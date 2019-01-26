2. dr agus hadian rahim integrasi simrs gos - sirsak

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. dr. Agus Hadian Rahim, Sp.OT(K), M.Epid, MH.Kes. Sekretaris Direktorat Jenderal Pelayanan Kesehatan Kementerian Keseha...
PENGUATAN PELAYANAN KESEHATAN PENINGKATAN MUTU • AKREDITASI PKM • AKREDITASI RS PENINGKATAN AKSES • SARANA • PRASARANA • A...
SIRS SISTEM INFORMASI RUMAH SAKIT
Setiap Rumah Sakit Wajib melakukan pencatatan dan pelaporan tentang semua kegiatan penyelenggaraan RS dalam bentuk Sistem ...
Setiap RS wajib melaksanakan Sistem Informasi Rumah Sakit (SIRS) Permenkes No. 1171 Tahun 2011 Data identitas RS Data kete...
SIMRS SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN RUMAH SAKIT
SIMRS (Sistem Informasi Manajemen Rumah Sakit) Meningkatkan efisiensi, efektivitas, profesionalisme, kinerja, serta akses ...
SIMRS GOS VERSI 2 SIMRS GOS 8 SISRUTE DASHBOARD upgrade Integrasi Mempermudah RS dalam mengimplementasikan SIMRS GOS Integ...
MODUL SIMRS GOS Modul Front Office 1. Pendaftaran 2. Admission Rawat Inap 3. Pelayanan Rawat Jalan 4. Pelayanan Rawat Inap...
1. INFORMASI TEMPAT TIDUR 2. SISTEM RUJUKAN TERINTEGRASI 3. PENDAFTARAN ONLINE SNARS (Standar Nasional Akredtasi Rumah Sak...
INTEGRASI SIRANAP SIRANAP SAAT INI 3333 203203 7171 3073073333 202202 9999 334334 Sumber: SIRANAP 17 Desember 2018 RS UPT ...
INTEGRASI SIRANAP – JAGA KPK
UPDATE SIRANAP Memiliki SIMRS Tidak Memiliki SIMRS Kunjungi website Ditjen Yankes di alamat yankes.kemkes.go.id kemudian k...
INTEGRASI SIMRS GOS - SIRSAK
SIMRS GOS SIRS Pendaftran Online SIRANAP SISRUTE SITTDASHBOARD INTEGRASI SIMRS SIRSAK
INTEGRASI SIMRS GOS – SIRSAK SISTEM INFORMASI YANKES (SIRANAP, SISRUTE, PENDAFTARAN ONLINE) SIMRS GOS SIRSAKSIMRS GOS akan...
INTEGRASI SIRSAK - SIRANAP
INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES
Integrasi Dashboard Pelayanan ALUR INTEGRASI SIMRS DASBOARD YANKES Kunjungan Pelayanan Rujukan Indikator Pelayanan 10 besa...
INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES kunjungan
INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES Sumber Dashboard Yankes, 30 Nov 2018
INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES indikator
INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES 10 BESAR PENYAKIT
INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES KEMATIAN
RS ONLINE (DASHBOARD) SIRS SIMRS SISRUTE SIRANAP PENDAFTARAN ONLINE SKEMA INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES SIRSAK
26 TERIMA KASIH www.yankes.kemkes.go.id www.facebook.com/ditjen.yankes @ditjenyankes @ditjenyankes Kementerian Kesehatan R...
  1. 1. Dr. dr. Agus Hadian Rahim, Sp.OT(K), M.Epid, MH.Kes. Sekretaris Direktorat Jenderal Pelayanan Kesehatan Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia INTEGRASI SIMRS - SIRSAK Jakarta, 18 Desember 2018
  2. 2. PENGUATAN PELAYANAN KESEHATAN PENINGKATAN MUTU • AKREDITASI PKM • AKREDITASI RS PENINGKATAN AKSES • SARANA • PRASARANA • ALAT KESEHATAN FARMASI • SISTEM RUJUKAN • PEMANFAATAN TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI SUMBER DAYA KESEHATAN Terwujudnya Akses Pelayanan Kesehatan Dasar dan Rujukan yang berkualitas Bagi Masyarakat Optimalisasi penggunaan Teknologi Informasi untuk memperluas dan mempermudah akses masyarakat terhadap pelayanan Kesehatan
  3. 3. SIRS SISTEM INFORMASI RUMAH SAKIT
  4. 4. Setiap Rumah Sakit Wajib melakukan pencatatan dan pelaporan tentang semua kegiatan penyelenggaraan RS dalam bentuk Sistem Informasi Manajemen Rumah Sakit UU No.44/2009 tentang Rumah Sakit
  5. 5. Setiap RS wajib melaksanakan Sistem Informasi Rumah Sakit (SIRS) Permenkes No. 1171 Tahun 2011 Data identitas RS Data ketenagaan yang bekerja di RS Data rekapitulasi kegiatan pelayanan Data kompilasi penyakit/morbiditas pasien rawat inap Data kompilasi penyakit/morbiditas pasien rawat jalan Permenkes No. 82 Tahun 2013 Tentang Sistem Informasi Manajemen Rumah Sakit (SIMRS) Setiap rumah sakit WAJIB menyelenggarakan SIMRS
  6. 6. SIMRS SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN RUMAH SAKIT
  7. 7. SIMRS (Sistem Informasi Manajemen Rumah Sakit) Meningkatkan efisiensi, efektivitas, profesionalisme, kinerja, serta akses dan pelayanan Rumah Sakit Setiap rumah sakit WAJIB menyelenggarakan SIMRS SIMRS harus dapat diintegrasikan dengan program pemerintah atau pemda (Interoperabilitas) Arsitektur minimal : Front Office, Back Office, integrasi
