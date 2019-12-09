Successfully reported this slideshow.
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L TOPIK AREA PMKP Pengelolaan Kegiatan Peningkatan Mutu dan Keselamatan P...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L Peningkatan Mutu Keselamatan Pasien
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L KONSEP PENINGKATAN MUTU SNARS EDISI 1 Indikator ✓Input ✓Proses ✓Output/...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L TRIWULAN I Pengukuran Mutu sesuai Standar Akreditasi RS Versi 2012 TRIW...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU TRIWULAN I & II 2019 NO INDIKATOR SASARAN IAK 1 Angka k...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L NO INDIKATOR SASARAN IAM 1 Angka tidak tersediannya Obat sesuai Formula...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L TRIWULAN I Pengukuran Mutu sesuai Standar Akreditasi RS Versi 2012 TRIW...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L Misi dan Tujuan Strategi RS Sistem & Proses yg bervariasi dlm penerapan...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L Indikator Area Manajemen (IAM) Indikator Area (IAK) klinis Pengukuran m...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L TRIWULAN I Pengukuran Mutu sesuai Standar Akreditasi RS Versi 2012 TRIW...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU TRIWULAN III 2019 Indikator mutu nasional (12) Indikato...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L INDIKATOR MUTU NASIONAL INDIKATOR MUTU NASIONAL TARGET UNIT 1. Kepatuha...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L INDIKATOR MUTU PRIORITAS RUMAH SAKIT 1. INDIKATOR AREA KLINIS NO INDIKA...
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU PRIORITAS RUMAH SAKIT 1. INDIKATOR AREA KLINIS
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L 2. INDIKATOR AREA MANAJEMEN
RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L 3. INDIKATOR SASARAN KESELAMATAN PASIEN
Pengukuran Mutu RSUD Kendal

Published in: Healthcare
Pmkp

  1. 1. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
  2. 2. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L TOPIK AREA PMKP Pengelolaan Kegiatan Peningkatan Mutu dan Keselamatan Pasien Memilih indikator, mengumpulkan data untuk monitoring mutu: Pelaporan IKP Validasi dan analisis data: Analisis data IKP Mencapai dan mempertahankan: Manajemen Risiko PMKP I. II. III.IV.
  3. 3. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L Peningkatan Mutu Keselamatan Pasien
  4. 4. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L KONSEP PENINGKATAN MUTU SNARS EDISI 1 Indikator ✓Input ✓Proses ✓Output/ Outcome ✓IAK ✓IAM ✓SKP Indikator Mutu Prioritas RS Indikator Mutu Nasional Indikator Mutu PENGUKURAN MUTU Indikator Mutu Unit / Penilaian Kinerja Unit/ IKU (PMKP 6, TKRS 11.1) ✓ Unit Kerja di RS : IRJ, IRI, dll ✓ Unit yg di outsourcing (TKRS) Penilaian Kinerja Penilaian Kinerja individu /IKI Representasi Pemilik Direktur RS Staf Klinis Staf Non Klinis/ Pegawai RS Sistem Kinerja Pegawai ✓Dokter ✓Perawat ✓PPA lainnya ✓Staf klinis laninnya KKS & TKRS
  5. 5. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L TRIWULAN I Pengukuran Mutu sesuai Standar Akreditasi RS Versi 2012 TRIWULAN II Pengukuran Mutu sesuai Standar Akreditasi RS Versi 2012 Penetapan Pelayanan Prioritas (PONEK) Penyusunan Program Mutu Prioritas TRIWULAN III Pengukuran Mutu sesuai SNARS Ed 1 - Pengukuran Mutu Nasional - Pengukuran Mutu Prioritas RS (PONEK) - Pengukuran Mutu Unit PENGUKURAN MUTU 2019
