  1. 1. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. MỤC LỤC Phần 1. Thực trạng đề tài. ………………………………………...Trang 1 - 2 Phần 2. Nội dung cần giải quyết. …………………………….…… Trang 3 Phần 3. Biện pháp giải quyết. …………………………….………Trang 3 - 14 Phần 4. Kết quả. ……………………………......................………….Trang 15 Phần 5. Kết luận. …………………………………....…...………Trang15 - 17 Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 1
  2. 2. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. Phần 1.Thực trạng đề tài SKKN Năm đầu tiên tôi được phân công chủ nhiệm lớp mầm nên đối với tôi việc phải dạy trẻ tự làm mọi việc để phục vụ bản thân là một thách thức lớn vì đa số trẻ chưa tự lao động phục vụ bản thân, tất cả mọi việc phải nhờ đến cô giáo và người lớn do đó việc dạy trẻ tự làm việc phục vụ bản thân và rèn cho trẻ tính tự lập là một vấn đề đặt ra đối với bản thân tôi trong năm học này. Tôi được phân công dạy lớp Mầm với đặc điểm của trẻ là thích bắt chước và thích khám phá những đều mới lạ và là tuổi để bắt đầu tự làm việc để phụ vụ cho bản thân. Là giáo viên nhưng tôi luôn không ngừng nổ lực tìm tòi, sáng tạo, học hỏi kinh nghiệm về công tác nuôi dưỡng chăm sóc giáo dục trẻ từ các tài liệu chuyên môn, các đồng nghiệp trong trường. Và luôn đổi mới phương pháp dạy, chăm sóc giáo dục trẻ. Được sự quan tâm, phối hợp của phụ huynh học sinh trong công tác chăm sóc giáo dục trẻ và sẵn sàng kết hợp với giáo viên để dạy và uốn nắn trẻ khi trẻ ở gia đình. Luôn nhận được sự quan tâm, hướng dẫn kịp thời của ban giám hiệu nhà trường về công tác chuyên môn và tạo điều kiện thuận lợi để bản thân an tâm công tác. Phương tiện truyền thông giúp tôi cập nhật tin tức về các vấn đề về tâm sinh lí của trẻ 3- 4 tuổi, và điều quan trọng nhất là tôi luôn tâm huyết với nghề, yêu nghề, yêu trẻ. Bên cạnh những ưu thế trên thì trong quá trình thực hiện đề tài tôi cũng gặp một số khó khăn sau: Đa số trẻ lần đầu tiên đến trường chưa được tiếp xúc với môi trường học tậpnên còn rụt rè, thiếu tự tin. Đa số trẻ là con thứ nhất trong gia đình nên luôn dược ba mẹ cưng chìu, chưa có khả năng tự phục vụ và còn lệ thuộc vào sự giúp đỡ của người lớn. Một số cháu thì ba mẹ làm công nhân ở các công ty phải đi sớm về khuya nên ít có thời gian ở bên cháu, mọi việc giao cho ông bà chăm sóc, rèn luyện khả năng tự lập cho cháu ít được quan tâm. Qua khảo sát tính tự lập của trẻ ở đầu năm học về các mặt trẻ chỉ đạt được: Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 2
  3. 3. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. Bang thông kê sô li uê Sỉ số Nhóm A: Có khả năng tự lập: để dép đúng nơi, tự thay quần áo, lấy nước uống. Nhóm B:Chưa có khả năng tự lập 22 trẻ Số học sinh 5 17 Tỉ lệ 22,7% 77,3% Vì vậy, tôi cho rằng rèn luyện tính tự lập cho trẻ ở độ tuổi mẫu giáo là một việc làm hết sức cần thiết cho sự phát triển toàn diện nhân cách của trẻ trong tương lai. Để có thể tự lập, ngoài việc bản thân trẻ phải nỗ lực, cố gắng và mạnh mẽ vươn lên, vượt qua thử thách thì còn cần đến sự giúp đỡ của giáo viên người trực tiếp đảm nhận vai trò nuôi