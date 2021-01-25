Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ch¬ng 3 Chương 3 THỰC NGHIỆM SƯ PHẠM 3.1. MỤC ĐÍCH - NHIỆM VỤ THỰC NGHIỆM SƯ PHẠM 3.1.1. Mục đích thực nghiệm sư phạm (TNS...
Ch¬ng 3 Trong các bài thực nghiệm chúng tôi chọn một số bài để khảo sát kết quả học tập của HS (bảng 3.1). Bảng 3.1. Các b...
Ch¬ng 3 cầu phải thể hiện được sự khác biệt giữa việc sử dụng grap ở các lớp TN và không dùng grap ở các lớp ĐC. 3.2.1.2. ...
Ch¬ng 3 Tiêu chí “khả năng hiểu bài” của HS trong thực nghiệm sư phạm của chúng tôi tương ứng với khả năng nhận thức thấp ...
Ch¬ng 3 c. Chỉ có một ít tế bào và chất gian bào. d. Gồm toàn các chất gian bào và các tế bào nằm trong chất gian bào. Câu...
Ch¬ng 3 c. Cơ tay, cơ thân , cơ chân. d. Cơ vân, cơ trơn, cơ tim. Câu 9. Chức năng của mô thần kinh là a. Dẫn truyền các x...
Ch¬ng 3 Như vậy, chúng tôi đã lượng hoá mức độ hiểu bài của HS thông qua kết quả điểm trắc nghiệm. Các bài trắc nghiệm khá...
Ch¬ng 3 Nội dung câu 2, đòi hỏi hệ thống hoá kiến thức ở mức độ cao hơn. Xuất phát từ chỗ HS phân biệt giữa hiện tượng thụ...
Ch¬ng 3 và chậm phát triển (Bắc cạn) so với các tỉnh khác trong cả nước. Điều kiện học tập và đặc điểm tâm lý nhận thức củ...
Ch¬ng 3 - Nguồn nhập vào (Input Range) : khai báo mã số của các lớp - Số mẫu rút ra (Number of samples) : số lớp cần chọn ...
Ch¬ng 3 Giáo viên dạy lớp TN ở cả 3 đợt TN, trên cơ sở đó giúp chúng tôi phần nào đánh giá được hiệu quả của việc dạy học ...
Ch¬ng 3 khả năng hệ thống hoá kiến thức của các lớp TN so với các lớp ĐC, đồng thời phân tích phương sai để khẳng định ngu...
Ch¬ng 3 Với quy trình này, máy tính sẽ đưa ra bảng kết quả so sánh (xem phụ lục 8.1). • Phân tích phương sai (Analysis of ...
Ch¬ng 3 Chúng tôi sử dụng phiếu trắc nghiệm trong 8 bài ở các lớp TN và các lớp ĐC, kết quả quả trắc nghiệm được thống kê ...
Ch¬ng 3 Hình 3.1. Biểu đồ tần suất điểm trắc nghiệm (đợt 1) Trên hình 3.1 chúng ta nhận thấy giá trị mod điểm trắc nghiệm ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Thực Nghiệm Sư Phạm

7 views

Published on

Thực Nghiệm Sư Phạm

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Thực Nghiệm Sư Phạm

  1. 1. Ch¬ng 3 Chương 3 THỰC NGHIỆM SƯ PHẠM 3.1. MỤC ĐÍCH - NHIỆM VỤ THỰC NGHIỆM SƯ PHẠM 3.1.1. Mục đích thực nghiệm sư phạm (TNSP) Triển khai trong thực tiễn dạy học để kiểm chứng giả thuyết khoa học của đề tài luận án đã nêu ra: nếu sử dụng hợp lý phương pháp grap trong dạy học GP - SLN sẽ nâng cao hiệu quả dạy học môn học ở hai mức độ: HS hiểu bài và hệ thống hoá kiến thức tốt hơn. 3.1.2. Nhiệm vụ thực nghiệm sư phạm Thông qua phương pháp chọn các lớp thực nghiệm (HS và GV) có trình độ tương đương để tiến hành dạy thực nghiệm có đối chứng, áp dụng cách đánh giá như nhau về kết quả học tập của HS ở các lớp TN và các lớp ĐC, qua đó thu thập các số liệu rồi dùng thống kê xử lý các số liệu (tính một số tham số đặc trưng) rút ra các kết luận về hiệu quả của việc dạy học GP - SLN bằng grap . 