Exam and test

“Exam is a formal method of measurement that measures the performance of a person's ability and knowledge on a specific area or a specific subject. In this sense, the exam is a way to measure individual's cognitive, emotional and functional learning and abilities in specific areas. “

"परीक्षा मापन की एक औपचारिक विधि है जो किसी विशिष्ट क्षेत्र अथवा किसी विशिष्ट विषय पर व्यलती की क्षमता और ज्ञान के प्रदर्शन का मापन करती है। इन अर्थों में परीक्षा किन्ही विशिष्ट क्षेत्रों में व्यक्ति के ज्ञानात्मक, भावात्मक और क्रियात्मक अधिगम और क्षमताओं का मापन करने का एक तरीका है।“

  1. 1. ASSESSMENT OF LEARNING अधिगम का आकलन Examination and Test परीक्षाएं और परख Presented by: Dr. Sampark Acharya Asst. Professor, Rajasthan Shiksha Mahavidyalaya Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
  2. 2. WHAT IS EXAM? परीक्षा क्या है?  “Exam is a formal method of measurement that measures the performance of a person's ability and knowledge on a specific area or a specific subject. In this sense, the exam is a way to measure individual's cognitive, emotional and functional learning and abilities in specific areas. “  "परीक्षा मापन की एक औपचाररक विधि है जो ककसी विशिष्ट क्षेत्र अथिा ककसी विशिष्ट विषय पर व्यलती की क्षमता और ज्ञान क े प्रदिशन का मापन करती है। इन अथों में परीक्षा ककन्ही विशिष्ट क्षेत्रों में व्यक्तत क े ज्ञानात्मक, भािात्मक और कियात्मक अधिगम और क्षमताओं का मापन करने का एक तरीका है।“
  3. 3. DEFINITION OF EXAM परीक्षा की पररभाषा  “Exam is the usual word for an important and formal written, spoken, or practical assessment at school or college. This is the activity that you need to do in order to get a qualification. (Oxford Learner’s Dictionary)  "परीक्षा स्क ू ल या कॉलेज में औपचाररक शलखित, मौखिक या व्यािहाररक आकलन हेतु एक सामान्य ककन्तु महत्िपूर्श िब्द है। यह िह गततविधि है जो आपको योग्यता प्राप्त करने क े शलए करने हेतु आिश्यक है।” (Oxford Learner’s Dictionary)  The process that is used to check the achievement or ability of students in an area is called examination. (Bandey)  ककसी क्षेत्र में छात्रों की उपलक्ब्ि अथिा योग्यता की जााँच क े शलए जो प्रकिया प्रयुतत की जाती है, उसे परीक्षा कहते हैं। (Bandey)
  4. 4. EXAMINATION SYSTEM परीक्षा प्रणाली  At present, three examinations are mainly conducted to find out the achievement of students, which are-  Written exam.  Experimental examination.  Oral exam.  ितशमान समय में छात्रों की उपलक्ब्ि ज्ञात करने क े शलए मुख्यत: तीन परीक्षाओं का आयोजन ककया जाता है-  शलखित परीक्षा।  प्रायोधगक परीक्षा।  मौखिक परीक्षा।
  5. 5. WRITTEN EXAM ललखखत परीक्षा  Questions are asked in various forms in the written examination.  Dissertative/Descriptive/Essay type questions- Questions that have a large answer, Essay questions have to be answered in about 300-500 words at university and college level, about 200-300 words higher secondary level, about 100-200 words at secondary level. , 50-100 words at upper primary level, 30-50 words at primary level, 10-20 words at pre-primary level. However this can vary depending on the learning level of the students and the difficulty of the subject or question.  Short answer questions- Questions that have to be answered in one or two sentences. Usually, they have to be answered in a maximum of 30 words.  Very Short answer questions- Questions that are answered in a single word or group of words. The answer to these questions is not more than one sentence.  Multiple choice questions- Answer of these questions are given by choosing the correct option among the given choices. These questions are of four types mainly-  MCQs- These are first and basic type of multiple choice questions and known with same name. answers are to be given by selecting from given choices.  Fill in the blanks- Answer of these questions is similar to sentence completion test. They are filled with a missing phrase in the middle of a sentence.  True and false questions- These questions are answered by writing ‘true' or ‘false'. Through them, it is demonstrated that the content or fact given in the sentence or phrase is true or false.  