  8. 8. SIMRS GOS VERSI 2 SIMRS GOS 8 SISRUTE DASHBOARD upgrade Integrasi Mempermudah RS dalam mengimplementasikan SIMRS GOS Integrasi dengan SISRUTE, SIRANAP, Pendaftaran Online & Dashboard Yankes INTERNAL RS KEMENKES VERSI 1 VERSI 2 FRONT OFFICE + BACK OFFICE Sistem Informasi Manajemen Rumah Sakit Generic Open Source
  9. 9. MODUL SIMRS GOS Modul Front Office 1. Pendaftaran 2. Admission Rawat Inap 3. Pelayanan Rawat Jalan 4. Pelayanan Rawat Inap 5. Pelayanan IGD 6. Pelayanan Laboratorium 7. Pelayanan Radiologi 8. Pelayanan Apotik 9. Pelayanan Kamar Operasi 10. Billing/ Pembayaran Modul Back Office 1. Gudang 2. Gizi dan Nutrisi (optional) 3. Akuntansi / Keuangan 4. Decision Support Systems (optional) 5. Administrator 6. Ketersediaan Tempat Tidur 7. Business Intelligence (Android, IOS) (optional) Modul Integrasi 1. e-Klaim 2. SEP BPJS 3. SIRS 4. Dashboard RS yang terintegrasi dengan Dashboard Kemkes 5. SIRANAP 6. SISRUTE (Plus Telemedicine) 7. Pendaftaran Online 8. SMS Gateway 9. Dashboard Farmasi Modul Registrasi Modul Rawat Jalan Modul Pembayaran Modul Apotik Modul Rawat Inap Modul admission Modul Laboratorium Modul Radiologi Modul Rekam Medik Modul Kamar Operasi Modul Keperawatan Modul Gudang/Logistik VERSI 1 VERSI 2
  10. 10. 1. INFORMASI TEMPAT TIDUR 2. SISTEM RUJUKAN TERINTEGRASI 3. PENDAFTARAN ONLINE SNARS (Standar Nasional Akredtasi Rumah Sakit) Salah satu elemen penilaian dalam SNARS E.1 di dalam ARK.2: Dalam rangka keterbukaan informasi kepada publik tersedia sistem pendaftaran secara online SISTEM INFORMASI DAN SNARS
  11. 11. INTEGRASI SIRANAP SIRANAP SAAT INI 3333 203203 7171 3073073333 202202 9999 334334 Sumber: SIRANAP 17 Desember 2018 RS UPT Vertikal Kemenkes RS Pemerintah Daerah RS Swasta & TNI/Polri Total RS TARGET INTEGRASI SIRANAP TAHUN 2019 144 RS Rujukan Seluruh RSUD yang sudah teregistrasi di RS Online
  12. 12. INTEGRASI SIRANAP – JAGA KPK
  13. 13. UPDATE SIRANAP Memiliki SIMRS Tidak Memiliki SIMRS Kunjungi website Ditjen Yankes di alamat yankes.kemkes.go.id kemudian klik link banner SIRANAP Login dengan menggunakan username dan password yang telah diberikan (sama dengan RS Online) Setelah berhasil login, klik menu Entry Data. Menu Entry Data digunakan untuk mengisi data (update) jumlah tempat tidur Klik Save jika telah selesai mengisi data Update dilakukan sebanyak 2x dalam satu hari (06.00 dan 18.00) Setelah berhasil login, klik menu Bridging SIMRS Input URL Link (link web service/API dari SIMRS) dan pilih Content Type (XML/Json). Data dikirimkan secara realtime Petunjuk teknis bridging terdapat pada http://sirs.yankes.kemkes.go.id/sirsservice/start/ts
  14. 14. INTEGRASI SIMRS GOS - SIRSAK
  15. 15. SIMRS GOS SIRS Pendaftran Online SIRANAP SISRUTE SITTDASHBOARD INTEGRASI SIMRS SIRSAK
  16. 16. INTEGRASI SIMRS GOS – SIRSAK SISTEM INFORMASI YANKES (SIRANAP, SISRUTE, PENDAFTARAN ONLINE) SIMRS GOS SIRSAKSIMRS GOS akan menjadikan SIRSAK sebagai acuan format isian asuhan keperawatan sesuai standart akreditasi
  17. 17. INTEGRASI SIRSAK - SIRANAP
  18. 18. INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES
  19. 19. Integrasi Dashboard Pelayanan ALUR INTEGRASI SIMRS DASBOARD YANKES Kunjungan Pelayanan Rujukan Indikator Pelayanan 10 besar penyakit Jumlah Kematian Hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium Hasil pemeriksaan radiologi Ketersediaan darah Mutu pelayanan SERVER YANKES User Entry VALIDASI DATA
  20. 20. INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES kunjungan
  21. 21. INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES Sumber Dashboard Yankes, 30 Nov 2018
  22. 22. INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES indikator
  23. 23. INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES 10 BESAR PENYAKIT
  24. 24. INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES KEMATIAN
  25. 25. RS ONLINE (DASHBOARD) SIRS SIMRS SISRUTE SIRANAP PENDAFTARAN ONLINE SKEMA INTEGRASI DASHBOARD YANKES SIRSAK
  26. 26. 26 TERIMA KASIH www.yankes.kemkes.go.id www.facebook.com/ditjen.yankes @ditjenyankes @ditjenyankes Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Direktorat Jenderal Pelayanan Kesehatan Jl. HR. Rasuna Said Blok X5 Kav 4- Jakarta Selatan

