Product design influecing factors om

PRODUCT DESIGN INFLUENCING FACTORS Ansha Anbuarasi Vignesh Sampath
FACTOR 1 : CUSTOMER REQUIREMENTS • The product designers must consider and study the requirements of their targeted custom...
FACTOR 2 : PRODUCTION FACILITIES • The product designers must check that production department has got all necessary facil...
FACTOR 3 : RAW-MATERIALS TO BE USED • The type and quality of the raw-materials to be used, greatly influence the design a...
FACTOR 4 : COST TO PRICE RATIO • Cost is one of the main factors, which influences the design of a product. Sometimes the ...
FACTOR 5 : QUALITY POLICY • The design of the product is guided by quality policy, which is fixed by the top level of mana...
FACTOR 6 : A PLANT AND MACHINERIES • The product design depends on the availability of plant and machinery. The designer m...
FACTOR 7 : EFFECT ON EXISTING PRODUCTS • The product designer must consider the impact or effect of the product design on ...
FACTOR 8 : REPUTATION OF THE COMPANY • The product designer must consider the reputation of the company in the market. • C...