Mismatched Removal Questions(Odd One Out)- In these questions some words or group of phrases are given, except one of which all else is the same in some way, uneven or mismatched phrase or word has to be identified and answered.  ललखखत परीक्षा में विलभन्न स्िरूपों में प्रश्न पूछे जाते हैं-  ननबंिात्मक प्रश्न- ऐसे प्रश्न क्जनका उत्तर बड़ा होता है, विश्िविद्यालय और महाविद्यालय स्तर पर तनबंिात्मक प्रश्नों का उत्तर लगभग 300- 500 िब्दों में देना होता है, उच्च-माध्यशमक स्तर पर लगभग 200-300, िब्द, माध्यशमक स्तर पर लगभग 100-200 िब्द, उच्च प्राथशमक स्तर पर 50-100 िब्द, प्राथशमक स्तर पर 30-50 िब्द, पूिश प्राथशमक स्तर पर 10-20 िब्दों में तनबंिात्मक प्रश्नों का उत्तर देना होता है। हालााँकक यह विद्याधथशयों क े अधिगम स्तर और विषय अथिा प्रश्न की कठिनाई क े आिार पर शभन्न हो सकता है।  लघूत्तरात्मक प्रश्न- ऐसे प्रश्न क्जनका उत्तर एक अथिा दो िातयों में देना होता है। सामान्यतः इनका उत्तर अधिकतम 30 िब्दों में देना होता है।  अनत-लघूत्तरात्मक प्रश्न- ऐसे प्रश्न क्जनका उत्तर एक िब्द अथिा िब्दों क े समूह में ठदया जाता है। इन प्रश्नों का उत्तर एक िातय से अधिक नहीं होता।  बहु-विकल्पीय प्रश्न- इन प्रश्नों में उत्तर क े विकल्प ठदए गए होते हैं उनमे से सही विकल्प चुनकर शलिना होता है। ये प्रश्न मुख्य रूप से चार प्रकार क े होते हैं-  बहु-विकल्पीय प्रश्न- ये पहले और बुतनयादी प्रकार क े बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न हैं और इन्हें इसी नाम से जाना जाता है। उत्तर ठदए गए विकल्पों में से चुनकर ठदए जाने हैं।  ररक्त स्थान की पूनति- इन प्रश्नों का उत्तर िातय पूततश-परीक्षर् क े सामान होता है। ककसी िातय क े मध्य छ ू टे हुए िातयांि से इनकी पूततश की जाती है।  सही-गलत प्रश्न- इन प्रश्नों का उत्तर ‘सही’ अथिा ‘गलत’ शलिकर ठदया जाता है। इनक े माध्यम से यह प्रदशिशत ककया जाता है कक िातय
  6. 6. EXPERIMENTAL EXAM प्रायोधगक परीक्षा  In practical examinations, the student has to use his knowledge, skills and learning by taking direct part in any experiment or activity. Generally, it is taken in courses related to science, home science, geography, psychology, medicine, teacher education, computer and other technical subjects.  प्रायोधगक परीक्षाओं में विद्याथी को कोई प्रयोग अथिा गततविधि में प्रत्यक्ष भाग लेकर अपने ज्ञान, कौिल एिं अधिगम का प्रयोग करना होता है। सामान्यतः यह विज्ञान, गृह-विज्ञान, भूगोल, मनोविज्ञान, धचककत्सा, शिक्षक-शिक्षा, क ं प्यूटर और तकनीकी विषयों से सम्बंधित अन्य पाठ्यिमों में ली जाती है।
  7. 7. ORAL EXAM मौखखक परीक्षा  In oral exams the questions have to be answered orally. In primary classes, they are operated to test the listening, speaking and reading abilities and learning of the students. The purpose of oral examinations in higher classes is to test the personality aspects of the student. Oral examinations are generally conducted to assess the knowledge and learning of students related to the subject and his understanding in relation to the experiment he has done. Research students go through the oral examination level to clarify their research. Interviews, debates, group discussions, discussions, panel discussions, etc. are various forms of oral examinations.  मौखिक परीक्षाओं में पूछे गए प्रश्नों क े उत्तर मौखिक रूप से देने होते हैं। प्राथशमक कक्षाओं में विद्याधथशयों की श्रिर्, पिन एिं िाचन संबंिी क्षमताओं एिं अधिगम का परीक्षर् करने हेतु इनका सञ्चालन ककया जाता है। उच्चतर कक्षाओं में मौखिक परीक्षाओं का उद्देश्य विद्याथी क े व्यक्ततत्ि क े उभय- पक्षों क े परीक्षर् हेतु ककया जाता है। सामान्यतः प्रयोगात्मक परीक्षाओं से सम्बंधित विषयों में विद्याधथशयों क े विषय एिं ककये गए प्रयोग से सम्बक्न्ित ज्ञान और अधिगम क े आकलन हेतु भी मौखिक परीक्षाओं का आयोजन ककया जाता है। िोि-विद्याथी अपने िोि को स्पष्ट करने हेतु मौखिक परीक्षा स्तर से गुजरते हैं। साक्षात्कार, िाद-वििाद, समूह-चचाश, पररचचाश, पैनल चचाश आठद मौखिक परीक्षाओं क े विविि स्िरुप हैं।
