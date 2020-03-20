INTR 101-06 Goal Setting

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Try it! With these scenarios, how would you make an IDAHO Goal?
Example #1 • I-Pass Bio 114 Exam #3 • D-Due November 2nd • A-Study Chapters 15-25 • H-I don’t need any help • O-I’ve gotte...
Example #2 • I- I want to apply for a BP internship • D- Application date Feb. 15th • A- • Read Application • Prepare mate...
I-D-A-H-O goal setting Things to Remember • Goals provide structure and focus • Either in the long term or the short term ...
University of Idaho INTR 101-06: College Success Strategies

  1. 1. I-D-A-H-O Goal setting The Acronym • Identify (What is the goal?) • Duration (What is the timeframe for achieving the goal?) • Actualize the Steps (How will you achieve the goal?) • Help (What assistance and resources will you need?) • Observe (What is the timeframe for achieving the goal?)
  2. 2. I-D-A-H-O goal setting Actualizing the steps: develop your Action Plan • Break down larger tasks/projects into smaller chunks • List steps and deadlines • Write down barriers and solutions to the barriers • Reflect on your support • Find your go-to people
  3. 3. I-D-A-H-O goal setting The Action Plan I need to schedule an appointment, prepare a rough draft, but I’m also doing that one thing on that day but I can’t really remember where that’s at but I’ll still need to submit that draft to the writing center before I can make the edits necessary to submit the final draft and pass the class.
  4. 4. I-D-A-H-O goal setting The Action Plan I need to schedule an appointment, prepare a rough draft, but I’m also doing that one thing on that day but I can’t really remember where that’s at but I’ll still need to submit that draft to the writing center before I can make the edits necessary to submit the final draft and pass the class.
  5. 5. I-D-A-H-O goal setting Actualizing the steps: develop your Action Plan • Break down larger tasks/projects into smaller chunks • List steps and deadlines • Write down barriers and solutions to the barriers • Reflect on your support • Find your go-to people
  6. 6. I-D-A-H-O goal setting The Action Plan • Schedule appointment with writing center (03/06) • Prepare rough draft (03/07) • Submit rough draft to writing center (03/10) • Edit draft with writing tutor’s suggestions (03/12) • Submit final draft (03/13)
  7. 7. Try it! With these scenarios, how would you make an IDAHO Goal?
  8. 8. Example #1 • I-Pass Bio 114 Exam #3 • D-Due November 2nd • A-Study Chapters 15-25 • H-I don’t need any help • O-I’ve gotten some studying done already
  9. 9. Example #2 • I- I want to apply for a BP internship • D- Application date Feb. 15th • A- • Read Application • Prepare materials • Revise by Feb 10th • Submit Application Feb 14th • H- Ask one of my friends to look at it • O- Are my materials done by Feb 10th?
  10. 10. I-D-A-H-O goal setting Things to Remember • Goals provide structure and focus • Either in the long term or the short term • Be specific • From creation to execution • Find balance • Challenge yourself • Use them as motivation for further success

