مقصود حسنی اور اردو زبان

Published on


مقصود حسنی اور اردو زبان
قاضی جرار حسنی
ابوزر برقی کتب خانہ
جون ٢٠١٧

مقصود حسنی اور اردو زبان

  1. 1. 1 ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫اور‬ ‫حسنی‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫حسنی‬ ‫جرار‬ ‫ضی‬ ‫ق‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫خ‬ ‫کت‬ ‫برقی‬ ‫ابوزر‬ ‫جون‬
  2. 2. 2 ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫اور‬ ‫حسنی‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫پروف‬‫ی‬‫حسن‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫سر‬‫ی‬‫پ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫جن‬ ‫جن‬ ‫سے‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫ر‬‫۔‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اس‬‫ی‬‫ترو‬‫ی‬‫ترق‬ ‫و‬ ‫ج‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫کے‬‫ی‬‫زندگ‬ ‫ے‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫کوشش‬ ‫بھر‬‫ی۔‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫افس‬‘‫عر‬ ‫ش‬‫ی‬‘‫مزاح‬‘‫ن‬ ‫لس‬‫ی‬‫ت‬‘‫تنق‬‫ی‬‫د‬‘‫تحق‬‫ی‬‘‫و‬ ‫مشر‬ ‫اد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ش‬ ‫کے‬ ‫مغر‬‘‫وغ‬ ‫تراج‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫تو‬ ‫ک‬ ‫پر‬ ‫رہ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‘ ‫ل‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کن‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫ے‬‫ی‬‫کوشش‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ل‬‫ی‬‫ے‬‘‫ئٹ‬ ‫سوس‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ن‬ ‫کست‬ ‫پ‬‫ی‬ ‘ ‫درخواست‬‫ی‬‫گزار‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‘‫ل‬ ‫فتوے‬ ‫سے‬ ‫م‬ ‫ع‬‫ی‬‫ے‬‘‫قرارداد‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫کروائ‬ ‫منظور‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‘‫ک‬ ‫رابطے‬ ‫سے‬ ‫قوں‬ ‫ح‬ ‫مقتدرہ‬‫ی‬‫ے‬‘‫عدالت‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫کھ‬‫ی‬‘‫پت‬‫نہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫کچھ‬‫ی‬‫۔‬ ‫کر‬ ‫ہٹ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫توں‬ ‫ب‬ ‫تم‬ ‫ان‬‘‫م‬ ‫مض‬ ‫رے‬ ‫ب‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫تحر‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ے‬‫۔‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫مض‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫ں‬ ‫جہ‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫مت‬ ‫سے‬ ‫خ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‘ ‫ابالغ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫ں‬ ‫وہ‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫پر‬ ‫دائرے‬‫ی‬‘‫روشن‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ڈالتے‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬ ‫م‬ ‫مض‬ ‫ان‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫لس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫پر‬ ‫نظ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫تگو‬ ‫گ‬‫ی‬ ‫گئ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬‫م‬ ‫مض‬ ‫ان‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ت‬ ‫سے‬ ‫نوں‬ ‫زب‬ ‫گر‬‫ب‬ ‫ق‬‫ی‬‫صورت‬ ‫بھ‬‫ی‬‫ت‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬‫م‬ ‫بل‬ ‫تق‬‫ی‬‫ابال‬ ‫ں‬‘‫اس‬ ‫اور‬ ‫نظ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫آوازوں‬
  3. 3. 3 ‫ک‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬‫ی‬‫پذ‬ ‫لچک‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ص‬ ‫طورخ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫کو‬‘‫ز‬‫ی‬‫ال‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ان‬‫ی‬‫بت‬ ‫بل‬ ‫ق‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫کے‬ ‫نوں‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‘‫ن‬ ‫انس‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫کہ‬‫ی‬ ‫ک‬ ‫رابطے‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫زب‬‘‫ک‬ ‫بننے‬‫ی‬‫اہ‬‫ی‬‫رکھت‬ ‫ت‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬ ‫پروف‬‫ی‬‫حسن‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫سر‬‫ی‬‫نے‬‘‫ت‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬‫ی‬‫پ‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫رس‬ ‫نوں‬‫ر‬ ‫بھ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫تگو‬ ‫گ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬‫اس‬‫خواندگ‬ ‫نے‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫پر‬ ‫صورتوں‬‫ی‬ ‫ک‬ ‫تگو‬ ‫گ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬‫ک‬ ‫بت‬ ‫ث‬ ‫سے‬ ‫دالئل‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‘‫ن‬ ‫لس‬ ‫اپنے‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫کہ‬‫ی‬ ‫ک‬ ‫آوازوں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫نظ‬‫ی‬‫سے‬ ‫حوالہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫کثرت‬‘‫دن‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫بہتر‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬‫۔‬‫م‬ ‫ل‬ ‫م‬ ‫است‬ ‫اسے‬‫ی‬‫سے‬ ‫حوالہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫آنے‬ ‫ں‬‘‫چ‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫ی‬ ‫قر‬ ‫کے‬‫ی‬‫قر‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬‫ی‬‫۔