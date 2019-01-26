1.asuhan 4.0 serta peran dan manfaat sirsak bagi rs dan akreditasi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASUHAN PASIEN 4.0 DAN SIRSAK SERTA PERAN DAN MANFAATNYA BAGI RS DALAM AKREDITASI SNARS ED 1 DR.Dr.Sutoto,M.Kes
Asuhan Pasien 4.0 : adalah asuhan pasien yang terkini, modern dan distandarkan dalam SNARS Edisi 1 yang :  Berbasis PCC -...
WHO Patients for Patient Safety, Jakarta Declaration, 2007 *To Err Is Human, Building a Safer Health System, IOM, 2000 Cro...
PCC : Core Concept of Patient Centred Care *Perspektif Pasien 1. Dignity and Respect 2. Information Sharing 3. Participati...
SNARS Ed 1 : PCC dan Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi  Integrasi Intra-Inter PPA (AP 4, SKP 2, TKRS 3.2, MKE 5)  Integrasi Int...
Konsep Patient Centred Care (Std HPK) Konsep Inti Core Concept Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi  Perspektif Pasien  Perspektif...
Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi 1. Patient Engagement & Empowerment 2. DPJP sbg Clinical Leader 3. PPA sbg Tim, Kolaborasi Inte...
SISMADAK SIRSAK APLIKASI ReDOWSKo
o Rumah sakit perlu melakukan kegiatan benchmarking mutu dengan rumah sakit yang setara agar mengetahui sudah dimana posis...
SURVEI AKREDITASI RS DALAM SNARS TEKNIK TELUSUR ReDOWSKo APLIKASI ReDOWSKo
SIRSAK (SISTEM INFORMASI RS Ala KARS) Adalah sistem rekam medis elektronik (RME) berbasis SNARS KARS SIRSAK
SIRSAK (SISTEM INFORMASI RUMAH SAKIT Ala KARS) Adalah sistem rekam medis berbasis teknologi informasi KARS SIRSAK FONDASI ...
Dokumen elektronik diatur dalam UU Informasi dan Transaksi Elektronik Nomor 11 tahun 2008 yaitu : setiap Informasi Elektro...
Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan No.269/Menkes/PER/III/2008 dalam Bab II pasal 2 ayat 1 mengenai Jenis dan Isi Rekam Medis yang...
Rekam medis elektronik merupakan rekaman/catatan elektronik informasi terkait kesehatan (health-related information) seseo...
PPJA Apoteker Dietisien DPJ P Lainn ya Profesional Pemberi Asuhan : • Mereka yg secara langsung memberikan asuhan kpd pasi...
Konsep Patient Centred Care (Std HPK) Konsep Inti Core Concept Asuhan Terintegrasi  Perspektif Pasien  Perspektif PPA •C...
PENGELOLAAN ASUHAN PASIEN MENGGUNAKAN SIRSAK KARS
ASESMEN AWAL: • Riwayat kesehatan • Pengkajian Fisik • Alergi • Asesmen Nyeri • Asemen Risiko Jatuh • Skrining Nutrisi • A...
DATA BASE DALAM SIRSAK: • DIAGNOSIS KEPERAWATAN: • 149 SDKI dan Tambahan (Total 256 Diagnosis Keperawatan) • INTERVENSI KE...
Masuk Rumah sakit Skrining Gizi Kurang gizi/Malnutrisi atau berisiko Tidak berisiko Monitor & skrining ulang Asesmen/ Peng...
PENDEKATAN ASUHAN GIZI INTERDISIPLIN Sumber : Alliance to Advance Patient Nutrition Litho in USA 2014 Melakukan Penilaian ...
SIRSAK • Sebagai warehouse penyimpanan informasi elektronik ttg status kesehatan dan layanan kesehatan yang diperoleh pasi...
•Untuk Dokter : • Mendokumentasikan rekam medis sesuai standar SNARS • Mengurangi pekerjaan tulis menulis • Meminimalisasi...
•Untuk Apoteker: • Bisa memandu apoteker memberikan asuhan obat sesuai standar SNARS • Mengurangi pekerjaan tulis menulis ...
• Diharapkan meningkatkan produktivitas, karena penggunaan sistem SIRSAK dapat mengurangi waktu penulisan dokumen rekam me...
