Exam and test



“Exam is a formal method of measurement that measures the performance of a person's ability and knowledge on a specific area or a specific subject. In this sense, the exam is a way to measure individual's cognitive, emotional and functional learning and abilities in specific areas. “



"परीक्षा मापन की एक औपचारिक विधि है जो किसी विशिष्ट क्षेत्र अथवा किसी विशिष्ट विषय पर व्यलती की क्षमता और ज्ञान के प्रदर्शन का मापन करती है। इन अर्थों में परीक्षा किन्ही विशिष्ट क्षेत्रों में व्यक्ति के ज्ञानात्मक, भावात्मक और क्रियात्मक अधिगम और क्षमताओं का मापन करने का एक तरीका है।“

