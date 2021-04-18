Successfully reported this slideshow.
Assessment of Learning अधिगम का आकलन “Assessment of Learning is the assessment that becomes public and results in statemen...
Assessment of Learning अधिगम का आकलन The purpose of this kind of assessment is usually SUMMATIVE and is mostly done at the...
Teachers’ Roles in Assessment of Learning अधिगम क े आकलन में लशक्षक की भूलमका “Teachers have the responsibility of reporti...
Teachers’ Roles in Assessment of Learning अधिगम क े आकलन में लशक्षक की भूलमका • A range of alternative mechanisms for asse...
Assessment for Learning अधिगम क े ललए आकलन The emphasis shifts from summative to FORMATIVE assessment in Assessment for Le...
Assessment for Learning अधिगम क े ललए आकलन “In Assessment for Learning, teachers use assessment as an investigable tool to...
Assessment for Learning अधिगम क े ललए आकलन Teachers also use assessment for learning to enhance students’ motivation and c...
Teachers’ Roles in Assessment for Learning अधिगम क े ललए आकलन में लशक्षा की भूलमका Assessment for learning occurs througho...
Assessment As Learning अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन Through this process students are able to learn about themselves as learners...
Assessment as Learning अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन Monitoring Meta-cognition मेटाकॉब्ननशन की ननगिानी किना • What is the purpose...
Teacher’s Role in Assessment As Learning अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन में लशक्षक की भूलम • The teachers’ role in promoting the d...
Teacher’s Role in Assessment As Learning अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन में लशक्षक की भूलम • Guide students in developing internal...
Rsm JAIPUR Thank You
Formative and Summative Assessment

  1. 1. SUMMATIVE AND FORMATIVE EVALUATION ASSESSMENT OF LEARNING, ASSESSMENT FOR LEARNING, ASSESSMENT AS LEARNING योगात्मक एवं औपचारिक मूलयांकन अधिगम का आकलन, अधिगम क े ललए आकलन, अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन RAJASTHAN SHIKSHA MAHAVIDYALAYA JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA- 302002 www.rsmjaipur.com rsmjaipur1967@gmail.com Approved by NCTE and Affiliated to University of Rajasthan and JRR Sanskrit University PRESENTED BY: DR. SAMPARK ACHARYA ASST. PROFESSOR
  2. 2. FORMATIVE AND SUMMATIVE EVALUATION ASSESSMENT OF LEARNING, ASSESSMENT FOR LEARNING, ASSESSMENT AS LEARNING औपचारिक एवं योगात्मक मूलयांकन अधिगम का आकलन, अधिगम क े ललए आकलन, अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन RAJASTHAN SHIKSHA MAHAVIDYALAYA JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA- 302002 www.rsmjaipur.com rsmjaipur1967@gmail.com Approved by NCTE and Affiliated to University of Rajasthan and JRR Sanskrit University PRESENTED BY: DR. SAMPARK ACHARYA ASST. PROFESSOR
  3. 3. Assessment of Learning अधिगम का आकलन “Assessment of Learning is the assessment that becomes public and results in statements or symbols about how well students are learning. It often contributes to pivotal decisions that will affect students’ futures. It is important, then, that the underlying logic and measurement of assessment of learning be credible and defensible.” अधिगम का आकलन वह आकलन है जो साववजननक होता है औि छात्रों क े अधिगम क े की व्याख्या शब्दों अथवा प्रतीकों क े रूप में किता है। यह अक्सि ववद्याधथवयों क े भववष्य से सम्बंधित महत्वपूर्व ननर्वयन में सहायक होता है। यह तब औि भी महत्वपूर्व हो जाता है जब अधिगम क े आकलन का माप औि उसमे अन्तननवहहत तक व ववश्वसनीय औि िक्षात्मक हो।” Rsm JAIPUR