‬ ‫اس‬‫م‬ ‫مض‬ ‫اپنے‬ ‫نے‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‘‫انگر‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫لس‬ ‫کے‬‫ی‬‫پر‬ ‫ئص‬ ‫نق‬ ‫بھ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫تگو‬ ‫گ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬‫ک‬ ‫آوازوں‬‫ی‬‫کم‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ئص‬ ‫نق‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫صرف‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫۔‬‫اس‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫تحر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫ئل‬ ‫رس‬ ‫و‬ ‫رات‬ ‫اخب‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫عالوہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫چھپنے‬‘‫انٹرن‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫پر‬ ‫ٹ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫موجود‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫دست‬‫ی‬ ‫تحر‬ ‫س‬ ‫پچ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫روں‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫خدمت‬ ‫درج‬ ‫فہرست‬‫۔‬‫عنوان‬ ‫ہر‬ ‫تحر‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫نوع‬‫ی‬‫ح‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬‫ی‬‫ث‬‫ی‬‫کر‬ ‫واضح‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ت‬‫ہے‬ ‫رہ‬‫۔‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫مض‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬:‫ہو‬ ‫مالحظہ‬ ‫فہرست‬
  4. 4. 4 - ‫ک‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ترو‬‫ی‬‫ترج‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ج‬‫ی‬‫ح‬‫ی‬‫بن‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫الز‬ ‫اہتم‬ ‫پر‬ ‫دوں‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫امروز‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫ستمبر‬ - ‫ک‬ ‫مق‬ ‫اپن‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫وں‬‫ی‬‫مال‬ ‫ں‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫مشر‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫جون‬ - ‫انگر‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ز‬‫ی‬‫نواز‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫وں‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫امروز‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‘‘‘‫جوالئ‬‫ی‬ - ‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫خ‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫س‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫نم‬ ‫ں‬ ‫جہ‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫دسمبر‬ - ‫سرس‬‫ی‬‫تحر‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫نوں‬ ‫م‬ ‫مس‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬ ‫د‬ ‫درجہ‬‫ی‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫مشر‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫جنور‬‫ی‬ - ‫عصر‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ضے‬ ‫تق‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫نم‬ ‫ں‬ ‫جہ‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬-‫اگست‬ - ‫ک‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ترق‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫آج‬‫ی‬‫ضرورت‬ ‫روزن‬‫الہور‬ ‫وف‬ ‫مہ‬‫رچ‬ ‫م‬
  5. 5. 5 ‫الہور‬ ‫مشر‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫اپر‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ - ‫اردو‬‫۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔‬‫ک‬ ‫نوں‬ ‫م‬ ‫مس‬‫ی‬‫اپن‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫زب‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫وف‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫رچ‬ ‫م‬ - ‫اردو‬‫۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔‬‫ک‬ ‫اسال‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ع‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫ضرورت‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫مشر‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫فرور‬‫ی‬ - ‫الزم‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫درجہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫مضمون‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬‫ی‬‫ئے‬ ‫ج‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫مشر‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫فرور‬‫ی‬ - ‫اردو‬‫۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔‬‫ن‬ ‫انس‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ع‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ضرورت‬‫ی‬‫وں‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫مشر‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫فرور‬‫ی‬ - ‫انگر‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫زب‬‫۔۔۔۔۔‬‫ک‬ ‫فرو‬‫ی‬‫ہو‬ ‫سے‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫ن‬ ‫کست‬ ‫پ‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫رچ‬ ‫م‬ - ‫ا‬ ‫رت‬ ‫ن‬ ‫سے‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫س‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ت‬‫ی‬‫رضہ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫مشر‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫اپر‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ - ‫برصغ‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫نوں‬ ‫م‬ ‫مس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫زب‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫نم‬ ‫ں‬ ‫جہ‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫اپر‬‫ی‬‫ل‬