dưỡng chăm sóc giáo dục trẻ. Trong những năm qua càng tiếp xúc với trẻ tôi càng nhận thấy việc giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ hiện nay là vấn đề hết sức cần thiết cho toàn xã hội, vấn đề này có vai trò to lớn trong việc giáo dục nhân cách con người mới và cần giải quyết đối với tôi trong năm học này từ đó thôi thúc tôi chọn đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi” . Phần 2. Nội dung cần giải quyết: Nhằm đạt được những hiệu quả như mong muốn trong việc thực hiện đề tài của mình tôi đã đưa ra một số nội dung cần giải quyết như sau: - Giáo dục trẻ có tính tự lập ngay từ những ngày đầu đến lớp. - Rèn luyện tính tự lập cho trẻ thông qua một số hoạt động trong ngày ở lớp. - Dạy trẻ cách tự bảo vệ bản thân. - Công tác phối hợp với phụ huynh. Phần 3. Biện pháp giải quyết. Biện pháp 1: Giáo dục trẻ có tính tự lập ngay từ những ngày đầu đến lớp: Để thực hiện có hiệu quả việc rèn tính tự lập cho trẻ đầu tiên tôi tự thiết kế cho mình một số kỹ năng rèn luyện trẻ bao gồm: a. Lựa chọn lựa một số kỹ năng cần thiết cho trẻ. Ngay từ những ngày đầu năm học, khi trẻ bắt đầu quen dần với cô, với bạn, làm quen với môi trường lớp học tôi tiến hành rèn luyện cho trẻ một số kỹ năng đơn giản: Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 3 5021968
  4. 4. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. - Kỹ năng tự phục vụ và giữ gìn vệ sinh: Khi vào lớp tôi hướng dẫn trẻ cất cặp, dép đúng nơi quy định. Trước giờ ăn tôi hướng dẫn trẻ rửa tay bằng xà phòng, khi ăn tôi nhắc các cháu tự múc ăn, khi ăn xong tôi hướng dẫn trẻ rửa tay, rửa mặt và đánh răng, tự rót nước uống. Tôi hướng dẫn cháu rửa tay khi tay bị bẩn, đi vệ sinh đúng nơi quy định, gạt nước sau khi đi vệ sinh, bỏ rác đúng nơi quy định. Ví dụ: Từ đầu năm học một số trẻ như bạn Nhân Hòa, Hoàng Minh, Minh Anh,..đến lớp thì để dép ngay cửa ra vào, cặp thì để ba mẹ cất dùm không biết tự làm, tôi phải hướng dẫn trẻ tự làm bằng cách trò chuyện và dạy trẻ: tôi hỏi trẻ khi đến lớp con thấy các bạn để dép và cặp ở đâu? Con thấy bạn làm có giỏi không? Sao con không tự làm giống bạn? Và tôi bắt đầu hướng dẫn trẻ tự để dép lên kệ, sau đó mang cặp cắt lên giá để cặp. Khi trẻ tự làm tôi khen trẻ và nhắc trẻ lần sau nhớ làm đúng như vậy. Và những ngày tiếp theo tôi để ý theo dõi xem trẻ có làm đúng không, nếu trẻ quên tôi nhắc trẻ và trong thời gian 1- 2 tuần trẻ bắt đầu quen và có ý thức cất đồ đúng nơi và trẻ cũng nhắc nhở khi có bạn làm sai. Hình trẻ để dép đúng nơi quy định Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 4
  5. 5. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. Hình trẻ tự để cặp đúng chổ Hoặc trước khi cho trẻ ăn cơm, khi tay bị bẩn, sau khi đi vệ sinh xong tôi nhắc trẻ tự rửa tay bằng xà phòng, khi rửa xong phải khóa vòi nước, lúc đầu một số trẻ chưa quen, không rửa tay đúng cách tôi hướng dẫn, giải thích cho trẻ thực hiện đúng dần dần hình thành thói quen cho trẻ và trẻ tự giác thực hiện. - Kỹ năng hỗ trợ người khác: Giúp cô, giúp bạn thu dọn đồ chơi, giúp cô bày và thu dọn bàn ăn, lấy chén