• Meningkatkan kepatuhan PPA terhadap SPO . • Meningkatkan efisiensi dan efektifitas dalam rangka pengelolaan rumah sakit ...
• Perkembangan posisi stok obat bisa diketahui setiap saat. • Menjaga konsistensi data (data consistency) karena menggunaa...
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. ASUHAN PASIEN 4.0 DAN SIRSAK SERTA PERAN DAN MANFAATNYA BAGI RS DALAM AKREDITASI SNARS ED 1 DR.Dr.Sutoto,M.Kes
  2. 2. Asuhan Pasien 4.0 : adalah asuhan pasien yang terkini, modern dan distandarkan dalam SNARS Edisi 1 yang :  Berbasis PCC - Patient Centred Care dan Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi  Dilaksanakan oleh PPA sebagai tim, berkolaborasi interprofessional dengan kompetensi untuk berkolaborasi  Asuhan pasiennya didokumentasikan terintegrasi melalui IT dalam Sirsak Definisi.
  3. 3. WHO Patients for Patient Safety, Jakarta Declaration, 2007 *To Err Is Human, Building a Safer Health System, IOM, 2000 Crossing the Quality Chasm: A New Health System for the 21st Century, IOM, 2001 The 8 Picker Principles of PCC PCC : Core Concept PCC SNARS Ed 1 : PCC dan Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi 6 Sasaran Perbaikan Asuhan Pasien 8 Prinsip Asuhan Pasien utk PCC 2 Konsep Inti PCC 8 Deklarasi PFPS -8 Aspek Implementasi PCC -IT System : Sismadak & Sirsak DNA of Care • Safety • Quality • Culture WHO Global Strategy on Integrated People-centred Health Services 2016-2026 5 Strategi PCC 1.Safe. 2.Effective. 3.Patient-centered. 4.Timely. 5.Efficient. 6.Equitable. 1. Hormati nilai2, pilihan dan kebutuhan pasien 2. Koordinasi dan integrasi asuhan 3. Informasi, komunikasi dan edukasi 4. Kenyamanan fisik 5. Dukungan emosional 6. Keterlibatan keluarga & teman2 7. Asuhan yg berkelanjutan dan transisi yg lancar 8. Akses terhadap pelayanan. Perspektif Pasien Perspektif PPA (Nico Lumenta, KARS 2018) 1.Berdayakan & Libatkan Pasien 2.Perkuat Kepemimpinan & Akuntabilitas 3.Reorientasi Paradigma : PCC 4.Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi 5.Ciptakan Lingkungan yg Memberdayakan “Selama setahun, setiap hari 268 pasien ranap meninggal krn IKP yg dpt dicegah…”
  4. 4. PCC : Core Concept of Patient Centred Care *Perspektif Pasien 1. Dignity and Respect 2. Information Sharing 3. Participation 4. Collaboration. 1. Martabat dan Hormat 2. Berbagi Informasi 3. Partisipasi 4. Kolaborasi. **Perspektif PPA 1. Partnering with Patients 2. PPA is a Team with Interpofessional Collaboration 3. DPJP is the Clinical Leader 4. Integrated Patient Care. 1. Berpartner dengan Pasien 2. PPA sebagai Tim dgn Kolaborasi Interprofesional 3. DPJP adalah Clinical Leader. 4. Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi. (*Conway,J et al: Partnering with Patients and Families To Design a Patient- and Family-Centered Health Care System, A Roadmap for the Future. Institute for Patient- and Family-Centered Care, 2006) (**Nico Lumenta, Sintesis berbagai referensi, 2015)
  5. 5. SNARS Ed 1 : PCC dan Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi  Integrasi Intra-Inter PPA (AP 4, SKP 2, TKRS 3.2, MKE 5)  Integrasi Inter Unit (PAP 2, ARK 3.1, TKRS 3.2, MKE 5)  Integrasi PPA-Pasien (HPK 2, 2.1, 2.2, AP 4, MKE 6)  Integrasi Horizontal & Vertikal (WHO) 1. Patient Engagement & Empowerment. (HPK, ARK, PAP, MKE) 2. DPJP sbg Clinical Leader. (PAP, AP) 3. PPA sbg Tim, Kolaborasi Interprofesional. (AP, PAP, MKE) 4. CPPT – Catatan Perkembangan Pasien Terintegrasi. (AP,PAP) 5. Kolaborasi Pendidikan Pasien. (HPK,MKE) 6. Manajer Pelayanan Pasien. (ARK, PAP, MIRM) 7. Integrated Clinical Pathway. (PMKP) 8. Integrated Discharge Planning. (ARK) (SNARS Edisi 1, KARS, 2018)
