3. pengelolaan data asuhan kefarmasian ws sirsak 19 des 2018rev

Dra. Yulia Trisna, Apt., M.Pharm
Pendidikan:  Apoteker (Universitas Indonesia), Master Farmasi Klinik (Universiti Sains Malaysia) Jabatan Sekarang:  Koor...
ADMISI • IGD, atau • Poliklinik RAWAT INAP • Ruang Rawat Inap • +/- ICU/HCU • +/- OK DISCHARGE • Pulang
Pasien Dokter Apoteker Nakes lain Perawat
PPJA Apoteker Dietisien DPJP Lainnya Profesional Pemberi Asuhan : • Mereka yg secara langsung memberikan asuhan kpd pasien...
PPA : Dokter Perawat Apoteker Dietisien Lainnya Asesmen Pasien (Skrining, “Periksa Pasien”) 1. Informasi dikumpulkan : Ana...
PELAYANAN KEFARMASIAN ALUR PERAWATAN PASIEN DI RUMAH SAKIT TERKAIT OBAT DALAM SNARS EDISI 1 Penyiapan Obat Monitoring (AP ...
• Manajemen persediaan/ inventory control • Pelayanan farmasi klinik (Asuhan Kefarmasian/ Pharmaceutical Care)
Sumber: Institute for Safe Medication Practice
Rekonsiliasi Obat saat transfer Rekonsiliasi Obat pasien akan dipulangkan Rekonsiliasi Obat saat admisi Penelusuran riwaya...
Asuhan kefarmasian selama pasien dirawat mencakup: 1. Penelusuran riwayat penggunaan obat pasien sebelum masuk RS (the bes...
Rekonsiliasi Obat saat transfer Rekonsiliasi Obat pasien akan dipulangkan Rekonsiliasi Obat saat admisi Penelusuran riwaya...
Rekonsiliasi Obat saat transfer Rekonsiliasi Obat pasien akan dipulangkan Rekonsiliasi Obat saat admisiPenelusuran riwayat...
FORMULIR INSTRUKSI PENGOBATAN FORMULIR PEMBERIAN OBAT
FORMULIR INSTRUKSI PENGOBATAN FORMULIR PEMBERIAN OBAT XX
Tgl, Jam Profesional Pemberi Asuhan HASIL ASESMEN PASIEN DAN PEMBERIAN PELAYANAN (Tulis dengan format SOAP/ADIME, disertai...
Tgl, Jam Profesional Pemberi Asuhan HASIL ASESMEN PASIEN DAN PEMBERIAN PELAYANAN (Tulis dengan format SOAP/ADIME, disertai...
• Obat-obat yang pernah dan sedang digunakan pasien sebelum dirawat di RS • Riwayat alergi • Efek samping • Medication err...
• Data obat diambil dari database sehingga tata nama dan ejaan obat dan penulisan rejimen obat konsisten, efisien waktu • ...
• Rekonsiliasi obat saat admisi Penelusuran riwayat penggunaan obat sebelum admisi • Rekonsiliasi obat saat transfer • Rek...
Standar 4: • EP 3: Ada bukti pelaksanaan apoteker melakukan rekonsiliasi obat pada saat pasien masuk, pindah unit pelayana...
1 •Dapatkan riwayat penggunaan obat (Best Possible Medication History) 2 •Konfirmasi akurasi riwayat penggunaan obat denga...
FORMULIR REKONSILIASI OBAT SAAT ADMISI
• Apoteker membandingkan resep pertama dokter dengan obat-obat yang tercantum dalam daftar riwayat penggunaan obat pasien ...
No. NAMA OBAT DOSIS FREKUENSI CARA PEMBERIAN 1 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 2 □ Lanjut ...
• Apoteker membandingkan daftar instruksi pengobatan di ruang rawat sebelumnya vs resep/instruksi pengobatan di ruang rawa...
FORMULIR REKONSILIASI OBAT SAAT DISCHARGE
• Apoteker membandingkan daftar instruksi pengobatan di ruang rawat 24 jam terakhir vs resep pulang vs obat yang pernah di...
Peresepan Elektronik untuk meningkatkan mutu dan keselamatan pasien  Riwayat penggunaan obat tersimpan dalam sistem  Tid...
