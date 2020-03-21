Government intervention - IB Economics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 5 Unit 1.3 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL _ IB ECONOMicS - MONICA
Three Direct Methods of Intervention:  Taxes‘  Subsidies  Price controls 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL _ IB ECONOMicS - M...
INDIRECT TAXES  Tax -> charge placed on an individual, firm, payable to the govt under punishment of Law  Indirect Taxes...
Shifts in supply curve due to tax:  Specific Tax: Specific/fixed amount, per-unit tax, flat rate tax. Supply curve -> Shi...
The effect of Taxes: stakeholder consequences:  Taxes shift price –Supply shifts to the Left -> Pe increases.  Taxes red...
TAX INCIDENCE:  Consequences of the Tax on all the affected parties.  Who suffers the Tax burden (or incidence) of the t...
PED similar to PES: 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL _ IB ECONOMicS - MONICA Consumers and Producers share the Tax burden When ...
Tax Incidence, PED > PES  Change in demand/change in price > change in supply/change in price.  Change in Demand > Chang...
Tax Incidence, PED < PES  Supply is more elastic than demand.  Demand – rigid, consumers- relatively inelastic  Quantit...
Elasticity of Demand More burden on Deadweight Loss Govt revenue More Elastic More on producers Greater Lesser More Inelas...
 Producer tax burden = (Pe –P1) * Qtax  Consumer tax burden = (Ptax-Pe) * Qtax  Total Tax revenue to Govt = Producer ta...
Subsidies  Payment from the govt to an individual /firm for purpose of increasing purchase / supply of a good. Motivation...
Shifts in the supply curve:  Subsidizing -> S curve shifts right and downwards by the amt of subsidy.  Firms -> costs of...
Price controls: Max price controls Price ceilings (Max price) -> a max legally allowable price for a G/S set by the govt....
Effects of price ceilings:  Shortages -> low P Inc D and Dec S – SHORTAGE. New entrants cant access.  Rationing -> detn ...
Examples of price ceilings  Rice, bread and other staples -> basic food items. Inc in black mkt prices.  Rent control – ...
Price controls: Min price controls  Price floors (Min price) - > Min legally allowable price for a good set by the govt. ...
Effects of price floors  Surplus -> Qs > Qd  Reduced mkt size -> only amt Qd is purchased. Decrease in consumer and prod...
Price floors : Example - Agriculture  Applied on agri crops -> support pdn and increase farmers income.  Producer and co...
Price floors : Example – Min wages  Legal min price for labor set by govt.  Inc std of living. Inc min wage (Price for l...
Fixed prices  F -> set a fixed price on their own – agreement / custom. Depending on G/S -> P blaced below or above Equil...