  6. 6. Konsep Patient Centred Care (Std HPK) Konsep Inti Core Concept Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi  Perspektif Pasien  Perspektif PPA •Conway,J et al: Partnering with Patients and Families To Design a Patient- and Family- Centered Health Care System, A Roadmap for the Future. Institute for Patient- and Family- Centered Care, 2006 •Standar Akreditasi RS v.2012, KARS, SNARS Ed 1, 2018 •Nico Lumenta, Sintesis berbagai literatur, 2015  Integrasi Intra-Inter PPA (AP 4, SKP 2, TKRS 3.2, MKE 5)  Integrasi Inter Unit (PAP 2, ARK 3.1, TKRS 3.2, MKE 5)  Integrasi PPA-Pasien (HPK 2, 2.1, 2.2, AP 4, MKE 6) Horizontal & Vertical Integration
  7. 7. Asuhan Pasien Terintegrasi 1. Patient Engagement & Empowerment 2. DPJP sbg Clinical Leader 3. PPA sbg Tim, Kolaborasi Interprofesional 4. CPPT – Catatan Perkembangan Pasien Terintegrasi 5. Kolaborasi Pendidikan Pasien 6. Manajer Pelayanan Pasien / Case Manager 7. Integrated Clinical Pathway 8. Integrated Discharge Planning  Integrasi Intra-Inter PPA (AP 4, SKP 2, TKRS 3.2, MKE 5)  Integrasi Inter Unit (PAP 2, ARK 3.1, TKRS 3.2, MKE 5)  Integrasi PPA-Pasien (HPK 2, 2.1, 2.2, AP 4, MKE 6) Horizontal & Vertical Integration
  8. 8. SISMADAK SIRSAK APLIKASI ReDOWSKo
  9. 9. o Rumah sakit perlu melakukan kegiatan benchmarking mutu dengan rumah sakit yang setara agar mengetahui sudah dimana posisi mutu rumah sakit o Pengalaman yang lalu tidak mudah mendapatkan rumah sakit yang mau dibenchmark o Kemenkes telah menetapkan 12 indicator mutu kunci rumah sakit o KARS juga sudah menyiapkan 78 indicator mutu RS yang dilakukan benchmarking melalui SISMADAK PERAN SISMADAK MENDUKUNG PENINGKATAN MUTU KESELAMATAN PASIEN
  10. 10. SURVEI AKREDITASI RS DALAM SNARS TEKNIK TELUSUR ReDOWSKo APLIKASI ReDOWSKo
  11. 11. SIRSAK (SISTEM INFORMASI RS Ala KARS) Adalah sistem rekam medis elektronik (RME) berbasis SNARS KARS SIRSAK
  12. 12. SIRSAK (SISTEM INFORMASI RUMAH SAKIT Ala KARS) Adalah sistem rekam medis berbasis teknologi informasi KARS SIRSAK FONDASI ASUHAN PASIEN DI RS: • ASUHAN MEDIS • ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN • ASUHAN FARMASI • ASUHAN GIZI • ASUHAN LAINNYA
  13. 13. Dokumen elektronik diatur dalam UU Informasi dan Transaksi Elektronik Nomor 11 tahun 2008 yaitu : setiap Informasi Elektronik yang dibuat, diteruskan, dikirimkan, diterima, atau disimpan dalam bentuk analog, digital, elektromagnetik, optikal, atau sejenisnya, yang dapat dilihat, ditampilkan, dan/atau didengar melalui Komputer atau Sistem Elektronik, termasuk tetapi tidak terbatas pada tulisan, suara, gambar, peta, rancangan, foto atau sejenisnya, huruf, tanda, angka, Kode Akses, simbol atau perforasi yang memiliki makna atau arti atau dapat dipahami oleh orang yang mampu memahaminya. Dalam undang-undang tersebut juga disebutkan bahawa dokumen elektronik bisa menjadi alalat bukti hukum yang sah. [4] Undang-Undang Republik Indonesia Nomor 11 Tahun 2008 pasal 1 ayat 4 Tentang Informasi dan Transaksi Elektronik.