• Menghilangkan masalah tulisan tidak dapat dibaca • Meminimalkan kesalahan transkripsi • Mempercepat pelayanan • Meningka...
Pengkajian yang dilakukan sebelum penyiapan obat untuk memastikan bahwa resep benar/legal, akurat, lengkap dan rasional. ...
Standar PKPO 5.1: Rumah sakit menetapkan regulasi yang mengatur semua resep/ permintaan obat dan instruksi pengobatan dite...
EP 2: Ada bukti pelaksanaan proses pengkajian resep yang meliputi butir a) sampai dengan g) pada maksud dan tujuan. (D,W) ...
 Aspek administratif: - Identitas pasien : nama lengkap, Nomor Rekam Medik, tanggal lahir, - Tempat dan tanggal resep/ins...
 Aspek farmasetik: - nama obat (nama generik/nama dagang) - bentuk sediaan, rute pemberian, dosis - jumlah obat yang haru...
 Aspek klinik: - kelengkapan data berat badan (untuk pasien anak, pasien kemoterapi), tinggi badan (untuk pasien kemotera...
Standar 2.2: Rumah sakit menetapkan regulasi yang mengatur metoda pemberian instruksi. Standar Pelayanan dan Asuhan Pasien...
FORMULIR INSTRUKSI PENGOBATAN INSTRUKSI PENGOBATAN
• Dilakukan oleh dokter pada Formulir Instruksi Pengobatan • Apoteker melakukan pengkajian resep/instruksi pengobatan dari...
• Apoteker melakukan pengkajian resep • Jika ada pilihan centang “Tidak”, maka apoteker harus melakukan tindak lanjut deng...
FORMULIR PEMBERIAN OBAT
• Dilakukan oleh perawat berdasarkan instruksi pengobatan yang ditulis dokter • Perawat meng”klik” waktu pemberian sesuai ...
• Medication review • Identifikasi DRP (Drug Related Problem) • Rekomendasi
Standar PKPO 7 Efek obat dan efek samping obat terhadap pasien dipantau. EP R D W 1. Ada regulasi pemantauan efek obat dan...
Link dengan standar Asesmen Pasien (AP) EP 1: Ada regulasi tentang asesmen ulang oleh dokter penanggung jawab pemberi pela...
• Pengisian CPPT dengan format SOAP oleh apoteker dibuat setelah melakukan pengumpulan data S dan O • Pilihan default untu...
• Pilihan default untuk Plan (berupa rekomendasi): - Disarankan untuk mengganti obat ……. (nama obat diambil dari database)...
• Memastikan pasien memahami tentang obat- obat yang digunakannya. • Pasien mau dan mampu menggunakan obat sesuai rejimen ...
Standar 10: Edukasi pasien dan keluarga termasuk topik berikut ini, terkait dengan pelayanan pasien: penggunaan obat yang ...
NAMA DOKTER :
• Formulir ini diisi oleh apoteker, dengan bantuan IT maka daftar obat + aturan pakai + tanggal kadaluarsa (terhubung deng...
• Data PPA (dokter, perawat, apoteker, dietisien) • Data ruangan • Data pasien • Data perbekalan farmasi (obat, alat keseh...