  4. 4. Assessment of Learning अधिगम का आकलन The purpose of this kind of assessment is usually SUMMATIVE and is mostly done at the end of a task, unit of work etc. That’s why these are called SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT Example: Term End Examinations “It is designed to provide evidence of achievement to parents, other educators, the students themselves and sometimes to outside groups (e.g., employers, other educational institutions).” इस तिह क े आकलन का उद्देश्य आमतौि पि योगात्मक होता है औि यह ज्यादाति ककसी कायव क े अंत में, कायव की इकाई आहद में ककया जाता है। इसी कािर् इन्हें योगात्मक आकलन कहा जाता है। उदाहिर्: सत्रांत पिीक्षाएं "यह माता-वपता, अन्य लशक्षकों, छात्रों को स्वयं औि कभी-कभी बाहिी समूहों (जैसे, ननयोक्ता, अन्य शैक्षणर्क संस्थान) को उपलब्ब्ि का प्रमार् प्रदान किने क े ललए बनाया गया है।" Rsm JAIPUR
  5. 5. Teachers’ Roles in Assessment of Learning अधिगम क े आकलन में लशक्षक की भूलमका “Teachers have the responsibility of reporting student learning accurately and fairly, based on evidence obtained from a variety of contexts and applications. Effective assessment of learning requires that teachers provide: • A rationale for undertaking a particular assessment of learning at a particular point in time • Clear descriptions of the intended learning • Processes that make it possible for students to demonstrate their competence and skill Rsm JAIPUR “लशक्षक क े पास ववलभन्न संदभों औि अनुप्रयोगों से प्राप्त साक्ष्यों क े आिाि पि, छात्र क े अधिगम की सही औि ननष्पक्ष रिपोहटिंग किने की ब्जम्मेदािी होती है। अधिगम क े प्रभावी आकलन क े ललए आवश्यक है कक लशक्षक प्रदान किें: • समय-ववशेष में अधिगम का ववलशष्ट मूलयांकन हेतु तक व • अभीष्ट अधिगम का स्पष्ट ववविर् • ऐसी प्रकियाएँ जो छात्रों क े ललए उनकी क्षमता औि कौशल का प्रदशवन किना संभव बनाती हैं
  6. 6. Teachers’ Roles in Assessment of Learning अधिगम क े आकलन में लशक्षक की भूलमका • A range of alternative mechanisms for assessing the same outcomes • Public and defensible reference points for making judgments • Transparent approaches to interpretation • Descriptions of the assessment process • Strategies for recourse in the event of disagreement about the decisions.” Rsm JAIPUR • समान परिर्ामों क े आकलन क े ललए वैकब्लपक तंत्रों की एक श्रंखला • ननर्वय लेने क े ललए साववजननक औि िक्षात्मक संदभव बबंदु • व्याख्या क े ललए पािदशी दृब्ष्टकोर् • मूलयांकन प्रकिया का वर्वन • ननर्वयों क े बािे में असहमनत की ब्स्थनत में पुनिावरवि क े ललए िर्नीनत।
  7. 7. Assessment for Learning अधिगम क े ललए आकलन The emphasis shifts from summative to FORMATIVE assessment in Assessment for Learning. Assessment for Learning happens during the learning, often more than once, rather than at the end. Students understand exactly what they are to learn, what is expected of them and are given feedback and advice on how to improve their work. अधिगम क े ललए आकलन में योगात्मक से FORMATIVE मूलयांकन क े ललए जोि हदया जाता है। अधिगम क े ललए आकलन अधिगम क े दौिान होता है, प्रायः एक से अधिक बाि, बजाय अंत में। ववद्याथी वास्तव में समझते हैं कक उन्हें क्या सीखना है, उनसे क्या अपेक्षा की जाती है औि उन्हें अपने काम को बेहति बनाने क े ललए प्रनतकिया औि सलाह दी जाती है। Rsm JAIPUR
