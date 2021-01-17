Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FRUSTRACIJA
FRUSTRACIJA = stanje emocionalne napetosti, neugode nemira i nezadovoljstva izazvano preprekama u ostvarivanju ciljeva Oči...
OBRAMBENI MEHANIZMI • OBRAMBENI MEHANIZMI su nesvjesna izokretanja realnosti u svrhu zaštite ega! • Ne mijenjaju situaciju...
OBRAMBENI MEHANIZMI OBRAMBENI MEHANIZAM OBJAŠNJENJE PRIMJER PROJEKCIJA Pripisivanje mana drugima zbog neprihvaćanja istih ...
OBRAMBENI MEHANIZMI OBRAMBENI MEHANIZAM OBJAŠNJENJE PRIMJER FIKSACIJA Ustrajanje u ponašanju koje ne dovodi do cilja. Npr....
LITERATURA • Bratko, D. (2008). Psihologija – udžbenik za gimnazije. Zagreb: Profil International • Havelka, M. i Zarevski...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

frustracija

55 views

Published on

om

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

frustracija

  1. 1. FRUSTRACIJA
  2. 2. FRUSTRACIJA = stanje emocionalne napetosti, neugode nemira i nezadovoljstva izazvano preprekama u ostvarivanju ciljeva Očituje se: a) u AGRESIVNOM PONAŠANJU ili b) u OBRAMBENIM MEHANIZMIMA LJUTNJA!
  3. 3. OBRAMBENI MEHANIZMI • OBRAMBENI MEHANIZMI su nesvjesna izokretanja realnosti u svrhu zaštite ega! • Ne mijenjaju situaciju već samo naš subjektivni doživljaj. • Sigmund Freud • Tolerancija na frustraciju je sposobnost da se u frustrirajućim situacijama zadrže normalne reakcije i ponašanje. Osoba koja pri blagoj frustraciji pokazuje smetnje u ponašanju – NISKA TOLERANCIJA NA FRUSTRACIJU.
  4. 4. OBRAMBENI MEHANIZMI OBRAMBENI MEHANIZAM OBJAŠNJENJE PRIMJER PROJEKCIJA Pripisivanje mana drugima zbog neprihvaćanja istih kod sebe. Npr. Svadljive osobe optužuju druge za svadljivost. SUPSTITUCIJA Zamjena neostvarivog cilja sličnim. Npr. Osoba ne može imati vlastitu djecu pa se posveti nećacima. KOMPENZACIJA Kako bismo prikrili nedostatke na jednom području, posvetimo se drugom. Npr. Osoba nije dobra u fizici, ali se zato više posveti učenju povijesti. RACIONALIZACIJA Traženje dobrih umjesto pravih razloga za neuspjeh. Npr. OPRAVDAVANJE: Nisam mogao učiti jer nije bilo struje. Npr. OMALOVAŽAVANJE (tzv. KISELO GROŽĐE): Marko je pobijedio na natjecanju jer su rezultati namješteni. Npr. ULJEPŠAVANJE (tzv. SLATKI LIMUN): Nismo uspjeli upisati željeni studij, pa uzdižemo onaj koji sada studiramo. REAKTIVNA FORMACIJA Potiskivanje potencijalno opasnih želja i pretvaranje u njihove suprotnosti. Npr. Homoseksualac se boji osude, pa tvrdi da je homoseksualnost bolest.
  5. 5. OBRAMBENI MEHANIZMI OBRAMBENI MEHANIZAM OBJAŠNJENJE PRIMJER FIKSACIJA Ustrajanje u ponašanju koje ne dovodi do cilja. Npr. Osoba ustraje u audicijama za talent show iako nema sluha. NEGIRANJE Odbijanje suočavanja s činjenicom. Npr. Osoba ne želi prihvatiti svoju dijagnozu. REPRESIJA Motivirano zaboravljanje, namjerno potiskivanje neugodnog sjećanja. Npr. Zaboravimo na domaći rad. REGRESIJA Impulzivno dječje ponašanje. Npr. Osoba vrišti i ljuti se danima nakon svađe. REZIGNACIJA Odustajanje od svega. Npr. Zbog zaključene jedinice, osoba napusti školovanje.
  6. 6. LITERATURA • Bratko, D. (2008). Psihologija – udžbenik za gimnazije. Zagreb: Profil International • Havelka, M. i Zarevski P. (2014). Psihologija-udžbenik za treći razred medicinske škole za zanimanje medicinska sestra/tehničar opće njege. Zagreb: Školska knjiga FOTOGRAFIJA: http://www.kaosredan.se/?tag=galen (preuzeto 18.1.2021.)

×