Personality
What is Personality?  Personality ◦ The sum total of ways in which an individual reacts and interacts with others.  Pers...
Measuring Personality  Useful in hiring decisions and help managers forecast employee-fit  Self-report surveys. ◦ Impres...
Personality Determinants  Whether it is a result of heredity or environment .  Heredity: Factors determined at conceptio...
 Personality is changeable in adolescence and more stable among adults.  Characteristics in a large no of situations - p...
Personality Types  Proactive Personality ◦ Identifies opportunities, shows initiative, takes action, and perseveres until...
Locus of Control  Locus of Control ◦ The degree to which people believe they are masters of their own fate.  Internals I...
Self-Esteem and Self- Monitoring  Self-Esteem (SE) ◦ Individuals’ degree of liking or disliking themselves. See themselve...
The DARK TRIAD Machiavellianism NarcissismPsychopath
Machiavellianism  Machiavellianism (Mach) ◦ I do whatever I do to get ahead. ◦ Degree to which an individual is pragmatic...
Narcissism  Tendency to be arrogant . Have a grandiose sense of self –importance  Require excessive admiration and have ...
Psychopath  J.L. Koch – German Psychologist  Lack of concern for others  Lack of guilt or remorse while causing harm  ...
The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator:  Most widely used  100 questions – how they usually feel or act in different situations...
 Thinking: use reason and logic to handle problems. VS  Feeling: personal values and emotions.  Judging: want control a...
The Big Five Personality Model  Five basic dimensions ◦ Extraversion : comfort level with relationships. H-> Gregarious, ...
◦ Conscientiousness : measure of reliability: H-> organized, dependable and persistent L-> distracted, disorganized and un...
  2. 2. What is Personality?  Personality ◦ The sum total of ways in which an individual reacts and interacts with others.  Personality Traits ◦ Enduring characteristics that describe an individual’s behavior.
  3. 3. Measuring Personality  Useful in hiring decisions and help managers forecast employee-fit  Self-report surveys. ◦ Impression management ◦ Accuracy: Bad mood.  Observer – ratings surveys: Co- worker or independent observer: ◦ Subject’s knowledge / not ◦ Better credibility Combination of both
  4. 4. Personality Determinants  Whether it is a result of heredity or environment .  Heredity: Factors determined at conception. ◦ Phy stature, facial features, gender, temperament, muscle composition and reflexes, energy level, biological rhythms. ◦ Influenced by parentage (Only Genes and Chromosomes..) ◦ 1000s of identical twins separated at birth – genetics account 50% of personality. 30% occupational and leisure interests. Personality Determinants • Heredity • Environment • Situation
  5. 5.  Personality is changeable in adolescence and more stable among adults.  Characteristics in a large no of situations - personality traits.  Consistency over time and frequency of expression indicate the trait importance.
  6. 6. Personality Types  Proactive Personality ◦ Identifies opportunities, shows initiative, takes action, and perseveres until meaningful change occurs. ◦ Creates positive change in the environment, regardless or even in spite of constraints or obstacles.
  7. 7. Locus of Control  Locus of Control ◦ The degree to which people believe they are masters of their own fate.  Internals Individuals who believe that they control what happens to them.  Externals Individuals who believe that what happens to them is controlled by outside forces such as luck or chance.
  8. 8. Self-Esteem and Self- Monitoring  Self-Esteem (SE) ◦ Individuals’ degree of liking or disliking themselves. See themselves as effective and capable and in control. Sales and insurance personnel  Self-Monitoring ◦ A personality trait that measures an individuals ability to adjust his or her behavior to external, situational factors. ◦ Striking contradiction between public persona and pvt self. Easily conform to others.
  9. 9. The DARK TRIAD Machiavellianism NarcissismPsychopath
  10. 10. Machiavellianism  Machiavellianism (Mach) ◦ I do whatever I do to get ahead. ◦ Degree to which an individual is pragmatic, maintains emotional distance, and believes that ends can justify means. ◦ If it works use it ◦ Manipulate more and win more, persuaded less. ◦ Engage in counter-productive activity ◦ Ethical leadership behavior less likely to transalate to followers
  11. 11. Narcissism  Tendency to be arrogant . Have a grandiose sense of self –importance  Require excessive admiration and have a sense of entitlement.  Greek myth of Narcissus.  Higher levels of motivation and job satisfaction  Perceived as ineffective and unethical leaders.  It stresses them if they don’t get what they want
  12. 12. Psychopath  J.L. Koch – German Psychologist  Lack of concern for others  Lack of guilt or remorse while causing harm  Research suggests hard influence tactics – threat, manipulations, bullying  Right of person with disabilities bill, 2014 https://www.idrlabs.com/psychopathy/test. php
  13. 13. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator:  Most widely used  100 questions – how they usually feel or act in different situations. ◦ Extraverted: outgoing, sociable and assertive. VS ◦ Introverted: quiet and shy ◦ Sensing: practical, prefer routine and order. Focus on details VS ◦ Intuitive: unconscious processes and “Big Picture”
  14. 14.  Thinking: use reason and logic to handle problems. VS  Feeling: personal values and emotions.  Judging: want control and prefer order and structure VS  Perceiving: flexible and spontaneous INTJ – Visionaries, ESTJ – Organizers ENTP – Entrepreneurial Ideas
  15. 15. The Big Five Personality Model  Five basic dimensions ◦ Extraversion : comfort level with relationships. H-> Gregarious, assertive, and sociable. L-> reserved, timid and quiet. ◦ Agreeableness: propensity to defer to others H-> co-operative, warm and trusting. L-> cold, disagreeable and antagonistic.
  16. 16. ◦ Conscientiousness : measure of reliability: H-> organized, dependable and persistent L-> distracted, disorganized and unreliable ◦ Emotional Stability: inverse neuroticism H->calm, self-confident and secure L-> nervous, anxious, depressed and insecure. ◦ Openness to experience: range of interests and fascination with novelty H-> creative, curious and artistically