ăn cơm, lấy ca uống nước. Ví dụ: - Đầu năm học khi trẻ chơi xong thường bỏ đồ chơi và vứt lung tung không biết thu dọn cất đúng nơi, tôi phải hướng dẫn, nhắc nhở trẻ cất vào đúng chỗ: - Khi trẻ chơi xong tôi hỏi trẻ con thấy đồ chơi để như thế nào? - Để lung tung không ngăn nắp. - Nhìn vào có đẹp không? Vậy để đồ chơi ngăn nắp ngọn gàng khi chơi xong con làm gì? - Lúc đầu tôi và trẻ cùng dọn dẹp, sau một thời gian khi chơi xong trẻ bắt đầu hình thành thói quen cất đồ đúng nơi quy định và khi thấy đồ chơi để không đúng chổ trẻ tự động cất vào. Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 5
  6. 6. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. - Tôi nhắc nhở trẻ khi về nhà cũng phải để đồ chơi ngăn nắp gọn gàng và tự thu dọn đồ dùng khi chơi xong. Hình trẻ phụ giúp cô thu dọn đồ chơi Hay khi chuẩn bị cho trẻ ăn tôi hay hỏi trẻ cô sẽ làm những việc gì? - Con thấy cô xếp ghế như thế nào? - Con hãy giúp cô xếp ghế của mình vào chỗ. Tôi hướng dẫn trẻ cách lấy ghế xếp vào bàn ăn và khi ăn cơm xong tôi nhắc trẻ cất ghế vào chổ củ nếu trẻ quên tôi nhắc trẻ thực hiện đúng yêu cầu. - Tôi tập cho trẻ giúp tôi bưng cơm đến bàn cho bạn, và khi trẻ làm quen tôi nhờ đến bạn khác. - Như vậy khi đến giờ ăn trẻ tự động lấy ghế xếp vào bàn ăn biết bưng cơm cho bạn giúp cô. - Kỹ năng mạnh dạn giải quyết vấn đề : Trong giờ học tôi thường đưa ra một số câu hỏi, hoặc một số tình huống và yêu cầu trẻ giải quyết. Tôi dạy trẻ khi muốn phát biểu thì phải giơ tay xin phép cô, khi nói câu từ phải rõ ràng mạch lạc, mạnh dạn đưa ra các ý kiến theo suy nghĩ của mình, không ngại nói sai. Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 6
  7. 7. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. Ví dụ: Đầu năm học trẻ chưa biết giơ tay phát biểu, ngồi tại chổ trả lời câu hỏi của cô. Tôi bắt đầu dạy trẻ cách giơ tay khi muốn nói, không được ngồi để trả lời câu hỏi, không được nói leo khi người lớn nói, khi nói chuyện với người lớn phải dạ thưa và nói tròn câu và nói theo suy nghĩ của bản thân. Nếu trả lời đúng được cô khen nếu sai thì suy nghỉ trả lời lại. Hoặc khi dạy trẻ tô màu có một bạn làm rơi hộp màu xuống đất tôi hỏi trẻ phải làm như thế nào? - Cho một vài trẻ nói cách giải quyết của mình: + Bạn Tuấn Anh thì trả lời là bỏ hộp màu và lấy hộp khác để tô tiếp. + Bạn Đăng Khoa trả lời : lượm hết tất cả các cây màu lên bỏ vào hộp cho bạn và tiếp tục tô. + Bạn Thùy Dương thì nói là cho bạn mượn hộp màu của mình để bạn tô màu tiếp. - Tôi tổng hợp ý kiến của trẻ và hỏi cả lớp xem ý kiến của bạn nào hay nhất để cùng thực hiện. - Những công việc ấy lúc đầu đối với trẻ có thể là một việc làm thật khó khăn, nhưng với đặc điểm của trẻ ở lứa tuổi này là thích bắt chước, thích được khen ngợi, tôi chỉ cần kiên trì làm cùng trẻ, hướng dẫn trẻ tỉ mĩ, rõ ràng vậy là chỉ cần một thời gian ngắn trẻ sẽ có thể thực hiện được các công việc, và giải quyết các tình huống xảy ra hàng ngày một cách dễ dàng . b.Duy trì thói quen làm việc và phân công công việc. Đặc điểm tâm lí của trẻ là thích được bắt chước, tuy nhiên trẻ lại có tính hay quên. Thế nên việc rèn luyện tính tự lập cho trẻ cần phải diễn ra thường xuyên ở mọi lúc, mọi nơi và phải có sự quan sát, hỗ trợ của cô. Và muốn hình thành thói quen cho trẻ thì tôi đã thực hiện một số nội dung sau: - Phân công công việc cụ thể: Trong lớp học tôi luôn phân công công việc cho từng thành viên để các cháu hiểu rằng mỗi người đều có trách nhiệm với công việc và hình thành thói quen làm việc. Chẳng hạn, tôi chia lớp thành 3 tổ, đến giờ ăn, tổ 1 xếp ghế vào bàn, tổ 2 bưng cơm cho các bạn, tổ 3 lau bàn sau khi ăn cơm xong, cứ như thế mỗi ngày tôi thay đổi công việc của các tổ với nhau, dần dần từng trẻ đều có thể làm quen với công việc ở lớp. Dần dần trẻ có thói quen đến giờ ăn trẻ tự giác làm công tác trực nhật không đợi cô nhắc nhở. Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 7
  8. 8. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. Hình trẻ xếp ghế vào bàn ăn giúp cô Hình trẻ bưng cơm cho bạn Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 8
  9. 9. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. + Cho trẻ được làm nhiều lần: Khi mới tiến hành rèn trẻ thì mỗi ngày ăn cơm trưa xong tôi phải nhắc trẻ, hướng dẫn trẻ đánh răng, rửa tay, rửa mặt sạch sẽ, thay quần áo,…..hoặc đối với trẻ có kỹ năng còn hạn chế thì tôi hướng dẫn cháu nhiều lần và. Thế nhưng, sau khi những công việc đó được diễn ra thường xuyên thì chỉ cần một thời gian ngắn thì trẻ sẽ tự có ý thức cho việc vệ sinh, tự phục vụ cho mình mà không cần sự nhắc nhở hay hướng dẫn của cô. + Khen thưởng, khích lệ, động viên: Trẻ nhỏ luôn thích được cô khen vì vậy để giúp trẻ nhanh chóng làm quen với việc tự lập tôi luôn dành cho trẻ những lời khen ngợi, động viên và những bông hoa bé ngoan ở cuối ngày. Việc khen ngợi trẻ cần được xem như hành động công nhận trẻ đã hoàn thành công việc nào đó, cho dù chúng chỉ hoàn thành ở mức sơ sài nhất. Điều này còn góp phần giúp trẻ hiểu được tầm quan trọng của công việc và trở thành người có trách nhiệm với hành vi của mình. Ví dụ: - Vào cuối ngày trẻ được nêu gương tôi cho lớp nhận xét từng bạn so với tiêu chuẩn bé ngoan cô đưa ra xem trẻ có ngoan hay không: + Bạn Kim Ngọc được nhận cờ bé ngoan không? Vì sao được nhận cờ? hôm nay đi học như thế nào? Bạn làm việc gì ngoan và tốt: bạn đi học biết tự để dép và cặp đúng nơi, không phá đồ chơi trong lớp, biết chào hỏi người lớn, giúp cô dọn bàn ăn, không bị cô giáo la. Nếu bạn ngoan thì được gì? Biện pháp 2: Rèn tính tự lập cho trẻ thông qua một số hoạt động trong ngày ở lớp. Khi trẻ còn là một đứa bé sơ sinh mọi việc của trẻ do mẹ hoặc người lớn làm thay và việc gì cũng phụ thuộc vào sự cho phép của người lớn. Nhưng khi bé lớn dần lên, các kĩ năng cũng như thể chất, tinh thần và cảm xúc phát triển, bé sẽ muốn tập làm hoặc bắt chước những việc bạn làm để tự làm. Điều đó cũng có nghĩa rằng, con bạn sẽ ngày càng muốn làm mọi việc theo cách của mình. Bé sẽ làm nhiều việc vượt xa sự cho phép của người lớn và càng trưởng thành bé sẽ càng có nhiều điều muốn được làm một mình mà không cần đến sự hỗ trợ của người