3.2. NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP THỰC NGHIỆM 3.2.1. Nội dung thực nghiệm Thực nghiệm sư phạm được tiến hành đối với các bài mà nội dung cho phép thiết kế grap (xem phụ lục 4). Chúng tôi cho rằng dạy học GP - SLN bằng phương pháp grap phải được tiến hành một cách liên tục và hệ thống mới bộc lộ hết những ưu và nhược điểm của phương pháp này, nếu chỉ chọn một số bài để TN thì kết quả chưa thật sự khách quan. Vì vậy, chúng tôi đã tổ chức dạy thực nghiệm hầu hết các bài trong phần GP - SLN (lớp 9). 90
  2. 2. Ch¬ng 3 Trong các bài thực nghiệm chúng tôi chọn một số bài để khảo sát kết quả học tập của HS (bảng 3.1). Bảng 3.1. Các bài thực nghiệm có khảo sát kết quả học tập T T Bài Tên bài Kiến thức 1. 4 Mô GP-SL 2. 9 Xương đầu xương thân và xương chi Giải phẫu 3. 17 Sự đông máu, sự truyền máu và cấp cứu khi chảy máu SL – VS 4. 21 Cấu tạo tim và sự hoạt động của tim GP-SL 5. 25 Cấu tạo và chức năng của các cơ quan hô hấp GP-SL 6. 30 Cấu tạo và chức năng của các cơ quan tiêu hoá GP-SL-VS 7. 44 Cơ quan bài tiết nước tiểu GP-SL-VS 8. 70 Cơ sở khoa học của sinh đẻ có kế hoạch Vệ sinh 3.2.1.1. Phương án thực nghiệm Thực nghiệm có đối chứng nhằm so sánh hiệu quả sư phạm của việc sử dụng grap với việc không sử dụng grap trong dạy học GP - SLN (THCS). Các lớp tham gia thực nghiệm bao gồm các lớp dạy thực nghiệm (gọi tắt là lớp thực nghiệm- TN) và các lớp dạy đối chứng (gọi tắt là lớp đối chứng - ĐC). Trong mỗi bài học, lớp ĐC và lớp TN sử dụng PPDH như nhau. Ví dụ, dạy bài “xương đầu, thân và xương chi” lớp ĐC và lớp TN đều dùng phương pháp trực quan kết hợp với hỏi đáp. Chỉ có một điểm khác biệt là: Ở những lớp ĐC, giáo viên không dùng grap trong dạy học để hỗ trợ cho hoạt động nhận thức của HS, còn ở những lớp TN, trong quá trình dạy học GV dùng grap để giúp HS hiểu và hệ thống hoá các khái niệm. Tác giả luận án đã soạn các bài soạn mẫu, trước khi thực nghiệm thảo luận và thống nhất ý đồ thực nghiệm với các GV dạy TN. Trong từng bài chúng tôi đã trao đổi với GV về mục tiêu, nội dung và PPDH của bài. Sử dụng bài soạn mẫu, mỗi GV nghiên cứu và thực hiện bài soạn đảm bảo yêu 91
  3. 3. Ch¬ng 3 cầu phải thể hiện được sự khác biệt giữa việc sử dụng grap ở các lớp TN và không dùng grap ở các lớp ĐC. 3.2.1.2. Tiêu chí đánh giá hiệu quả của phương pháp grap Đánh giá hiệu quả của phương pháp grap thông qua khả năng nhận thức của HS trong dạy - học. Dựa theo tiêu chuẩn đánh giá của Benjamin Bloom để đánh giá khả năng nhận thức của HS khi dạy – học bằng phương pháp grap. Khả năng nhận thức của HS có 6 mức độ, mỗi mức độ đặc trưng cho hoạt động trí tuệ càng phức tạp hơn [13], [31]. . Biết (hay tri giác): nhớ và lặp lại nguyên dạng một thông tin. . Hiểu: hồi ức đa dạng một thông tin. . Ứng dụng: sử dụng quy tắc, nguyên lý, thuật toán để giải quyết vấn đề mà quy tắc không có sẵn trong đề bài. . Phân tích: tìm các thành phần cấu thành từ tổng thể để phân biệt các ý. . Tổng hợp: kết hợp hoặc tổ hợp các thành phần thành một tổng thể. . Đánh giá: công thức hoá các phán xét định