  8. 8. Assessment for Learning अधिगम क े ललए आकलन “In Assessment for Learning, teachers use assessment as an investigable tool to find out as much as they can about what their students know and can do, and what confusions, preconceptions, or gaps they might have. The wide variety of information that teachers collect about students’ learning processes provides the basis for determining what they need to do next to move student learning forward. It provides the basis for providing descriptive feedback for students and deciding on groupings, instructional strategies, and resources.” अधिगम क े ललए आकलन में, लशक्षक आकलन का उपयोग एक खोजी उपकिर् क े रूप में किते हैं ताकक वे यह जान सक ें कक उनक े ववद्याथी क्या जानते हैं औि क्या कि सकते हैं, औि उनक े पास क्या भ्रम, पूवव िािर्ाएं या अंतिाल हैं। ववद्याधथवयों की अधिगम की प्रकियाओं क े सन्दभव में लशक्षकों द्वािा एकत्र की जाने वाली ववलभन्न प्रकाि की जानकािी यह ननिावरित किने क े ललए आिाि प्रदान किती है कक उन्हें ववद्याथी-अधिगम को उन्नत किने हेतु आगे क्या किने की आवश्यकता है। यह ववद्याधथवयों क े ललए वर्वनात्मक प्रनतकिया प्रदान किने औि समूहों, ननदेशात्मक िर्नीनतयों औि संसािनों पि ननर्वय लेने का आिाि प्रदान किता है। Rsm JAIPUR
  9. 9. Assessment for Learning अधिगम क े ललए आकलन Teachers also use assessment for learning to enhance students’ motivation and commitment to learning. When teachers commit to learning as the focus of assessment, they change the classroom culture to one of student success. लशक्षक छात्रों की प्रेिर्ा औि अधिगम की प्रनतबद्िता को बढाने क े ललए अधिगम क े ललए आकलन का उपयोग किते हैं। जब लशक्षक आकलन क े फोकस क े रूप में अधिगम क े ललए प्रनतबद्ि होते हैं, तो वे कक्षा की संस्कर नत को छात्र की सफलता में बदल देते हैं। Rsm JAIPUR
  10. 10. Teachers’ Roles in Assessment for Learning अधिगम क े ललए आकलन में लशक्षा की भूलमका Assessment for learning occurs throughout the learning process. It is interactive, with teachers: • Aligning instruction • Identifying particular learning needs of students or groups • Selecting and adapting materials and resources • Creating differentiated teaching strategies and learning opportunities for helping individual students move forward in their learning • Providing immediate feedback and direction to students Rsm JAIPUR अधिगम क े ललए आकलन सम्पूर्व अधिगम प्रकिया में होता है। इसमें लशक्षकों को ननम्नांककत आिाि पि संवाद बनाये िखना चाहहए-: • ननदेश को िमबद्ि किना • छात्रों या समूहों की ववशेष अधिगम आवश्यकताओं की पहचान किना • सामग्री औि संसािनों का चयन किना औि अपनाना • ववद्याधथवयों हेतु व्यब्क्तगत रूप से अलग- अलग लशक्षर् िर्नीनतयों का ननमावर् अधिगम में आगे बढने में मदद किने क े ललए अधिगम क े अवसि उत्पन्न किना • छात्रों को तत्काल प्रनतकिया औि हदशा प्रदान किना
  11. 11. Assessment As Learning अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन Through this process students are able to learn about themselves as learners and become aware of how they learn – become meta cognitive (knowledge of one’s own thought processes). Students reflect on their work on a regular basis, usually through self and peer assessment and decide (often with the help of the teacher, particularly in the early stages) what their next learning will be. Assessment as learning helps students to take more responsibility for their own learning and monitoring future directions. इस प्रकिया क े माध्यम से ववद्याथी अधिगमकताव क े रूप में स्वयं क े ववषय में यह जानने में सक्षम होते हैं कक वे क ै से सीखते हैं – इस प्रकाि वे मेटा कॉब्ननहटव (ककसी की स्वयं की ववचाि प्रकियाओं का ज्ञान) बन जाते हैं। ववद्याथी ननयलमत रूप से अपने कायव पि प्रनतबबंबबत किते हैं, सामान्यतः स्व-आकलन अथवा सहकमी द्वािा ककया गया आकलन क े आिाि पि ननर्वय लेते हैं (अक्सि लशक्षक की मदद से, ववशेष रूप से शुरुआती चिर्ों में) कक उनकी अगली लशक्षा क्या होगी। अधिगम क े रूप में मूलयांकन ववद्याधथवयों को अपने स्वयं क े अधिगम औि भववष्य की हदशाओं की ननगिानी क े ललए अधिक ब्जम्मेदािी लेने में मदद किता है। Rsm JAIPUR
