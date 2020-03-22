Vice Project and Portfolio 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION James Vice Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 March 18, 2020
James grew up in Pensacola, Florida, where he played golf and baseball starting at age 4. Growing up in Pensacola he devel...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Creative Services Director • Promotions Director • Communications Manager Entertainer A...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: 85% Female, 28-38 years old, Majority White, College Educated • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Loves sports, spends their...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2021) • Get an entry-level job with Orlando City Soccer Club. ‣Start Prod...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Keynote Pr...
I help sporting organizations to increase their fanbase and make their product more entertaining, by working hard to alway...
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 5 years working for Publix, providing premier customer service • Matthew Gilbert Middle Sch...
COMPETITION Scott Massey Industry Experience: • Does not include work experience on proﬁle; assumed to still be in school ...
COMPETITION Tracie Kalkbrenner Industry Experience: • ~13 years of marketing experience, 1 year as a marketing manager at ...
BRAND POSITION Always working hard to create ways to entertain people through stories of sports and trivia and always leav...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 Sports Marketing Association Annual Conference ‣ October 21-...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Someone who has worked in the sports industry for 20+ years, preferably someone who has ...
James Vice You know how sometimes gameday can be boring and they can all start to seem the same? What I do is come up with...
  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION James Vice Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 March 18, 2020
  2. 2. James grew up in Pensacola, Florida, where he played golf and baseball starting at age 4. Growing up in Pensacola he developed a strong love for the outdoors as well as sports. James knows almost all there is to know about most sports. He has always had a knack at entertaining people with sports facts and sports talk in general. James want to continue to entertain people by running live sporting events and having his own sports and entertainment podcast. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Creative Services Director • Promotions Director • Communications Manager Entertainer Archetype - Provide fulﬁllment through entertainment, always trying to put a smile on people faces through all things and always striving to ﬁnd new and creative ways to keep people entertained. Advertising and Promotions Manager
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 85% Female, 28-38 years old, Majority White, College Educated • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Loves sports, spends their free time with their friends and family. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Katie Orvosh, Human Resources Coordinator (Orlando City), Geena Catalano, Events and Fan Engagement Manager (Orlando City), Cameron Schneider, HR Manager (Houston Astros) Recruiters & Hiring Managers at MLB, NFL, and Orlando City TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2021) • Get an entry-level job with Orlando City Soccer Club. ‣Start Producing branded podcasts weekly by the end of 2021. Mid Term: (2025) • Create new in-stadium gameday entertainment that is used by Orlando City Soccer Club ‣Have Orlando City’s fan return rate at 60% by 2025. Long Term: (2040) • Run an event consulting business for sporting organizations ‣Launch an additional podcast speciﬁc to event management and fan engagement. Have 10 clients by July if 2038.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Keynote Presentations 82% Adobe Creative Suite 60% Time Management 78% Public Speaking 76% SOFTHARD Google AdWords; Webtrends Software 5% Adobe Creative Suite 60% Critical Thinking 80% Public Speaking 76% SOFTHARD
  7. 7. I help sporting organizations to increase their fanbase and make their product more entertaining, by working hard to always create new innovative ideas to reward fan loyalty as well as to create the most unique and fun fan experience possible. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 5 years working for Publix, providing premier customer service • Matthew Gilbert Middle School softball coach, 3 years Education: • High School Diploma, Escambia High School • Sports Marketing & Media, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2021) Awards: • None Yet
  9. 9. COMPETITION Scott Massey Industry Experience: • Does not include work experience on proﬁle; assumed to still be in school Education: • Current student enrolled in Sports Marketing & Media, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Adobe Creative Cloud James Vice Overall Online Presence: • Amateur headshot, lack of details throughout proﬁle, no articles published, active on personal social media, URL customized • Grade: Average, 35 out of 100 Industry Experience: • None, Student Education: • Current student enrolled in Sports Marketing & Media, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Matthew Gilbert Middle School Softball Coach, 3 years Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Adobe Creative Cloud • Podcasting Overall Online Presence: • Banner image customized, professional headshot, detailed summaries throughout proﬁle with two content pieces, no articles published, not active on personal social media accounts, URL customized • Grade: Average, 30 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Tracie Kalkbrenner Industry Experience: • ~13 years of marketing experience, 1 year as a marketing manager at PBR Education: • Marketing, B.A. • Sports & Exercise Management, M.A. Noteworthy Experience: • Entrepreneurship - President of promotions company for over 3 years with respectable clientele • Entrepreneurship - Real estate company for nearly 6 years; could be distracting attention from PBR work Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Ticket Sales - 25 endorsements • Live Events - 20 endorsements • Event Planning - 17 endorsements James Vice Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, banner image not yet customized, polished headshot, detailed proﬁle summaries, two recommendations, notable volunteer work, URL not yet customized, premium membership • Grade: Good, 70 out of 100 Industry Experience: • None, Student Education: • Current student enrolled in Sports Marketing & Media, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Matthew Gilbert Middle School Softball Coach, 3 years Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Adobe Creative Cloud • Podcasting Overall Online Presence: • Banner image customized, professional headshot, detailed summaries throughout proﬁle with two content pieces, no articles published, not active on personal social media accounts, URL customized • Grade: Average, 30 out of 100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION Always working hard to create ways to entertain people through stories of sports and trivia and always leaving a smile on their face. JAMES VICE James is known by all his friends as a great storyteller and entertainer, always making people laugh
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 Sports Marketing Association Annual Conference ‣ October 21-23, 2020 | Las Vegas, NV • NFL Pro Bowl ‣ January 31, 2021| Orlando, FL (Tentative) • Citrus Bowl ‣ January 1, 2021 | Orlando, FL Digital Marketing • Primary Content: Start to release my podcasts to have more content available to people who want to know more about me and more about what I know about sports. • Primary Tools: Use my Instagram to market my podcast and also to help market myself and show people what my brand is. Also Linkedin to expand my professional connections and lead them to my podcast content. • Website: Continue to use my Full Sail Portfolio to display my work and my creativity within my content.
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Someone who has worked in the sports industry for 20+ years, preferably someone who has worked on live entertainment creating and producing live sporting events. Formal Education • Complete Sports Marketing & Media, B.S. by Summer 2021 Technical Skills • Adobe Creative Cloud, October 2020 • Google Adworks, January 2021 • JavaScript, May 2021 Soft Skills • Public Speaking • Negotiation - linkedinlearing.com, February 2021 • Coordination - linkedinlearning.com, October 2020
  14. 14. James Vice You know how sometimes gameday can be boring and they can all start to seem the same? What I do is come up with ways to make every gameday unique and entertaining for fans of all ages. In fact I have an idea for an in stadium app that would bring games within the app to life within the live venue if the event. Thats just one of the many ideas I have to make gameday the best experience each and every time you come out. “