tính và định lượng. Theo Benjamin Bloom, hai mức độ đầu tiên gọi là khả năng nhận thức thấp, vì chỉ xử lý hoạt động trí tuệ gần như tự động. Bốn mức độ sau gọi là khả năng nhận thức cao cấp vì đề cập tới các hành vi trí tuệ phức tạp, sử dụng tất cả các hoạt động trên. Tuy nhiên, trong thực tế rất khó để tách biệt một câu trả lời của HS ở các mức độ nhỏ, đặc biệt là các mức độ 4, 5, 6 [13]. Vì vậy, trong thực nghiệm chúng tôi đã đánh giá khả năng nhận thức của HS ở 2 mức độ lớn là: khả năng hiểu bài và khả năng hệ thống hoá kiến thức. • Đánh giá khả năng hiểu bài của HS 92
  4. 4. Ch¬ng 3 Tiêu chí “khả năng hiểu bài” của HS trong thực nghiệm sư phạm của chúng tôi tương ứng với khả năng nhận thức thấp trong tiêu chí đánh giá của Bloom (bao gồm biết và hiểu). Dùng phiếu trắc nghiệm khảo sát khả năng hiểu bài của HS ở các lớp TN so với ở các lớp ĐC. Phiếu trắc nghiệm có thể là dạng câu hỏi nhiều lựa chọn (MCQ), hoặc câu ghép đôi hay câu điền vào chỗ trống (xem phụ lục 7). Phiếu được thiết kế chung cho cả lớp TN và lớp ĐC. Mỗi phiếu được thiết kế tối đa là 10 câu hỏi, yêu cầu HS hoàn thành trong thời gian cuối mỗi tiết học (khoảng 5 phút). Ví dụ, để đánh giá khả năng hiểu bài của HS khi học bài “mô” (bài 4 – SH9), chúng tôi đã dùng phiếu trắc nghiệm như sau: Khoanh tròn vào một chữ cái hoặc a hoặc b hoặc c hoặc d nếu em cho là đúng. Câu 1. Mô là gì ? Mô là … a. Các tế bào có cùng cấu tạo và chức năng hợp lại thành mô. b. Các tế bào làm một chức năng chuyên hoá gọi là mô. c. Các tế bào giống nhau hợp lại cùng các yếu tố không có cấu trúc tế bào để thực hiện những chức năng nhất định. d. Các cơ quan có nhiều mô để thực hiện các chức năng trong cơ thể sống. Câu 2 . Các loại mô chính trong cơ thể : a. Mô cơ, mô xương, mô thần kinh, mô biểu bì. b. Mô biểu bì, mô liên kết, mô cơ,mô thần kinh. c. Mô xương, mô thần kinh, mô biểu bì. d. Mô biểu bì, mô thần kinh, mô cơ. Câu 3 . Cấu tạo mô biểu bì : a. Gồm các tế bào xếp xít vào nhau, chất gian bào không đáng kể. b. Gồm chủ yếu là tế bào và một ít chất gian bào. 93
  5. 5. Ch¬ng 3 c. Chỉ có một ít tế bào và chất gian bào. d. Gồm toàn các chất gian bào và các tế bào nằm trong chất gian bào. Câu 4. Chức năng của mô biểu bì là : a. Bảo vệ mặt ngoài cơ thể. b. Lót trong các xoang rỗng như mặt trong ống tiêu hoá, đường hô hấp… c. Mô biểu bì biến dạng thành biểu bì tuyến có chức năng lọc, tiết… d. Cả 3 ý trên. Câu 5. Cấu tạo mô liên kết … a. Gồm các tế bào và chất gian bào b. Gồm một ít tế bào nằm rải rác trong chất gian bào có thành phần rất khác nhau. c. Gồm toàn các tế bào có kích thước giống nhau. d. Gồm chủ yếu là các tế bào và một ít chất gian bào nằm lẫn trong các tế bào. Câu 6. Mô liên kết có những loại nào ? Mô liên kết gồm : a. Mô liên kết dinh dưỡng và mô liên kết đệm cơ học. b. Mô liên kết đệm cơ học và mô sụn. c. Mô máu, mô xương và mô cơ. e. Mô liên kết dinh dưỡng và mô máu. Câu 7 : Chức năng của mô liên kết là : … a. Liên kết các cơ quan trong cơ thể. b. Nâng đỡ và bảo vệ cơ thể c. Chằng, giữ, liên kết và nâng đỡ cơ thể. d. Chằng giữ các cơ quan trong cơ thể để không bị thay đổi vị trí. Câu 8. Các loại mô cơ gồm: … a. Cơ đầu , cơ ngực, cơ chi. b. Cơ lưng, cơ ngực, cơ sườn, cơ cổ . 94