lớn, điều này đồng nghĩa với việc chúng ta không nên bao bọc con quá nhiều. Vì thế, dạy cho trẻ cách làm việc độc lập từ nhỏ chính là tạo cho trẻ một nền tảng vững chắc để trẻ có thể đứng vững trong tương lai. Để thuận lợi trong việc rèn tính tự lập cho trẻ, tôi tiến hành cho trẻ rèn luyện thông qua một số hoạt động trong ngày của cháu. a.Thông qua giờ đón và trả trẻ: Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 9 Tải bản FULL (File Word 17 trang): bit.ly/2Gox6sL Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  10. 10. SKKN Đề tài: “Một số biện pháp giáo dục tính tự lập cho trẻ mẫu giáo 3-4 tuổi”. Khi đến lớp tôi dạy trẻ chào cô, chào các bạn, cất đồ dùng cá nhân đúng nơi quy định: cặp treo trên giá, dép để vào kệ,.. mạnh dạn tham gia vui chơi với bạn. Khi ra về cũng vậy trẻ sẽ biết tự lấy đồ dùng cá nhân của mình khi ra về. b.Thông qua hoạt động học : Hoạt động học luôn hàm chứa những nội dung giáo dục nhân cách cho trẻ, tuy nhiên qua đó tôi còn để trẻ tự do suy luận và giải quyết vấn đề, cho trẻ tự do phát biểu ý kiến của mình. Ví dụ: Sau khi kể cho trẻ nghe câu chuyện “Chú Thỏ tinh khôn” tôi đặt câu hỏi “Tại sao chú Thỏ thoát khỏi miệng cá sấu được?” và tôi cho trẻ tự suy luận trả lời theo cách của mình sau đó tôi mới củng cố đáp án cho trẻ: Thỏ có thể thoát khỏi Cá sấu là vì Thỏ đã dùng trí thông minh của mình lừa Cá sấu há miệng ra, thế là Thỏ có thể nhảy ra khỏi miệng Cá sấu. Hoặc ở hoạt động “Bò thấp chui qua cổng” sau khi đã được nghe cô hướng dẫn cách thực hiện cho trẻ. Thì chỉ cần nghe hiệu lệnh trống của cô trẻ sẽ tự bước ra và thực hiện quá trình luyện tập của mình. Ngoài ra trong giờ học tạo hình tôi còn khuyến khích trẻ tự tạo ra các sản phẩm mình thích, giờ hoạt động âm nhạc thì tạo ra các động tác minh họa cho bài hát theo ý của mình, sau đó tôi cũng cố kiến thức cho trẻ và tuyên dương trẻ, điều này cũng góp phần khích lệ tính tự lập, tự sáng tạo ở trẻ. c.Thông qua hoạt động chơi: Đặc điểm tâm lí của trẻ mầm non là “học mà chơi, chơi mà học”. Trò chơi luôn luôn lôi cuốn trẻ bởi những đồ chơi đẹp mắt, hấp dẫn những tình tiết vui tươi, thoải mái, khi tham gia trò chơi trẻ thể hiện hết mình không gò bó, thông qua trò chơi trẻ mới thật sự là trẻ, trẻ thể hiện các vai chơi bằng hết khả năng của mình, và trẻ có thể trải nghiệm được cuộc sống xung quanh, điều này giúp trẻ tự tin hơn, mạnh dạn hơn khi tiếp xúc với đời sống thực tế. Ở hoạt động này trẻ sẽ tiếp xúc với những tình huống bất ngờ đòi hỏi trẻ phải tự giải quyết: Ví dụ : Khi trẻ chơi nấu ăn, trẻ có thể sử dụng các vật liệu có sẵn để tự chế biến thành những món ăn mình thích. Hoặc cô cho trẻ một số khối gỗ và yêu cầu trẻ xếp mô hình ngôi nhà: Trẻ sẽ sử dụng tư duy tưởng tượng và ghi nhớ của mình để xếp hình ngôi nhà. Ngoài ra trong quá trình chơi, tôi còn quan sát cách giao tiếp ứng xử của trẻ đối với các bạn của mình, để kịp thời sửa sai cho trẻ nếu trẻ có hành vi không đúng, thông qua đó tôi cũng giáo dục trẻ phải biết hỗ trợ giúp đỡ bạn bè xung quanh. Ví dụ : Người thực hiện: Đào Thị Tuyết Như Trang 10 5021968

