Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH NGUYỄN NGỌC TUẤN ANH NGHIÊN CỨU CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƢỞNG Đ...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan luận văn: “Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM”...
MỤC LỤC TRANG PHỤ BÌA LỜI CAM ĐOAN MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU DANH MỤC HÌNH TÓM TẮT LUẬN VĂN CHƢƠNG 1...
2.2.2 Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hành vi của người tiêu dùng..........................17 2.3 Một số công trình nghiên cứu li...
3.2.3 Nghiên cứu chính thức.............................................................................56 3.3 Thiết kế ng...
Tóm tắt chương 4 ................................................................................................108 CHƢƠN...
DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT TP.HCM: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh EFA : Phân tích nhân tố khám phá (Exploration Factor Analysis) TPB : Th...
DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 3.1 Quy trình nghiên cứu.............................................................................
Bảng 4.13 Tổng hợp kết quả phân tích Cronbach’s Alpha.......................................81 Bảng 4.14 Kiểm định KMO và ...
DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 2.1. Mô hình hành vi của người tiêu dung .......................................................13 Hình...
TÓM TẮT LUẬN VĂN 1. Giới thiệu Trong 10 năm trở lại đây, ngành dịch vụ rạp chiếu phim không ngừng phát triển một cách mạnh...
- Giai đoạn tổng kết lý thuyết sử dụng phương pháp nghiên cứu mô tả bằng các kỹ thuật: thống kê, phân tích, tổng hợp, so s...
Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến quyết định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả tại TP.HCM, gồm các yếu tố sau: (1) Chất lượng sản ...
xem phim. Chính vì thế phải tạo cho khán giả khi tới rạp xem phim một sự thoải mái, từ việc bãi giữ xe phải rộng rãi, luôn...
1 CHƢƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU NGHIÊN CỨU 1.1 Tính cấp thiết của đề tài: Trong giai đoạn hiện nay, khi Việt Nam dần hội nhập trên ...
2 Việt Nam nói chung và TP.HCM nói riêng đang có sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt. Tính cạnh tranh càng đẩy lên cao khi hiện trong ...
3 định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả, nhất là tại một thành phố lớn như TP.HCM. Còn với các nghiên cứu nước ngoài, họ...
4 - Câu hỏi 3: Dựa vào kết quả nghiên cứu, có những ý tưởng hoặc đề xuất nào cho các nhà quản lý nhằm giúp các rạp/cụm rạp...
5 - Giai đoạn nghiên cứu chính thức: thực hiện nghiên cứu định lượng với mục đích chính là đánh giá độ tin cậy và giá trị ...
6 đến ý định lựa chọn của khán giả. Vì thế, hy vọng nghiên cứu sẽ góp phần vào việc tổng kết lý thuyết và bổ sung vào hệ t...
7 Chương này trình bày phương pháp nghiên cứu và thực hiện quy mô đo lường, cách đánh giá và kiểm tra thang đo cho các khá...
8 Chƣơng 4: Kết quả nghiên cứu Chương này trình bày các kết quả của nghiên cứu, bao gồm nghiên cứu mô tả dữ liệu thu thập,...
9 CHƢƠNG 2: CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT VÀ MÔ HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1 Dịch vụ giải trí 2.1.1 Khái niệm về dịch vụ Dịch vụ, ngày nay, là mộ...
10 phải phát triển. Cũng có thể nói kinh tế càng phát triển thì vai trò của dịch vụ ngày càng quan trọng. Chính vì sự tác ...
11 2.1.2 Khái niệm về dịch vụ giải trí Theo nghĩa thông thường, ý nghĩa chính của động từ “giải trí” là cung cấp cho công ...
12 2.1.3 Đặc điểm hệ thống rạp chiếu phim Xuất phát từ nhu cầu giải trí, cụ thể hơn là xem phim điện ảnh, từ tính chất đặc...
13 như dịch vụ ăn uống, sản phẩm chủ yếu là bắp rang bơ và nước ngọt có gas tươi. Tuy có sự kết hợp của hai ngành dịch vụ ...
14 Còn Theo Bennet (1988): “Hành vi mua sắm của người tiêu dùng là những hành vi mà người tiêu dùng thể hiện trong việc tì...
15 Theo Kotler (2001), đối với những người làm marketing, việc quan trọng là phải nắm bắt được nhu cầu, sở thích, và thối ...
16 Yếu tố thứ hai là yếu tố trong những tình huống bất ngờ. Mỗi người tiêu dùng sẽ có những đặc điểm nhân khẩu học nhất đị...
17 2.2.2 Các yếu tố ảnh hƣởng đến hành vi của ngƣời tiêu dùng 2.2.2.1 Thuyết hành động hợp lý (Fishbein & Ajzen, 1975) Thu...
18 Hình 2.4. Mô hình thuyết hành động hợp lý (TRA) (Nguồn: Ajzen và Fishbein, 1975) Nghĩa là, ý định hành vi (BI) là một b...
19 tố cơ bản là thái độ đối với hành vi, chuẩn chủ quan đến với hành vi và nhận thức kiểm soát hành vi. Hình 2.5. Mô hình ...
20 Mặc dù mô hình TPB được phát triển lên từ TRA, nhưng TPB vẫn chưa khắc phục hết hoàn toàn những hạn chế của TRA trước k...
21 mà còn bao gồm cả những chi phí cơ hội khác không thể hiện bằng tiền được gọi là giá cả hành vi, đó là thời gian, sự cố...
22 Tổng kết lại các quan điểm của Kotler và các nghiên cứu về giá trị cảm nhận, chúng ta có thể khẳng định, giá trị cảm nh...
23 thiết bị; cơ cấu tổ chức của doanh nghiệp trong quá trình cung cấp sản phẩm, dịch vụ… - Giá trị tính theo giá cả: phản ...
24 Hình 2.8 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Falincia Fira Lasut và cộng sự (2015) (Nguồn: Falincia Fira Lasut và cộng sự, 2015) 2.3...
25 Mô hình nghiên cứu này đã được 5 chuyên gia trong ngành thương mại điện tử sao cho phù hợp nhất với thị trường Indonesi...
26 Hình 2.9 Mô hình nghiên cứu của M. Dachyar và Liska Banjarnahor (2017) (Nguồn: M. Dachyar và Liska Banjarnahor, 2017) H...
27 2.3.2 Các mô hình nghiên cứu liên quan trong nƣớc 2.3.2.1 Nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh (2016) Nghiên cứu của Ngu...
28 Hình 2.11 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh (2016) (Nguồn: Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh, 2016) 2.3.2.2 Nghiên cứu của...
29 Hình 2.12 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Diệu (2015) (Nguồn: Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Diệu, 2015) 2.3.2.3 Nghiên cứu của Côn...
30 Hình 2.13 Mô hình nghiên cứu xu hƣớng xem phim tại các rạp tại TP.HCM (2012) (Nguồn: Công ty nghiên cứu thị trường trực...
31 cứu khác về ảnh hưởng của thương hiệu và chất lượng dịch vụ đến ý định mua hàng của người tiêu dùng tại cửa hàng bán lẻ...
32 vô hình. Trong bài nghiên cứu này, chất lượng dịch vụ sẽ xoay quanh chất lượng trải nghiệm của khán giả trong suốt quá ...
33 Do đó giả thuyết được đưa ra như sau: H3: Có mối quan hệ dương giữa Giá dịch vụ và ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khá...
34 2.4.5 Ảnh hƣởng xã hội Theo Philip Kotler (2001), nhóm tham khảo ảnh hưởng rất nhiều đến hành vi người tiêu dùng, đó là...
35 Do đó giả thuyết được đưa ra như sau: H6: Có mối quan hệ dương Vị trí/sự thuận tiện và ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của...
36 Hình 2.14 Mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất về các yếu tố ảnh hƣởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim của khán giả tại TP.HCM...
37 CHƢƠNG 3: KHÁI QUÁT VỀ THỊ TRƢỜNG RẠP CHIẾU PHIM VÀ PHƢƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1 Tổng quan về thị trƣờng và thực trạng cá...
38 Tuy vậy kinh doanh rạp chiếu phim phải có nguồn đầu tư lớn. Chính vì lý do đó mà so với các ngành khác, thì dẫu doanh n...
39 - CGV Cinemas Tiền thân của rạp CGV hiện tại đó là rạp Mega Star. Vào năm 2011, Công ty CJ-CGV (Hàn Quốc) đã mua lại 92...
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM

16 views

Published on

Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM

  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH NGUYỄN NGỌC TUẤN ANH NGHIÊN CỨU CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƢỞNG ĐẾN Ý ĐỊNH CHỌN RẠP XEM PHIM CỦA KHÁN GIẢ TP.HCM Chuyên ngành: Kinh doanh thƣơng mại Mã số: 8340121 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ KINH TẾ NGƯỜI HƯỚNG DẪN KHOA HỌC: TS. NGUYỄN THANH MINH TP.HCM - 2018
  2. 2. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan luận văn: “Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM” là thành quả của chính bản thân mình qua các quá trình nghiên cứu. Tất cả nội dung từ các nghiên cứu khác được tôi sử dụng đều được tôi nêu rõ và trích nguồn trong luận văn. Tôi cũng đảm bảo kết quả nghiên cứu và số liệu thu thập được trong luận văn là chính xác, trung thực và chưa được công bố trong bất kỳ nghiên cứu nào trước đây. TP.HCM, ngày 19 tháng 09 năm 2018 Người thực hiện Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn Anh
  3. 3. MỤC LỤC TRANG PHỤ BÌA LỜI CAM ĐOAN MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU DANH MỤC HÌNH TÓM TẮT LUẬN VĂN CHƢƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU NGHIÊN CỨU...........................................................1 1.1 Tính cấp thiết của đề tài:...................................................................................1 1.2 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu..........................................................................................3 1.3 Câu hỏi nghiên cứu ...........................................................................................3 1.4 Đối tượng nghiên cứu & Phạm vi nghiên cứu:.................................................4 1.5 Phương pháp nghiên cứu...................................................................................4 1.6 Ý nghĩa của luận văn.........................................................................................5 1.7 Kết cấu luận văn................................................................................................6 CHƢƠNG 2: CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT VÀ MÔ HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU...................9 2.1 Dịch vụ giải trí ..................................................................................................9 2.1.1 Khái niệm về dịch vụ .................................................................................9 2.1.2 Khái niệm về dịch vụ giải trí....................................................................11 2.1.3 Đặc điểm hệ thống rạp chiếu phim ..........................................................12 2.2 Lý thuyết về hành vi người tiêu dùng .............................................................13 2.2.1 Hành vi người tiêu dùng...........................................................................13
  4. 4. 2.2.2 Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hành vi của người tiêu dùng..........................17 2.3 Một số công trình nghiên cứu liên quan đến đề tài luận văn ..........................23 2.3.1 Các mô hình nghiên cứu liên quan của nước ngoài.................................23 2.3.2 Các mô hình nghiên cứu liên quan trong nước........................................27 2.4 Phát triển giả thuyết ........................................................................................30 2.4.1 Nhận biết thương hiệu..............................................................................30 2.4.2 Chất lượng dịch vụ...................................................................................31 2.4.3 Giá dịch vụ ...............................................................................................32 2.4.4 Chiêu thị...................................................................................................33 2.4.5 Ảnh hưởng xã hội.....................................................................................34 2.4.6 Vị trí/Sự thuận tiện...................................................................................34 2.5 Mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất............................................................................35 2.6 Cơ sở lý thuyết và giả thuyết về sự khác biệt trong ý định lựa chọn theo đặc điểm của khách hàng.............................................................................................36 Tóm tắt chương 2 ..................................................................................................36 CHƢƠNG 3: KHÁI QUÁT VỀ THỊ TRƢỜNG RẠP CHIẾU PHIM VÀ PHƢƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU..........................................................................37 3.1 Tổng quan về thị trường và thực trạng các rạp chiếu phim tại TP.HCM .......37 3.1.1 Tổng quan về thị trường...........................................................................37 3.1.2 Giới thiệu tổng quan về các rạp chiếu phim hiện nay trên thị trường TP.HCM............................................................................................................38 3.2 Phương pháp nghiên cứu.................................................................................44 3.2.1 Quy trình nghiên cứu ...............................................................................44 3.2.2 Nghiên cứu sơ bộ .....................................................................................46
  5. 5. 3.2.3 Nghiên cứu chính thức.............................................................................56 3.3 Thiết kế nghiên cứu.........................................................................................58 3.3.1 Phân tích mô tả.........................................................................................58 3.3.2 Kiểm định mô hình đo lường...................................................................58 Tóm tắt chương 3 ..................................................................................................63 CHƢƠNG 4: KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU..............................................................68 4.1 Phân tích thống kê mô tả nghiên cứu..............................................................68 4.2 Đánh giá thang đo........................................................................................73 4.2.1 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo bằng kiểm định hệ số Cronbach’s Alpha..73 4.2.2 Đánh giá giá trị thang đo bằng phân tích nhân tố khám phá EFA...........74 4.2.3 Kết quả đánh giá giá trị thang đo .............................................................74 4.3 Phân tích hồi quy tuyến tính............................................................................94 4.3.1 Kiểm tra hệ số tương quan giữa các biến.................................................94 4.3.2 Kết quả phân tích hồi quy ........................................................................95 4.3.3 Giải thích kết quả hồi quy:.....................................................................101 4.4 Kiểm định các giả thuyết từ mô hình............................................................102 4.5 Điều chỉnh mô hình sau khi phân tích hồi quy .............................................104 4.6 Đánh giá sự khác biệt trong ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim theo đặc điểm của khách hàng....................................................................................................104 4.6.1 Nhóm tuổi...............................................................................................104 4.6.2 Thu Nhập................................................................................................105 4.6.3 Nghề nghiệp ...........................................................................................106 4.7 Bàn luận về kết quả nghiên cứu ....................................................................107
