Formative and Summative Assessment

“Assessment of Learning is the assessment that becomes public and results in statements or symbols about how well students are learning. It often contributes to pivotal decisions that will affect students’ futures. It is important, then, that the underlying logic and measurement of assessment of learning be credible and defensible.”

अधिगम का आकलन वह आकलन है जो सार्वजनिक होता है और छात्रों के अधिगम के की व्याख्या शब्दों अथवा प्रतीकों के रूप में करता है। यह अक्सर विद्यार्थियों के भविष्य से सम्बंधित महत्वपूर्ण निर्णयन में सहायक होता है। यह तब और भी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है जब अधिगम के आकलन का माप और उसमे अन्तर्निहित तर्क विश्वसनीय और रक्षात्मक हो।”