  14. 14. Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan No.269/Menkes/PER/III/2008 dalam Bab II pasal 2 ayat 1 mengenai Jenis dan Isi Rekam Medis yang berbunyi “Rekam medis harus dibuat secara tertulis, lengkap dan jelas atau secara elektronik”.[2] Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan No.269/Menkes/PER/III/2008. Bab II pasal 2 ayat 1. KARS SIRSAK
  15. 15. Rekam medis elektronik merupakan rekaman/catatan elektronik informasi terkait kesehatan (health-related information) seseorang yang mengikuti standar interoperabilitas nasional dan dapat dibuat, dikumpulkan, dikelola, digunakan dan dirujuk oleh dokter atau tenaga kesehatan yang berhak (authorized) pada lebih dari satu organisasi pelayanan kesehatan. National Alliance for Health Information Technology. Report to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on defining key health information technology terms. Department of Health and Human Services. 2008 KARS SIRSAK
  16. 16. PPJA Apoteker Dietisien DPJ P Lainn ya Profesional Pemberi Asuhan : • Mereka yg secara langsung memberikan asuhan kpd pasien, a.l. DPJP, PPJA, Dietisien, Apoteker, dan Lainnya. • Kompetensi Profesi & Kolaborasi Interprofesional Clinical Team Leader (KARS, 2018) Profesional Pemberi Asuhan PPA Dalam SNARS Ed 1
  17. 17. Konsep Patient Centred Care (Std HPK) Konsep Inti Core Concept Asuhan Terintegrasi  Perspektif Pasien  Perspektif PPA •Conway,J et al: Partnering with Patients and Families To Design a Patient- and Family-Centered Health Care System, A Roadmap for the Future. Institute for Patient- and Family-Centered Care, 2006 •Standar Akreditasi RS v.2012, KARS •Nico Lumenta, Sintesis berbagai literatur, 2015  Integrasi Intra-Inter PPA (AP 4, SKP 2, TKRS 3.2, MKE 5)  Integrasi Inter Unit (PAP 2, ARK 3.1, TKRS 3.2, MKE 5)  Integrasi PPA-Pasien (HPK 2, 2.1, 2.2, AP 4, MKE 6) Horizontal & Vertical Integration
  18. 18. PENGELOLAAN ASUHAN PASIEN MENGGUNAKAN SIRSAK KARS
  19. 19. ASESMEN AWAL: • Riwayat kesehatan • Pengkajian Fisik • Alergi • Asesmen Nyeri • Asemen Risiko Jatuh • Skrining Nutrisi • Agama, Nilai, Spiritual dan Budaya • Sosial Ekonomi • Status Fungsional • Kebutuhan Edukasi • Kebutuhan Perencanaan Pulang Menetapkan Diagnosis Keperawatan dan Tujuan Keperawatan 20 Intervensi Keperawatan Implementasi Keperawatan & Evaluasi CPPT FRAME WORK ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN
  20. 20. DATA BASE DALAM SIRSAK: • DIAGNOSIS KEPERAWATAN: • 149 SDKI dan Tambahan (Total 256 Diagnosis Keperawatan) • INTERVENSI KEPERAWATAN: • 444 intervensi mandiri keperawatan • 115 intervensi kolaborasi KARS KARS SIRSAK
  21. 21. Masuk Rumah sakit Skrining Gizi Kurang gizi/Malnutrisi atau berisiko Tidak berisiko Monitor & skrining ulang Asesmen/ Pengkajian Gizi Dilakukan Penilaian Asesmen Gizi Intervensi otomatis dalam EHR Pasien makan dan Pemantauan asupan Perawat Setiap pasien dilakukan skrining ≤ 24 jam menggunakan perangkat/tool yang telah di validasi. Hasil screening dokumentasi di EHR Perawat : • Memulai Asupan/ Oral Nutrition Suplement (ONS) dalam 24 jam • Mengelola situasi kondisi untuk memaksimalkan asupan makan Sumber : Alliance to Advance Patient Nutrition Litho in USA 2014