  6. 6. 6 - ‫دن‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫دوسر‬‫ی‬‫بڑ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫وف‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫اپر‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ - ‫انگر‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫مقبول‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫ت‬‫ی‬‫کم‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫وں‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫مشر‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫اپر‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ - ‫جوا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ان‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اعتراض‬ ‫چند‬ ‫پر‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫وف‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫روزن‬‫رچ‬ ‫م‬ - ‫انگر‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫قوم‬‫ی‬‫ترق‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫پتھر‬ ‫راہ‬ ‫نومبر‬ ‫د‬ ‫آب‬ ‫اسال‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫ر‬ ‫اخب‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫ہن‬ ‫م‬ - ‫ک‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫مختصر‬‫ی‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ق‬ ‫اہل‬ - ‫م‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ذات‬ ‫مل‬ ‫مست‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫آواز‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫جون‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫ن‬ ‫پٹھ‬ ‫نوائے‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫ہن‬ ‫م‬ - ‫انگر‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫لمق‬ ‫ب‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬ ‫روزن‬‫ن‬ ‫س‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫وف‬ ‫مہ‬ - ‫قوم‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫جہت‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫مسودہ‬
  7. 7. 7 - ‫ن‬ ‫ک‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫انٹرن‬ ‫مت‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫مض‬ ‫والے‬ ‫نے‬ ‫م‬ ‫پر‬ ‫ٹ‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ - ‫ک‬ ‫ہند‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ل‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫کہ‬‫ی‬ - ‫ہندو‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬‫ی‬‫آئ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫حق‬ ‫اور‬ ‫خ‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫نہ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ - ‫ن‬ ‫ہندوست‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫لس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫حدود‬ - ‫م‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ذات‬ ‫مل‬ ‫مست‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫آواز‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ - ‫ک‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫تگو‬ ‫گ‬ ‫مت‬ ‫سے‬ ‫آوازوں‬ ‫ر‬ ‫چ‬ - ‫ن‬ ‫پ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫آوازوں‬‫ی‬‫نجھ‬ ‫س‬ - ‫م‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫مس‬ ‫ک‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫رس‬ ‫ں‬ - ‫انگر‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫لس‬ ‫پر‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫کے‬‫ی‬‫اثرات‬ - ‫سرائ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫آواز‬ ‫مشترک‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ - ‫انگر‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫ورات‬ ‫مح‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫اشتراک‬ - ‫ئنس‬ ‫س‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫اظہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ - ‫قوم‬‫ی‬‫ترق‬‫ی‬‫اپن‬‫ی‬‫زب‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫ممکن‬
  8. 8. 8 - ‫اردو‬‘‫اصالح‬ ‫اور‬ ‫حدود‬‫ی‬‫کوشش‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ - ‫قد‬‫ی‬‫عر‬ ‫ش‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫لس‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫مط‬ - ‫انگر‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫دن‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫بہتر‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ - ‫انگر‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫حدود‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫اور‬ - ‫انگر‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫کل‬ ‫آت‬ ‫اور‬ ‫آج‬ - ‫ک‬ ‫ارض‬ ‫کرہء‬ ‫کو‬ ‫کل‬ ‫آتے‬‫ی‬‫س‬ ‫کون‬‫ی‬‫گ‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬‫ی‬ - ‫دن‬ ‫اور‬ ‫حث‬ ‫مب‬ ‫کے‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫رس‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ن‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫'اردو‬ ‫ں‬ 43- Lets learn Urdu 44- Urdu has a strong expressing power and a sounds system 45- Why to learn Urdu under any language of the world 46- The identical sounds used in Urdu 47- Some compound sounds in Urdu 48- Compound sounds in Urdu (2) 49- Urdu and Japanese sound’s similarities 50- Urdu can be suggested world's language
  9. 9. 9 ‫ن‬ ‫زب‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫اور‬ ‫حسنی‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫حسنی‬ ‫جرار‬ ‫ضی‬ ‫ق‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫خ‬ ‫کت‬ ‫برقی‬ ‫ابوزر‬ ‫جون‬

