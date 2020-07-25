Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trang 1 HỌC PHẦN ỨNG DỤNG ICT TRONG DẠY HỌC HÓA HỌC Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: PHẠM THỊ HỒNG TUYỀN...
Trang 2 Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng 3 Mô phỏng thí nghiệm hóa học hoặc thí nghiệm hóa học ảo. X Mô phỏ...
Trang 3 Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng 6 Nhiều sơ đồ, biểu bảng phức tạp (ví dụ: sơ đồ khái niệm, bảng so...
Trang 4 Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng 3 Chỉ thực hiện được PPDH hoặc KTDH dưới sự hỗ trợ của CNTT. Ví dụ...
Bảng Mô Tả Hồ Sơ Bài Dạy - Phạm Thị Hồng Tuyền

Học phần ứng dụng ICT trong hóa học
Dự án cá nhân
Bài Clo - lớp 10

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Trang 1 HỌC PHẦN ỨNG DỤNG ICT TRONG DẠY HỌC HÓA HỌC Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: PHẠM THỊ HỒNG TUYỀN MSSV: 43.01.201.063 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0789579536 Email: hongtuyen.jewel@gmail.com BẢNG MÔ TẢ HỒ SƠ BÀI DẠY Tên bài soạn: CLO (Lớp 10 , Ban cơ bản) I. Lý do chọn bài giảng SV đánh dấu X và nội dung phù hợp và điền nội dung vào bảng dưới đây. Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng A. Bài học có nhiều nguồn thông tin có thể multimedia hóa. Bài giảng có sử dụng những kênh thông tin sau: 1 Các hình ảnh minh họa về các mẫu vật, hiện tượng HS KHÔNG thường gặp trong cuộc sống. X Hình ảnh minh hoạc các loại quặng chứa nhiều clo. Hình ảnh bình khí clo và nước clo . 2 Những mô hình cấu trúc phân tử ở trạng thái vi mô. KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. Trang 2 Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng 3 Mô phỏng thí nghiệm hóa học hoặc thí nghiệm hóa học ảo. X Mô phỏng phản ứng của clo với hidro do phản ứng có thể gây nổ. 4 Phim về những thí nghiệm độc hại, khó tiến hành, thời gian phản ứng chậm. X Clo là một chất độc nên hạn chế làm thí nghiệm trực tiếp. Trong bài giảng có các thí nghiệm của clo với các kim loại natri, đồng, sắt 5 Phim có nội dung hóa học được biên tập lại phù hợp với nội dung và PPDH trong bài. (ví dụ đoạn phim mở đầu bài, củng cố, thí nghiệm nghiên cứu…) X Phần củng cố, học sinh được xem video tổng kết lại bài học.
  3. 3. Trang 3 Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng 6 Nhiều sơ đồ, biểu bảng phức tạp (ví dụ: sơ đồ khái niệm, bảng so sánh, sơ đồ tư duy…) B. Trong bài giảng, PPDH được thực hiện hiệu tốt dưới sự hỗ trợ của BGĐT. 1 Sử dụng phương pháp trực quan (sử dụng hình ảnh, phim thí nghiệm, mô phỏng, sơ đồ, đồ thị…) thường xuyên trong bài giảng. x Bài giảng có sử dụng - Mô phỏng phản ứng clo với hidro, học sinh quan sát và nêu hiện tượng đồng thời suy nghĩ cách nhận biết sản phẩm. - Phim thí nghiệm phản ứng của clo với natri, đồng và sắt sau khi đã dự đoán sản phẩm của phản ứng. - Hình ảnh về các ứng dụng, tính chất vật lý được sử dụng như gợi ý để học sinh trả lời. - Hình ảnh minh họa thí nghiệm điều chế clo: học sinh được phân tích các hóa chất được sử dụng trong phản ứng điều chế. 2 Sử dụng PPDH tích cực (dạy học nêu vấn đề, sử dụng thí nghiệm ảo theo kiểu nghiên cứu, khai thác hình ảnh theo hướng tìm tòi, khám phá…) khi khai thác các kênh thông tin được multimedia hóa. x
  4. 4. Trang 4 Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng 3 Chỉ thực hiện được PPDH hoặc KTDH dưới sự hỗ trợ của CNTT. Ví dụ, HS sử dụng phần mềm EXCEL để vẽ biểu đồ, HS thao tác trên các thí nghiệm ảo, HS làm bài tập trắc nghiệm khách quan trực tiếp trên máy tính, sử dụng trò chơi dạy học biểu diễn trên máy vi tính… C. Lý do khác: II. Danh mục các phần mềm/ứng dụng đã sử dụng SV liệt kê tất cả những phần mềm, ứng dụng đã sử dụng để thiết kế hồ sơ bài dạy. TT Phần mềm/Ứng dụng Mô tả 1 MS poweroint Thiết kế bài trình chiếu, chỉnh sửa hình ảnh ngay trong slide chiếu. 2 Crocodile Ngoài việc có thể thực hiện thí nghiệm ảo, còn có thể chép sang bài trình chiếu một số dụng cụ thí nghiệm như bình khí clo, bình tam giác. 3 Paint 3D Chỉnh sửa hình ảnh, loại bỏ nền. Phần mềm có sẵn trong Window. 4 MS Word Thiết kế kế hoạch bài dạy, phiếu học tập. III. Danh mục tài liệu trong HSBD TT Tài liệu Đánh dấu 1 Bảng mô tả HSBD x 2 Slide (Bài trình chiếu đã được đóng gói) x 3 Tulieu (Tư liệu dạy học) x 4 KHBD (Kế hoạch bài dạy) Giáo án (SV ghi rõ số lượng tập tin) 1 Phiếu học tập (SV ghi rõ số lượng tập tin) 1 Phiếu bài tập (SV ghi rõ số lượng tập tin) 0 5 Phần mềm Liệt kê các phần mềm có lưu trong HSBD x IV. Tài liệu tham khảo 1. Bộ giáo dục và đào tạo, Sách giáo khoa Hoá học 11, Nhà xuất bản giáo dục Việt Nam