  3. 3. ADMISI • IGD, atau • Poliklinik RAWAT INAP • Ruang Rawat Inap • +/- ICU/HCU • +/- OK DISCHARGE • Pulang
  4. 4. Pasien Dokter Apoteker Nakes lain Perawat
  5. 5. PPJA Apoteker Dietisien DPJP Lainnya Profesional Pemberi Asuhan : • Mereka yg secara langsung memberikan asuhan kpd pasien, a.l. DPJP, PPJA, Dietisien, Apoteker, dan Lainnya. • Kompetensi Profesi & Kolaborasi Interprofesional • Tugas Mandiri, Tugas Kolaboratif, Tugas Delegatif/Mandat Clinical Team Leader (KARS, 2018) Profesional Pemberi Asuhan PPA Dalam SNARS Ed 1 PPA Tugas Mandiri, Tugas Kolaboratif, Tugas Delegatif
  6. 6. PPA : Dokter Perawat Apoteker Dietisien Lainnya Asesmen Pasien (Skrining, “Periksa Pasien”) 1. Informasi dikumpulkan : Anamnesa, pemeriksaan, pemeriksaan lain / penunjang, dsb 2. Analisis informasi : Menetapkan Diagnosis / Masalah / Kondisi Untuk mengidentifikasi Kebutuhan Yan Pasien 3. Rencana Asuhan/Plan of Care : Merumuskan rencana dan sasaran terukur Untuk memenuhi Kebutuhan Yan Pasien Pemberian Asuhan/Pelayanan, Implementasi Rencana, Intervensi, Monitoring Proses Asuhan Pasien Patient Care 1 2 Diagram IAR Asesmen Awal Asesmen Ulang SOAP Asesmen Ulang I A R Pencatatan: (Nico Lumenta, KARS)
  7. 7. PELAYANAN KEFARMASIAN ALUR PERAWATAN PASIEN DI RUMAH SAKIT TERKAIT OBAT DALAM SNARS EDISI 1 Penyiapan Obat Monitoring (AP 2) Follow Up (PAP 2 EP 4) Pemberian Obat (PKPO 6; 6.1; 6.2) Asesmen Pasien (AP 1.1) Instruksi Pengobatan (PAP 2.2; PKPO 4 EP 1; PKPO 4.1; 4.2; 4.3) Farmasi Klinik Penelusuran Riwayat Penggunaan Obat (PKPO 4 EP 4) Rekonsiliasi Obat (PKPO 4 EP 3) Visite (AP 2 EP 4) Pengkajian Resep (PKPO 5.1 EP 2) Farmasi Manajemen Seleksi (PKPO 2) Pengadaan (PKPO 2.1; 2.1.1; TKRS 7.1) Penyimpanan (PKPO 3; 3.1 s/d 3.5) Distribusi/Dispensing (PKPO 5; PKPO 5.1) Farmasi Klinik: Pemantauan Terapi Obat (AP 2 EP 4; PKPO 7 EP 2) Monitoring Efek Samping Obat (PKPO 7 EP 3) Konseling dan Informasi Obat (MKE 10 EP 1)
  8. 8. • Manajemen persediaan/ inventory control • Pelayanan farmasi klinik (Asuhan Kefarmasian/ Pharmaceutical Care)
  9. 9. 9 Sumber: Institute for Safe Medication Practice
  10. 10. Rekonsiliasi Obat saat transfer Rekonsiliasi Obat pasien akan dipulangkan Rekonsiliasi Obat saat admisi Penelusuran riwayat penggunaan obat pasien sebelum admisi Pengkajian Resep Konseling Obat Pulang Pemantauan Terapi Obat dan Visite 1 2 8 7 6 4 3 Edukasi Obat 5
  11. 11. Asuhan kefarmasian selama pasien dirawat mencakup: 1. Penelusuran riwayat penggunaan obat pasien sebelum masuk RS (the best possible medication history/BPMH= wawancara langsung dengan pasien/keluarga, catatan dokter/perawat pada asesmen awal tentang riwayat penggunaan obat, riwayat pengambilan obat terakhir dari satelit/apotek) 2. Rekonsiliasi obat saat admisi: membandingkan obat pasien sebelum admisi dengan resep/instruksi pengobatan pertama saat admisi 3. Pengkajian resep/instruksi pengobatan selama pasien dirawat 4. Pemantauan terapi obat (Efektifitas obat dan efek samping obat) 5. Pemberian Informasi obat/ Edukasi Obat 6. Rekonsiliasi obat saat transfer antar ruang rawat: membandingkan terapi obat pada formulir instruksi pengobatan di ruang sebelumnya vs resep/instruksi pengobatan di ruang rawat sekarang vs obat pasien sebelum admisi 7. Rekonsiliasi obat pasien akan dipulangkan: membandingkan obat pasien sebelum admisi vs obat 24 jam terakhir vs resep obat pulang 8. Konseling obat pulang (discharge counseling)