  6. 6. Tóm tắt chương 4 ................................................................................................108 CHƢƠNG 5: KẾT LUẬN VÀ ĐỀ XUẤT...........................................................110 5.1 Kết luận .........................................................................................................110 5.2 Một số đề xuất...............................................................................................112 5.3 Hạn chế của nghiên cứu ................................................................................114 Tóm tắt chương 5 ................................................................................................115 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO PHỤ LỤC
  7. 7. DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT TP.HCM: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh EFA : Phân tích nhân tố khám phá (Exploration Factor Analysis) TPB : Thuyết hành vi dự định (Theory of Planned Behaviour) TRA : Thuyết hành động hợp lý (Theory of Reasoned Action) TAM : Mô hình chấp thuận công nghệ (Technology Acceptance Model) KMO : Hệ số KMO (Kaise Meyer Olkin) TH : Thương hiệu CL : Chất lượng dịch vụ QC : Chiêu thị GC : Giá cả AH : Ảnh hưởng xã hội VT : Vị trí YD: Ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim HCM : Hồ Chí Minh HN : Hà Nội TP : Thành phố
  8. 8. DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 3.1 Quy trình nghiên cứu.................................................................................43 Bảng 3.2 Các biến quan sát được thêm mới theo nghiên cứu định tính ...................45 Bảng 3.3 Thang đo “Thương hiệu”...........................................................................47 Bảng 3.4 Thang đo “Chất lượng dịch vụ”.................................................................48 Bảng 3.5 Thang đo “Giá Cả” ....................................................................................49 Bảng 3.6 Thang đo “Chiêu Thị” ...............................................................................50 Bảng 3.7 Thang đo “Ảnh hưởng xã hội” ..................................................................51 Bảng 3.8 Thang đo “Vị trí/Sự thuận tiện”.................................................................52 Bảng 3.9 Thang đo “Ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim”.............................................53 Bảng 3.10 Tổng hợp thang đo của các biến..............................................................60 Bảng 4.1 Thống kê bảng khảo sát.............................................................................66 Bảng 4.2 Thống kê các rạp chiếu phim đã từng đi tại TP.HCM...............................68 Bảng 4.3 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Thương Hiệu”...........................................72 Bảng 4.4 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Chất Lượng Dịch Vụ” ..............................73 Bảng 4.5 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Chất Lượng Dịch Vụ” ..............................74 Bảng 4.6 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Giá Cả” (GC)............................................75 Bảng 4.7 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Chiêu thị” (QC) ........................................76 Bảng 4.8 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Chiêu thị” (QC) ........................................77 Bảng 4.9 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Ảnh Hưởng Xã Hội” (AH) .......................78 Bảng 4.10 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Vị Trí” (VT)............................................78 Bảng 4.11 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Vị Trí” (VT)............................................79 Bảng 4.12 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Ý Định Lựa Chọn Rạp Xem Phim”........80
  9. 9. Bảng 4.13 Tổng hợp kết quả phân tích Cronbach’s Alpha.......................................81 Bảng 4.14 Kiểm định KMO và Bartlett’s .................................................................83 Bảng 4.15 Tổng phương sai giải thích cho các biến độc lập ....................................83 Bảng 4.16 Kết quả phân tích EFA ............................................................................84 Bảng 4.17 Thang đo “Chất Lượng Sản Phẩm Chính” ..............................................87 Bảng 4.18 Thang đo “Chất Lượng Cơ Sở Vật Chất”................................................87 Bảng 4.19 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Chất Lượng Sản Phẩm Chính” ...............88 Bảng 4.20 Đánh giá độ tin cậy thang đo “Chất Lượng Cơ Sở Vật Chất”.................89 Bảng 4.21 Kiểm định KMO và Bartlett’s .................................................................89 Bảng 4.22 Tổng phương sai giải thích cho các biến độc lập ....................................90 Bảng 4.23 Ma trận nhân tố........................................................................................90 Bảng 4.24 Kết quả phân tích tương quan..................................................................91 Bảng 4.25 Hệ số xác định R Square..........................................................................94 Bảng 4.26 Phân tích ANOVA...................................................................................94 Bảng 4.27 Kết quả hồi quy với biến phụ thuộc.........................................................95 Bảng 4.28 Kiểm định Levence theo nhóm tuổi ......................................................102 Bảng 4.29 Phân tích ANOVA theo nhóm tuổi........................................................102 Bảng 4.30 Kiểm định Levence theo thu nhập.........................................................103 Bảng 4.31 Phân tích ANOVA theo nhóm tuổi........................................................103 Bảng 4.32 Kiểm định Levence theo nghề nghiệp...................................................104 Bảng 4.33 Tổng hợp kết quả giả thuyết ..................................................................105
  10. 10. DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 2.1. Mô hình hành vi của người tiêu dung .......................................................13 Hình 2.2. Mô hình quá trình thông qua quyết định mua...........................................14 Hình 2.3. Các bước đánh giá các lựa chọn đến quyết định mua sắm .......................15 Hình 2.4. Mô hình thuyết hành động hợp lý (TRA) .................................................16 Hình 2.5. Mô hình thuyết hành vi hoạch định (TPB) ...............................................18 Hình 2.6 Mô hình đo lường giá trị cảm nhận khách hàng của Sweeney &Soutar....20 Hình 2.7 Mô hình đo lường giá trị cảm nhận khách hàng của Sanchez (2006)........21 Hình 2.8 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Falincia Fira Lasut và cộng sự (2015) ...............23 Hình 2.9 Mô hình nghiên cứu của M. Dachyar và Liska Banjarnahor (2017) .........24 Hình 2.10 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Amornsri Tanpipat, Sirijanya Kuawiriyapan, và Taweerapat Eiamcharoon (2016).................................25 Hình 2.11 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh (2016) .........................26 Hình 2.12 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Diệu (2015) ...........................27 Hình 2.13 Mô hình nghiên cứu xu hướng xem phim tại các rạp tại TP.HCM .........28 Hình 2.14 Mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim tại TP.HCM............................................................34 Hình 4.1 Biểu đồ các rạp đã được khán giả đi đến ...................................................69 Hình 4.2 Biểu đồ phân phối chuẩn phần dư..............................................................96 Hình 4.3 Biểu đồ P-P Plot.........................................................................................97 Hình 4.4 Biểu đồ Scatterplot.....................................................................................97 Hình 4.5 Mô hình nghiên cứu chỉnh sửa sau khi phân tích hồi quy .......................101
  11. 11. TÓM TẮT LUẬN VĂN 1. Giới thiệu Trong 10 năm trở lại đây, ngành dịch vụ rạp chiếu phim không ngừng phát triển một cách mạnh mẽ. Các hệ thống rạp được mở rộng, và gần như mỗi tỉnh thành đều có ít nhất một rạp chiếu phim. Và nếu tính riêng trong TP.HCM đã có 48 rạp chiếu phim với 9 thương hiệu khác nhau cùng cạnh tranh trong thị trường này. Vấn đề đặt ra là làm thế nào các rạp có thể thu hút được nhiều khách hàng hơn cho mình. Việc tìm hiểu và năm bắt được các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn lựa rạp chiếu phim của khách hàng rất quan trọng. Không những thế, phải từ đó tạo được lòng tin của sản phẩm dịch vụ do mình cung cấp ở trong lòng khách hàng, từ đó đem lại lợi nhuận cho rạp. Chính vì thế, các cuộc nghiên cứu khảo sát để tìm hiểu về khán giả xem phim được quan tâm hơn bao giờ hết. Và nghiên cứu về ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khách hàng sẽ thực sự cần thiết để các nhà quản lý các rạp, cụm rạp chiếu phim có thể đưa ra những chiến lược phù hợp. Chính vì những lý do trên, nên tôi đã chọn đề tài “Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM”. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Các mục tiêu của nghiên cứu: (1) Xác định các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TPHCM, (2) Xem xét mức độ tác động của các yếu tố đó cũng như đặc điểm khán giả đến ý định chọn rạp chiếu phim của khán giả TPHCM, (3) Đề xuất một số đề xuất cho nhà quản lý tại các rạp/cụm rạp tại TP.HCM khi đưa ra các quyết định về Marketing để thu hút khán giả đến rạp xem phim. 3. Phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu Quá trình nghiên cứu sử dụng chủ yếu các phương pháp nghiên cứu và bao gồm các giai đoạn chính sau đây:
  12. 12. - Giai đoạn tổng kết lý thuyết sử dụng phương pháp nghiên cứu mô tả bằng các kỹ thuật: thống kê, phân tích, tổng hợp, so sánh đối chứng, tư duy hệ thống để tổng kết các lý thuyết và các nghiên cứu về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM; hành vi người tiêu dùng đặt cơ sở cho việc đề xuất mô hình nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM. - Giai đoạn nghiên cứu sơ bộ là nghiên cứu định tính sử dụng kỹ thuật phỏng vấn trực tiếp nhằm vừa khám phá vừa khẳng định các thành phần của các thang đo các yếu tố có ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM, cũng như các biến quan sát đo lường. - Giai đoạn nghiên cứu chính thức là một nghiên cứu định lượng được thực hiện nhằm đánh giá độ tin cậy và giá trị (giá trị hội tụ và phân biệt) của các thang đo các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM; kiểm định mô hình lý thuyết và các giả thuyết nghiên cứu về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM. 4. Kết quả nghiên cứu Kết quả nghiên cứu của nghiên cứu này đã cho thấy có tổng cộng 5 nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả tại TP.HCM, được xếp theo mức độ ảnh hưởng giảm dần như sau: (1) Chất lượng sản phẩm chính (β = 0,354), (2) Chiêu thị (β = 0,239), (3) Thương Hiệu (β = 0,159) , (4) Chất lượng cơ sở vật chất (β = 0,140) và (5) Vị Trí (β = 0,134). Các kết quả phân tích đánh giá sự khác biệt trong ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim theo đặc điểm của khách hàng cho thấy các yếu tố về giới tính và nghề nghiệp thì có sự khác nhau, còn nhóm tuổi thì không có sự phân biệt. 5. Kết luận và đề xuất
  13. 13. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến quyết định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả tại TP.HCM, gồm các yếu tố sau: (1) Chất lượng sản phẩm chính, (2) Chiêu thị, (3) Thương Hiệu, (4) Chất lượng cơ sở vật chất và (5) Vị Trí. Thứ nhất, các rạp phải tập trung vào sản phẩm chính đem về nguồn thu cho rạp của mình đó chính là về dịch vụ chiếu phim và sản phẩm đồ ăn, nước uống. Quản lý rạp phải luôn bổ sung, cập nhật, cũng như phải đưa ra được dự đoán về mức độ thu hút của phim đối với khán giả. Ngoài ra, rạp còn phải tạo điều kiện đến mức tối đa cho khán giả khi mua vé, bằng việc phải phát triển một hệ thống đặt vé online. Phải luôn được chú trọng về chất lượng của loại bắp, nắm bắt nhu cầu của đối tượng khán giả của rạp. Thứ hai, các rạp nên tập trung nhiều về phần chiêu thị của mình. Các rạp phải thường xuyên có thêm những khuyến mãi, những event như xem đá bóng tại rạp hoặc có những buổi giao lưu giữa diễn viên với khán giả tại rạp. Bên cạnh đó, rạp cũng nên thường xuyên có một số kênh truyền thông mạng xã hội như Facebook hay Instagram để thường xuyên cung cấp thông tin chương trình, sự kiện sắp diễn ra. Thứ ba, đó chính là về thương hiệu, đây cũng là một yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp của khán giả tại TP.HCM. Với sự xuất hiện của 9 thương hiệu rạp chiếu phim lớn nhỏ tại đây, việc cần làm là phải tạo ra một điểm nhấn riêng cho thương hiệu của rạp. Thông thường các thương hiệu rạp khác sẽ sử dụng màu sắc chủ đạo khác nhau tránh gây nhầm lẫn. Nếu như đã thực hiện được điều nay thì có thể xây dựng một thương hiệu uy tín, với được nhiều khán giả biết đến. Thứ tư, chất lượng cơ sở vật chất cũng là một yếu tố được cân nhắc khi ra quyết định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim của mô hình này. Lời khuyên cho các rạp là nên cân nhắc thường xuyên cập nhật những máy móc, thiết bị mới, nhưng vẫn phải phù hợp với khả năng của rạp. Bên cạnh đó cũng phải kiểm soát được những vấn đề về ghế ngồi thoải mái, hay không gian rạp phải luôn thoáng và sạch sẽ. Thứ năm, yếu tố vị trí trong việc ra quyết định lựa chọn rạp xem phim. Vị trí là một yếu tố không thể thay đổi, nhưng vẫn có ảnh hưởng khá lớn đến khán giả
  14. 14. xem phim. Chính vì thế phải tạo cho khán giả khi tới rạp xem phim một sự thoải mái, từ việc bãi giữ xe phải rộng rãi, luôn còn chỗ trống, hay đến việc kết hợp với những dịch vụ khác trong cùng khu trung tâm thương mại để tạo một hiệu quả cao nhất.
