Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ QUỐC DÂN KHOA QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH ---------------o0o--------------- Đề tài: VĂN HÓA DOANH NGHỆP CỦA...
DANH SÁCH THÀNH VIÊN 2 STT Họ và Tên 1 Trần Hồng Quân 2 Đỗ Thị Thu Phương 3 Nguyễn Thị Thảo 4 Phùng Quỳnh Anh 5 Nguyễn Viế...
Mục lục 3
I. GIỚI THIỆU SƠ LƯỢC VỀ VINGROUP Địa chỉ liên hệ: Số 7, Đường Bằng Lăng 1, Khu đô thị Vinhomes Riverside, Phường Việt Hưn...
Tháng 1/2012, Công ty CP Vinpearl sáp nhập vào Công ty CP Vincom và chính thức hoạt động dưới mô hình Tập đoàn với tên gọi...
Với những thành tựu đã đạt được, Vingroup đang được đánh giá là một trong những Tập đoàn kinh tế tư nhân hùng mạnh, có chi...
II. CÁC CẤP ĐỘ VĂN HÓA DOANH NGHIỆP CỦA VINGROUP 1. Cấp độ 1: Những quá trình và cấu trúc hữu hình 1.1. Về logo  Biểu tượ...
Tư tưởng khởi nghiệp được chọn làm nền tảng cho sự phát triển của Vingroup. Luôn lắng nghe, luôn sáng tạo, dám nghĩ, dám l...
1.6. Về hoạt động xã hội  Quỹ thiện tâm: Với sứ mệnh: chuyển tải một cách nhanh chóng & hiệu quả nhất tấm lòng của những ...
luôn nỗ lực hết mình trong việc giữ gìn và bảo vệ môi trường, mà còn chú trọng việc tuyên truyền ý thức này tới khách hàng...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Văn Hóa Doanh Nghiệp Tập Đoàn Vingroup

22 views

Published on

Văn Hóa Doanh Nghiệp Tập Đoàn Vingroup

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Văn Hóa Doanh Nghiệp Tập Đoàn Vingroup

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ QUỐC DÂN KHOA QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH ---------------o0o--------------- Đề tài: VĂN HÓA DOANH NGHỆP CỦA TẬP ĐOÀN VINGROUP Nhóm thực hiện : Nhóm 2 Lớp : Văn hóa & đạo đức KD (215) –2 Giáo viên hướng dẫn : PGS.TS Dương Thị Liễu Bộ môn : Văn Hóa Kinh Doanh Hà Nội, 2016 Nhóm 2
  2. 2. DANH SÁCH THÀNH VIÊN 2 STT Họ và Tên 1 Trần Hồng Quân 2 Đỗ Thị Thu Phương 3 Nguyễn Thị Thảo 4 Phùng Quỳnh Anh 5 Nguyễn Viết Quân 6 Đỗ Văn Thành
  3. 3. Mục lục 3
  4. 4. I. GIỚI THIỆU SƠ LƯỢC VỀ VINGROUP Địa chỉ liên hệ: Số 7, Đường Bằng Lăng 1, Khu đô thị Vinhomes Riverside, Phường Việt Hưng, Quận Long Biên, Hà Nội Điện thoại: +84 (4) 3974 9999 Fax: +84 (4) 3974 8888 Email: - Thông tin chung: info@vingroup.net - Thông tin Quan hệ đầu tư: ir@vingroup.net Website: http://www.vingroup.net 1. Giới thiệu chung: Tập đoàn Vingroup - Công ty CP (gọi tắt là "Tập đoàn Vingroup"), tiền thân là Tập đoàn Technocom, được thành lập tại Ukraina năm 1993 bởi những người Việt Nam trẻ tuổi, hoạt động ban đầu trong lĩnh vực thực phẩm và thành công rực rỡ với thương hiệu Mivina. Những năm đầu của thế kỷ 21, Technocom luôn có mặt trong bảng xếp hạng Top 100 doanh nghiệp lớn mạnh nhất Ukraina. Từ năm 2000, Technocom - Vingroup trở về Việt Nam đầu tư với ước vọng được góp phần xây dựng đất nước. Với tầm nhìn dài hạn và quan điểm phát triển bền vững, Vingroup đã tập trung đầu tư vào lĩnh vực du lịch và bất động sản (BĐS) với hai thương hiệu chiến lược ban đầu là Vinpearl và Vincom. Bằng những nỗ lực không ngừng, Vincom đã trở thành một trong những thương hiệu số 1 Việt Nam về BĐS với hàng loạt các tổ hợp Trung tâm thương mại (TTTM) - Văn phòng - Căn hộ đẳng cấp tại các thành phố lớn, dẫn đầu xu thế đô thị thông minh - sinh thái hạng sang tại Việt Nam. Cùng với Vincom, Vinpearl cũng trở thành cánh chim đầu đàn của ngành Du lịch với chuỗi khách sạn, khu nghỉ dưỡng, khu biệt thự biển, công viên giải trí, sân golf đẳng cấp 5 sao và trên 5 sao quốc tế. 4 3576403
