светлый праздник? 11. Какое число у казахов считается магическим и удачным? 12. Священная книга мусульман. 13. Из каких составныхчастей состоитюрта? 14. Как называется генеалогическоедрево у казахов? 15. Бий Среднего жуза. 16. Как называется древнейший закон казахов, составленныйТауке-ханом и 3-мя известнымибиями? Ответы: 1. 22 марта. 2. “Новыйдень”. 3. Наурыз коже. 4. Оренбург. 5. Мереке(мейрам, думан, той), жа?а, ?уаныш.
  6. 6. 6. Состоитиз 7 ингредиентов. 7. Алтыбакан, Кыз куу, Кокпар, Аударыспак, Байга, Куме алу, Ак каскыр — байланган каскыр, Балапандар, Такия тастамак! 8. Тусаукесер, кыркыданшыгару, «жеты ата», бесике салу, атка отыргызуи другие. 9. Поздравляющийговорит:«Наурыз мейрамы к?тты болсын!» («Пусть праздник Наурыза будет счастливым!»), принимающийпоздравления отвечает «Бірге болсын!» («Да будет вместе!»). 10. В настоящее время Наурыз отмечается, как государственныйпраздник:21 марта в Иране, а также в Азербайджане, Албании, Афганистане, Грузии, Иракском Курдистане, Индии, Киргизии, Македонии, Турции, Туркменистане и в Узбекистане — а также в Казахстане — 21—23 марта и в Таджикистане (4 дня). Наурыз также празднуется на местном уровне в Татарстане, Башкортостане. 11. Число – 7. 12. Коран. 13. Юрта (уй, кииз уй) состоитиз деревянного каркасаи кошомного покрова. Каркас юрты состоитиз трех частей: кереге (решетчатый остов), уык (жерди, подпирающие верхний круг), шанырак (верхний круг). 14. Шежире. 15. Казыбекби. 16. “Жеты жаргы”. А сейчас игра на внимание. Если согласны,то хлопайте. Если не согласны, то топайте. Ал қазірзейінге арналғанойын. - Наурыз - праздникдля всех казахстанцев. - Национальное жилище казахов - юрта. - На масленицу пекут бауырсаки. Наурыз это новый год по восточномукалендарю. - Национальное блюдо казахов - хачапури. - Степной цветок Казахстана - тюльпан. - Верблюды едят колючки. - Казахи - гостеприимныйи дружелюблый народ. - Бишпармак едят французы. - Кумыс готовятиз молока коровы. - Байга национальная игра казахов. - Наурыз - праздникмира, дружбы и весны. Я вам зачитаю загадки, а ваша задача угадать о каком казахском национальном блюде идет речь. -Их готовятиз муки с добавлением всех компонентов. Жарятна раскаленном огне. БАУЫРСАҚ -Его готовятиз кипяченного овечьего, козьегоикоровьего молока, заквашенного айраном. Делают небольшие комочки, укладывают их для просушкина деревянные доски. ҚҰРТ -Этот напиток изготавливают из кобыльего молока. Он хорошо тонизирует, утоляет жажаду, приятен на вкус и имеет целый ряд целебных свойств. ҚЫМЫС
  7. 7. -Его изготавливают как из обезжиренного,так и из жирного коровьего,овечьего, козьего и кобыльего молокас добавлением закваски, и дают постоять 1-2 часа. АЙРАН -Готовятиз молока, котороедолго кипятятна медленном огне, охлаждают до теплого состояния,вводятзакваску и дают постоять 2-3 часа. ҚАТЫҚ -Это мясноеблюдо. Готовятиз бараньейпечени, почек, легких с добавлением овощей. Все ингридиенты нарезают кубиками и жарят. ҚУЫРДАҚ