  15. 15. 1 CHƢƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU NGHIÊN CỨU 1.1 Tính cấp thiết của đề tài: Trong giai đoạn hiện nay, khi Việt Nam dần hội nhập trên thị trường thế giới, điều đó đem lại rất nhiều cơ hội để phát triển, tiếp cận được nhiều thị trường tiềm năng. Song, cũng chính vì thế đã tạo nên một áp lực cạnh tranh không nhỏ cho các doanh nghiệp ở tất cả các lĩnh vực, trong đó có lĩnh vực dịch vụ. Vài năm trở lại đây, đời sống kinh tế của mọi người được cải thiện, dẫn đến việc nhu cầu về dịch vụ giải trí ngày càng cao. Một trong số các dịch vụ đó, chính là dịch vụ xem phim tại các rạp chiếu phim. Đây được xem là hình thức giải trí khá phổ biến trong giới trẻ hiện nay và dự đoán sẽ còn phát triển trong thời gian tới. Theo số liệu do Tập đoàn Giải trí đa phương tiện CGV đưa ra cuối năm 2016, doanh thu phòng vé tại Việt Nam liên tục tăng trưởng mạnh trong khoảng 10 năm qua. Từ 5 triệu USD doanh thu vào năm 2006, đã tăng trưởng vượt bậc lên thành 130 triệu USD vào năm 2016 và dự đoán sẽ có thể đạt 200 triệu USD vào năm 2018 này (Tập đoàn Giải trí đa phương tiện CGV, 2016). Ngày nay với sự phát triển của dịch vụ xem phim, các chủ đầu tư liên tục mở ra những cụm rạp mới ở nhiều vị trí, tỉnh thành khác nhau, dẫn đến việc cạnh tranh ngày càng gay gắt hơn. Nhưng điều đó là tất yếu, bởi trong những năm gần đây, xem phim tại rạp dường như đã trở thành một thói quen của người dân thành thị, nhất là vào những thời điểm Lễ, Tết thì hầu như các rạp đều “cháy vé”. Theo số liệu của trang Moveek.com (2018), hiện tại cả nước đang có 170 rạp, cụm rạp chiếu phim. Tuy vậy, số lượng rạp lại có sự phân bố không đều nhau, các rạp phim tập trung đông tại các thành phố lớn. Tính riêng TP.HCM 48 rạp chiếu phim, chiếm khoảng 30%. Điều này dẫn đến các rạp ở TP.HCM thường xuyên phải cạnh tranh gay gắt với nhau. Chính sức ép cạnh tranh này buộc các rạp, cụm rạp chiếu phim phải đầu tư cả về số lượng và chất lượng mới mong có được vị thế. Thị trường rạp chiếu phim ở
  16. 16. 2 Việt Nam nói chung và TP.HCM nói riêng đang có sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt. Tính cạnh tranh càng đẩy lên cao khi hiện trong thị trường rạp chiếu phim, các hệ thống có xuất thân từ nước ngoài hoặc được nước ngoài đầu tư đang chiếm lĩnh thị trường. Sức cạnh tranh của các rạp này lớn hơn hẳn các rạp có vốn đầu tư trong nước. Điển hình là lấy số lượng rạp CGV (Hàn Quốc) tại TP.HCM hiện nay là 20, còn rạp Cinestar (Việt Nam) chỉ có 2 rạp tại TP.HCM (Moveek.com, 2018). Điều này khiến khán giả có nhiều lựa chọn hơn. Điều đó đồng nghĩa với việc các rạp phải cạnh tranh gay gắt vì mật độ rạp chiếu phim tại TP.HCM ngày càng tăng qua các năm. Nếu không tìm ra cách làm thế nào các rạp có thể thu hút được nhiều khách hàng hơn cho mình thì rap có thể sẽ bị các doanh nghiệp lớn bỏ lại phía sau. Việc tìm hiểu và năm bắt được các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn lựa rạp chiếu phim của khách hàng rất quan trọng. Không những thế, phải từ đó xây dựng và củng cố lòng tin của sản phẩm dịch vụ do mình cung cấp ở trong lòng khách hàng, từ đó đem lại lợi nhuận cho rạp. Chính vì thế, các cuộc nghiên cứu khảo sát để tìm hiểu về khán giả xem phim được quan tâm hơn bao giờ hết. Và nghiên cứu về ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khách hàng sẽ thực sự cần thiết để các nhà quản lý các rạp, cụm rạp chiếu phim có thể đưa ra những chiến lược phù hợp. Từ đó mang lại những sản phẩm dịch vụ tốt nhất và phù hợp nhất cho khán giả, cũng như đem lại nguồn doanh thu cho rạp. Tại Việt Nam, cũng đã có khá nhiều bài viết, khảo sát, cũng như nghiên cứu khoa học về thị trường rạp chiếu phim tại Việt Nam. Có thể kể đến như bài nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh 2016 về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến xu hướng lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim tại thành phố Nha Trang, hay khảo sát về xu hướng xem phim tại các rạp ở TP.HCM vào năm 2012 của công ty nghiên cứu thị trường trực tuyến W&S, hoặc một số bài viết trên những trang báo uy tín như VNExpress, Cafebiz. Nhưng đặc điểm chung của hầu hết các bài viết trước đó là họ đưa ra những thống kê mang tính số liệu mô tả, nhưng lại thiếu đi những phần tìm hiểu chuyên sâu về ý
  17. 17. 3 định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả, nhất là tại một thành phố lớn như TP.HCM. Còn với các nghiên cứu nước ngoài, họ tập trung tìm hiểu về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến việc lựa chọn phim nhiều hơn là các rạp chiếu phim. Lý do là bởi các rạp phim lớn ở nước ngoài đều do một hãng phim lớn đứng ra quản lý, việc khán giả chọn phim như thế nào cũng sẽ ảnh hưởng đến quyết định đi đến rạp chiếu phim của họ. Với mong muốn lớn nhất là sẽ có một phần đóng góp vào ngành dịch vụ rạp chiếu phim này, cung cấp những lý thuyết và cơ sở cần thiết để làm đòn bẩy cho những nghiên cứu tiếp theo, trong một thị trường ngày càng phát triển tại Việt Nam. Vì tất cả những lý do trên, tôi đã chọn đề tài “Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM” nhằm có thể thấu hiểu được suy nghĩ, mong muốn của khán giả xem phim tại rạp. 1.2 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu - Một là, xác định các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TPHCM. - Hai là, từ đó xem xét mức độ tác động của các yếu tố và đặc điểm khán giả đến ý định chọn rạp chiếu phim của khán giả TPHCM - Ba là, dựa vào kết quả nghiên cứu để đưa ra đề xuất cho nhà quản lý tại các rạp/cụm rạp tại TP.HCM có thể tham khảo nhằm có sự thay đổi khi muốn thu hút khán giả đến rạp mình xem phim. 1.3 Câu hỏi nghiên cứu - Câu hỏi 1: Xác định các yếu tố nào ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim của khán giả tại TP.HCM ? - Câu hỏi 2: Mức độ tác động của các yếu tố đó ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim của khán giả tại TP.HCM như thế nào?
  18. 18. 4 - Câu hỏi 3: Dựa vào kết quả nghiên cứu, có những ý tưởng hoặc đề xuất nào cho các nhà quản lý nhằm giúp các rạp/cụm rạp chiếu phim để khách hàng đến với rạp mình ngày càng đông hơn? 1.4 Đối tƣợng nghiên cứu & Phạm vi nghiên cứu: - Đối tƣợng nghiên cứu: Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp của khán giả xem phim tại TPHCM. - Đối tƣợng khảo sát: Khán giả trên 18 tuổi có xem phim tại rạp ít nhất 1 lần trong 1 tháng gần nhất tại TPHCM - Phạm vi nghiên cứu: + Phạm vi lý thuyết: khảo sát các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định chọn rạp chiếu phim của khán giả ở TPHCM. + Phạm vi thời gian: Nghiên cứu diễn ra từ tháng 5 năm 2018 đến tháng 09 năm 2018. + Phạm vi không gian: Luận văn được thực hiện trong phạm vi TPHCM. 1.5 Phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu Quá trình nghiên cứu bao gồm các giai đoạn chính sau đây: - Giai đoạn tổng kết lý thuyết: sử dụng phương pháp nghiên cứu mô tả bằng các kỹ thuật như thống kê, phân tích, tổng hợp, so sánh đối chứng, hệ thống và tổng kết các lý thuyết cũng như các nghiên cứu trước đây về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM; hành vi người tiêu dùng đặt cơ sở cho việc đề xuất mô hình nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM. - Giai đoạn nghiên cứu sơ bộ: thực hiện nghiên cứu định tính bằng phương pháp phỏng vấn trực tiếp. Mục tiêu của giai đoạn này là khám phá và khẳng định các thành phần của các thang đo các yếu tố có ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM, cũng như các biến quan sát đo lường.
  19. 19. 5 - Giai đoạn nghiên cứu chính thức: thực hiện nghiên cứu định lượng với mục đích chính là đánh giá độ tin cậy và giá trị (giá trị hội tụ và phân biệt) của các thang đo các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM; kiểm định mô hình lý thuyết và các giả thuyết nghiên cứu về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM. Nghiên cứu chính thức được thực hiện qua các giai đoạn: - Thu thập dữ liệu nghiên cứu dưới hình thức phỏng vấn trực tiếp, phỏng vấn qua online những khán giả đã từng đi xem phim tại rạp trong vòng 3 tháng gần đây bằng phiếu khảo sát. - Sử dụng phần mềm SPSS 20 để tính hệ số tin cậy Cronbach’s Alpha và phân tích khám phá EFA cho từng thang đo biến độc lập, biến phụ thuộc và tất cả các thang đo. Với mục đích là kiểm định độ tin cậy, giá trị hội tụ/phân biệt của các thang đó, từ đó làm cơ sở để loại bỏ những biến quan sát không phù hợp trong thang đo và điều chỉnh lại thang đo. Sử dụng kết quả của quá trình trên để tiếp tục thực hiện các quà trình nghiên cứu tiếp theo. - Phân tích hồi quy bội để kiểm định mô hình lý thuyết đã đề xuất trong nghiên cứu lý thuyết, các giả thuyết nghiên cứu và đo lường mức độ ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố đến quyết định chọn siêu thị của người tiêu dùng. - Kiểm định sự khác biệt giữa các biến định tính (giới tính, độ tuổi, thu nhập) đến quyết định chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM thông qua các phép kiểm định T –test; kiểm định ANOVA. 1.6 Ý nghĩa của luận văn - Về mặt lý thuyết: Luận văn góp phần hệ thống hóa cơ sở lý thuyết các khái niệm về hành vi người tiêu dùng, mô hình hành vi người tiêu dùng hoàn thiện thang đo các yếu tố tác động đến ý định lựa chọn địa điểm rạp chiếu phim tại TP.HCM, phát triển thang đo những khái niệm này và kiểm định mô hình lý thuyết về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng
  20. 20. 6 đến ý định lựa chọn của khán giả. Vì thế, hy vọng nghiên cứu sẽ góp phần vào việc tổng kết lý thuyết và bổ sung vào hệ thống thang đo còn thiếu cho các nghiên cứu trước đồng thời hình thành khung nghiên cứu để triển khai các nghiên cứu khác tương tự. - Về mặt thực tiễn: Trong bối cảnh cạnh tranh khốc liệt giữa các rạp, cụm rạp chiếu phim hiện nay, việc thấu hiểu khách hàng và nắm bắt được các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của họ là rất quan trọng, có thể quyết định đến doanh thu của rạp. Do vậy kết quả nghiên cứu này là cơ sở khoa học cho việc hoạch định các giải pháp marketing nhằm tăng sự thu hút cũng như giữ chân các khán giả đến với rạp chiếu phim của doanh nghiệp. Giúp cho bản thân tác giả hiểu rõ hơn các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim của khán giả TP.HCM. 1.7 Kết cấu luận văn Luận văn nghiên cứu được kết cấu thành 5 chương như sau: Chƣơng 1: Giới thiệu nghiên cứu Chương này trình bày lý do thực hiện đề tài, mục tiêu nghiên cứu, đối tượng, phạm vi nghiên cứu và phương pháp nghiên cứu, bố cục của đề tài. Chƣơng 2: Cơ sở lý thuyết và mô hình nghiên cứu Chương này giới thiệu các cơ sở lý thuyết, các mô hình tham chiếu và các nghiên cứu khoa học đã được thực hiện từ trước. Từ đó, mô hình các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến việc lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim của TP.HCM được tác giả đưa ra đề xuất. Chƣơng 3: Khái quát về thị trƣờng rạp chiếu phim TP.HCM và phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu
  21. 21. 7 Chương này trình bày phương pháp nghiên cứu và thực hiện quy mô đo lường, cách đánh giá và kiểm tra thang đo cho các khái niệm trong mô hình, kiểm tra sự phù hợp của mô hình và các giả thuyết.
