Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Judul Proposal Penelitian: ANALISIS PENYEBAB KEGAGALAN PERTUMBUHAN JAMUR DI ATAS PERMUKAAN KACA BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1. L...
2 memiliki zat organik. Sementara kemungkinan jamur dapat tumbuh pada anorganik akan sulit dibuktikan. Berdasarkan uraian ...
3 BAB II TINJAUAN PUSTAKA Jamur sering kita lihat di sekitar tempat tinggal kita terutama banyak muncul pada saat musim hu...
4 Jamur yang bersifat parasit memperoleh zat organik dari organisme hidup lain. Jamur ini dapat merugikan organisme yang d...
5 a. Phylum Acrasiomycota Ciri: berinti satu, terdiri dari myxamuba, reproduksi dengan sporangia. Tubuh seperti pseudoplas...
6 BAB III METODE PENELITIAN Dalam penelitian ini, kami menggunakan metode Library research atau telaah pustaka yaitu penel...
7 2. Melakukan Percobaan Pertama 2 hari 15-16 Juli 2012 3. Menganalisis hasil percobaan pertama 1 hari 17 Juli 2012 4. Mel...
8 BAB IV KESIMPULAN Jamur tidak dapat tumbuh selain di bahan organik. Seperti halnya Kaca, kaca tak dapat ditumbuhi jamur ...
9 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Aryulina, Diah, dkk. 2010. Biology 1A for Senior High School Grade X Semester 1. Jakarta : Esis, sebuah I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Contoh proposal penlitian

20 views

Published on

Teks Proposal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Contoh proposal penlitian