  12. 12. Assessment as Learning अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन Monitoring Meta-cognition मेटाकॉब्ननशन की ननगिानी किना • What is the purpose of learning these concepts and skills? • What do I know about this topic? • What strategies do I know that will help me learn this? • Am I understanding these concepts? • What are the criteria for improving my work? • Have I accomplished the goals I set for myself? Rsm JAIPUR • इन अविािर्ाओं औि कौशलों को सीखने का उद्देश्य क्या है? • मुझे इस ववषय क े बािे में क्या पता है? • ऐसी कौन सी िर्नीनतयाँ हैं जो मुझे यह जानने में मदद किेंगी? • क्या मैं इन अविािर्ाओं को समझ िहा हूं? • मेिे काम में सुिाि क े ललए क्या मापदंड हैं? • क्या मैंने अपने ललए ननिावरित लक्ष्यों को पूिा ककया है?
  13. 13. Teacher’s Role in Assessment As Learning अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन में लशक्षक की भूलम • The teachers’ role in promoting the development of independent learners through assessment as learning is to: • model and teach the skills of self- assessment • guide students in setting their own goals, and monitoring their progress toward them • provide exemplars and models of good practice and quality work that reflect curriculum outcomes •work with students to develop clear criteria of good practice Rsm JAIPUR • अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन क े माध्यम से ववद्याधथवयों क े ववकास में लशक्षकों की भूलमका ननम्नानुसाि है: • स्व-मूलयांकन क े कौशल लसखाने औि मॉडल प्रस्तुत किने में • अपने स्वयं क े लक्ष्यों को ननिावरित किने हेतु ववद्याधथवयों का मागवदशवन किने में, औि उनकी प्रगनत की ननगिानी किने में • पाठ्यिम क े परिर्ामों को प्रनतबबंबबत किने वाले अच्छे अभ्यास औि गुर्विा वाले काम क े उदाहिर् औि मॉडल प्रदान किने में • अच्छे अभ्यास क े स्पष्ट मानदंड ववकलसत किने क े ललए छात्रों क े साथ काम किने में
  14. 14. Teacher’s Role in Assessment As Learning अधिगम क े रूप में आकलन में लशक्षक की भूलम • Guide students in developing internal feedback or self-monitoring mechanisms to validate and question their own thinking, and to become comfortable with ambiguity and uncertainty that is inevitable in learning anything new • Provide regular and challenging opportunities to practice, so that students can become confident, competent self-assessors • Monitor students’ meta-cognitive processes as well as their learning, and provide descriptive feedback •Create an environment where it is safe for students to take chances and where support is readily available. Rsm JAIPUR ववद्याधथवयों को स्वयं की सोच को मान्य किने एवं स्वयं से पूछे गए प्रश्नों हेतु अपना आतंरिक परष्ठपोषर् अथवा स्व-ननगिानी तंत्र ववकलसत किने हेतु ननदेलशत किना अथावत, ववद्याधथवयों को जो क ु छ भी नया हो, सीखने हेतु तत्पि किना अभ्यास किने क े ललए ननयलमत औि चुनौतीपूर्व अवसि प्रदान किना, ताकक ववद्याथी आत्मववश्वासी एवं सक्षम आत्म-मूलयांकनकताव बन सक ें ववद्याधथवयों की ज्ञानविवक प्रकियाओं क े साथ-साथ उनक े सीखने की ननगिानी किना, औि वर्वनात्मक प्रनतकिया प्रदान किना ऐसा माहौल बनाना जहां ववद्याधथवयों क े ललए अवसि प्राप्त किना सुिक्षक्षत हो औि जहाँ समथवन आसानी से उपलब्ि हो।
  Rsm JAIPUR Thank You