  22. 22. 8 Chƣơng 4: Kết quả nghiên cứu Chương này trình bày các kết quả của nghiên cứu, bao gồm nghiên cứu mô tả dữ liệu thu thập, đánh giá và kiểm định thang đo, kết luận sự phù hợp của mô hình và các giả thuyết của nghiên cứu. Chƣơng 5: Kết luận và đề xuất Chương này tổng kết quá trình và tóm tắt kết quả chính của nghiên cứu, đưa ra các đề xuất. Bên cạnh đó cũng nêu lên những đóng góp của đề tài, các hạn chế và hướng nghiên cứu tiếp theo.
  23. 23. 9 CHƢƠNG 2: CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT VÀ MÔ HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1 Dịch vụ giải trí 2.1.1 Khái niệm về dịch vụ Dịch vụ, ngày nay, là một hoạt động trao đổi có ảnh hưởng đến các hoạt động trao đổi khác và ngược lại. Dịch vụ bao gồm nhiều loại hoạt động và trao đổi trong các lĩnh vực khác nhau và ở các cấp độ khác nhau. Các nhà nghiên cứu vẫn chưa đưa ra một định nghĩa thống nhất về dịch vụ chính vì sự sự phức tạp, đa dạng và tính vô hình của các dịch vụ. Một số định nghĩa được đưa ra như sau: - Theo Luật giá (2013) thì dịch vụ được định nghĩa là hàng hóa có tính vô hình, quá trình sản xuất và tiêu dùng không tách rời nhau, bao gồm các loại dịch vụ trong hệ thống ngành sản phẩm Việt Nam theo quy định của pháp luật. - Còn theo Karl Marx (1867) cho rằng : “Dịch vụ là con đẻ của nền kinh tế sản xuất hàng hóa, khi mà kinh tế hàng hóa phát triển mạnh, đòi hỏi một sự lưu thông thông suốt, trôi chảy, liên tục để thoả mãn nhu cần ngày càng cao đó của con người thì dịch vụ ngày càng phát triển”. - Philip Kotler (1987) định nghĩa dịch vụ như sau: “Dịch vụ là một hoạt động hay lợi ích cung ứng nhằm để trao đổi, chủ yếu là vô hình và không dẫn đến việc chuyển quyền sở hữu. Việc thực hiện dịch vụ có thể gắn liền hoặc không gắn liền với sản phẩm vật chất.” - Adam Smith (1776) từng định nghĩa rằng, "Dịch vụ là những nghề hoang phí nhất trong tất cả các nghề như cha đạo, luật sư, nhạc công, ca sĩ ôpêra, vũ công...Công việc của tất cả bọn họ tàn lụi đúng lúc nó được sản xuất ra". Ông muốn nhấn mạnh đến khía cạnh "không tồn trữ được" của sản phẩm dịch vụ, tức là sản phẩm dịch vụ được sản xuất và tiêu thụ đồng thời. Dựa vào phát biểu của Karl Marx (1867) thì ông đã nói về nguồn gốc ra đời và sự phát triển của dịch vụ, để dịch vụ phát triển mạnh thì kinh tế hàng hóa cũng
  24. 24. 10 phải phát triển. Cũng có thể nói kinh tế càng phát triển thì vai trò của dịch vụ ngày càng quan trọng. Chính vì sự tác động mạnh mẽ của dịch đến nhiều hoạt động ở nhiều lĩnh vực khác nhau, từ kinh tế đến văn hóa, luật đến quản trị học. Có rất nhiều khái niệm về dịch vụ, nhưng theo Cao Minh Nghĩa (2012) của Viện nghiên cứu phát triển TP.HCM thì dịch vụ chung quy lại có thể gom lại thành 2 cách hiểu sau: Cách hiểu thứ nhất: Dịch vụ được xem là một ngành kinh tế thứ ba. Có nghĩa là, để một hoạt động kinh tế được xếp vô ngành dịch vụ chỉ khi ngành đó không được xếp vào ngành công nghiệp và ngành nông nghiệp. Ngoài ra, cũng có thể nói dịch vụ là các hoạt động hỗ trợ cho khách hàng trước, trong và sau khi bán sản phẩm chính, là phần mềm của sản phẩm. Cách hiểu thứ hai: Bất kỳ hoạt động nào mà sản phẩm và kết quả của chúng không tồn tại dưới hình dạng vật chất đều được gọi là dịch vụ. Các hoạt động dịch vụ tác động ở mức cao lên tất cả các lĩnh và có ảnh hưởng đáng kể đến sự phát triển kinh tế - xã hội và môi trường của mỗi quốc gia, nhất là trong một khu vực hay là cả thế giới. Ngày nay, dịch vụ bao gồm cả những lĩnh vực mới bảo vệ môi trường, dịch vụ tư vấn, hành chính hay văn hóa, bên ngoài các lĩnh vực truyền thống như giao thông, du lịch, ngân hàng, thương mại, bảo hiểm, dịch vụ bưu chính và viễn thông. Đối tượng của dịch vụ đó là chính là con người. Bất kỳ dịch vụ nào cũng sẽ thỏa mãn một nhu cầu nào của con người được phát sinh như ăn uống, giải trí hay vận chuyển. Tổng kết lại, dịch vụ có thể xem là một hoạt động kinh tế mang tính xã hội, sản phẩm dịch vụ không mang tính chuyển giao quyền sở hữu, không tồn tại dưới dạng vật chất, mà chỉ nhằm giải quyết các nhu cầu của con người một cách kịp thời, và có thể làm tăng giá trị cho hoạt động kinh tế khác. Có thể hiểu đơn giản hơn chính là bất cứ thứ gì bạn có thể mua và bán nhưng không thể đánh rơi nó xuống dưới chân bạn, thì đó là dịch vụ.
  25. 25. 11 2.1.2 Khái niệm về dịch vụ giải trí Theo nghĩa thông thường, ý nghĩa chính của động từ “giải trí” là cung cấp cho công chúng một cái gì đó thú vị, hay tạo niềm vui, giữ sự chú ý của họ trong khoảng thời gian mà đối tượng hoặc dịp nào đó được khách hàng cảm nhận. Tất nhiên nhiều thứ có thể giữ sự chú ý của chúng ta, trong số đó, các cảm xúc như đau đớn, sợ hãi, niềm vui, hay sự thán phục trước một cảnh quay hoành tráng trên phim cũng được xếp vào giải trí. (Lewis, 1978) Các hệ thống dịch vụ giải trí cũng ra đời xuất phát từ nhu cầu vui giải trí của con người. Cũng từ đó hình thành mạng lưới những nhà cung cấp đáp ứng những nhu cầu giải trí của con người nói chung. Theo từ điển Oxford (1884) thì rạp chiếu phim được định nghĩa là một rạp hát nơi các bộ phim được trình chiếu mang tính giải trí công cộng. Trong trường hợp của các này, dịch vụ giải trí chủ yếu được nhắc đến đó chính là dịch vụ xem phim điện ảnh. Đối tượng của dịch vụ này được gọi là khán giả, hoặc người xem. Cũng theo từ điển Oxford (1884) thì khán giả có thể hiểu là những người xem hoặc người nghe tại một sự kiện công cộng như xem kịch, xem phim hay nghe nhạc hội. Điện ảnh còn được gọi là môn nghệ thuật thứ bảy. Chính vì thế, có thể so sánh việc xem phim điện ảnh như việc xem một vở kịch ở ngoài rạp hát, tham gia một buổi ca nhạc trực tiếp của ca sĩ, hoặc chỉ là việc xem một bộ phim truyền hình trên tivi. Những bộ phim điện ảnh là vật chất, nhưng việc thưởng thức phim điện ảnh đem lại những cảm xúc cho người xem, từ thích thú, sợ hãi, hào hứng và tập trung trong thời gian dài, như đã giải thích ở trên, đã xếp hoạt động này là hoạt động giải trí. Từ đó hình thành lên những nhà cung cấp dịch vụ giải trí này, đó chính là những rạp chiếu phim. Ngoài ra, dịch vụ giải trí chính là xem phim điện ảnh, thì rạp chiếu phim còn cung cấp dịch vụ khác như dịch vụ ăn uống.
  26. 26. 12 2.1.3 Đặc điểm hệ thống rạp chiếu phim Xuất phát từ nhu cầu giải trí, cụ thể hơn là xem phim điện ảnh, từ tính chất đặc điểm về dịch vụ nói chung (Nguyễn Thượng Thái, 2006) mà có thể tổng hợp những đặc điểm của hệ thống rạp chiếu phim như sau: Về không gian: Do tính chất của một rạp phim đó là một bất động sản, vì thế các khán giả phải di chuyển tới các rạp phim, trong trường hợp này chỉ có sự chuyển dịch một chiều từ khán giả đến rạp phim, vì vậy hệ thống rạp chiếu phim thường có đặc điểm: - Chỉ khi có một lượng nhu cầu giải trí đủ lơn thì các rạp chiếu phim mới xuất hiện. Do đó các rạp chiếu phim thường đặt tại các thành phố phát triển, các trung tâm mua sắm nơi có tập trung nhiều người, để tạo ra lượng cầu đủ lớn cho rạp. - Các khu vực có cơ sở hạng tầng được đảm bảo, các điều kiện tốt cho sự phát triển của các rạp chiếu phim. - Thường được đặt ở những nơi thuận tiện cho việc di chuyển. Về thời gian hoạt động: - Phụ thuộc vào thời gian tiêu dùng của khách. Có thể diễn ra vào bất kỳ thời gian nào trong ngày. Chủ yếu tập trung vào ngoài giờ làm việc, giờ trống của mọi người như buổi chiều, tối hoặc đêm khuya. - Điều kiện thời tiết cũng ảnh hưởng rất lớn, nên thời gian vào mùa mưa, hoạt động kinh doanh này cũng bị ảnh hưởng. - Có tính thời vụ cao, phụ thuộc vào thời điểm phim bom tấn phát hành và mùa khán giả đi xem nhiều đột biến (ví dụ như mùa phim bom tấn Hè, mùa Tết). Đặc điểm về tổ chức quản lý: Cũng giống như các hệ thống kinh doanh dịch vụ khác như nhà hàng khách sạn, hay dịch vụ kinh doanh ăn uống khác, rạp chiếu phim không chỉ cung cấp dịch vụ sản phẩm chính là xem phim điện ảnh, mà còn một số các dịch vụ khác đi kèm
  27. 27. 13 như dịch vụ ăn uống, sản phẩm chủ yếu là bắp rang bơ và nước ngọt có gas tươi. Tuy có sự kết hợp của hai ngành dịch vụ khác nhau, nhưng về sự quản lý thì có sự tương đồng, các nghiệp vụ của dịch vụ này có thể bổ trợ qua lại cho dịch vụ kia. Đối với các rạp chiếu phim, để quản lý một cách thuận tiện và dễ dàng, các doanh nghiệp thường chia thành 2 bộ phận chính đó là bộ phận Tổ Chức (Operation), và bộ phận hành chính (gồm phòng nhân sự, phòng Marketing, phòng Kế Toán…). Đối với bộ phận hành chính thì chức năng đều giống như các doanh nghiệp khác, thì đối với bộ phận tổ chức sẽ là người trực tiếp tiếp xúc với khách hàng, thực hiện các điều chỉnh liên quan đến sản phẩm dịch vụ chính. Nếu doanh nghiệp chỉ có một rạp chiếu phim thì thường mọi sự quản lý đều thuộc rạp trưởng. Rạp trưởng sẽ quán xuyến tất cả những công việc của cả hai bộ phận trên. Nhưng đối với một số hệ thống rạp lớn với nhiều chi nhánh khác nhau, thì thường việc quản lý sẽ đưa về một đại diện ở bộ phận hành chính, từ đó điều hành xuống từng rạp chiếu phim cụ thể. Các trưởng rạp ở đây chỉ đóng vai trò quản lý cho bộ phận tổ chức của mình hoạt động một cách hiệu quả nhất mà không tác động nhiều đến các phòng chức năng khác của doanh nghiệp. Cũng giống các ngành dịch vụ khác, nhân viên ở trong bộ phận tổ chức thường không yêu cầu quá cao về trình độ học vấn hay tay nghề, tất cả các kỹ năng đều được huấn luyện khi được nhận vào. Tuy nhiên hệ thống thông tin điều hành bao gồm hệ thống máy bán vé (POS), hệ thống đọc số liệu doanh thu, kế toán phải được đầu tư một cách cụ thể vì nó sẽ ảnh hưởng rất nhiều đến quá trình cung cấp dịch vụ cũng như các nghiệp vụ khác trong quản lý. 2.2 Lý thuyết về hành vi ngƣời tiêu dùng 2.2.1 Hành vi ngƣời tiêu dùng Theo Charles W. Lamb, Joseph F. Hair và Carl McDaniel (2000): “Hành vi của người tiêu dùng là một quá trình mô tả cách thức mà người tiêu dùng ra quyết định lựa chọn và loại bỏ một loại sản phẩm hay dịch vụ.”