  1. 1. 1 Judul Proposal Penelitian: ANALISIS PENYEBAB KEGAGALAN PERTUMBUHAN JAMUR DI ATAS PERMUKAAN KACA BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1. Latar Belakang Masalah Biologi merupakan suatu ilmu yang berdekatan dengan kehidupan kita sehari-hari dan biologi merupakan suatu penghubung dari semua ilmu alam dan juga sebagai ilmu yang mempertemukan ilmu alamdengan ilmu sosial. Salah satu pokok pembahasan di dalam ilmu biologi adalah jamur (Mykes). Jamur adalah organisme eukariot dengan dinding sel yang tersusun dari kitin. Jamur tidak memiliki klorofil untuk melakukan fotosintesis. Jamur hidup dengan menyerap zat organik disekitarnya. Bahan organik yang diserap itu digunakan untuk kelangsungan hidupnya dan juga disimpan dalam bentuk glikogen yang merupakan senyawa karbohidrat. Jamur dapat hidup di lingkungan yang bermacam-macam. Namun pada umumnya mereka hidup di tempat-tempat yang basah atau lembap. Selain itu, banyak juga jamur yang hidup ada organisme atau sisa-sisa organisme di laut atau air tawar. Jamur dapat hidup dengan bersimbiosis dengan ganggang membentuk lumut kerak yang dapat hidup di habitat yang ekstrim. Seperti gurun, kutub, dll. Secara alami, jamur memperoleh nutrisi untuk tumbuh berupa zat organik secara heterotrof dengan cara menyrap sisa-sisa organisme (Pada jamur yang bersipat saprofit dari organisme lain (Pada jamur yang bersifat parasit dan mutual), dengan demkian pada umumnya jamur hidup di organisme yang
  2. 2. 2 memiliki zat organik. Sementara kemungkinan jamur dapat tumbuh pada anorganik akan sulit dibuktikan. Berdasarkan uraian di atas, penulis ingin melakukan penelitian terhadap kemungkinan jamur dapat tumbuh di permukaan bahan anorganik berupa kaca. Maka dari itu, penulis mengambil judul penelitian “Analisis penyebab kegagalan pertumbuhan jamur pada permukaan kaca”. 1.2. Tujuan Penelitian Adapun tujuan yang ingin dicapai dari penelitian ini adalah : a. Untuk mengetahui pertumbuhan jamur. b. Untuk mengetahui habitat hidup jamur. c. Untuk memenuhi tugas mata pelajaran biologi. 1.3. Rumusan Masalah Berdasarkan latar belakang masalah yang diuraikan di atas, maka rumusan masalah dalam penelitian ini adalah sebagai berikut “Mengapa permukaan kaca tidak akan ditumbuhi jamur?” 1.4. Hipotesis Permukaan kaca tidak akan ditumbuhi jamur karena kaca termasuk bahan anorganik yang zatnya tidak dapat diserap oleh makhluk hidup.
  3. 3. 3 BAB II TINJAUAN PUSTAKA Jamur sering kita lihat di sekitar tempat tinggal kita terutama banyak muncul pada saat musim hujan. Organisme itu muncul seperti payung. Ada yang berwarna putih, merah dll. Bahkan ada jamur yang dapat dikonsumsi oleh kita. Suroso AY dalam buku Ensiklopedi Sains dan Kehidupan (2003 : 104) mengungkapkan bahwa Jamur merupakan suatu kerajaan (Kingdom) dari makhluk hidup yang struktur tubuhnya tidak mengandung klorofil, tetapi dinding selnya terbuat dari selulosa dan selnya mengandung zat glikogen (Suatu senyawa karbohidrat), sehingga ia tidak dapat berfotosintetis. Wikipedia Indonesia mendefinisikan Jamur atau cendawan adalah tumbuhan yang tidak mempunyai klorofil sehingga bersifatheterotrof. Jamur ada yang uniseluler dan multiseluler. Tubuhnya terdiri dari benang-benang yang disebut hifa. Hifa dapat membentuk anyaman bercabang-cabang yang disebut miselium. Reproduksi jamur, ada yang dengan cara vegetatif ada juga dengan cara generatif. Jamur menyerap zat organik dari lingkungan melalui hifa dan miseliumnya untuk memperoleh makanannya. Setelah itu, menyimpannya dalam bentuk glikogen. Jamur merupakan konsumen, maka dari itu jamur bergantung pada substrat yang menyediakan karbohidrat, protein, vitamin, dan senyawa kimia lainnya.[2] Semua zat itu diperoleh dari lingkungannya. Sebagai makhluk heterotrof, jamur dapat bersifat parasit obligat, parasit fakultatif, atau saprofit. (http://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/jamur). Jamur tergolong kedalam salah satu tumbuhan heterotrof yang mana memperoleh zat organik dari organisme lain. Zat organik dapat berasal dari sisa- sisa organisme hidup, organisme mati, dan bahan tak hidup. Jamur yang bersifat saprofit atau jamur yang memperoleh zat organik dari sisa-sisa organisme mati dan bahan tak hidup. Contohnya, daun, pakaian dan kertas. Penguraian oleh jamur yang mempunyai sifat ini menyebabkan pelapukan dan pembusukan.