  5. 5. Tháng 1/2012, Công ty CP Vinpearl sáp nhập vào Công ty CP Vincom và chính thức hoạt động dưới mô hình Tập đoàn với tên gọi Tập đoàn Vingroup - Công ty CP. Trên tinh thần phát triển bền vững và chuyên nghiệp, sau khi thành lập, Vingroup đã cơ cấu lại và tập trung phát triển với 4 nhóm lĩnh vực hoạt động chính gồm: bất động sản (Vinhomes, Vincom, Vincom Office), du lịch – nghỉ dưỡng – giải trí (Vinpearl, Vinpearl Land), bán lẻ (VinCommerce), hạ tầng xã hội (Vinmec, Vinschool, VinEco); nhiều nhóm thương hiệu như: • Vinhomes (Hệ thống căn hộ và biệt thự dịch vụ đẳng cấp) • Vincom (Hệ thống TTTM đẳng cấp) • Vinpearl (Khách sạn, du lịch) • Vinpearl Land (Vui chơi giải trí) • Vinmec (Y tế) • Vinschool (Giáo dục) • VinEcom (Thương mại điện tử) • Vincom Office (Văn phòng cho thuê) • Vinmart (Kinh doanh bán lẻ) • Vinfashion (Thời trang) • Vincharm (Chăm sóc sắc đẹp) • Almaz (Trung tâm Ẩm thực và Hội nghị Quốc tế) • VinPro (Bán lẻ Điện máy) • VinEco (Nông nghiệp) • VinDS (Chuỗi cửa hàng bán lẻ) Với mong muốn đem đến cho thị trường những sản phẩm - dịch vụ theo tiêu chuẩn quốc tế và những trải nghiệm hoàn toàn mới về phong cách sống hiện đại, ở bất cứ lĩnh vực nào Vingroup cũng chứng tỏ vai trò tiên phong, dẫn dắt sự thay đổi xu hướng tiêu dùng. Vingroup đã làm nên những điều kỳ diệu để tôn vinh thương hiệu Việt và tự hào là một trong những Tập đoàn kinh tế tư nhân hàng đầu Việt Nam. 5
  6. 6. Với những thành tựu đã đạt được, Vingroup đang được đánh giá là một trong những Tập đoàn kinh tế tư nhân hùng mạnh, có chiến lược phát triển bền vững và năng động, có tiềm lực hội nhập quốc tế để vươn lên tầm khu vực và thế giới. 2. Lịch sử và thành tích - Năm 2001, thành lập Công ty cổ phần Vinpearl. - Năm 2002, thành lập công ty cổ phần Vincom. - Năm 2003, khai trương khách sạn 5 sao Vinpearl Nha Trang Resort. - Năm 2004, Vincom Bà Triệu (tháp A và B) đi vào hoạt động. - Năm 2006, chuyển nhượng tháp A Vincom Bà Triệu (khối văn phòng) cho BIDV. Vinpearl Land Nha Trang đi vào hoạt động. - Năm 2007, niêm yết thành công trên sàn HOSE và trở thành công ty bất động sản niêm yết lớn nhất. - Năm 2009, phát hành 100 triệu USD trái phiếu chuyển đổi. - Năm 2010, chuyển nhượng Vincom Financial Tower cho Maritime Bank. - Năm 2011, khai trương Vinpearl Luxury Nha Trang, Vinpearl Golf Club – NhaTrang và Vinpearl Đà Nẵng Resort & Villa. - Năm 2012, Công ty cổ phần Vinpearl và Công ty cổ phần Vincom sáp nhập.Chuyển nhượng tháp B – Vincom Bà Triệu (khối văn phòng). Phát hành thành công 300 triệu USD trái phiếu chuyển đổi. - Năm 2013, chuyển nhượng Vincom A HCM với giá trị 9500 tỷ VNĐ. Đạt thỏa thuận khoản vay hợp vốn 150 triệu USD và phát hành thành công 200 USD trái phiếu quốc tế. Vincom Mega Mall Royal City và Vincom Maga Mall Times City đi vào hoạt động. Hợp tác đầu tư với Warburg Pincus thu hút 200 triệu USD vào Vincom Retail. - Năm 2014, giao dịch cổ phiếu trị giá 70 triệu USD cho nhà đầu tư nước ngoài. Vinpearl Phú Quốc và Vincom Hạ Long đi vào hoạt động; Vinhomes Central Park khởi công. - Năm 2015, Vincom Thủ Đức, Vincom Ngô Quyền – Đà Nẵng, Vinpearl Nha Trang Bay Resort & Villa, Vinmec Phú Quốc, Vincom Hùng Vương – Cần Thơ, Vincom Biên Hòa, Vincom Quang Trung đi vào hoạt động. Tiếp tục hợp tác đầu tư chiến lược với Warburg Pincus thu hút thêm 100 triệu USD vào Vincom Retail. 6