  28. 28. 14 Còn Theo Bennet (1988): “Hành vi mua sắm của người tiêu dùng là những hành vi mà người tiêu dùng thể hiện trong việc tìm kiếm, mua, sử dụng, đánh giá sản phẩm và dịch vụ mà họ mong đợi sẽ thỏa mãn nhu cầu cá nhân của họ.” Theo Leon Schiffman, Bednall và O’cass (1997): “Hành vi người tiêu dùng là sự tương tác năng động của các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến nhận thức, hành vi và môi trường mà qua sự thay đổi đó con người thay đổi cuộc sống của họ.” Theo Hiệp hội marketing Hoa Kỳ hành vi khách hàng chính là sự tác động qua lại giữa các yếu tố kích thích của môi trường với nhận thức và hành vi của con người mà qua sự tương tác đó, con người thay đổi cuộc sống của họ. Hành vi khách hàng bao gồm những suy nghĩ và cảm nhận mà con người có được và những hành động mà họ thực hiện trong quá trình tiêu dùng. Những yếu tố như ý kiến từ những người tiêu dùng khác, quảng cáo, thông tin về giá cả, bao bì, bề ngoài sản phẩm…đều có thể tác động đến cảm nhận, suy nghĩ và hành vi của khách hàng Hình 2.1. Mô hình hành vi của ngƣời tiêu dùng (Nguồn: Kotler, 2001, trang 198) Các yếu tố kích thích của Marketing Các nhân tố kích thích khác Đặc điểm của ngƣời mua Các nhân tố kích thích khác Quyết định của ngƣời mua Sản phẩm Giá Địa điểm Khuyến Mãi Kinh tế Khoa học – Kỹ thuật Chính trị Văn hóa Văn hóa Xã hội Cá nhân Tâm lý Nhận thức vấn đề Tìm kiếm thông tin Đánh giá Quyết định Hành vi mua sắm Chọn sản phẩm Chọn nhãn hiệu Chọn nơi mua Chọn lúc mua Số lượng mua 6669672
  29. 29. 15 Theo Kotler (2001), đối với những người làm marketing, việc quan trọng là phải nắm bắt được nhu cầu, sở thích, và thối quen người tiêu dùng thông qua nghiên cứu hành vi của họ. Cũng theo ông, nghiên cứu hành vi người tiêu dùng cũng chính là để đáp ứng và thỏa mãn nhu cầu cũng như mong muốn của khách hàng tốt hơn so với đối thủ cạnh tranh. Các nhà tiếp thị phải hiểu biết sâu sắc về những gì khách hàng nghĩ, cảm nhận, hành động đồng thời cung cấp những giá trị rõ ràng cho tất cả các khách hàng mục tiêu để xây dựng chiến lược marketing hiệu quả. Vì thế, theo Kotler, những người làm marketing phải thấu hiểu nhu cầu cũng như phân tích được các yếu tố tác động đã chi phối hành vi mua sắm của khách hàng. Cũng theo Kotler (2001), để đi đến quyết định mua sắm, người tiêu dùng sẽ phải trải qua quá trình thông qua quyết định mua hàng bao gồm 5 giai đoạn: Nhận biết nhu cầu, tìm kiếm thông tin, đánh giá các phương án lựa chọn, quyết định mua và hành vi sau khi mua (hình 2.2). Hình 2.2. Mô hình quá trình thông qua quyết định mua (Nguồn: theo Kotler, 2001) Trong đó, theo Kotler có hai yếu tố có thể xen vào trước khi người tiêu dùng đưa ra quyết định mua sắm: Yếu tố thứ nhất chính là thái độ của những người xung quanh, bao gồm người thân, bạn bè, đồng nghiệp. Những tác động này có thể là tích cực hoặc tiêu cực. Dựa vào những tác động này người tiêu dùng có thể đưa ra những quyết định mua hàng, nếu tác động là tích cực thì người tiêu dùng có thể chọn mua, và ngược lại nếu tác động là tiêu cực. Nhận biết Tìm kiếm Đánh giá Quyết định Hành vi sau mua
  30. 30. 16 Yếu tố thứ hai là yếu tố trong những tình huống bất ngờ. Mỗi người tiêu dùng sẽ có những đặc điểm nhân khẩu học nhất định như độ tuổi, thu nhập, sở thích hoặc những kỳ vọng nhất định như giá cả và lợi ích nhận được khi sử dụng sản phẩm. Mặc dù những yếu tố này các nhà nghiên cứu có thể phân tích, nhưng khi đưa vào một tình huống bất ngờ có thể dẫn đến thay đổi ý định thận chí từ bỏ ý định mua sắm ban đầu (bị mất việc làm, giá tăng đột biến, hoặc trải nghiệm trực tiếp không thỏa mãn kỳ vọng). Ngoài ra, theo Kotler (2001), trước những rủi ro mà khách hàng nhận thức được, các quyết định mua sắm hoàn toàn có thể bị thay đổi, hoãn lại hoặc hủy bỏ ngay phút cuối. Có thể nói, hành vi người tiêu dùng chỉ là kết quả của phản ứng của khách hàng trước các kích thích bên ngoài và tâm lý diễn ra bên trong diễn ra đồng thời xuyên suốt quá trình mua sắm hàng hóa, dịch vụ. Tất cả được tổng hợp như sau hình 2.3. Hình 2.3. Các bƣớc đánh giá các lựa chọn đến quyết định mua sắm (Nguồn: Kotler, 2001) Tóm lại, quyết định mua sắm chính là kết quả của sự đánh giá các lựa chọn trên cơ sở cân đối giữa nhu cầu và khả năng, giữa tổng lợi ích nhận được so với tổng chi phí bỏ ra để có được sản phẩm, dịch vụ đó dưới sự tác động của những người xung quanh, các tình huống bất ngờ hoặc những rủi ro mà khách hàng không lường trước khi đưa ra quyết định mua sắm. Việc nghiên cứu hành vị người tiêu dùng sẽ hình dung một các tổng quan trước khi xác định các nhân tố nào có thể ảnh hưởng đến ý định của người tiêu dùng, từ đó có thể áp dụng vào nghiên cứu này. Thái độ của những người xung quanh Đánh giá Ý định Những yếu tố tình huống Quyết định
  31. 31. 17 2.2.2 Các yếu tố ảnh hƣởng đến hành vi của ngƣời tiêu dùng 2.2.2.1 Thuyết hành động hợp lý (Fishbein & Ajzen, 1975) Thuyết hành động hợp lý (Theory of Reasoned Action - TRA) do Ajzen & Fishbein xây dựng và nghiên cứu từ năm 1969 và được hoàn thiện vào thập niên 70 của thế kỷ trước. Thuyết TRA cung cấp một mô hình có lợi ích tiềm năng để dự đoán ý định thực hiện hành vi dựa trên thái độ và niềm tin của một cá nhân, với giả định rằng con người luôn hành động một cách hợp lý, dựa theo những thông tin mà họ xem xét từ xung quanh hoặc kinh nghiệm. Theo TRA, yếu tố quan trọng nhất để dự đoán hành vi tiêu dùng là ý định hành vi (Behavior Intention - BI). Có hai yếu tố có ảnh hưởng đến ý định hành vi và đóng vai trò dẫn dắt người tiêu dùng: (1) thái độ đối với hành vi (Attitude Toward Behavior - AB) và (2) ảnh hưởng xã hội (Subjective Norm – SN). Chính vì thế để phân tích các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định mua thì phải tìm hiểu kỹ cả hai yếu tố trên. (Hình 2.4) Ảnh hưởng Phản hồi Niềm tin về hậu quả của hành vi Niềm tin quy chuẩn về hành vi Thái độ đối với hành vi Chuẩn chủ quan đến hành vi Ý định thực hiện hành vi Hành vi
  32. 32. 18 Hình 2.4. Mô hình thuyết hành động hợp lý (TRA) (Nguồn: Ajzen và Fishbein, 1975) Nghĩa là, ý định hành vi (BI) là một biến phụ thuộc, được diễn tả dưới một hàm gồm 2 biến độc lập là thái độ đối với hành vi và chuẩn chủ quan đối với hành vi đó. BI = W1.AB + W2.SN Trong đó, W1 và W2 là các trọng số của thái độ (AB) và chuẩn chủ quan (SN). Thái độ (Attitude Toward Behavior) là yếu tố cá nhân thể hiện niềm tin của một người tiêu dùng với hành vi và đánh giá kết quả hành vi đó. Thái độ có thể là tiêu cực hay tích cực, đồng tình hoặc phản đối. Chuẩn chủ quan (Subjective Norms) là suy nghĩ, nhận thức của những người xung quanh, những người có ảnh hưởng đến ý định hành vi của khách hàng, khi họ đưa ra lời khuyên nên hay không nên thực hiện hành vi mua đó (Ajzen, 1991). Tuy vậy, thuyết này còn tồn đọng một hạn chế khá lớn đó là giả đình mọi hành vi của còn người đều hợp lý, xem hành vi của một cá nhân dưới sự kiểm soát của ý định. Vì thế, thuyết này không giải thích được trong các trường hợp: hành vi không hợp lý, hành động theo thói quen, hoặc hành vi được coi là không ý thức (Ajzen,1985). 2.2.2.2 Thuyết hành vi hoạch định (TPB) Lý thuyết hành vi dự định (Theory of planned behavior–TPB) là một trong những lý thuyết có tầm ảnh hưởng rộng được sử dụng trong các nghiên cứu hành vi của con người, lý thuyết này được Ajzen phát triển từ lý thuyết hành động hợp lý vào năm 1991. Nhân tố thứ 3 mà Ajzen cho là có ảnh hưởng đến ý định của con người là yếu tố nhận thức kiểm soát hành vi. Lý thuyết TPB (Ajzen, 1991) cho rằng nhân tố thúc đẩy cơ bản của hành vi người tiêu dùng là động cơ hoặc ý định tiêu dùng. Động cơ này bị dẫn dắt bởi 3 yếu
  33. 33. 19 tố cơ bản là thái độ đối với hành vi, chuẩn chủ quan đến với hành vi và nhận thức kiểm soát hành vi. Hình 2.5. Mô hình thuyết hành vi hoạch định (TPB) (Nguồn: Ajzen, 1991) Ban đầu, lý thuyết về hành vi hoạch định (Aizen, 1985) đã định nghĩa ý định mua hàng (và các cấu trúc lý thuyết khác) là sự cố gắng thực hiện một hành vi nhất định hơn là liên quan đến hiệu năng thực tế. Tuy nhiên, một vài nghiên cứu ban đầu với mô hình đã cho thấy mối tương quan chặt chẽ giữa các số đo của biến mô hình khi được hỏi về sự cố gắng thực hiện một hành vi và biện pháp cụ thể xử lý hành vi trong thực tế (Schifter & Ajzen, 1985; Ajzen & Madden, 1986). Từ khi mô hình càng về sau càng bớt cồng kềnh, mô hình đã được sử dụng trong nghiên cứu tiếp theo và các biến được định nghĩa đơn giản hơn liên quan đến hiệu suất hành vi. Qua đó khi phát triển từ mô hình TRA, lý thuyết TPB đã thêm một yếu tố về nhận thức kiểm soát hành vi để giải thích thêm cho ý định. Ngoài ra yếu tố này cũng có tác động trực tiếp đến hành vi mà không cần thông qua ý định. Các niềm tin và sự tự đánh giá Niềm tin quy chuẩn và động cơ thực hiện Thái độ đối với hành vi Chuẩn chủ quan đến hành vi Niềm tin kiểm soát và sự dễ dàng cảm nhận Nhận thức kiểm soát hành vi Ý định Hành vi
  34. 34. 20 Mặc dù mô hình TPB được phát triển lên từ TRA, nhưng TPB vẫn chưa khắc phục hết hoàn toàn những hạn chế của TRA trước kia. Theo Krueger và cộng sự (2000) cho rằng TPB đã không xem xét những động cơ vô thức, mà chủ yếu dựa trên niềm tin rằng mọi quyết định hành động của tất cả mọi người đều hợp lý và dựa trên những thông tin sẵn có. Còn theo Ajzen (1991), không chỉ các yếu tố về thái độ, chuẩn chủ quan và kiểm soát hành vi là có ảnh hưởng đến ý định. Bằng chứng là với nhiều kết quả nghiên cứu chỉ ra rằng các biến quan sát chỉ giải thích được 40% ý định của hành vi thông qua mô hình TPB của Ajzen (1991). Về cơ bản thì cả hai lý thuyết đều có thể áp dụng cho các hành vi tự nguyện và được ủng hộ bởi các ý định và suy nghĩ hợp lý. Bên cạnh đó, lý thuyết này cũng được nhiều nhà nghiên cứu sử dụng trong nhiều lĩnh vực khác nhau. Thuyết về hành động hợp lý (TRA) được phát triển bởi Ajzen và Fishbein đã trở thành một trong những mô hình được sử dụng phổ biến trong việc dự đoán hành vi của con người. Tuy nhiên, các dự đoán bị giới hạn bởi hành vi mà chỉ được hoàn tất dưới điều kiện của ý chí. Dựa vào các kết quả của lý thuyết trước đó, Ajzen (1991) đã giới thiệu Thuyết hành vi hoạch định và có nhiều ưu điểm để vượt qua giới hạn của mô hình trước đó. Có thể nói rằng, thuyết TPB là một dạng mở rộng của lý thuyết TRA với những bổ sung một thành phần mới với tên gọi là Nhận thức kiểm soát hành vi bên cạnh thái độ đối với hành vi và chuẩn chủ quan đến hành vi. 2.2.2.3 Quan điểm của các nhà nghiên cứu giá trị cảm nhận Trên thực tế, khách hàng thường không định lượng được chính xác giá trị dành cho họ mà thường so sánh giữa chi phí họ bỏ ra để mua những thứ đó theo cảm nhận của bản thân và lợi ích của sản phẩm hay dịch vụ mà họ muốn mua. Vì thế, giá trị dành cho khách hàng thực chất là giá trị cảm nhận. Theo Zieitham (1988), giá trị cảm nhận của khách hàng là sự so sánh giữa những gì khách hàng nhận được (lợi ích) và những gì họ bỏ ra (sự hy sinh) để có được sản phẩm hay dịch vụ. Sự hy sinh ở đây không chỉ là số tiền khách hàng bỏ ra