  8. 8. WHAT IS TEST? परख क्या है? Normally, exams and tests are synonymous but depending on educational institutions, there are some subtle differences as well –  The exam is a comprehensive theory while the test is a part of the exam.  At the school level, the examination is conducted at a larger level, such as half-yearly examination, annual examination, main examination, etc., while tests are conducted at a relatively small level, such as first test, second test, quarterly test, periodic test etc.  Examination is the type of summative assessment while assay is the type of formative assessment.  The time for the exam is fixed, while the test can be taken at any time, like teachers sometimes take the class-test by accident. सामान्यतः परीक्षा और परीक्षण समानाथी हैं ककन्तु लिक्षा-संस्थानों क े आिार पर इनमे क ु छ सूक्ष्म अंतर भी हैं यथा-  परीक्षा एक व्यापक संप्रत्यय है जबकक परीक्षर् परीक्षा का एक अंग है।  विद्यालय स्तर पर परीक्षा िृहद् स्तर पर संचाशलत की जाती है, जैसे अिश-िावषशक परीक्षा, िावषशक परीक्षा, मुख्य परीक्षा आठद, जबकक परीक्षर् अपेक्षाकृ त छोटे स्तर पर संचाशलत ककये जाते हैं जैसे, प्रथम परि, द्वितीय परि, त्रैमाशसक परि, सत्रीय परि आठद।  परीक्षा योगात्मक आकलन का प्रकार है जबकक परि औपचाररक आकलन का प्रकार है।  परीक्षा हेतु समय तनक्श्चत रहता है जबकक परि कभी भी ली जा सकती है, जैसे शिक्षक कभी-कभी आकक्स्मक रूप से कक्षा- परि (Class-Test) ले लेते हैं।
  9. 9. EXAM AND MEASUREMENT परीक्षा और मापन  Often people use examination and measurement in a sense, but this is unfair. Measurement is an essential part of assessment and examinations are a method of measurement. Changes in children's interest, attitude, aptitude and behavior are not only measured by examination, but they also have many other methods, such as observational interviews and records. These are the methods of evaluation. Thus measurement is a broad term and examination is one of its many methods. Measurement is a term of assessment and examination is a method of measurement.  प्राय: लोग परीक्षा और मापन को एक अथश में प्रयोग करते हैं, परन्तु यह अनुधचत है । मापन मूल्यांकन का एक आिश्यक अंग है और परीक्षा मापन की एक विधि हैं । बच्चों की रूधच, रूझान, योग्यता और व्यिहार में होने िाली पररितशनों का मापन क े िल परीक्षा द्िारा ही नहीं होता, अवपतु उनकी अनेक अन्य विधियााँ भी है, जैसे-अिलोकन साक्षात्कार और अशभलेि आठद । इन्हीं को हम मूल्यांकन की प्रविधियााँ कहते है । इस प्रकार मापन एक व्यापक िब्द है और परीक्षा उसकी अनेक विधियों में से एक विधि है । मापन मूल्यांकन का एक पद है और परीक्षा मापन की एक विधि ।
  10. 10. EXAM AND EVALUATION परीक्षा और मूल्यांकन  Another misconception regarding the exam is in using it in place of evaluation. Often people use examination and evaluation in the same sense. This is also a flawed assumption. Examination is a method of evaluation, it itself is not an evaluation. Through examination, we measure children's interest, attitude and aptitude and examine changes in their behavior by teaching, whereas in evaluation we first determine and explain the educational purpose and after taking the exam Interpret the results and interpret it based on certain criteria. Since today we just not do measurement by examinations, but children's divisions are also decided on the basis of certain criteria and classifications are also done on the basis of their achievements, which in fact the steps of evaluation, this is why people make the mistake of understanding examination and evaluation as one.  परीक्षा क े संबंि में एक दूसरी भ्राक्न्त उसे मूल्यांकन क े स्थान पर प्रयोग करने में है। प्राय: लोग परीक्षा और मूल्यांकन को एक ही अथश में प्रयोग करते हैं। यह भी एक त्रुठटपूर्श िारर्ा है । परीक्षा तो मूल्यांकन की एक प्रविधि है, स्ियं मूल्यांकन नहीं। परीक्षा द्िारा हम बच्चों की रूधच, रूझान और योग्यता का मापन करते हैं और शिक्षर् द्िारा उनक े व्यिहार में होने िाले पररितशनों की जााँच करते हैं, जबकक मूल्यांकन में हम इससे पहले िैक्षक्षक उद्देश्य तनक्श्चत करते हैं और उनकी व्याख्या करते हैं और परीक्षा लेने क े बाद उसक े पररर्ामों की व्याख्या करते हैं और यह व्याख्या क ु छ तनक्श्चत मानदण्डों क े आिार पर करते हैं । चूाँकक आज परीक्षाओं द्िारा क े िल मापन ही नहीं होता, अवपतु क ु छ तनक्श्चत मानदण्डों क े आिार पर बच्चों की श्रेखर्यााँ (Divisions) भी तनक्श्चत की जाती हैं और उनकी उपलक्ब्ियों क े आिार पर उनका िगीकरर् (Classification) भी ककया जाता है जो कक िस्तुत: मूल्यांकन क े पद है, इसशलए लोग परीक्षा और मूल्यांकन को एक समझने की भूल करते हैं ।
  Thank You