  6. 6. Ch¬ng 3 c. Cơ tay, cơ thân , cơ chân. d. Cơ vân, cơ trơn, cơ tim. Câu 9. Chức năng của mô thần kinh là a. Dẫn truyền các xung thần kinh và xử lý các thông tin để có phản ứng nhất định của cơ thể. b. Đảm bảo cho cơ thể phản ứng một cách linh hoạt trước những tác động của môi trường. c. Điều khiển mọi hoạt động trong cơ thể sinh vật. d. Truyền các xung thần kinh đến các cơ quan bộ phận trong cơ thể sinh vật. Câu 10. Thân xương ống chân gà thuộc loại mô nào ? a. Mô xương rỗng. b. Mô xương xốp. c. Mô xương chắc. d. Mô xương chân. Đáp án : 1- c ; 2- b ; 3 -a ; 4- d; 5-b ; 6-a ; 7- c ; 8- d ; 9- a ; 10-c. Mức độ hiểu bài của HS được đánh giá dựa vào số câu trả lời đúng trong bài trắc nghiệm. Theo chúng tôi, nếu dùng grap để tổ chức hoạt động lĩnh hội tri thức, HS sẽ dễ dàng và nhanh chóng hoàn thành chính xác các câu hỏi của phiếu. Chẳng hạn, nếu dùng grap để mô tả khái niệm về mô (xem phụ lục 5.4), HS sẽ chọn được câu trả lời: Mô là các tế bào giống nhau hợp lại cùng các yếu tố không có cấu trúc tế bào để thực hiện những chức năng nhất định. Cũng như vậy nếu dùng graph để dạy mục các loại mô (xem phụ lục 5.5), HS sẽ trả lời nhanh và đúng các câu hỏi khác trong phiếu trắc nghiệm. Nếu không dùng grap để tổ chức hoạt động nhận thức, HS cũng có thể hoàn thành được các câu trắc nghiệm, nhưng khó khăn hơn, kém chính xác hơn và chậm hơn. 95
  7. 7. Ch¬ng 3 Như vậy, chúng tôi đã lượng hoá mức độ hiểu bài của HS thông qua kết quả điểm trắc nghiệm. Các bài trắc nghiệm khác đều được xây dưng theo tiêu chuẩn trên. • Đánh giá khả năng hệ thống hoá kiến thức của HS Tiêu chí “khả năng hệ thống hoá kiến thức” tương ứng với tiêu chí khả năng nhận thức cao cấp của Bloom (bao gồm các mức độ 3,4,5,6). Dùng câu hỏi tự luận để đánh giá khả năng hệ thống hoá của HS khi dạy học bằng grap, chúng tôi đã sử dụng những câu hỏi kiểm tra 1 tiết mang tính khái quát đòi hỏi HS hệ thống hoá những dấu hiệu bản chất chứ không đòi hỏi HS học thuộc lòng, ghi nhớ máy móc. Ví dụ, đề kiểm tra một tiết gồm 2 câu hỏi như sau: Câu 1. Hãy trình bày cấu tạo hệ tuần hoàn, phân biệt vòng tuần hoàn lớn với vòng tuần hoàn nhỏ. Câu 2. Hãy giải thích cơ sở khoa học của các biện pháp sinh đẻ có kế hoạch. Đề kiểm tra này yêu cầu HS phải hệ thống hoá được kiến thức. Nội dung trả lời câu hỏi 1 có hai ý, một là mô tả cấu tạo hệ tuần hoàn gồm có tim và hệ mạch, HS chỉ cần ghi nhớ một cách máy móc cũng trả lời được ý này, ý thứ hai yêu cầu HS phân biệt được vòng tuần hoàn nhỏ với vòng tuần hoàn lớn. Nếu dạy - học bằng phương pháp trực quan mà không sử dụng grap, HS sẽ trả lời được ý thứ nhất, còn ý thứ hai thì gặp nhiều khó khăn. Nếu dùng grap để hỗ trợ cho hoạt động nhận thức (xem phụ lục 5.19 hoặc 5.20), HS sẽ dễ dàng phân biệt giữa vòng tuần hoàn nhỏ với vòng tuần hoàn lớn về điểm xuất phát và điểm kết thúc đường đi của máu (ở xoang tim nào), máu đi qua những nơi nào? và nêu được chức năng của mỗi vòng tuần hoàn. Với câu hỏi 1 chúng tôi đã phân biệt được khả năng hệ thống hoá kiến thức của HS ở các mức độ khác nhau. 96