  13. 13. Rekonsiliasi Obat saat transfer Rekonsiliasi Obat pasien akan dipulangkan Rekonsiliasi Obat saat admisi Penelusuran riwayat penggunaan obat pasien sebelum admisi Pengkajian Resep Konseling Obat Pulang Pemantauan Terapi Obat dan Visite 1 2 8 7 6 4 3 Edukasi Obat 5
  14. 14. Rekonsiliasi Obat saat transfer Rekonsiliasi Obat pasien akan dipulangkan Rekonsiliasi Obat saat admisiPenelusuran riwayat penggunaan obat pasien sebelum admisi Pengkajian Resep Konseling Obat Pulang Pemantauan Terapi Obat dan Visite 1 2 8 7 6 4 3 Edukasi Obat 5 X X X X X X X X
  15. 15. FORMULIR INSTRUKSI PENGOBATAN FORMULIR PEMBERIAN OBAT
  16. 16. FORMULIR INSTRUKSI PENGOBATAN FORMULIR PEMBERIAN OBAT XX
  17. 17. Tgl, Jam Profesional Pemberi Asuhan HASIL ASESMEN PASIEN DAN PEMBERIAN PELAYANAN (Tulis dengan format SOAP/ADIME, disertai Sasaran. Tulis Nama, beri Paraf pada akhir catatan) Instruksi PPA Termasuk Pasca Bedah (Instruksi ditulis dgn rinci dan jelas) REVIEW & VERIFIKASI DPJP (Tulis Nama, beri Paraf, Tgl, Jam) (DPJP harus membaca/merevi ew seluruh Rencana Asuhan) 2/2/2015 Jm 8.00 2/2/2015 Jm 8.30 Perawat Dokter S : Nyeri akut lutut kiri sejak 1-2 jam O : skala nyeri VAS : 7 TD 165/90, N 115/m, Frek Nafas : 30/m A : Nyeri akut arthritis gout P : Mengatasi nyeri dalam 2 jam dgn target VAS <4 Paraf.. S : Nyeri lutut kiri akut sejak pagi O : Lutut kiri agak merah, nyeri tekan, skala NRS 7-8, hangat pd palpasi. A : Gouty Arthritis - flare Genu Sinistra P : inj steroid xx mg , tab colchicine 2 X 0,6 mg/hari. Paraf … Dst…. • Monitoring nyeri tiap 30’ • Lapor DPJP • Kolaborasi pemberian anti inlamasi & analgesic *Lapor 2 jam lagi skala nyeri *Foto Ro Lutut hari ini bila nyeri mereda/toleransi cukup
  18. 18. Tgl, Jam Profesional Pemberi Asuhan HASIL ASESMEN PASIEN DAN PEMBERIAN PELAYANAN (Tulis dengan format SOAP/ADIME, disertai Sasaran. Tulis Nama, beri Paraf pada akhir catatan) Instruksi PPA Termasuk Pasca Bedah (Instruksi ditulis dgn rinci dan jelas) REVIEW & VERIFIKASI DPJP (Tulis Nama, beri Paraf, Tgl, Jam) (DPJP harus membaca/merevi ew seluruh Rencana Asuhan) 2/2/2015 Jm 8.00 2/2/2015 Jm 8.30 Perawat Dokter S : Nyeri akut lutut kiri sejak 1-2 jam O : skala nyeri VAS : 7 TD 165/90, N 115/m, Frek Nafas : 30/m A : Nyeri akut arthritis gout P : Mengatasi nyeri dalam 2 jam dgn target VAS <4 Paraf.. S : Nyeri lutut kiri akut sejak pagi O : Lutut kiri agak merah, nyeri tekan, skala NRS 7-8, hangat pd palpasi. A : Gouty Arthritis - flare Genu Sinistra P : inj steroid xx mg , tab colchicine 2 X 0,6 mg/hari. Paraf … Dst…. • Monitoring nyeri tiap 30’ • Lapor DPJP • Kolaborasi pemberian anti inlamasi & analgesic *Lapor 2 jam lagi skala nyeri *Foto Ro Lutut hari ini bila nyeri mereda/toleransi cukup X
  19. 19. • Obat-obat yang pernah dan sedang digunakan pasien sebelum dirawat di RS • Riwayat alergi • Efek samping • Medication error (ketidakpatuhan, mismanajemen obat di rumah) • Cek silang dengan sumber informasi lain  the best possible medication history