  4. 4. 4 Jamur yang bersifat parasit memperoleh zat organik dari organisme hidup lain. Jamur ini dapat merugikan organisme yang didiaminya karena dapat menyebaban penyakit. Ada juga jamur yang bersimbiolis mutulisme yang saling menguntungkan dengan organisme lainnya. (Diah Aryulia, 2010 : 207-209) Menurut Albert Towle, 1989, jamur dimasukkan kedalam kingdom fungi dan kingdom protista : 1. Kingdom Fungi. Ciri : mempunyai hifa bersekat, dinding sel terdiri dari kitin, polysakarida komplek, selulosa, reproduksi seksual dengan persatuan gamet-gamet yang diikuti persatuan protoplasma. Reproduksi aseksual dengan spora, fragmentasi. Klasifikasi dari kingdom fungi terdiri dari 4 divisi yaitu : a. Divisi Zygomycota Hifa berinti banyak, reproduksi dengan spora, sporangia, reproduksi seksual dengan konjugasi zygospora. b. Divisi Basidiomycota Hifa bersekat, reproduksi aseksual dengan fragmentasi, reproduksi seksual dengan basidiospora. c. Divisi Ascomycota Hifa bersekat, bisa uniseluler, reproduksi aseksual dengan konidia juga dengan bertunas, reproduksi seksual dengan ascospora. d. Divisi Deuteromycota Hifa bersekat, berkembang biak dengan konidia. 2. Kingdom Protista Dimasukkan dalam protista karena memiliki ciri-ciri seperti amuba, makanannya seperti amuba yaitu bakteri dan zat organik lain, morfologi dan physiologi mirip dengan amuba, sel prokariotik. Klasifikasi dari kingdom protista adalah sebagai berikut :
  5. 5. 5 a. Phylum Acrasiomycota Ciri: berinti satu, terdiri dari myxamuba, reproduksi dengan sporangia. Tubuh seperti pseudoplasmodium, sel eukariotik. Fase vegetatif serupa amuba yang berinti satu. b. Phylum Myxomycota Ciri : berupa plasmodium yang mempunyai banyak inti, berkembangbiak dengan sporangia. Fase vegetatif serupa plasmodium yang hidup bebas. c. Pylum chytridiomycota Tubuh berupa benang-benang hifa, mpy dinding yang pasti, inti eukariotik, menghasilkan spora kembara. Khusus menghasilkan sel berflagel : klas oomycetes.
  6. 6. 6 BAB III METODE PENELITIAN Dalam penelitian ini, kami menggunakan metode Library research atau telaah pustaka yaitu penelaahan kepustakaan dengan mencari data-data atau keterangan dari berbagai buku yang berkaitan dengan masalah yang akan dibahas. Metode penelitian merupakan rencana langkah-langkah kegiatan penelitian yang meliputi : 3.1. Objek, populasi dan sampel penelitian. Objek dalam penelitian ini adalah meliputi organisme jamur atau Mykes yang merupakan makhluk hidup yang struktur tubuhnya tidak memiliki klorofil. tetapi dinding selnya terbuat dari selulosa dan selnya mengandung zat glikogen. Dengan alat perkembangbiakannya berupa spora dan hifa. Populasi dalam penelitian ini meliputi jenis-jenis habitat hidup jamur (Mykes) yang berupa bahan organik dan anorganik. Bahan organik seperti roti, kayu, dll. Sedangkan bahan anorganik adalah seperti permukaan kaca, plastik, kramik, fyberglass, logamdll. Sampel penelitiannya adalah bahan organik berupa roti dan bahan anorganiknya berupa kaca. 3.2. Lokasi penelitian Lokasi penelitian adalah tempat tinggal di salah satu peneliti yaitu di blok Jatiserang ds. Jatiserang kec. Panyingkiran kab. Majalengka. 3.3. Waktu penelitian Waktu penelitian dapat diuraikan dalam tabel di bawah ini : Jadwal kegiatan penelitian No. Jenis Kegiatan Penelitian Waktu Ket. 1. Menyusun Proposal 1 hari 10 Juni 2012
  7. 7. 7 2. Melakukan Percobaan Pertama 2 hari 15-16 Juli 2012 3. Menganalisis hasil percobaan pertama 1 hari 17 Juli 2012 4. Melakukan percobaan kedua 2 hari 18-19 Juli 2012 5. Menganalisis hasil percobaan kedua 1 hari 20 Juli 2012 6. Menyusun laporan hasil penelitian 1 hari 20 Juli 2012 7. Presentasi hasil penelitian 1 hari 21 Juli 2012 3.4. Deskripsi variabel penelitian Dalam penelitian ini, penulis akan menguji hubungan sebab akibat yang menjadi variabel bebas dan terikat. Adapun hubungan sebab akibatnya adalah jamur tidak akan tumbuh di permukaan kaca. Variabel bebasnya adalah kaca adalah bahan anorganik yang tidak memiliki zat yang dapat diserap oleh jamur. Variabel terikatnya adalah jamur tidak akan tumbuh di permukaan kaca. 3.5. Alat dan bahan Alat yang akan peneliti gunakan adalah : 1. Alat tulis 2. Peralatan dan bahan yang digunakan untuk melakukan percobaan. 3. Literatur yang mendukung percobaan. 3.6. Data hasil pengamatan Penelitian yang kami lakukan adalah penelitian kualitatif yang berupa skema atau uraian data pengamatan secara rinci. Misalnya, data ciri suatu organisme yang digambarkan secara morfologi dan data proses perkembangan organisme.
  8. 8. 8 BAB IV KESIMPULAN Jamur tidak dapat tumbuh selain di bahan organik. Seperti halnya Kaca, kaca tak dapat ditumbuhi jamur meskipun ditempat yang lembab yang biasanya ditumbuhi jamur karena kaca adalah bahan anorganik.
  9. 9. 9 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Aryulina, Diah, dkk. 2010. Biology 1A for Senior High School Grade X Semester 1. Jakarta : Esis, sebuah Imprint dari Penerbit Erlangga. AY, Suroso, dkk. 2003. Ensiklopedi Sains dan Kehidupan. Jakarta : CV. Tarity Samudra Berlian. Khristiyono. 2007. Buku Kerja dengan pendekatan belajar aktif Biologi untuk SMA kelas X semester 1. Jakarta : Esis, sebuah Imprint dari Penerbit Erlangga. Nazir, Moh. 1983. Metode Penelitian. Darussalam : Ghalia Indonesia

×