STRES
STRES STRES je stanje poremećene psihofiziološke ravnoteže organizma koje zahtjeva dodatne napore radi uspostavljanja prij...
INTENZITET STRESA OVISI O: obilježjima stresora, socijalnoj potpori i kognitivnoj interpretaciji. KOGNITIVNA INTERPRETACIJ...
AKUTNI/ KRONIČNI STRES • AKUTNI – kratka zbivanja koja uzburkaju cijeli organizam, izazovu brojne fiziološke promjene, ali...
STRESORI Izazivači stresa nazivaju se STRESORI. VELIKI ŽIVOTNI STRESORI : kataklizmički i traumatski događaju (smrt djetet...
KAKO DOŽIVLJAVAMO EMOCIJE! Hodamo ulicom i opazimo psa. SITUACIJA Mislimo da će nas ugristi. KOGNITIVNA PROCJENA Osjećamo ...
KAKO STRES UTJEČE NA MOZAK • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuyPuH9ojCE
ZNAKOVI STRESA • EMOCIONALNI – strah, tuga, ljutnja... • TJELESNI – znojenje, lupanje srca, bol u želucu, povećanje ili sm...
RAZLIKA: STRES • stresni događaji događaju se svim ljudima svakodnevno • izbacuju ljude iz ravnoteže, ali ih je različitim...
PTSP – POSTTRAUMATSKI STRESNI POREMEĆAJ • psihički poremećaj – grupa ANKSIOZNIH poremećaja • reakcija na izlaganje traumat...
OSNOVNI SIMPTOMI PTSP-A: • PONOVNO PROŽIVLJAVANJE TRAUMATSKOG DOGAĐAJA - npr. kroz sjećanja na događaj, snove..., neki sva...
PTSP – POSTTRAUMATSKI STRESNI POREMEĆAJ Liječi SE FARMAKOTERAPIJOM (lijekovima) i PSIHOTERAPIJOM. Od lijekova koriste se A...
NAČINI SUOČAVANJA SA STRESOM Kod suočavanja sa stresom možemo (PIK): A) PRIHVATITI SITUACIJU B) IZBJEGAVATI SITUACIJU C) K...
LITERATURA • Bratko, D. (2008). Psihologija – udžbenik za gimnazije. Zagreb: Profil International • Havelka, M. i Zarevski...
  1. 1. STRES
  2. 2. STRES STRES je stanje poremećene psihofiziološke ravnoteže organizma koje zahtjeva dodatne napore radi uspostavljanja prijašnje ravnoteže (svaki organizam teži uspostavljanju ravnoteže i moramo uložiti dodatne napore i energiju da bismo se vratili u to stanje). I L I STRES je stanje u kojem se pojedinac nalazi kada je suočen s problemima ili očekivanjima okoline kojima se ne može prilagoditi.
  3. 3. INTENZITET STRESA OVISI O: obilježjima stresora, socijalnoj potpori i kognitivnoj interpretaciji. KOGNITIVNA INTERPRETACIJA: PRIMARNA – „Što znači to za mene?“ SEKUNDARNA – „Mogu li se s time nositi?“
  4. 4. AKUTNI/ KRONIČNI STRES • AKUTNI – kratka zbivanja koja uzburkaju cijeli organizam, izazovu brojne fiziološke promjene, ali se organizam brzo vrati u stanje ravnoteže • KRONIČNI – izaziva manje tjelesne promjene koje traju dulje, izazivaju trajna stanja tjeskobe, potištenosti, bespomoćnosti koja TRAJNO djeluju na oštećenja zdravlja
  5. 5. STRESORI Izazivači stresa nazivaju se STRESORI. VELIKI ŽIVOTNI STRESORI : kataklizmički i traumatski događaju (smrt djeteta i partnera su najveći stresor), medicinski tretmani i bolesti, velike životne promjene (selidba, vjenčanje, rođenje djeteta) MALI ŽIVOTNI STRESORI : svakodnevne situacije i uvjeti rada
  6. 6. KAKO DOŽIVLJAVAMO EMOCIJE! Hodamo ulicom i opazimo psa. SITUACIJA Mislimo da će nas ugristi. KOGNITIVNA PROCJENA Osjećamo strah. EMOCIONALNI DOŽIVLJAJ Probuđen simpatikus. TJELESNE PROMJENE Osjećamo drhtavicu i blijedi smo. IZRAŽAJ Odlučimo pobjeći i počnemo trčati. PONAŠANJE • KOGNITIVNA PROCJENA – vjerovanje da smo u opasnosti!
