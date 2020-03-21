Elasticities - IB Economics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  Price elasticity of demand(PED) % change in quantity demanded % chan...
3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  PED -> % change in QD resulting from 1% change in price  PED is alwa...
3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA 2. [PED] is 0<1 INELASTIC Demand Change in QD< Change in P Consumer -> ...
3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA P decreases -> Everyone will buy P increases -> No one buys Theoretical...
RELATIVE ELASTICITY AND SLOPE OF THE DEMAND CURVE 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA D3 -> Perfectly inela...
Determinants of PED: SPLAT CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  S-> No of substitutes Increase in substitutes-> More...
Total Revenue (TR) 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  TR = Business Income from the sale of products  T...
How does a change in “P” affect business revenues?. 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  At high Prices, F...
Cross price elasticity of Demand (XED) 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  Responsiveness of consumers of...
XED For complements 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  The price of one good has an inverse relationship...
XED for Substitutes 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  The price of one good has an direct relationship ...
3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA XED Elasticity Inference >1 Cross-price Elastic A particular change in ...
Determinants of XED: 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  Substitutability: More easily substitutable, hig...
Income Elasticity of Demand (YED) 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  Responsiveness of a consumer’s dema...
3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  YED = QD2 – QD1 QD1 Y2-Y1 Y1 Y1, QD1 -> Original Income & Original Qt...
3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA YED Elasticity Interpretation Type of Good >1 Elastic Percentage change...
Applications of YED: 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  For the Firm: Determine pdn nos based on Income ...
price elasticities of demand and supply, income and cross elasticities of demand, and using elasticity to forecast the impact of taxes on prices

Elasticities - IB Economics

  1. 1. price elasticities of demand and supply, income and cross elasticities of demand, and using elasticity to forecast the impact of taxes on prices 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA UNIT 1.2 ELASTICITIES
  2. 2. 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  Price elasticity of demand(PED) % change in quantity demanded % change in price = Q2/Q P2/P = Q2P P2Q Price Quantity demanded P2 Q2 0
  3. 3. 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  PED -> % change in QD resulting from 1% change in price  PED is always negative (Inverse relationship b/w P & QD) Interpretations: 1. [PED] = 0, No change in QD irrespective of Price PERFECTLY INELASTIC Demand
  4. 4. 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA 2. [PED] is 0<1 INELASTIC Demand Change in QD< Change in P Consumer -> Unresponsive to P changes Few substitutes, Few consumers do not increase or decrease QD wrto P 3. [PED] = 1 UNIT ELASTIC Demand Change in QD = Change in P 4. [PED]> 1 ELASTIC Demand Consumers relatively responsive to P changes Change in QD> Change in P 5. [PED] = ∞, Perfectly ELASTIC Demand Any change in P will lead to infinite change in QD
  5. 5. 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA P decreases -> Everyone will buy P increases -> No one buys Theoretical situation
  6. 6. RELATIVE ELASTICITY AND SLOPE OF THE DEMAND CURVE 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA D3 -> Perfectly inelastic (Cigarettes), D4 - > Perfectly elastic (Movie tickets) D5 - > Relatively Elastic at Higher Prices and relatively Inelastic at lower prices (Chocolate ice creams)
  7. 7. Determinants of PED: SPLAT CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  S-> No of substitutes Increase in substitutes-> More Elastic, consumers->switch.  P-> Propotion of Consumers’s income , the price of a Good represents. Cheap Goods-> Less P {eg: Salt}, consumers -> Less responsive  L-> Luxury/ Neccesity Luxury-> elastic-> can live without Necessity-> inelastic -> We need it. Eg: Electricity, gas  A-> Addictiveness of a good Alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco, drugs -> Inelastic. Becomes a necessity  T-> Amount of TIME following a price change. Time to notice a price change. Short term -> Inelastic, Long term -> Elastic/ More Responsive
  8. 8. Total Revenue (TR) 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  TR = Business Income from the sale of products  TR = P * Q Inelastic E L A S T I c
  9. 9. How does a change in “P” affect business revenues?. 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  At high Prices, Fall in price -> Increase TR  As price falls, TR eventually maximizes but will decrease at lower prices. TOTAL REVENUE AND PED: Price Total Revenue PED Elastic/Inelasti c Increases Increases <1 Inelastic Increases Decreases >1 Elastic Decreases Increases > 1 Elastic Decreases Decreases <1 Inelastic
  10. 10. Cross price elasticity of Demand (XED) 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  Responsiveness of consumers of a particular good to a change in the price of a related good.  Consumer’s POV Goods-> Substitutes, Complements. FORMULA: XED = Percentage change in QD of Good A Percentage change in Price of Good B
  11. 11. XED For complements 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  The price of one good has an inverse relationship with QD of complementary good  Eg: Oil and new cars(Cars-> Gasoline -> Oil)  P(Oil) Increases -> P(Gasoline) Increases - > Demand(new cars) Decreases  XED = Percentage change in QD of new cars Percentage change in P of Oil  XED is always Negative (Inverse relationship b/w QD and price for a complementary good)
  12. 12. XED for Substitutes 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  The price of one good has an direct relationship with QD of complementary good  Eg: Oil and Public Transport. Need not carry Oil for Public Transport  P(Oil) Increases - > Ppl will demand Public Transport (PT) -> Demand (PT) Increases  XED will be Positive
  13. 13. 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA XED Elasticity Inference >1 Cross-price Elastic A particular change in P will lead to a larger percentage change in the QD of the complementary/suppl ementary good <1 Cross-price Inelastic A particular change in P will lead to a lesser percentage change in QD of the complementary/suppl ementary good
  14. 14. Determinants of XED: 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  Substitutability: More easily substitutable, higher the XED co-eff  Dependence: How strongly consumers of one good depend on the related good
  15. 15. Income Elasticity of Demand (YED) 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  Responsiveness of a consumer’s demand for a particular good to a change in income  Increase in Income -> Decrease in Consumption of a good Inferior Goods - fast food, generic brand groceries, second-hand clothes, public transport  Increase in Income -> Increase in consumption of a good Normal Goods – restaurant meals, taxi rides, air travel YED = % change in QD for a good % change in consumer’s income = %
  16. 16. 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  YED = QD2 – QD1 QD1 Y2-Y1 Y1 Y1, QD1 -> Original Income & Original Qty Demanded Y2, QD2 -> New Income & New Qty Demanded following income change  Y dir prop to QD-> YED is +ve-> NORMAL Good  Y inversely prop to QD -> YED is –ve -> INFERIOR Good  YED-> effects of change in NI on D for a Particular G/S in a nation as a whole.
  17. 17. 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA YED Elasticity Interpretation Type of Good >1 Elastic Percentage change in Income will lead to a greater percentage change in QD NORMAL <1 Inelastic Percentage change in Income will lead to a lesser percentage change in QD INFERIOR
  18. 18. Applications of YED: 3/21/2020 CPS GLOBAL SCHOOL - IB ECONOMICS- MONICA  For the Firm: Determine pdn nos based on Income Inc/Dec Inc Inferior Goods O/P-> Recession Inc Normal Goods O/P -> Economy is proper  For the Govt: YED for G&S produced by nation’s economy Tax revenue-> largest source -> Income Tax set Inc/Dec IT-> Inc/Dec Disposable Income-> Inc/Dec Demand for G&S in a nation Tax Inc -> Disposable Goods Dec -> Dec in Normal Goods & Inc in Inferior Goods Tax Policy – Structured using these details