  35. 35. 21 mà còn bao gồm cả những chi phí cơ hội khác không thể hiện bằng tiền được gọi là giá cả hành vi, đó là thời gian, sự cố gắng công sức bỏ ra để có được dịch vụ. Nghiên cứu của Bettman và cộng sự (1998) thì cho rằng những cảm nhận trong quá trình trải nghiệm rất quan trọng. Chính những giá trị mà khách hàng nhận được thông qua quá trình này cấu thành nên giá trị cảm nhận, và từ đó tác động lên quyết định chọn lựa của họ. Các nghiên cứu của các nhà tâm lý học cũng đưa ra kết quả rằng, cảm xúc có thể chi phối 95% quyết định của người tiêu dùng khi chọn lựa. Giá trị cảm nhận còn ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến quyết định lựa chọn và lòng trung thành của khách hàng nhất là trong trường hợp người mua không có nhiều thời gian hoặc không thể nghiên cứu kỹ về sản phẩm trước khi mua. Nghiên cứu của Sweeney & Soutar (2001) đã ứng dụng lý thuyết giá trị tiêu dung và tiến hành đánh giá tác động mà giá trị cảm nhận có thể ảnh hưởng đến xu hướng mua sản phẩm của người tiêu dùng. Nghiên cứu này đã xác định được 4 thành phần của giá trị cảm nhận là chất lượng, giá cả, giá trị cảm xúc và giá trị xã hội (hình 2.6). Hình 2.6 Mô hình đo lƣờng giá trị cảm nhận khách hàng của Sweeney &Soutar (Nguồn: Sweeney & Soutar, 2001) Từ nghiên cứu của Sweeney và Soutar (2001), Sanchez (2006) đã xây dựng mô hình đo lường giá trị cảm nhận thành sáu thành phần (hình 2.7). Giá trị chất lượng Giá trị tính theo giá Giá trị cảm xúc Giá trị xã hội Giá trị cảm nhận của khách hàng
  36. 36. 22 Tổng kết lại các quan điểm của Kotler và các nghiên cứu về giá trị cảm nhận, chúng ta có thể khẳng định, giá trị cảm nhận các yếu tố quyết định giá trị cảm nhận dành cho khách hàng là những yếu tố chính tác động đến quyết định lựa chọn của khách hàng. Hình 2.7 Mô hình đo lƣờng giá trị cảm nhận khách hàng của Sanchez (2006) (Nguồn: Sweeney & Soutar, 2001) - Giá trị (hay chất lượng) của sản phẩm, dịch vụ: thể hiện mức độ phù hợp của sản phẩm, dịch vụ so với kỳ vọng của khách hàng về tính chất, công dụng, điều kiện sử dụng, thu hồi giá trị sản phẩm, dịch vụ… - Giá trị cảm xúc (bao gồm cả giá trị nhân sự): thể hiện mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng khi nhận được sản phẩm, dịch vụ, sau khi bỏ công sức, thời gian và nỗ lực của khách hàng; cách nhân viên tiếp xúc với khách hàng; cơ sở vật chất và trang Giá trị sắp xếp của kênh phân phối Giá trị nhân sự Giá trị chất lượng Giá trị cảm nhận của khách hàng Giá trị theo giá Giá trị cảm xúc Giá trị xã hội
  37. 37. 23 thiết bị; cơ cấu tổ chức của doanh nghiệp trong quá trình cung cấp sản phẩm, dịch vụ… - Giá trị tính theo giá cả: phản ánh số tiền mà khách hàng phải trả là hợp lý hay chưa hợp lý so với những lợi ích khách hàng nhận được so với số tiền phải thanh toán. - Hình ảnh thương hiệu (hay danh tiếng): phản ánh cảm xúc, ấn tượng và niềm tự hào của khách hàng, được xã hội thừa nhận khi sử dụng sản phẩm, dịch vụ. Ngoài ra các yếu tố về kinh nghiệm, ý kiến của bạn bè, đồng nghiệp (nhóm tham khảo); các dấu hiệu giá trị (hình ảnh nhà cung cấp và hoạt động chiêu thị) và đặc tính cá nhân (giới tính, độ tuổi, trình độ học vấn, nghề nghiệp, thu nhập...) của khách hàng cũng đóng vai trò quan trọng ảnh hưởng đến quyết định lựa chọn của khách hàng. Những nghiên cứu ở trên sẽ là cơ sở cho tác giả thành lập mô hình lý thuyết các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến việc lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả TP.HCM. 2.3 Một số công trình nghiên cứu liên quan đến đề tài luận văn 2.3.1 Các mô hình nghiên cứu liên quan của nƣớc ngoài 2.3.1.1 Nghiên cứu của Falincia Fira Lasut và Ferdinand Tumewu (2015) Trong bài này, tác giả nghiên cứu quyết định lựa chọn rạp xem phim sử dụng phương pháp phân tích thứ bậc Analytic Hierarchy Process và áp dụng thực tiễn cho 3 rạp chiếu phim tại Indonesia. Cũng trong nghiên cứu này, tác giả chỉ ra rằng quyết định lựa chọn rạp của khán giả phụ thuộc vào các yếu tố về (1) Giá, (2) Sự tiện dụng, (3) Chỗ đỗ xe, (4) Sự thoải mái/ghế ngồi, (5) Nhà vệ sinh, (6) Sảnh và (7) Dịch vụ ăn uống. (Hình 2.8)
  38. 38. 24 Hình 2.8 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Falincia Fira Lasut và cộng sự (2015) (Nguồn: Falincia Fira Lasut và cộng sự, 2015) 2.3.1.2 Nghiên cứu của M. Dachyar và Liska Banjarnahor (2017) Nghiên cứu của M. Dachyar và Liska Banjarnahor (2017) về “Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định mua hàng giữa các cá nhân và người tiêu dung (C2C) qua thương mại điện tử tại Indonesia”. Giá Sự tiện dụng Chỗ để xe Giá trị cảm nhận của khách hàng Sự thoải mái/ghế ngồi Nhà vệ sinh Sảnh Dịch vụ ăn uống
  39. 39. 25 Mô hình nghiên cứu này đã được 5 chuyên gia trong ngành thương mại điện tử sao cho phù hợp nhất với thị trường Indonesia. Trong nghiên cứu này, tác giả đã sử dụng phương pháp định lượng thông qua khảo sát trực tuyến thông qua 3 công ty thương mại điện tử khác nhau để đánh giá mức độ ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định mua hàng cũng như kiểm định mô hình lý thuyết đề xuất. Kết quả cho thấy có 7 yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định mua hàng giữa các cá nhân và người tiêu dung qua thương mại điện tử tại Indonesia là: (1) Nhận thức tính dễ sử dụng, (2) Nhận thức sự hữu ích, (3) Niềm tin, (4) Lợi ích, (5) Rủi ro, (6) Danh tiếng, (7) Sự quen thuộc. (Hình 2.9) 2.3.1.3 Nghiên cứu của Amornsri Tanpipat, Sirijanya Kuawiriyapan, và Taweerapat Eiamcharoon (2016) Nghiên cứu của Amornsri Tanpipat, Sirijanya Kuawiriyapan, và Taweerapat Eiamcharoon (2016) khảo sát về việc lựa chọn phim chiếu rạp của khán giả Bangkok. Khảo sát được thực hiện với số mẫu là 390, tập trung chủ yếu vào đối tượng từ 18 đến 25 tuổi. Nghiên cứu cho thấy các yếu tố tác động đến yếu tố lựa chọn phim của khán giả Bangkok là: (1) Đặc tính của phim, (2) Giá của vé xem phim, (3) Kênh phân phối của phim và (4) Hiệu quả Marketing. (Hình 2.10)
  40. 40. 26 Hình 2.9 Mô hình nghiên cứu của M. Dachyar và Liska Banjarnahor (2017) (Nguồn: M. Dachyar và Liska Banjarnahor, 2017) Hình 2.10 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Amornsri Tanpipat, Sirijanya Kuawiriyapan, và Taweerapat Eiamcharoon (2016) (Nguồn: Amornsri Tanpipat và cộng sự, 2016) Danh tiếng Sự quen thuộc Niềm tin Nhận thức tính dễ sử dụng Rủi ro Nhận thức sự hữu ích Lợi ích Ý định mua hàng Đặc tính của phim Giá vé xem phim Kênh phân phối phim Hiệu quả Marketing Ý định lựa chọn phim của khán giả
  41. 41. 27 2.3.2 Các mô hình nghiên cứu liên quan trong nƣớc 2.3.2.1 Nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh (2016) Nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh (2016) với đề tài “Nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến xu hướng lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim tại thành phố Nha Trang”, đã nêu ra các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến xu hướng lựa chọn rạp là: (1) Ảnh hưởng xã hội, (2) Giá cả cảm nhận, (3) Nhận biết thương hiệu, (4) Thái độ với chiêu thị, (5) Thuận tiện về vị trí, (6) Chất lượng cảm nhận (Hình 2.11). Kết quả đưa ra rằng Ảnh hưởng xã hội có tác động rất lớn trong xu hướng lựa chọn khi các khách hàng của rạp chiếu phim thường có thói quen đi theo nhóm từ 2 người trở lên, nên ảnh hưởng giữa các thành viên trong việc lựa chọn rạp là vô cùng lớn. Ảnh hưởng xã hội Giá cả cảm nhận Nhận biết thương hiệu Xu hướng lựa chọn phim của khán giả Thái độ với chiêu thị Thuận tiện về vị trí Chất lượng cảm nhận
  42. 42. 28 Hình 2.11 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh (2016) (Nguồn: Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh, 2016) 2.3.2.2 Nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Diệu (2015) Nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Diệu (2015) về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến quyết định chọn siêu thị để mua sắm của người tiêu dùng TP.HCM. Nghiên cứu được thực hiện bằng phương pháp định tính, qua kỹ thuật thảo luận nhóm, để kiểm tra, khẳng định mô hình nghiên cứu, và nghiên cứu định lượng với kích thước mẫu nghiên cứu là 500 khách hàng, cách chọn mẫu phi xác suất (thuận tiện). Kết quả phân tích dữ liệu cho thấy các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến quyết định lựa chọn siêu thị là nơi mua sắm của người tiêu dùng TP. HCM gồm 07 yếu tố như mô hình đề xuất ban đầu, các yếu tố này có mức độ ảnh hưởng (quan trọng) được sắp xếp theo thứ tự từ cao xuống thấp là: (1) Hàng hóa, (2) Giá cả, (3) Sự thuận tiện, (4) Sự tin cậy, (5) Nhân viên siêu thị, (6) Truyền thông – Chiêu thị, (7) Môi trường siêu thị. Kết quả phân tích khác biệt cho thấy, ở thời điểm hiện tại quyết định lựa chọn siêu thị làm nơi mua sắm có khác biệt giữa các giới tính, qua các nhóm thu nhập, học vấn nhưng chưa tìm thấy sự khác biệt theo độ tuổi. (Hình 2.12) Hàng hóa Giá cả Sự thuận tiện Xu hướng lựa chọn siêu thị Môi trường mua sắm Truyền thông – Chiêu thị Sự tin cậy Đặc điểm cá nhân