  7. 7. II. CÁC CẤP ĐỘ VĂN HÓA DOANH NGHIỆP CỦA VINGROUP 1. Cấp độ 1: Những quá trình và cấu trúc hữu hình 1.1. Về logo  Biểu tượng Vingroup được phát triển với hình ảnh cánh chim bay về phía mặt trời, thể hiện khát vọng bay cao và vươn đến những thành công rực rỡ.  Hình cánh chim sải cánh (chữ V) biểu trưng cho tên gọi Việt Nam và niềm tự hào dân tộc. Đồng thời, đây cũng là biểu tượng của chiến thắng (Victory).  Năm ngôi sao thể hiện “đẳng cấp năm sao” – tiêu chí và tôn chỉ đẳng cấp của Vingroup.  Hai màu đỏ - vàng thể hiện niềm tự hào về bản sắc, bản lĩnh và trí tuệ Việt Nam, là hai màu biểu tượng của Việt Nam (màu Quốc kỳ). 1.2. Về khẩu hiệu (slogan) “Mãi mãi tinh thần khởi nghiệp” Đầu quý 4 năm 2015, ban lãnh đạo đã quyết định đổi khẩu hiệu của Tập đoàn từ “Nơi tinh hoa hội tự cùng phát triển” thành “Vingroup – Mãi mãi tinh thần khởi nghiệp”. Đây là một quyết định trung thực với chính mình, để mỗi cán bộ nhân viên tìm lại bản sắc, khí thế sáng tạo, tinh thần hừng hực cống hiến và khát khao chiến thắng của những người đã khởi nghiệp đã gây dựng nên Vingroup cách đây 23 năm. 7
  8. 8. Tư tưởng khởi nghiệp được chọn làm nền tảng cho sự phát triển của Vingroup. Luôn lắng nghe, luôn sáng tạo, dám nghĩ, dám làm, luôn có động lực thay đổi, kiến tạo cơ hội và hợp tác để thành công chinh là những gì Vingroup đang và tiếp tục thực hiện, là kim chỉ nam cho sự phát triển của Tập đoàn. 1.3. Về bộ đồng phục Trên tinh thần phát triển bền vững và chuyên nghiệp, sau khi thành lập, Vingroup đã cơ cấu lại và tập trung phát triển với nhiều nhóm thương hiệu như: Vinhomes, Vincom, Vinpearl, Vinpearl Land, Vinmec, Vinschool, VinEcom, Vincom Office, Vinmart, Vinfashion, Vincharm, Almaz, Vinpro, VinEco, VinDS. Với mỗi hạng mục phát triển thương hiệu của mình, tập đoàn Vingroup lại đầu tư xây dựng nguồn lao động, nhân viên của mình theo một phong cách riêng. Về cơ bản, đồng phục vẫn theo tông chủ đạo của biểu tượng là 2 màu đỏ và vàng như Vinmart, Vinpro. Hoặc trang phục tuỳ thuộc theo môi trường làm việc, đều được thêu logo của tập đoàn trên áo. Đồng phục của nhân viên đều được thiết kế theo tiêu chí phù hợp với môi trường làm việc, đem lại cảm giác thoải mái cho nhân viên, đồng thời cũng phải thể hiện được sự tôn trọng đối với khách hàng trong quá trình làm việc. 1.4. Về nghi lễ, lễ hội, sự kiện - Lễ hội kỷ niệm ngày truyền thống Tập đoàn (mùng 8/8 hàng năm). - Tiệc mừng công bố (tổ chức vào dịp cuối năm). - Ngày thể thao (thứ 3 & thứ 6 hàng tuần). - Ngày hội cuối tháng (thứ 7 tuần cuối cùng mỗi tháng). - Ngoài ra, các cuộc thi văn nghệ, thể thao không thường kỳ. 1.5. Về ấn phẩm nội bộ Để truyền thông kịp thời mọi thông tin của doanh nghiệp cũng như các hoạt động phong trào diễn ra trên toàn quốc, nội san "Ngôi nhà Vingroup" đã được ra đời là không gian chung cho CBNV giao lưu, tìm hiểu và thêm tự hào về lịch sử củaTập đoàn. 8 3576403