  8. 8. Ch¬ng 3 Nội dung câu 2, đòi hỏi hệ thống hoá kiến thức ở mức độ cao hơn. Xuất phát từ chỗ HS phân biệt giữa hiện tượng thụ tinh với hiện tượng thụ thai, HS sẽ hiểu rõ cơ sở khoa học của các biện pháp sinh đẻ có kế hoạch là tránh thụ tinh hoặc tránh thụ thai và đề ra các biện pháp cụ thể. Đáp án của chúng tôi đưa ra, để phân biệt mức độ hệ thống hoá kiến thức của HS bằng thang điểm 10 đối với cả 2 câu hỏi. Ví dụ, HS mô tả cấu tạo hệ tuần hoàn sẽ được 2 điểm, phân biệt rõ vòng tuần hoàn nhỏ với vòng tuần hoàn lớn sẽ được 3 điểm, phân biệt được hiện tượng thụ tinh và thụ thai sẽ được 2 điểm, liệt kê và giải thích cơ sở khoa học của các biện pháp tránh thai sẽ được 3 điểm (lưu ý, đây là điểm tối đa). Như vậy, chúng tôi đã lượng hoá khả năng hệ thống hoá kiến thức của HS bằng điểm số của bài kiểm tra một tiết. Thu thập số liệu, dùng phần mềm Microsoft excel phân tích kết quả các bài trắc nghiệm và các bài kiểm tra 1 tiết thông qua các tiêu chí đã được lượng hoá bằng điểm số, giúp cho tác giả đưa ra những kết luận về tính hiệu quả của phương pháp grap và qua đó giải thích một cách khách quan nguyên nhân của những hiệu quả đo được. Việc làm này sẽ hạn chế được những nhận xét mang tính cảm tính của người nghiên cứu. • Đánh giá về mặt tâm lý sư phạm Dùng các phiếu điều tra hoặc đàm thoại trực tiếp với HS để thăm dò mức độ hứng thú học tập của HS khi dạy - học bằng phương pháp grap. 3.2.2. Phương pháp thực nghiệm 3.2.2.1. Chọn các trường thực nghiệm Thực nghiệm tiến hành ở 16 trường THCS thuộc 3 tỉnh: Thái Nguyên, Bắc Cạn, Tuyên Quang. Trong đó có 10 trường thuộc tỉnh Thái Nguyên, 3 trường thuộc tỉnh Bắc Cạn, 3 trường thuộc tỉnh Tuyên Quang (Xem phụ lục 3). Đặt thực nghiệm sư phạm tại 3 tỉnh trung du và miền núi này với lý do: những tỉnh này là những tỉnh có nền kinh tế và giáo dục thuộc loại trung bình 97
  9. 9. Ch¬ng 3 và chậm phát triển (Bắc cạn) so với các tỉnh khác trong cả nước. Điều kiện học tập và đặc điểm tâm lý nhận thức của HS còn nhiều hạn chế. Chúng tôi cho rằng nếu dạy học GP - SLN bằng grap có hiệu quả ở các trường như vậy thì việc áp dụng cách dạy này ở những địa phương khác trong cả nước là điều tất yếu. Ngoài ra, đây là những tỉnh thuộc địa bàn công tác của tác giả nên thuận lợi cho việc đặt và theo dõi thực nghiệm. Các trường thực nghiệm có điều kiện cơ sở vật chất, trang thiết bị dạy học tương đối đồng đều so với các nhà trường khác trong cùng địa phương, (thông tin về điều kiện học tập và chất lượng đào tạo của các trường được lấy từ các phòng, ban giáo dục của thành phố, thị xã và các huyện). 