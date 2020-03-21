Supply side policies - IB Economics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 19. Unit 2.6 SUPPLY - SIDE POLICIES CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA
SUPPLY – SIDE POLICIES CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Supply – side policies are combination of government-le...
CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Stagflation .  Movement of AD -> Expansion -> Further inc PL Contractionary -...
Types of supply – side policies CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  SS policies shift LRAS to the right increasing...
Market based supply – side policies: CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Origin: Milton Friedman - thought about S...
Types of market based supply – side policy CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Policies to encourage competition. ...
Policies to Encourage Competition CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Open mkt for greater competition. More compe...
Labor market reforms CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA 1. Reducing trade union power -> decrease wage setting powe...
Incentive related policies: CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Reducing business tax and IT encourage pdtivity. 1...
Interventionist supply side policies: CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Require some kind of govt action to impr...
Investment in Human capital CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Human capital – labor and entrepreneurship. 1. Edu...
Investment in infrastructure CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Building of large scale public projects – ports, ...
Industrial policies CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS - MONICA  Govt support certain industries -> enable the country to g...