  6. 6. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU TRIWULAN I & II 2019 NO INDIKATOR SASARAN IAK 1 Angka ketidak lengkapan Assesmen Awal medis di Rawat Inap dalam waktu 24 jam 5 % IAK 2 Kejadian tidak dilaporkannya Nilai Kritis 0 IAK 3 Angka Ketepatan Waktu Penyampaian Hasil Pemeriksaan Foto Thorax Rawat Jalan pada Jam Kerja ≤ 2,5 Jam 95% IAK 4 Angka kelengkapan pengisisan Surgical Safety Check List pasien operasi 100% IAK 5 Angka kesesuaian Penulisan Resep dengan Daftar Obat Rumah Sakit di Rawat Inap 100 % IAK 6 Kejadian kesalahan Penyiapan Obat di Rawat Jalan 0 IAK 7 Angka kelengkapan Assesmen Medis Pre Anestesi pada Operasi Elektif 75% IAK 8 Angka terpenuhinya Kebutuhan Darah pada setiap permintaan Transfusi Darah 100% IAK 9 Angka ketepatan waktu Pengembalian Dokumen Rekam Medik < 24 jam setelah pasien pulang 95% IAK10 1. Angka Infeksi Paska Operasi (IDO) 2. Angka Infeksi Saluran Kemih (ISK) 3. Angka Infeksi Aliran Darah Primer (IADP) 4. Ventilator Asosiated Pneumonia (VAP) 5. Pneumonia akibat dirawat di Rumah sakit (Hospital Acquired Pneumonia/HAP) 6. Infeksi Luka Infus (ILI/Phlebitis) ≤ 2 % < 4,7 ‰ ≤ 3,5 ‰ < 5,8 ‰ < 1 ‰ ≤ 1 ‰ INDIKATOR AREA KLINIS (IAK)
  7. 7. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L NO INDIKATOR SASARAN IAM 1 Angka tidak tersediannya Obat sesuai Formularium Rumah Sakit 5% IAM 2 Kejadian keterlambatan waktu Pelaporan TB 0 IAM 3 Kejadian Pasien Jatuh di Rawat Inap 0 IAM 4 Angka pencapaian Utilisasi Ruang VIP 75% IAM 5 Survey Kepuasan Pasien dan Keluarga 80% IAM 6 Kepuasan Pelanggan Internal/Pegawai 80% IAM 7 Pola 10 besar Diagnosis di Rawat Inap IAM 8 Angka ketepatan waktu penyelesaian Administrasi Keuangan pasien rawat inap ≤ 30 menit 100% IAM 9 Angka kepatuhan Hand Hygiene petugas pemberi asuhan 85% SKP 1 Kejadian tidak terpasangnya Gelang Identitas pada pasien di Ruang Rawat Inap 0 SKP 2 Angka ketidak lengkapan konfirmasi dalam The Read Back Process (Tulis, Baca dan Konfirmasi) 0% SKP 3 Angka tidak terpasangnya Label High Alert pada obat high alert di unit kerja 0% SKP 4 Angka kelengkapan dokumen penandaan Lokasi Operasi (Site Marking) 100% SKP 5 Survei pelaksanaan Cuci Tangan sebelum pemeriksaan pasien oleh Dokter 85% SKP 6 Angka tidak terpasangnya Penanda Resiko Jatuh pada Gelang Identitas pasien rawat inap 10% PENGUKURAN MUTU TRIWULAN I & II 2019 IAM & ISKP
  8. 8. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
  9. 9. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
  10. 10. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
  11. 11. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
  12. 12. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
  13. 13. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
  14. 14. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
  15. 15. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L TRIWULAN I Pengukuran Mutu sesuai Standar Akreditasi RS Versi 2012 TRIWULAN II Pengukuran Mutu sesuai Standar Akreditasi RS Versi 2012 Penetapan Pelayanan Prioritas (PONEK) Penyusunan Program Mutu Prioritas TRIWULAN III Pengukuran Mutu sesuai SNARS Ed 1 - Pengukuran Mutu Nasional - Pengukuran Mutu Prioritas RS - Pengukuran Mutu Unit PENGUKURAN MUTU 2019
  16. 16. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L Misi dan Tujuan Strategi RS Sistem & Proses yg bervariasi dlm penerapan Sistem klinis kompleks, perlu efisiensi Dampak perbaikan sistem ke seluruh Unit di RS Riset Klinis & Pendidikan profesi kesehatan Data Permasalahan di RS (komplain, Capaian indikator, dll) Pilih topik prioritas peningkatan mutu (perbaikan) pelayanan standarisasi 5 proses & hasil asuhan klinis (5 PPK-CP) pada prioritas peningkatan mutu pelayanan Lakukan pengukuran mutu melalui indicator mutu area klinik (IAK), area manajemen (IAM) dan Sasaran Keselamatan Pasien (ISKP) Identifikasi implementasi prioritas peningkatan mutu yan di unit- unit mana saja Analisa data dampak perbaikan → KENDALI MUTU DAN KENDALI BIAYA DI RS & UNIT-2 Dasar pemilihan prioritas PROGRAM MUTU PELAYANAN PRIORITAS PELAYANAN OBSTETRI NEONATAL EMERGENCY KOMPREHENSIVE (PONEK)