  20. 20. • Data obat diambil dari database sehingga tata nama dan ejaan obat dan penulisan rejimen obat konsisten, efisien waktu • “click” pilihan dari opsi yang ada di layar • Jika tidak tersedia dalam database maka dapat diketik (nama obat, kekuatan, dosis, interval waktu, instruksi khusus) • Data terkait: - Riwayat alergi - Riwayat pengambilan obat di satelit pada admisi sebelumnya/ pada kunjungan terakhir
  21. 21. • Rekonsiliasi obat saat admisi Penelusuran riwayat penggunaan obat sebelum admisi • Rekonsiliasi obat saat transfer • Rekonsiliasi obat saat pasien akan pulang
  22. 22. Standar 4: • EP 3: Ada bukti pelaksanaan apoteker melakukan rekonsiliasi obat pada saat pasien masuk, pindah unit pelayanan, dan sebelum pulang. (D,W) Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian dan Penggunaan Obat (PKPO)
  23. 23. 1 •Dapatkan riwayat penggunaan obat (Best Possible Medication History) 2 •Konfirmasi akurasi riwayat penggunaan obat dengan cara memverifikasi beberapa sumber data (rekam medis admisi sebelumnya, catatan pengambilan obat di apotek, obat yang dibawa pasien) 3 •Bandingkan (Rekonsiliasi) riwayat penggunaan obat dengan resep/instruksi pengobatan •Jika ada diskrepansi, lakukan klarifikasi dengan penulis resep •Catat hasil klarifikasi 4 •Komunikasikan ke Profesional Pemberi Asuhan (PPA) terkait •Berikan informasi obat yang akurat ke pasien LANGKAH-LANGKAH REKONSILIASI OBAT
  24. 24. FORMULIR REKONSILIASI OBAT SAAT ADMISI
  25. 25. • Apoteker membandingkan resep pertama dokter dengan obat-obat yang tercantum dalam daftar riwayat penggunaan obat pasien sebelum admisi • Jika terdapat ketidaksesuaian, maka apoteker menghubungi dokter untuk klarifikasi • Apoteker mendokumentasikan hasil komunikasi dengan dokter • Data terkait: - Resep/instruksi pengobatan pertama setelah admisi - Formulir riwayat penggunaan obat pasien sebelum admisi
  26. 26. No. NAMA OBAT DOSIS FREKUENSI CARA PEMBERIAN 1 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 2 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 3 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 4 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 5 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 6 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 7 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 8 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 9 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop 10 □ Lanjut aturan pakai sama □ Lanjut aturan pakai berubah □ Stop Tanggal/Pukul: Rekonsiliasi obat saat transfer: (Nama Jelas dan Tanda tangan) REKONSILIASI OBAT SAAT TRANSFER OBAT YANG SEDANG DIGUNAKAN TINDAK LANJUT OLEH DOKTER PENERIMA PERUBAHAN ATURAN PAKAI Yang Melakukan Rekonsiliasi Obat : Membandingkan antara: - Daftar Penggunaan Obat sebelum admisi - Daftar Penggunaan Obat dari Ruang Rawat Sebelumnya - Resep/Instruksi Pengobatan di Ruang Rawat Sekarang FORMULIR REKONSILIASI OBAT SAAT TRANSFER
