PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Alejandro Colon Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 April 23, 2020
Alejandro Colon is know for two things, having a big heart and always looking on the bright side of life. He’s an avid mov...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: •Producer •Marketing Manager •Advertising and Promotions Manager Entertainer Archetype - ...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: 75% Female, 30-40 years old, Predominately White, Married, College Educated, Located in West-America. • PS...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) •Land an entry-level marketing position at Hulu. ‣Connect with, and...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Social M...
I help professional production studios increase viewer numbers by entertaining and inspiring families through digital medi...
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: •6 years of customer service experience •2 years in social media marketing for podcasting Edu...
COMPETITION Kelli Jessee Industry Experience: • 2 years of Digital Marketing experience Education: • Current student enrol...
COMPETITION Sabrina Scott Industry Experience: • ~4+ years of marketing experience, 1 year as a marketing Coordinator at H...
BRAND POSITION Promoting and inspiring laughter and fun by sharing entertaining stories that leave you enjoying life and w...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 Corporate Event Marketing Association Summit ‣ July 26-28, 2...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking senior-level marketing pro with at least 20 yrs of experience in Digital Marketi...
Alejandro Colon You know how some movies are lacing in audience because they don’t have the best brand marketing? Well, wh...
REFERENCES Entertainer Brand Archetype - Kaye Putnam: Psychology Brand Strategy. (2020). Retrieved from https://www.kayepu...
Personal Brand

  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Alejandro Colon Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 April 23, 2020
  2. 2. Alejandro Colon is know for two things, having a big heart and always looking on the bright side of life. He’s an avid movie goer his entire life and dreams of marketing movies and shows for a professional production studio one day. After Working in Customer Service and Acting for 6 years, Alejandro enrolled in the Digital Marketing program at Full Sail University where he’s focused on developing digital marketing skills and building up his own podcast. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: •Producer •Marketing Manager •Advertising and Promotions Manager Entertainer Archetype - producing brand stories that transform lives by point out the silly parts of life and entertaining viewers. Using industry trends to inspire audiences to not take yourself too seriously and to have fun. Digital Marketing for Professional Production Studio
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 75% Female, 30-40 years old, Predominately White, Married, College Educated, Located in West-America. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Enjoys movies and TV shows, spends free time playing with kids, adheres to fun and enjoyment lifestyle, regularly involved in social media. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Brenda Lienh, Product Marketing Manager (Hulu), Dayana Falcon, Sales Marketing Leader (Disney), Brooke Olson, Recruiter (Rooster Teeth) Recruiters & Hiring Managers at Hulu, Disney, and Rooster Teeth TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) •Land an entry-level marketing position at Hulu. ‣Connect with, and send a follow up promotional email to, 30 Hulu team members on LinkedIn by December 31, 2021. Mid Term: (2025) •Lead a successful digital marketing campaign aimed at growing awareness for a new entertainment project. ‣Expand year-over-year Hulu’s subscription by 20% nationwide by December 31, 2025. Long Term: (2040) •Establish a Production Studio that helps aspiring ﬁlmmakers create extraordinary projects to promote enjoyable experiences. ‣Save a total of $125,000, complete 4 demo reels, and secure 4 business partnerships by December 31, 2040.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Social Media Marketing 75% Adobe Creative Suite 70% Time Management 80% Public Speaking 70% SOFTHARD CSS Software 10% WordPress CMS 10% Professional Writing 30% Persuasion 50% SOFTHARD
  7. 7. I help professional production studios increase viewer numbers by entertaining and inspiring families through digital media storytelling. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: •6 years of customer service experience •2 years in social media marketing for podcasting Education: •Content Marketing, Linkedin Certiﬁcation •Digital Marketing B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2022) Awards: •Employee of the Month, November 2018, Total Wine & More
