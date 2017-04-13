Work measurement is the application of techniques designed to establish the time for an average worker to carry out a spec...
Manpower planning Production planning and scheduling Estimating production costs. Cost reduction and control Performa...
systematic observation, analysis, and measurement of the separate steps in the performance of a specific job for the purpo...
Work sampling is the statistical technique for determining the proportion of time spent by workers in various defined cate...
• Analytical estimating is a work measurement technique. A task is broken down into basic component operations or elements...
Predetermined motion time systems (PMTS) are work measurement systems based on the analysis of work into basic human movem...
Just-in-time (JIT) is an inventory strategy companies employ to increase efficiency and decrease waste by receiving goods...
Three essential ingredients to effective manufacturing excellence through JIT: (i) JIT manufacturing techniques that aims ...
Advantages Just-in-time inventory control has several advantages over traditional models. Production runs remain short, wh...
Work measurement increases productivityand role of jit om
  1. 1. Work measurement is the application of techniques designed to establish the time for an average worker to carry out a specified manufacturing task at a defined level of performance. It is concerned with the length of time it takes to complete a work task assigned to a specific job .
  2. 2. Manpower planning Production planning and scheduling Estimating production costs. Cost reduction and control Performance appraisal Training of employees Comparing alternative methods Accepting new orders Fixing the selling cost.
  3. 3. systematic observation, analysis, and measurement of the separate steps in the performance of a specific job for the purpose of establishing a standard time for each performance, improving procedures, and increasing productivity —called also motion and time study, motion study, time study
  4. 4. Work sampling is the statistical technique for determining the proportion of time spent by workers in various defined categories of activity (e.g. setting up a machine, assembling two parts, idle…etc.). ... In a work sampling study, a large number of observations are made of the workers over an extended period of time.
  5. 5. • Analytical estimating is a work measurement technique. A task is broken down into basic component operations or elements. • If standard times are available from another source, these are applied to elements. Where no such times are available, they are estimated based on experience of the work. • The estimating is done by a skilled and experienced worker who has had training in the process of estimating and who simply estimates the time that would be required by a fully competent and experienced worker, working at a defined level of performance.
  6. 6. Predetermined motion time systems (PMTS) are work measurement systems based on the analysis of work into basic human movements, classified according to the nature of each movement and the conditions under which it is made. Tables of data provide a time, at a defined rate of working, for each classification of each movement.
  7. 7. Just-in-time (JIT) is an inventory strategy companies employ to increase efficiency and decrease waste by receiving goods only as they are needed in the production process, thereby reducing inventory costs. This method requires producers to forecast demand accurately. This inventory supply system represents a shift away from the older just-in- case strategy, in which producers carried large inventories in case higher demand had to be met.
  8. 8. Three essential ingredients to effective manufacturing excellence through JIT: (i) JIT manufacturing techniques that aims to promote a rapid response to customer demand while minimizing inventory (ii) a total quality culture to pursue excellence in both the product and every area of the business, including customer service, purchasing, order taking, accounting, maintenance, design, etc.; and (iii) people or employee involvement in the development of the organization through its culture and its manufacturing and other business processes.
  9. 9. Advantages Just-in-time inventory control has several advantages over traditional models. Production runs remain short, which means manufacturers can move from one type of product to another very easily. This method reduces costs by eliminating warehouse storage needs. Companies also spend less money on Raw material because they buy just enough to make the products and no more. Disadvantages The disadvantages of just-in-time inventories involve disruptions in the supply chain. If a supplier of raw materials has a breakdown and cannot deliver the goods on time, one supplier can shut down the entire production process. A sudden order for goods that surpasses expectations may delay delivery of finished products to clients.