  9. 9. 1.6. Về hoạt động xã hội  Quỹ thiện tâm: Với sứ mệnh: chuyển tải một cách nhanh chóng & hiệu quả nhất tấm lòng của những con người Vingroup đến với cộng đồng. Các hoạt động chính: đền ơn đáp nghĩa thế hệ đi trước, chia sẻ khó khăn với người hoạn nạn, ươm mầm tài năng… Đặc biệt, tháng 07/2010, Quỹ Thiện Tâm đã phối hợp cùng Giáo hội Phật giáo Việt Nam khánh thànhTrung tâm dưỡng lão, hướng nghiệp và phát triển tài năng trẻ Phật Tích, nằm trong quần thể văn hóa Phật giáo Phật Tích (Bắc Ninh), là nơi nuôi dưỡng người già cô đơn, không nơi nương tựa và trẻ mồ côi, đối tượng chính sách trên cả nước, đem lại hiệu quả ý nghĩa lâu dài, góp phần chia sẻ một phần khó khăn của Nhà nước trong công tác xã hội và nuôi dưỡng, giáo dục, đào tạo các cháu trở thành người có ích cho cộng đồng. Với nhiều hoạt động lớn có ý nghĩa xã hội và nhân văn trên cả nước, Quỹ Thiện Tâm đã và đang nỗ lực hết sức để hoàn thành sứ mệnh của mình, trở thành một điển hình cho tinh thần tương thân tương ái của người Việt  Vingroup với môi trường: Là một doanh nghiệp tiên phong trong trong lĩnh vực Bất động sản và du lịch, với mục tiêu phát triển bền vững, Vingroup hiểu rõ tầm quan trọng của việc bảo vệ môi trường trong quá trình thiết kế, xây dựng và khai thác các tổ hợp du lịch, TTTM, khu đô thị, văn phòng và căn hộ. Những công trình đầu tiên Vingroup xây dựng như Vinpearl Resort Nha Trang, tòa tháp Vincom Center Bà Triệu đến các khu đô thị như: Royal City hay Times City, Vinhomes Riverside… đều là những khu du lịch xanh, khu đô thị sinh thái, tòa nhà tiết kiệm năng lượng. Những công trình kiến trúc "xanh" nổi bật gắn với từng dấu ấn phát triển của Vingroup. Coi nguyên tắc “xanh” là sợi chỉ đỏ xuyên suốt quá trình hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh cũng như phát triển các dự án, Tập đoàn Vingroup không chỉ 9 Tải bản FULL (FILE WORD 19 trang): bit.ly/2Ywib4t
  10. 10. luôn nỗ lực hết mình trong việc giữ gìn và bảo vệ môi trường, mà còn chú trọng việc tuyên truyền ý thức này tới khách hàng, cộng đồng để cùng nhau xây dựng và gìn giữ môi trường trong lành, xứng đáng với đẳng cấp thương hiệu 5 sao của Tập đoàn đã đề ra.  Vingroup với cộng đồng: Tập đoàn xây dựng văn hóa doanh nghiệp trên khát vọng tiên phong với niềm tự hào về giá trị trí tuệ, bản lĩnh và truyền thống nhân văn của người Việt. Văn hóa này không chỉ thể hiện trong chính sách phúc lợi dành cho người lao động, mà còn trong các hoạt động vì sự phát triển chung của cộng đồng xã hội. Tháng 12/2008, Quỹ đầu tư và phát triển tài năng bóng đá Việt Nam (PVF) ra đời đã trở thành một mô hình đào tạo cầu thủ bóng đá trẻ chuyên nghiệp, hiệu quả, góp phần xây dựng những thế hệ cầu thủ trẻ thật sự tài năng, có đạo đức và văn hóa cho nền bóng đá nước nhà. 2. Cấp độ 2: Những giá trị được chia sẻ, được chấp thuận và tuyên bố 2.1. Tôn chỉ: “Tạo nên những sản phẩm, dịch vụ có chất lượng tối ưu, mang lại sự hài lòng cho khách hàng ở mức độ cao nhất”.  Hành động: - Nghiên cứu, phân tích, đánh giá và tổng hợp nhu cầu, mong muốn, nguyện vọng của khách hàng một cách sâu sắc và toàn diện (dưới các góc độ: kinh tế, văn hóa, chính trị, xã hội, nghệ thuật…) - Nghiên cứu, thiết kế và đầu tư xây dựng hệ thống sản phẩm, dịch vụ với chất lượng tốt nhất, đáp ứng tối đa nhu cầu và mang lại sự hài lòng cho khách hàng. - Xây dựng văn hóa kinh doanh dựa trên phương châm “Lấy khách hàng làm trọng tâm”, mọi hoạt động của Công ty và nhân viên đều hướng tới mục tiêu cao nhất là thỏa mãn nhu cầu của khách hàng, luôn đặt mình vào vị trí của khách hàng để đánh giá và xem xét mọi vấn đề. 10 Tải bản FULL (FILE WORD 19 trang): bit.ly/2Ywib4t 3576403

×