  9. 9. COMPETITION Kelli Jessee Industry Experience: • 2 years of Digital Marketing experience Education: • Current student enrolled in Digital Marketing, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Digital Marketing Apprenticeship Certiﬁcate, Oct 2019 • Experienced Digital Marketing Specialist Skills and Proficiencies: • Customer Satisfaction - 1 endorsements • Social Media - 1 endorsements • Digital Marketing - 1 endorsements Alejandro Colon Overall Online Presence: • Over 300 connections, banner image customized, amateur headshot, Detailed proﬁle, one article published, active on social media, URL customized • Grade: Good, 75 out of 100 Industry Experience: • 2 year social media marketing for own podcasting shows Education: • Current student enrolled in Digital Marketing, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Multiple leadership roles, Host and creator of multiple podcast Skills and Proficiencies: • Public Speaking - 0 endorsements • Social Media - 0 endorsements • Research - 0 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • Less than 200 connections, banner image not yet customized, amateur headshot, lack of details throughout proﬁle, one article published, active on social media, URL customized • Grade: Poor, 25 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Sabrina Scott Industry Experience: • ~4+ years of marketing experience, 1 year as a marketing Coordinator at Hulu Education: • Business Administration, B.B.A. • SMU Entrepreneurship Certiﬁcate Program Noteworthy Experience: • President - Marshall Women's Leadership Board • Senior Social Media Editor at USC Annenberg Media Skills and Proficiencies: • Microsoft ofﬁce - 9 endorsements • Customer Service - 8 endorsements • Microsoft Excel - 8 endorsements Alejandro Colon Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, banner image not yet customized, polished headshot, non-detailed proﬁle summaries, no recommendations, active on social media, URL customized, premium membership • Grade: Good, 70 out of 100 Industry Experience: • 2 year social media marketing for own podcasting shows Education: • Current student enrolled in Digital Marketing, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Multiple leadership roles, Host and creator of multiple podcast Skills and Proficiencies: • Public Speaking - 0 endorsements • Social Media - 0 endorsements • Research - 0 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • Less than 200 connections, banner image not yet customized, amateur headshot, lack of details throughout proﬁle, one article published, active on social media, URL customized • Grade: Poor, 25 out of 100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION Promoting and inspiring laughter and fun by sharing entertaining stories that leave you enjoying life and wanting more. ALEJANDRO COLON
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 Corporate Event Marketing Association Summit ‣ July 26-28, 2020 | Nashville, TN • 2020 American Marketing Association(AMA) Leadership Summit ‣ May 1-2, 2020 | Online • Podcast Movement 2020 ‣ August 5-8, 2020 | Dallas, Texas Digital Marketing • Primary Content: est. podcast called “Knockout Comics Podcast”; 1 hr. episodes talking about movies and tv shows; 1 episode per week; host and syndicate through Anchor • Primary Tools: FB and Instagram - promote podcast through 30 sec. promo videos; LinkedIn - network with industry pros and publish monthly articles highlighting some of the podcast episodes • Website: Full Sail digital portfolio site to showcase school work; use blog to showcase Digital marketing knowledge and embed podcast episodes
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking senior-level marketing pro with at least 20 yrs of experience in Digital Marketing Industry; family man that upholds Christian values, Jan. 2021 Formal Education • Complete Digital Marketing, B.S. by expected graduation date in 2022 Technical Skills • Set up free HubSpot CMS; complete all CMS courses through HubSpot Academy, Dec. 2020 • CSS Essential Training - Linkedin.com, Jul. 2020 • Become an Advance WordPress Developer- Linkedin.com, Oct. 2020 Soft Skills • Writing Formal Business Letters & Emails - Linkedin.com, Jun. 2020 • Business Writing Principles - Linkedin.com, Aug. 2020 • Join local American Marketing Association(AMA) and regularly attend monthly events, starting Oct. 2020 • Persuading Others - Linkedin.com, Sep. 2020
  14. 14. Alejandro Colon You know how some movies are lacing in audience because they don’t have the best brand marketing? Well, what I do is produce personal brand stories that entertain and excite viewers about the movie or show and get them to want to see the product for themselves. In fact I produced a podcast that helped promote a movie that was coming out by talking about my excitement for it and creating a personal connections that made listeners watch the movie in theaters. “
  15. 15. REFERENCES Entertainer Brand Archetype - Kaye Putnam: Psychology Brand Strategy. (2020). Retrieved from https://www.kayeputnam.com/ brandality-archetype-entertainer/ Scott, S. (2020). Sabrina Scott LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/sabrina-l-scott/ CEMA Online. (2020, July 26). Retrieved from https:// cemaonline.com/event/cema-summit-2020/ Podcasting Events. (2020, April 24). Retrieved from https:// podcastmovement.com/podcasting-events/ 2020 AMA Leadership Summit. (2020). Retrieved from https:// www.ama.org/events/conference/2020-ama-leadership- summit/ Jessee, K. (2020). Kelli Jessee LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelli-jessee- marketing/ Hulu. (2020). Hulu Company Page on LinkedIn. Retrieved April 25, 20202, from https://www.linkedin.com/company/hulu/ Project Producer, B2B. (2020). Retrieved from https:// careers.hulu.com/job/santa-monica/project-producer-b2b/ 27593/15701109 CMS: Online Courses, Training and Tutorials on LinkedIn Learning. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/ learning/search?keywords=CMS&u=50813145 HubSpot Academy: Results Page. (n.d.). Retrieved from https:// academy.hubspot.com/results?q=CMS&library=true