  43. 43. 29 Hình 2.12 Mô hình nghiên cứu của Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Diệu (2015) (Nguồn: Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Diệu, 2015) 2.3.2.3 Nghiên cứu của Công ty nghiên cứu thị trƣờng trực tuyến W&S (2012) Công ty nghiên cứu thị trường này đã thực hiện một cuộc khảo sát nghiên cứu về đề tài “Khảo sát xu hướng xem phim tại các rạp tại thành phố Hồ Chí Minh” (2012), và họ đã rút ra 6 nhân tố ảnh hưởng chính là: (1) Vị trí, (2) Thương Hiệu, (3) Chất lượng dịch vụ, (4) Giá cả, (5) Dịch vụ kèm theo, (6) Chiêu thị (Hình 2.13). Trong đó, theo nghiên cứu trên thì giá cả là yếu tố quyết định chính trong việc lựa chọn rạp xem phim. Ngoài ra thì các yếu tố về chất lượng rạp chiếu phim như màn hình rộng sắc nét hay âm thanh chuẩn là hai yếu tố ảnh hưởng nhiều nhất đến quyết định chọn lựa rạp chiếu phim của khán giả. Bên cạnh đó, các dịch vụ kèm theo hoặc các chương trình khuyến mãi có liên quan trực tiếp đến giá sẽ được khán giả quan tâm nhiều hơn các hình thức khác. (Hình 2.13) Vị trí Thương Hiệu Chất lượng dịch vụ Xu hướng xem phim tại rạp tại TP.HCMGiá cả Dịch vụ kèm theo Chiêu thị
  44. 44. 30 Hình 2.13 Mô hình nghiên cứu xu hƣớng xem phim tại các rạp tại TP.HCM (2012) (Nguồn: Công ty nghiên cứu thị trường trực tuyến W&S, 2012) Tại Việt Nam, cũng đã có khá nhiều bài viết, khảo sát, cũng như nghiên cứu khoa học về thị trường như đã nêu trong mục 2.3.2 này. Nhưng đặc điểm chung của hầu hết các bài viết trước đó là họ đưa ra những thống kê mang tính số liệu mô tả, nhưng lại thiếu đi những phần tìm hiểu chuyên sâu về ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả, nhất là tại một thành phố lớn như TP.HCM. 2.4 Phát triển giả thuyết 2.4.1 Nhận biết thƣơng hiệu Theo Philip Kotler và Gary Armstrong (2001), tất cả những gì giúp khách hàng nhận biết nhà sản xuất hay người bán của sản phẩm hoặc dịch vụ như tên, thuật ngữ, ký hiệu hoặc kết hợp tất cả các yếu tố này, được gọi là thương hiệu. Thương hiệu gắn liền với sản phẩm giúp người tiêu dùng hiểu rõ hơn về nguồn gốc xuất xứ của sản phẩm. Về phía người tiêu dùng, thương hiệu tạo cho họ sự yên tâm khi mua được sản phẩm, dịch vụ nhờ vào danh tiếng, thương hiệu đã được khẳng định thông qua chất lượng, độ tin cậy hay độ bền. Những nghiên cứu về thương hiệu gần đây cho thấy, trong quá trình ra quyết định mua bất kỳ sản phẩm hay dịch vụ nào, khách hàng thường có hai mong muốn tồn tại song song: Nhu cầu về chức năng của sản phẩm, dịch vụ và nhu cầu về tâm lý của sản phẩm,dịch vụ. Chính thương hiệu sẽ cung cấp nhu cầu về tâm lý cũng như nhu cầu về chức năng cho khách hàng, còn sản phẩm thuần túy chỉ đáp ứng nhu cầu về chức năng. Do đó các khách hàng chuyển sang lựa chọn thông qua thương hiệu. Trong bài nghiên cứu của Ya-Hui Yang (2014) đã chứng minh hình ảnh thương hiệu có mối quan hệ mật thiết đến ý định mua hàng. Hay trong một nghiên
  45. 45. 31 cứu khác về ảnh hưởng của thương hiệu và chất lượng dịch vụ đến ý định mua hàng của người tiêu dùng tại cửa hàng bán lẻ Pakistan của Muhammad Arslan (2014) thì đã cho thấy ảnh hưởng tích cực của hình ảnh thương hiệu đến ý định của người tiêu dùng. Có thể nói, thương hiệu không chỉ đơn thuần là một cái tên và một biểu tượng, mà nó còn là một công cụ hữu hiệu để ghi lại hình ảnh trong tâm trí khách hàng. Thương hiệu cũng đóng một vai trò quan trọng trong việc tạo ra khách hàng trung thành, chính nhóm khách hàng này sẽ sử dụng lại dịch vụ, cũng như giới thiệu cho mọi người. Do đó, giả thuyết được đưa ra như sau: H1: Có mối quan hệ dương giữa nhận biết thƣơng hiệu và ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả. 2.4.2 Chất lƣợng dịch vụ Theo Philip Kotler (2001), với bất kỳ sản phẩm, dịch vụ nào thì chất lượng dịch vụ chính là yếu tố để người tiêu dùng so sánh giữa các sản phẩm, dịch vụ thay thế với nhau trong quá trình ra quyết định. Người tiêu dùng sẽ không có thói quen lặp lại hành vi mua sản phẩm, dịch vụ đó nếu chất lượng của sản phẩm thấp hơn các sản phẩm khác cùng loại. Chất lượng dịch vụ được người tiêu dùng xem như là một phần quan trọng trong quá trình cung cấp dịch vụ cho khách hàng. Đó là yếu tố chính ảnh hưởng đến hành vi mua một sản phẩm dịch vụ, nếu sản phẩm có chất lượng và người tiêu dung cảm nhận được chất lượng đó thì họ sẽ có xu hướng thể hiện ưa thích sản phẩm dịch vụ đó hơn so với các sản phẩm, dịch vụ khác. Trong dịch vụ, các yếu tố về cảm nhận chất lượng dịch vụ sẽ nắm vai trò quan trọng đến việc hình thành một ấn tượng riêng về dịch vụ đó. Và đó cũng là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn dịch vụ. Do đó việc nâng cấp chất lượng dịch vụ nên được đầu tư liên tục cả về yếu tố hữu hình lẫn
  46. 46. 32 vô hình. Trong bài nghiên cứu này, chất lượng dịch vụ sẽ xoay quanh chất lượng trải nghiệm của khán giả trong suốt quá trình xem phim tại rạp. Trong nghiên cứu của Muhammad Arslan (2014) và của Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh (2016) cũng có nhắc đến yếu tố về chất lượng dịch vụ sẽ có ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến ý định mua hàng của người tiêu dùng. Do đó giả thuyết được đưa ra như sau: H2: Có mối quan hệ dương giữa chất lƣợng dịch vụ và ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả 2.4.3 Giá dịch vụ Theo lý thuyết Marketing, giá cả bao gồm giá cả của sản phẩm, dịch vụ mà người tiêu dùng trả cho nhà cung cấp, bán lẻ và tổng chi phí mà người tiêu dùng bỏ ra cho sản phẩm, dịch vụ đó. Tổng chi phí ở đây là các chi phí cơ hội, chi phí về mặt thời gian, công sức mà người tiêu dùng bỏ ra để mua sản phẩm, dịch vụ đó. Do đó, người tiêu dùng có thể không mua sản phẩm có chất lượng cao nhất mà họ sẽ có xu hướng mua những sản phẩm đem lại cho họ sự thỏa mãn lớn nhất. Bên cạnh đó, để đánh giá tác động của nhân tố giả cả đến hành vi tiêu dùng, cần phải xem xét: giá cả có phù hợp với chất lượng, giá so với đối thủ cạnh tranh trực tiếp, và giá mà người tiêu dung mong đợi. Theo Kotler (2001), “giá” chính là số tiền mà khi khách hàng bỏ ra sẽ cảm thấy giá trị mình nhận về tương xứng hoặc nhiều hơn. Đó cũng là yếu tố quan trọng để khiến khách hàng có sử dụng dịch vụ khi có sự thay đổi về giá. Giá cũng ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến khách hàng thông qua những cảm nhận xâykhi sử dụng dịch vụ. Batt & Chamhuri (2013) trong nghiên cứu của mình cũng đã nhắc đến yếu tố “Giá cả phải chăng”, nghĩa là giá cả phù hợp với chất lượng, giá cả tương đối ổn định, giá cả có tính cạnh tranh (đáng đồng tiền), giá cả phù hợp với thu nhập của khách hàng (tiết kiệm kinh tế) có ảnh hưởng trực tiếp và đáng kể đến quyết định chọn kênh bán lẻ thịt tươi của người tiêu dùng Malaysia.
  47. 47. 33 Do đó giả thuyết được đưa ra như sau: H3: Có mối quan hệ dương giữa Giá dịch vụ và ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả 2.4.4 Chiêu thị Theo Philip Kotler (2001), chiêu thị là tập hợp các biện pháp và nghệ thuật với mục đích cung cấp thông tin cho khách hàng biết về sản phẩm, đồng thời thu hút họ sử dụng sản phẩm dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp. Chiêu thị đóng ba vai trò quan trọng: cung cấp các thông tin cần thiết, cũng như tư vấn, thuyết phục khách hàng mục tiêu của những giá trị của một sản phẩm cụ thể, hay khuyến khích họ hành động vào những thời điểm cụ thể (Lovelock và Wright, 2002). Các hoạt động phục vụ cho chiêu thị như quảng cáo, bán hàng kèm theo các khuyến mãi, ảnh hưởng tích cức đến suy nghĩ, cảm xúc, kinh nghiệm cũng như hành động mua của người tiêu dung. Đối với ngành dịch vụ nói chung và dịch vụ giải trí nói riêng, thì việc chiêu thị ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến ý định mua dịch vụ. Quảng cáo giúp tạo nhận thức cho các khách hàng mới, tạo ấn tượng cho các khách hàng tiềm năng và tăng cảm nhận tốt cho các khách hàng trung thành. Khi đề ra một chiến dịch chiêu thị, sẽ thu hút rất nhiều sự quan tâm của mọi người, nếu tác động tốt, đó sẽ là động lực khiến họ lựa chọn một dịch vụ nào đó. Trong nghiên cứu của L. Richard Ye và Hao-hong Zhang (2014) đã nêu ra kết luận rằng các chiêu thị bán hàng (Sales Promotion) có ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến ý định mua hàng khi áp dụng mô hình TAM (Technology Acceptance Model). Do đó giả thuyết được đưa ra như sau: H4: Có mối quan hệ dương giữa chiêu thị và ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả
  48. 48. 34 2.4.5 Ảnh hƣởng xã hội Theo Philip Kotler (2001), nhóm tham khảo ảnh hưởng rất nhiều đến hành vi người tiêu dùng, đó là những người thân trong gia đình, bạn bè, đồng nghiệp,… Trong mô hình TPB của Ajzen có đề đến tác động của “Ảnh hưởng xã hội” tác động đến ý định của khách hàng. Như vậy, thái độ của những người có liên quan có ảnh hưởng lớn tới ý định sử dụng dịch vụ. Việc lựa chọn rạp cũng ảnh hưởng phần nào khi bị tác động của những người xung quanh, đặc biệt là trong bối cảnh công nghệ thông tin phát triển như hiện tại. Bên cạnh đó cũng phải kể qua, đặc thù dịch vụ rạp chiếu phim, khán giả rất ít khi sử dụng dịch vụ một mình, mà thường đi theo nhóm (Công ty nghiên cứu thị trường trực tuyến W&S, 2012). Do đó giả thuyết được đưa ra như sau: H5: Có mối quan hệ dương giữa ảnh hƣởng xã hội và ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả 2.4.6 Vị trí/Sự thuận tiện Theo quan điểm của Jaravaza & Chitando (2013), địa điểm, vị trí đóng vai trò quan trọng trong phân phối, tham gia chặt chẽ vào quá trình đưa sản phẩm, dịch vụ đến với người tiêu dùng. Ngoài ra phải tạo được sự thuận tiện cho khán giả, không đơn thuần là vị trí hay điểm rạp chiếu phim, mà nó đề cập đến yếu tố “Convenience” trong phối thức marketing 4C, tất cả những yếu tố có thể tạo nên sự thoải mái, thuận lợi nhất cho khách hàng. Trong nghiên cứu của Chialing Yao và Paichin Huang (2017) nói rằng vị trí có tầm ảnh hưởng quan trọng đến ý định mua hàng trong ngành công nghiệp truyền thống. Với đặc thù của ngành dịch vụ giải trí, thì chỉ có một chiều từ cầu đến cung. Vị trí của các trung tâm giải trí là cố đinh. Chính vì thế, ảnh hưởng của vị trí cũng như tạo sự thuận tiện cho khách hàng là rất lớn.