  7. 7. KAKO STRES UTJEČE NA MOZAK • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuyPuH9ojCE
  8. 8. ZNAKOVI STRESA • EMOCIONALNI – strah, tuga, ljutnja... • TJELESNI – znojenje, lupanje srca, bol u želucu, povećanje ili smanjenje teka... • BIHEVIORALNI – pušenje, alkoholiziranje, samoozljeđivanje... • KOGNITIVNI – nemogućnost učenja ili pamćenja, rastresenost...
  9. 9. RAZLIKA: STRES • stresni događaji događaju se svim ljudima svakodnevno • izbacuju ljude iz ravnoteže, ali ih je različitim strategijama moguće samostalno prevladati • ne djeluje jednakim intenzitetom na sve ljude (ovisno o procjeni pojedinca ) TRAUMA • traumatski događaji su rijetki i ne događaju se svima • izbacuje ljude iz ravnoteže, koju je izuzetno teško povratiti • dovodi do patnje većine ljudi (neovisno o strategijama suočavanja i prethodnom psihofizičkom stanju) • ljudski život ugrožen je izravno ili neposredno
  10. 10. PTSP – POSTTRAUMATSKI STRESNI POREMEĆAJ • psihički poremećaj – grupa ANKSIOZNIH poremećaja • reakcija na izlaganje traumatskom iskustvu koji je uključivao smrtnu opasnost, ozbiljne fizičke povrede ili prijetnju psihičkom ili fizičkom integritetu osobe – PE TE ES PE – PI TI ES PI – PI TI ES DI
  11. 11. OSNOVNI SIMPTOMI PTSP-A: • PONOVNO PROŽIVLJAVANJE TRAUMATSKOG DOGAĐAJA - npr. kroz sjećanja na događaj, snove..., neki svakodnevni događaj potakne sjećanje na traumatski događaj, aktivira se lučenje hormona stresa, žrtvi pred očima sijevaju prizori iz prošlosti, tijelo se preplavljuje istim onim osjećajima koje je osoba osjetila tijekom izvorne traume; tijelo se počne preznojavati, javi se osjećaj straha, groznica, drhtanje. žrtve traume reagiraju uvijek jednako, preintenzivno. • IZBJEGAVANJE SVIH PODSJETNIKA NA TRAUMU (npr. izbjegavanja odlaska na mjesto gdje se trauma dogodila, gledanje filmova sa takvim sadržajima) • POJAČANA PODRAŽLJIVOST koja se manifestira kao razdražljivost, nesanica, snižen prag na frustracije i sl.
  12. 12. PTSP – POSTTRAUMATSKI STRESNI POREMEĆAJ Liječi SE FARMAKOTERAPIJOM (lijekovima) i PSIHOTERAPIJOM. Od lijekova koriste se ANTIDEPRESIVI i ANKSIOLITICI te stabilizatori raspoloženja. Od PSIHOTERAPIJE koriste se različite tehnike prorade trauma (preplavljivanje), ali i tehnike relaksacije (npr. progresivna mišićna relaksacija).
  13. 13. NAČINI SUOČAVANJA SA STRESOM Kod suočavanja sa stresom možemo (PIK): A) PRIHVATITI SITUACIJU B) IZBJEGAVATI SITUACIJU C) KONTROLIRATI SITUACIJU: USMJERAVANJE NA PROBLEM ILI NA EMOCIJE U većini slučajeva najbolje je suočavanje sa stresom usmjereno na problem (ponekad nije moguće, npr. U slučaju smrti bliske osobe).
  14. 14. LITERATURA • Bratko, D. (2008). Psihologija – udžbenik za gimnazije. Zagreb: Profil International • Havelka, M. i Zarevski P. (2014). Psihologija-udžbenik za treći razred medicinske škole za zanimanje medicinska sestra/tehničar opće njege. Zagreb: Školska knjiga FOTOGRAFIJA: http://informativa.ba/2015/11/02/4-namirnice-koje-pomazu-u-borbi- protiv-stresa preuzeto 16.1.2021.