3.2.2.2. Chọn GV và lớp tham gia thực nghiệm Sau khi chọn các trường TN chúng tôi đã thống kê toàn bộ lớp 9 của các trường (135 lớp). Với yêu cầu cụ thể như sau : - Các lớp dạy TN và lớp ĐC phân bố đồng đều ở các trường. - Giáo viên dạy lớp TN cũng là giáo viên dạy lớp ĐC. Để đảm bảo tính khách quan và ngẫu nhiên, việc chọn GV tham gia thực nghiệm được thực hiện theo phương pháp “rút mẫu trực tiếp từ tổng thể” bằng phần mềm Microsoft Excel [61] (có cải tiến) trên máy vi tính. Các bước tiến hành và các lệnh thực hiện trên máy tính như sau : Bước 1. Lập danh sách tất cả các lớp 9 của các trường thực nghiệm (có tên giáo viên giảng dạy tương ứng với từng lớp). Bước 2. Mã hoá mỗi lớp bằng 1 số hiệu . Bước 3. Chọn lệnh công cụ (Tools) trên thanh thực đơn (Menu), rồi chọn lệnh phân tích dữ liệu ( Data Analysis),chọn lệnh rút mẫu ( Sampling) và chọn OK. Bước 4. Trong hộp thoại rút mẫu (Sampling) chọn các lệnh : 98
  10. 10. Ch¬ng 3 - Nguồn nhập vào (Input Range) : khai báo mã số của các lớp - Số mẫu rút ra (Number of samples) : số lớp cần chọn để TN. - Vùng đặt kết quả (Output range) : Chọn vùng xuất kết quả. Máy tính sẽ thông báo cho biết tên của các lớp tham gia thực nghiệm và tên GV dạy. Với điều kiện lớp TN và lớp ĐC cùng một GV giảng dạy. Cũng bằng quy trình trên, tiếp tục rút từ các lớp tham gia thực nghiệm lấy các lớp dạy TN, còn lại là các lớp ĐC. Phần mền excel sẽ tự động rút mẫu cho chúng ta một cách ngẫu nhiên. Loại bỏ hoàn toàn ý kiến chủ quan của người nghiên cứu. Tính đồng đều về kết quả học tập môn SH giữa lớp dạy TN và lớp ĐC được xác định qua thống kê kết quả học tập môn SH ở năm học trước. Chúng tôi đã kiểm tra giả thuyết H0 về sự đồng đều trong học tập môn SH của các lớp ĐC và các lớp TN bằng tiêu chuẩn U và giả thuyết H0 (Hypothesized Mean Difference) được công nhận khi P < 0.05. Hơn nữa, số lượng HS tham gia khảo sát là tương đối lớn và được chọn ngẫu nhiên nên về trình độ nhận thức của HS của các lớp TN và lớp ĐC được coi là tương đối đồng đều. Bằng quy trình rút mẫu ngẫu nhiên chúng tôi đã xác định được 16 lớp TN và 16 lớp ĐC đảm bảo các yêu cầu trên cho TN. Việc rút mẫu (chọn GV) được tiến hành trước TN đợt 1 (năm 1999 - 2000), những đợt thực nghiệm sau không thay đổi GV tham gia thực nghiệm mà chỉ chọn lớp TN và lớp ĐC bằng cách rút mẫu ngẫu nhiên trên tất cả các lớp do GV tham gia thực nghiệm đảm nhiệm.. Giáo viên tham gia TN đều có trình độ từ Trung học sư phạm trở lên và có ít nhất 3 năm dạy chương trình SH 9. Lớp TN và lớp ĐC (trong mỗi đợt TN) vẫn giữ nguyên các điều kiện học tập (kể cả yếu tố GV), chỉ thay đổi về mặt PPDH là dùng hay không dùng graph trong quá trình dạy học. 99
  11. 11. Ch¬ng 3 Giáo viên dạy lớp TN ở cả 3 đợt TN, trên cơ sở đó giúp chúng tôi phần nào đánh giá được hiệu quả của việc dạy học GP - SLN bằng grap gắn liền với thời gian tiếp cận với cách dạy này. 3.2.2.3. Tổ chức thực nghiệm sư phạm. Thực nghiệm tiến hành 3 đợt . • Đợt 1 (năm học 1999 - 2000) là thực nghiệm thăm dò. Sau khi biên soạn tài liệu, chúng tôi tổ chức tập huấn cho các GV tham gia dạy thực nghiệm. Có 1330 học sinh tham thực nghiệm sư phạm đợt 1, trong đó có 668 HS ở các lớp ĐC và 672 HS ở các lớp TN. Thông tin thu được từ thực nghiệm đợt 1 giúp chúng tôi điều chỉnh tài liệu và PPDH cho hợp lý. • Đợt 2 (năm học 2000 - 2001) là thực nghiệm chính thức. Từ kết quả thực nghiệm đợt 1, chúng tôi