  49. 49. 35 Do đó giả thuyết được đưa ra như sau: H6: Có mối quan hệ dương Vị trí/sự thuận tiện và ý định lựa chọn rạp xem phim của khán giả 2.5 Mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất Dựa vào lý thuyết về hành vi tiêu dùng và các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hành vi của người tiêu dùng của Ajen (1991); Kotler (2001); các mô hình nghiên cứu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định mua hàng giữa các cá nhân và người tiêu dung (C2C) qua thương mại điện tử tại Indonesia của M. Dachyar và Liska Banjarnahor (2017), các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến xu hướng lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim tại thành phố Nha Trang của Nguyễn Thị Bảo Trinh (2016), các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến quyết định chọn siêu thị để mua sắm của người tiêu dùng TP.HCM của Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Diệu (2015) và tham khảo xu hướng xem phim tại các rạp tại TP.HCM (2012), cũng như liên hệ thực tế về đặc điểm thị trường rạp chiếu phim tại TP.HCM, tác giả đề xuất mô hình lý thuyết nghiên cứu về các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp tại TP.HCM. H1+ H2+ H3+ H4+ H5+ H6+ Thương hiệu Chất lượng dịch vụ Giá cả Chiêu thị Ảnh hưởng xã hội Vị trí Ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim
  50. 50. 36 Hình 2.14 Mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất về các yếu tố ảnh hƣởng đến ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim của khán giả tại TP.HCM (Nguồn: Tác giả đề xuất) 2.6 Cơ sở lý thuyết và giả thuyết về sự khác biệt trong ý định lựa chọn theo đặc điểm của khách hàng Theo mô hình hành vi người tiêu dùng của Kotler (2001), yếu tố về đặc điểm cá nhân của khách hàng cũng có ảnh hưởng đến quyết định của họ. Do đó trong nghiên cứu này, tác giả sẽ phân tích thêm về sự khác biệt trong ý định lựa chọn theo đặc điểm của khách hàng, có thể được phát biểu như sau: Giả thuyết Ha: Không có sự khác biệt về giới tính đến ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim. Giả thuyết Hb: Không có sự khác biệt về nhóm tuổi đến ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim. Giả thuyết Hc: Không có sự khác biệt về thu nhập đến ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim. Giả thuyết Hd: Không có sự khác biệt về nghề nghiệp đến ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim. Tóm tắt chƣơng 2 Chương 2 đã giới thiệu các cơ sở lý thuyết về dịch vụ cũng như dịch vụ giải trí, lý thuyết về người tiêu dùng, hành vi mua và các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hành vi mua, sự lựa chọn của người tiêu dùng làm nền tảng cho đề tài luận văn này. Đồng thời cũng đã nêu ra một số các công trình nghiên cứu trước đây có liên quan đến đề tài. Từ đó phát triển một mô hình lý thuyết cho các vấn đề nghiên cứu. Chương tiếp theo sẽ trình bày về phương pháp nghiên cứu để kiểm định các giả thuyết của mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất.
  51. 51. 37 CHƢƠNG 3: KHÁI QUÁT VỀ THỊ TRƢỜNG RẠP CHIẾU PHIM VÀ PHƢƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1 Tổng quan về thị trƣờng và thực trạng các rạp chiếu phim tại TP.HCM 3.1.1 Tổng quan về thị trƣờng Vài năm trở lại đây, đời sống kinh tế của mọi người được cải thiện, dẫn đến việc nhu cầu về dịch vụ giải trí ngày càng cao. Một trong số các dịch vụ đó, chính là dịch vụ xem phim tại các rạp chiếu phim. Đây được xem là hình thức giải trí khá phổ biến trong giới trẻ hiện nay và dự đoán sẽ còn phát triển trong thời gian tới. Theo số liệu do Tập đoàn Giải trí đa phương tiện CGV đưa ra cuối năm 2016, doanh thu phòng vé tại Việt Nam liên tục tăng trưởng mạnh trong khoảng 10 năm qua. Từ 5 triệu USD doanh thu vào năm 2006, đã tăng trưởng vượt bậc lên thành 130 triệu USD vào năm 2016 và dự đoán sẽ có thể đạt 200 triệu USD vào năm 2018 này.(Tập đoàn Giải trí đa phương tiện CGV, 2016). Những nhà đầu tư nước ngoài đang bị hấp dẫn bởi chính sự thu hút của thị trường điện ảnh của Việt Nam, vốn đang có giá trị vài trăm triệu USD những năm gần đây. Đặc biệt là các thương hiệu từ Hàn Quốc, đơn cử là CGV và Lotte, với tiềm lực tài chính hùng mạnh, đã nhanh chóng mở rộng và chiếm lĩnh phần lớn trên thị trường liên tục tăng trưởng này. Trên thực tế, với tốc độ tăng trưởng doanh thu của thị trường điện ảnh dao động 20-25% mỗi năm cũng như giới trẻ hiện nay đang có nhu cầu giải trí rất lớn thì thị trường kinh doanh rạp chiếu phim tại Việt Nam vẫn còn rất nhiều tiềm năng trong những năm tới (công ty Cổ phần Văn hóa Phương Nam, 2017). Các chủ đầu tư liên tục mở ra những cụm rạp mới ở nhiều vị trí, tỉnh thành khác nhau, dẫn đến việc cạnh tranh ngày càng gay gắt hơn. Nhưng điều đó là tất yếu, bởi trong những năm gần đây, xem phim tại rạp dường như đã trở thành một thói quen của người dân thành thị, nhất là vào những thời điểm Lễ, Tết thì hầu như các rạp đều “cháy vé”.
  52. 52. 38 Tuy vậy kinh doanh rạp chiếu phim phải có nguồn đầu tư lớn. Chính vì lý do đó mà so với các ngành khác, thì dẫu doanh nghiệp có lợi nhuận cũng không thể hoàn vốn trong thời gian ngắn. Theo phát biểu của chị Vũ Thị Bích Liên (2018), CEO của rạp Mega GS thì chi phí đầu tư khởi điểm có thể rơi vào khoảng 2 – 7 mỹ kim nhưng thời gian thu hồi vốn lại dài từ 3 – 6 năm, thậm chí lâu hơn, tùy theo quy mô, địa điểm, số phòng chiếu. Ngoài ra, chi phí thuê mặt bằng khá cao, đó là một trong những khó khăn lớn hiện nay, nhất là tại các trung tâm thương mại lớn. Theo số liệu của trang Moveek.com (2018), hiện tại cả nước đang có 170 rạp, cụm rạp chiếu phim. Tuy vậy, số lượng rạp lại có sự phân bố không đều nhau, các rạp phim tập trung đông tại các thành phố lớn. Theo số liệu của Hiệp hội Phát hành - Phổ biến phim, CGV hiện là cụm rạp thống lĩnh thị trường, với hơn 40% thị phần rạp chiếu và hơn 60% thị phần phát hành phim điện ảnh tại Việt Nam. Tính riêng TP.HCM 48 rạp chiếu phim, chiếm khoảng 30%. Điều này dẫn đến các rạp ở TP.HCM thường xuyên phải cạnh tranh gay gắt với nhau. Có thể nói, ở thị trường rạp chiếu phim hiện tại vẫn là cuộc đua giữa các ông lớn như CGV, Galaxy, Lotte hay BHD. Khi mà cách biệt về giá đã không còn chênh lệch quá nhiều nữa, các khán giả sẽ có nhiều sự lựa chọn hơn cho chính mình để thỏa mãn nhu cầu giải trí của mình. Chính vì thế, những rạp có quy mô nhỏ, hoặc rạp nhà nước sẽ phải có một hướng đi khác, mới mẻ hơn, chứ khó lòng dựa vào yếu tố về giá để thu hút khách hàng như trước kia, nhất là đối với một thị trường “béo bở” như ở TP.HCM. Trong đề tài nghiên cứu này ý định lựa chọn rạp chiếu phim của khán giả tại khu vực TP.HCM. 3.1.2 Giới thiệu tổng quan về các rạp chiếu phim hiện nay trên thị trƣờng TP.HCM Hiện nay ở TP.HCM đang có 09 cụm rạp hiện đang hoạt động đó là CGV, Galaxy, Lotte, BHD, Cinestar, Mega GS, Beta, Đống Đa Cinema và Cinebox. (Moveek.com)
  53. 53. 39 - CGV Cinemas Tiền thân của rạp CGV hiện tại đó là rạp Mega Star. Vào năm 2011, Công ty CJ-CGV (Hàn Quốc) đã mua lại 92% cổ phần của Công ty Envoy Media Partners (EMP) với mức giá 73,6 triệu USD để thông qua đó chiếm quyền khống chế tại Mega Star. Lúc này, trong Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông Mega Star, EMP đã chiếm đến 80% cổ phần của đơn vị sở hữu cụm rạp Mega Star này. Công ty Văn hóa Phương Nam (Việt Nam) chiếm 20% cổ phần còn lại. Sau khi hoàn tất giao dịch trên, EMP chính thức trở thành một công ty con trực thuộc CJ-CGV. Mãi đến cuối năm 2013, CGV mới được tập đoàn CJ sử dụng thay cho thương hiệu Mega Star tại Việt Nam. Theo đó, kể từ ngày 15/1/2014, tên gọi CGV được sử dụng cho toàn bộ cụm rạp Mega Star trước đây tại Việt Nam. (Theo Cafebiz, 2017) Kết quả kinh doanh được tập đoàn CJ thông báo vào đầu năm nay thì doanh thu của các rạp CGV Việt Nam đạ 130,6 tỷ won trong năm 2017, tương đương gần 2.800 tỷ đồng. 7,6 tỷ đồng là con số trung bình mà chuỗi rạp này thu về mỗi ngày. Lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh đạt hơn 6,5 tỷ won, xấp xỉ 140 tỷ đồng và tăng hơn 30% so với cùng kỳ năm 2016 (Báo cáo thường niên của công ty CGV Việt Nam năm 2017). Với tiềm lực lớn trên thị thường châu Á – Thái Bình Dương, công ty CJ CGV Việt Nam cũng được công ty mẹ tại Hàn Quốc hẫu thuẫn lớn khi là đơn vị đứng đầu về đại lý phát hành cho các studio tại Mỹ như UPI, Pixar, Disney hay Warner Bros cho thị trường trong nước. Hiện đang có 63 rạp chiếu phim mang thương hiệu CGV trên toàn quốc, chiếm hơn 40% thị phần rạp chiếu phim của Việt Nam (Moveek.com). Nếu tính riêng ở TP.HCM, CGV hiện đang có 20 rạp chiếu phim, chiếm hơn 50% số rạp tại thành phố mang tên Bác ở thời điểm hiện tại.

×