  22. 22. PENDEKATAN ASUHAN GIZI INTERDISIPLIN Sumber : Alliance to Advance Patient Nutrition Litho in USA 2014 Melakukan Penilaian Asesmen Gizi Edukasi pasien dan keluarga Membuat Perencanaan/Order Jika Malnutrisi, lakukan diagnosis dokumen Monitoring dan evaluasi ulang Memperbarui Rencana pemulangan Interdisipliner • Dietisien : Membuat rencana asuhan gizi, pemesanan dan dokumen di EHR •Perawat: Memfasilitasi •Dokter : Turut serta dalam masalah nutrisi harian/ kontribusi dalam Tim Pasien pulang dengan care plan gizi yang sesuai Perencanaan asuhan gizi beralih/pindah ke pengaturan perawatan berikutnya Interdisipliner Dalam masa transisi dan evaluasi untuk Asuhan Gizi dapat dihubungi Interdisiliner • Asuhan gizi termasuk ke dalam rencana pemulangan • Asuhan gizi dipantau sesuai jadwal Dietisien • Penilaian termasuk yang ada pada AND & A.S.P.E.N karakteristik malnutrisi Dokter •Menentukan kode diagnosis dalam dokumen EHR Interdisipliner • Dietisien : Memimpin edukasi yang komperhensif / konseling • Perawat: •Memperkuat pembelajaran dan menanggapi pertanyaan •Dokter : •Mendiskusikan rencana dan status gizi Interdisipliner • Dietisien : Menyesuaikan rencana asuhan gizi, pemesanan yang dibutuhkan dan dokumen di EHR •Perawat : Memonitor, dab dokumentasi perubahan asupan, berat badan •Dokter : Mediskusikan asuhan gizi secara kontinyu
  23. 23. SIRSAK • Sebagai warehouse penyimpanan informasi elektronik ttg status kesehatan dan layanan kesehatan yang diperoleh pasien. • SIRSAK diharapkan menjai solusi terhadap berbagai masalah RM yang sering terjadi, seperti tempat penyimpanan RM yang besar, hilangnya rekam medis,Dll • Bermanfaat kepada dokter dan PPA dalam mengakses informasi pasien yang pada akhirnya membantu dalam pengambilan keputusan klinis. KARS SIRSAK
  24. 24. •Untuk Dokter : • Mendokumentasikan rekam medis sesuai standar SNARS • Mengurangi pekerjaan tulis menulis • Meminimalisasi medication error karena penulisan resep yg tak jelas • Mendapatkan informasi dari PPA lain untuk mendukung pengambilan keputusan •Untuk perawat: • Lebih mudah membuat Asuhan keperawatan sesuai standar SNARS • Mengurangi pekerjaan tulis menulis KARS SIRSAK
  25. 25. •Untuk Apoteker: • Bisa memandu apoteker memberikan asuhan obat sesuai standar SNARS • Mengurangi pekerjaan tulis menulis •Untuk dietisien: • Bisa memandu asuhan gizi sesuai standar SNARS • Mengurangi pekerjaan tulis menulis KARS SIRSAK
  26. 26. • Diharapkan meningkatkan produktivitas, karena penggunaan sistem SIRSAK dapat mengurangi waktu penulisan dokumen rekam medik, sehingga waktu tsb bias digunakan untuk melayani pasien • SIRSAK diharapkan meningkatkan Efisiensi, dapat mengurangi sumber daya yang ada untuk meningkatkan kualitas pelayanan • SIRSAK diharapkan Mengurangi kemungkinan kejadian medication error KARS SIRSAK
  27. 27. • Meningkatkan kepatuhan PPA terhadap SPO . • Meningkatkan efisiensi dan efektifitas dalam rangka pengelolaan rumah sakit • Proses asuhan pasien bisa lebih terintegrasi • Data riwayat penyakit dan perawatan pasien bisa dikelola dan dipanggil dengan cepat. KARS SIRSAK
  28. 28. • Perkembangan posisi stok obat bisa diketahui setiap saat. • Menjaga konsistensi data (data consistency) karena menggunaan data bersama (data sharing) baik data master (database pasien, dokter, perawat, karyawan dan obat) • Efisiensi kerja PPA (dokter, perawat, apoteker, dietisian) meningkat karena asuhan pasien dibantu IT KARS SIRSAK
  29. 29. TERIMA KASIH