  27. 27. • Apoteker membandingkan daftar instruksi pengobatan di ruang rawat sebelumnya vs resep/instruksi pengobatan di ruang rawat sekarang vs obat pasien sebelum admisi • Jika terdapat ketidaksesuaian, maka apoteker menghubungi dokter untuk klarifikasi • Apoteker mendokumentasikan hasil komunikasi dengan dokter • Data terkait: - Riwayat alergi - Formulir rekonsiliasi obat saat admisi - Formulir instruksi pengobatan dari ruang rawat sebelumnya - Resep/instruksi pengobatan di ruang rawat sekarang
  28. 28. FORMULIR REKONSILIASI OBAT SAAT DISCHARGE
  29. 29. • Apoteker membandingkan daftar instruksi pengobatan di ruang rawat 24 jam terakhir vs resep pulang vs obat yang pernah digunakan pasien sebelum admisi • Jika terdapat ketidaksesuaian, maka apoteker menghubungi dokter untuk klarifikasi • Apoteker mendokumentasikan hasil komunikasi dengan dokter • Data terkait: - Riwayat alergi - Formulir rekonsiliasi obat saat admisi - Formulir instruksi pengobatan 24 jam terakhir di ruang rawat terakhir - Resep pulang
  30. 30. Peresepan Elektronik untuk meningkatkan mutu dan keselamatan pasien  Riwayat penggunaan obat tersimpan dalam sistem  Tidak perlu input data oleh farmasi  Link dengan manajemen persediaan/stok  Memfasilitasi kegiatan administrasi keuangan
  31. 31. • Menghilangkan masalah tulisan tidak dapat dibaca • Meminimalkan kesalahan transkripsi • Mempercepat pelayanan • Meningkatkan akurasi dan kelengkapan resep • Meningkatkan koordinasi antara dokter dan apoteker/Tenaga Teknis Kefarmasian • Mencegah kesalahan dengan “alert system”: dosis, alergi, kontraindikasi, interaksi obat Easier to do the right thing Harder to do the wrong thing
  32. 32. Pengkajian yang dilakukan sebelum penyiapan obat untuk memastikan bahwa resep benar/legal, akurat, lengkap dan rasional.  Aspek administratif  Aspek farmasetik  Aspek klinik
  33. 33. Standar PKPO 5.1: Rumah sakit menetapkan regulasi yang mengatur semua resep/ permintaan obat dan instruksi pengobatan ditelaah ketepatannya
  34. 34. EP 2: Ada bukti pelaksanaan proses pengkajian resep yang meliputi butir a) sampai dengan g) pada maksud dan tujuan. (D,W) Telusur: D: Bukti kajian resep yang meliputi a s/d g W: Kepala Instalasi Farmasi, Apoteker/ Farmasi klinis, Staf farmasi
  35. 35.  Aspek administratif: - Identitas pasien : nama lengkap, Nomor Rekam Medik, tanggal lahir, - Tempat dan tanggal resep/instruksi pengobatan dibuat - Nama dokter penulis resep, SIP - Persyaratan administratif lain disesuaikan dengan ketentuan rumah sakit (contoh: kelengkapan berkas pasien JKN/asuransi)
  36. 36.  Aspek farmasetik: - nama obat (nama generik/nama dagang) - bentuk sediaan, rute pemberian, dosis - jumlah obat yang harus disiapkan - cara pembuatan (jika diperlukan peracikan).
  37. 37.  Aspek klinik: - kelengkapan data berat badan (untuk pasien anak, pasien kemoterapi), tinggi badan (untuk pasien kemoterapi) - indikasi, kontraindikasi, duplikasi obat, dosis, interaksi obat Untuk menilai aspek ini diperlukan data profil penyakit dan semua obat yang sedang digunakan pasien.
  38. 38. Standar 2.2: Rumah sakit menetapkan regulasi yang mengatur metoda pemberian instruksi. Standar Pelayanan dan Asuhan Pasien (PAP) Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian dan Penggunaan Obat (PKPO) Standar 4: Rumah sakit memiliki regulasi peresepan/permintaan obat serta instruksi pengobatan dengan benar, lengkap, dan terbaca tulisannya.