  17. 17. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L Indikator Area Manajemen (IAM) Indikator Area (IAK) klinis Pengukuran mutu PRIORITAS Indikator penerapan SKP (ISKP) 5 Panduan Praktik Klinis yang di evaluasi instrumen 13-14 Maret 2018 69 PENGUKURAN MUTU PRIORITAS
  18. 18. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L TRIWULAN I Pengukuran Mutu sesuai Standar Akreditasi RS Versi 2012 TRIWULAN II Pengukuran Mutu sesuai Standar Akreditasi RS Versi 2012 Penetapan Pelayanan Prioritas (PONEK) Penyusunan Program Mutu Prioritas TRIWULAN III Pengukuran Mutu sesuai SNARS Ed 1 - Pengukuran Mutu Nasional - Pengukuran Mutu Prioritas RS - Pengukuran Mutu Unit PENGUKURAN MUTU 2019
  19. 19. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU TRIWULAN III 2019 Indikator mutu nasional (12) Indikator mutu prioritas RS (5 IAK, 3 IAM, 2 ISKP) Indikator mutu prioritas unit (111) Indikator mutu yang dikontrakan (3) Sasaran Keselamatan Pasien (21)
  20. 20. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L INDIKATOR MUTU NASIONAL INDIKATOR MUTU NASIONAL TARGET UNIT 1. Kepatuhan Identifikasi Pasien 100% Semua unit 2. Emergency Respon Time (ERT) ≤ 5 mnt 100% IGD 3. Waktu Tunggu Rawat Jalan 60 menit IRJA 4. Penundaan Operasi Elektif 5% IBS 5. Kepatuhan jam Visite Dokter < pk. 14.00 80% IRNA 6. Waktu Lapor Hasil Nilai Kritis Laboratorium < 30 menit 100% Laboratorium 7. Kepatuhan Penggunaan Fornas 80% Farmasi 8. Kepatuhan Cuci Tangan 85% Semua Unit 9. Kepatuhan Upaya Pencegahan Risiko Cedera Akibat Pasien Jatuh 100% IRJA, IRNA, IGD 10. Kepatuhan terhadap Clinical Pathway 80% IRNA 11. Kepuasan Pasien dan Keluarga 80% - 12. Kecepatan Respon Terhadap Komplain 100% Humas
  21. 21. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
  22. 22. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
  23. 23. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
  24. 24. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
  25. 25. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU NASIONAL
  26. 26. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L INDIKATOR MUTU PRIORITAS RUMAH SAKIT 1. INDIKATOR AREA KLINIS NO INDIKATOR TARGET INSTALASI/UNIT 1 Assesmen awal medis pasien PONEK < 24 jam 100% Anggrek, Bougenvile, Mawar, Melati, ICU 2 Keterlambatan SC > 30 Menit Pada Kasus Cito 100 % IBS 3 Keterlambatan ketersediaan darah > 60 menit untuk SC cito 5 % Laboratorium 4 Kejadian tidak dialkukannya IMD 100 % Mawar, IBS 5 Angka IDO ibu dengan tindakan SC ≤ 2 % PPI 2. INDIKATOR AREA MANAJEMEN NO INDIKATOR TARGET INSTALASI/UNIT 1 Respon time pelayanan IGD pada pasien PONEK < 5 menit 100% IGD 2 Pelaporan kematian ibu dan bayi < 24 jam 100% Tim Ponek 3 Kejadian tidak tersedianya oksitosin injeksi pada kasus persalinan 0 Farmasi 3. SASARAN KESELAMATAN PASIEN NO INDIKATOR TARGET INSTALASI/UNIT 1 Kejadian tidak terpasangnya gelang identitas pada pasien PONEK 0% Mawar, Melati, IGD, ICU, Anggrek, Bougenvile 2 Kepatuhan hand hygiene 85% PPI
  27. 27. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L PENGUKURAN MUTU PRIORITAS RUMAH SAKIT 1. INDIKATOR AREA KLINIS
  28. 28. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L
  29. 29. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L 2. INDIKATOR AREA MANAJEMEN
  30. 30. RSUD dr. H. SOEWONDO K A B U P A T E N K E N D A L 3. INDIKATOR SASARAN KESELAMATAN PASIEN