đã điều chỉnh nội dung, rút kinh nghiệm và tiếp tục tập huấn thêm cho các GV về phương pháp dạy thực nghiệm. Số liệu thu được từ thực nghiệm đợt 2 là cơ sở để đánh giá tính hiệu quả và tính khả thi của việc dạy học GP - SLN bằng grap. Tại đợt 2 chúng tôi đã khảo sát 1357 HS, trong đó có 698 HS ở các lớp TN và 659 HS ở các lớp đối chứng. • Đợt 3 (năm học 2001 - 2002) là thực nghiệm bổ sung. Kết quả TN đợt 3 cùng với kết quả TN đợt 2 cho phép rút ra những kết luận một cách chính xác. Số HS tham gia TN đợt 3 là 1255, trong đó có 615 HS ở các lớp TN và 640 HS các lớp ĐC . 3.2.2.4 Phương pháp phân tích kết quả thực nghiệm Kết quả TN được phân tích để rút ra các kết luận khoa học mang tính khách quan. Phân tích số liệu thu được từ TN bằng phần mềm Microsoft excel (theo Chu văn Mẫn; Nguyễn Hải Tuất và Nguyễn Kim Khôi) [39], [61] (có cải tiến). Lập bảng phân phối thực nghiệm; Tính giá trị trung bình và phương sai của mỗi mẫu. So sánh giá trị trung bình để đánh giá khả năng hiểu bài và 100
  12. 12. Ch¬ng 3 khả năng hệ thống hoá kiến thức của các lớp TN so với các lớp ĐC, đồng thời phân tích phương sai để khẳng định nguồn ảnh hưởng đến kết quả học tập ở các lớp TN và lớp ĐC là do sử dụng hay không sử dụng graph trong dạy – học[57]. • Tính giá trị trung bình (X) và phương sai (S2 ) Giá trị trung bình và phương sai của mỗi mẫu được tính một cách nhanh chóng và chính xác bởi hàm fx trên thanh công cụ của phần mềm Exell. Các bước thực hiện như sau : 1. Nhập điểm vào bảng số Excel. 2. Đặt con trỏ ở ô muốn ghi kết quả. 3. Gọi lệnh fx trên thanh công cụ. 4. Chọn lệnh tính trung bình (AVERAGE) để tính (X), hoặc chọn lệnh tính phương sai ( VAR). • So sánh giá trị trung bình và kiểm định bằng giả thuyết H0 với tiêu chuẩn U của phân bố tiêu chuẩn Quy trình xử lý số liệu trên máy vi tính như sau [39], [61]: 1. Nhập số liệu vào bảng tính Excel. 2. Chọn lệnh phân tích dữ liệu (Data analysis) trên thanh công cụ (menu Tools). 3. Chọn lệnh kiểm định: z-test ( U- test). 4. Khai báo: điểm của các lớp TN vào khung Variable 1 range (trên máy tính). 5. Khai báo : điểm của các lớp ĐC vào khung Variable 2 range 6. Ghi số 0 (giả thuyết H0: µ1 = µ2=0) vào khung giả thuyết sự khác biệt của giá trị trung bình H0 ( Hypothesized Mean Difference) 7. Khai báo phương sai mẫu TN và phương sai mẫu ĐCvào khung Variance 1 hoặc vào khung Variance 2 (có sẵn trên máy tính). 8. Chọn 1 ô (cell) bất kỳ làm vùng khai báo kết quả (Output). 101
  13. 13. Ch¬ng 3 Với quy trình này, máy tính sẽ đưa ra bảng kết quả so sánh (xem phụ lục 8.1). • Phân tích phương sai (Analysis of Variance = ANOVA) Với cách tổ chức thực nghiệm như trên, các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới kết quả học tập của HS như năng lực GV, khả năng học tập môn SH của HS ở các lớp ĐC và các lớp TN coi như là tương đương vì các lớp TN được chọn ngẫu nhiên và với số lượng HS tham gia tương đối lớn. Giữa lớp TN và lớp ĐC chỉ khác nhau về việc sử dụng grap trong dạy học. Phân tích phương sai để khẳng định nguồn ảnh hưởng đến kết quả học tập môn GP-SLN của HS ở các lớp TN so với các lớp ĐC có phải là do việc sử dụng grap trong dạy học. Quy trình xử lý số liệu như sau [39], [61]: 1. Nhập số liệu vào bảng tính Excel. 