  39. 39. FORMULIR INSTRUKSI PENGOBATAN INSTRUKSI PENGOBATAN
  40. 40. • Dilakukan oleh dokter pada Formulir Instruksi Pengobatan • Apoteker melakukan pengkajian resep/instruksi pengobatan dari formulir ini • Pada saat pemantauan terapi obat apoteker juga memeriksa formulir ini • Data terkait: - Riwayat alergi - SOAP dokter, perawat, dietisien - Hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium, diagnostik, dll
  41. 41. • Apoteker melakukan pengkajian resep • Jika ada pilihan centang “Tidak”, maka apoteker harus melakukan tindak lanjut dengan cara menghubungi dokter • Hasil komunikasi dengan dokter diketik di kolom “Catatan” • Klik “simpan” • Jika dari hasil komunikasi dengan dokter diperlukan modifikasi rejimen obat, maka apoteker dapat melakukan editing (lihat slide selanjutnya)
  42. 42. FORMULIR PEMBERIAN OBAT
  43. 43. • Dilakukan oleh perawat berdasarkan instruksi pengobatan yang ditulis dokter • Perawat meng”klik” waktu pemberian sesuai instruksi dokter • Ada pilihan di layar untuk “jam pemberian obat” • Jika pasien tidak mendapatkan obat, maka dimasukkan data penyebab pasien tidak mendapatkan obat: pasien menolak, kondisi klinis, alergi, ESO, obat tidak tersedia • Apoteker memeriksa formulir ini ketika melakukan pemantauan terapi obat
  44. 44. • Medication review • Identifikasi DRP (Drug Related Problem) • Rekomendasi
  45. 45. Standar PKPO 7 Efek obat dan efek samping obat terhadap pasien dipantau. EP R D W 1. Ada regulasi pemantauan efek obat dan efek samping obat serta dicatat dalam status pasien. (lihat juga AP 2 EP 1). (R) Regulasi tentang pemantauan dan pencatatan efek obat dan ESO. 2. Ada bukti pelaksanaan pemantauan terapi obat. (D,W) Bukti pelaksanaan PTO Perawat, apoteker farmasi klinis 3. Ada bukti pemantauan efek samping obat dan pelaporannya sesuai dengan peraturan perundang- undangan. (D,W) Bukti monitoring ESO dan laporannya TFT, KaIF, Apoteker, Staf Farmasi
  46. 46. Link dengan standar Asesmen Pasien (AP) EP 1: Ada regulasi tentang asesmen ulang oleh dokter penanggung jawab pemberi pelayanan (DPJP), perawat dan profesional pemberi asuhan (PPA) lainnya untuk evaluasi respons pasien terhadap asuhan yang diberikan sebagai tindak lanjut. (R) Pemantauan (Monitoring) … lanjutan Kolaboratif
  47. 47. • Pengisian CPPT dengan format SOAP oleh apoteker dibuat setelah melakukan pengumpulan data S dan O • Pilihan default untuk A : - Pasien memerlukan terapi obat - Pasien memerlukan penggantian obat - Pasien memerlukan dosis yang lebih tinggi - Pasien memerlukan dosis yang lebih rendah - Pasien tidak memerlukan obat lagi - Ada interaksi obat - Pasien mengalami efek samping obat - Pasien tidak menggunakan obat A dilengkapi dengan narasi yang diberi nomor jika poin asesmen lebih dari satu, tiap nomor terkait dengan nomor di Plan (P)
  48. 48. • Pilihan default untuk Plan (berupa rekomendasi): - Disarankan untuk mengganti obat ……. (nama obat diambil dari database) - Disarankan untuk menaikkan dosis obat menjadi (dari database) - Disarankan untuk menurunkan dosis obat menjadi (dari database) - Disarankan untuk mengubah rute pemberian …(dari database) - Disarankan untuk mengubah waktu pemberian menjadi…. - Disarankan untuk menghentikan obat…… - Pasien dimonitor …… (parameter monitoring) - Pasien diedukasi …… (poin edukasi, link dengan formulir edukasi terintegrasi)
  49. 49. • Memastikan pasien memahami tentang obat- obat yang digunakannya. • Pasien mau dan mampu menggunakan obat sesuai rejimen yang telah ditetapkan.
  50. 50. Standar 10: Edukasi pasien dan keluarga termasuk topik berikut ini, terkait dengan pelayanan pasien: penggunaan obat yang aman, penggunaan peralatan medis yang aman, potensi interaksi antara obat dan makanan, pedoman nutrisi, manajemen nyeri, dan teknik rehabilitasi Standar Manajemen Komunikasi dan Edukasi (MKE)
  51. 51. NAMA DOKTER :
  52. 52. • Formulir ini diisi oleh apoteker, dengan bantuan IT maka daftar obat + aturan pakai + tanggal kadaluarsa (terhubung dengan sistem inventory) • Instruksi khusus Contoh: sebelum makan, sesudah makan, kocok dahulu • Apoteker memberikan catatan tambahan yang diperlukan (jika tidak ada dalam pilihan di layar) • Data terkait: - Database obat - Resep obat pulang
  53. 53. • Data PPA (dokter, perawat, apoteker, dietisien) • Data ruangan • Data pasien • Data perbekalan farmasi (obat, alat kesehatan/BMHP) nama barang, spesifikasi, satuan, harga, status (obat fornas/non fornas, formularium RS/non formularium RS, restriksi • Data distributor • Jenis masalah terkait obat • Jenis rekomendasi apoteker