2. Gọi lệnh phân tích dữ liệu (lệnh Menu Tools và chọn Data analysis). 3. Chọn lệnh: một nhân tố (Single Factor) . 4. Khai báo vùng dữ liệu (Input): bảng điểm của các lớp ĐC và TN. 5. Khai báo vùng đặt kết quả phân tích (Ouput). Với quy trình sử lý số liệu như trên sẽ được bảng phân tích phương sai (xem phụ lục 8.2). Chọn lớp thực nghiệm (rút mẫu) và xử lý số liệu thu được trong nghiên cứu bằng phần mềm Exell, giúp cho việc nghiên cứu tiến hành nhanh chóng, chính xác và khách quan . 3.3. KẾT QUẢ THỰC NGHIỆM SƯ PHẠM Để đánh giá khả năng hiểu bài của HS, ngay sau khi bài học kết thúc, chúng tôi đã sử các phiếu trắc nghiệm . 3.3.1. Phân tích kết quả thực nghiệm đợt 1 3.3.1.1. Kết quả các bài trắc nghiệm 102 Tải bản FULL (file doc 32 trang): bit.ly/2Mf9SIa Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  14. 14. Ch¬ng 3 Chúng tôi sử dụng phiếu trắc nghiệm trong 8 bài ở các lớp TN và các lớp ĐC, kết quả quả trắc nghiệm được thống kê trong bảng 3.2. Bảng 3.2. Tần suất điểm trắc nghiệm (đợt 1) Phương án xi ni 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 X S2 ĐC 5344 0.4 7 4.8 7 8.1 4 10.7 0 16.67 32.2 0 23.0 2 3.29 0.6 4 6.47 2.36 TN 5376 0.19 3.6 8 6.36 9.73 15.4 8 28.5 2 30.3 8 4.46 1.21 6.73 2.27 So sánh số liệu trong bảng 3.2. chúng tôi nhận thấy giá trị trung bình điểm trắc nghiệm của lớp TN cao hơn so với lớp ĐC. Phương sai của lớp TN nhỏ hơn so với lớp ĐC như vậy điểm trắc nghiệm ở các lớp TN tập trung hơn so với các lớp ĐC. Từ số liệu bảng 3.2. lập đồ thị tần suất điểm số của các bài trắc nghiệm đợt 1 (hình 3.1). 103 Tải bản FULL (file doc 32 trang): bit.ly/2Mf9SIa Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  15. 15. Ch¬ng 3 Hình 3.1. Biểu đồ tần suất điểm trắc nghiệm (đợt 1) Trên hình 3.1 chúng ta nhận thấy giá trị mod điểm trắc nghiệm của các lớp TN là điểm 8, của các lớp ĐC là điểm 7. Từ giá trị mod trở xuống (điểm 7 đến điểm 2), tần suất điểm của các lớp ĐC cao hơn so với các lớp TN. Ngược lại từ giá trị mod trở lên tần suất điểm số của các lớp TN cao hơn tần suất điểm của các lớp ĐC. Điêù này cho phép dự đoán kết quả các bài trắc nghiệm ở lớp TN cao hơn so với kết quả của lớp ĐC. Từ số liệu của bảng 3.2.lập bảng tần suất hội tụ tiến (bảng 3.3) để so sánh tần suất bài đạt điểm từ giá trị xi trở lên. Bảng 3.3. Tần suất hội tụ tiến điểm trắc nghiệm (đợt 1) Phương án X i n 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ĐC 5344 100 99.53 94.67 86.53 75.82 59.15 26.95 3.93 0.64 TN 5376 100 99.81 96.13 89.77 80.04 64.56 36.05 5.67 1.21 Số liệu bảng 3.3 cho biết tỷ lệ phần trăm các bài đạt từ giá trị từ xi trở lên. Ví dụ tần suất từ điểm 7 trở lên ở các lớp ĐC là 59,15% còn ở các lớp TN là 64,56%. Như vậy, số điểm từ 7 trở lên ở các lớp TN nhiều hơn so với ở các lớp ĐC. Từ số liệu của bảng 3.3. vẽ đồ thị tần suất hội tụ tiến của điểm các bài trắc nghiệm đợt 1, hình 3.2. 104 4098535

×