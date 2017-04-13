P R E S E N T E D B Y : M . P R A D E E P A V . V I N I T H A J . J O H N B R I T T O E . G O W T H A M A N MATERIAL RESOU...
MRP  MRP is a computer-based production planning and inventory control system.  Material control system that attempt to ...
 The main theme of MRP is to “ getting the right quantity of the right material at the right time ”  MRP will provide yo...
Inputs to MRP  MRP is calculated based on the following inputs Master production schedule. Bill of material.  Quantity...
MPS  A Master Production Schedule is the plan that a company has developed for production, inventory, staffing etc.  A M...
Input of MPS  Forecast Demand.  Production Costs.  Inventory Costs.  Customer Orders.  Inventory Levels.  Production...
Output of MPS  Amounts to be Produced.  Staffing Levels.  Quantity Available.  Projected Available Balance.
Lot size  The quantity of items required for an order. The order may be either purchased from a vendor or produced in hou...
Bill of material  A bill of materials (BoM) is a list of the parts or components that are required to build a product.  ...
Quantity on hand  The total number of stock-keeping units that are physically located in the warehouse location at the cu...
Safety stock  Safety stock is an additional quantity of an item held in the inventory.  In order to reduce the risk that...
Inventory level
Importance of MRP  Reduced Inventory Levels.  Reduced Component Shortages.  Improved Shipping Performance.  Improved P...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Material requirement planning and its importance om

34 views

Published on

Students Presentation

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Material requirement planning and its importance om

  1. 1. P R E S E N T E D B Y : M . P R A D E E P A V . V I N I T H A J . J O H N B R I T T O E . G O W T H A M A N MATERIAL RESOURCE PLANNING & ITS IMPORTANCE
  2. 2. MRP  MRP is a computer-based production planning and inventory control system.  Material control system that attempt to keep adequate inventory level to ensure the required material available when needed.
  3. 3.  The main theme of MRP is to “ getting the right quantity of the right material at the right time ”  MRP will provide you with the ability to be pro-active rather than re-active in the management of your inventory levels and material flow.
  4. 4. Inputs to MRP  MRP is calculated based on the following inputs Master production schedule. Bill of material.  Quantity on hand.  lot size. Inventory level. Safety stock.
  5. 5. MPS  A Master Production Schedule is the plan that a company has developed for production, inventory, staffing etc.  A Master Production Schedule is the master of all schedules. It is a plan for future production of end items.  The Master Production Schedule will drive detailed material and production requirements in the MRP module.
  6. 6. Input of MPS  Forecast Demand.  Production Costs.  Inventory Costs.  Customer Orders.  Inventory Levels.  Production Lead Time.
  7. 7. Output of MPS  Amounts to be Produced.  Staffing Levels.  Quantity Available.  Projected Available Balance.
  8. 8. Lot size  The quantity of items required for an order. The order may be either purchased from a vendor or produced in house.  Lot sizing is the process of specifying the order size.
  9. 9. Bill of material  A bill of materials (BoM) is a list of the parts or components that are required to build a product.  The BoM provides the manufacturer's part number (MPN) and the quantity needed for each component.  BOM is a multi-level document that provides build data for multiple sub-assemblies (products within products) and includes for each item.  It may also include attached reference files, such as part specifications, CAD files and part drawings.
  10. 10. Quantity on hand  The total number of stock-keeping units that are physically located in the warehouse location at the current time.  This includes items that are already allocated to fulfilling production needs or sales orders. So, this number may differ from the quantity available in hand.
  11. 11. Safety stock  Safety stock is an additional quantity of an item held in the inventory.  In order to reduce the risk that the item will be out of stock.  safety stock act as a buffer stock in case the sales are greater than planned and or the supplier is unable to deliver the additional units at the expected time.
  12. 12. Inventory level
  13. 13. Importance of MRP  Reduced Inventory Levels.  Reduced Component Shortages.  Improved Shipping Performance.  Improved Productivity.  Simplified and Accurate Scheduling.  Reduced Purchasing Cost.  Reduced Lead Times.  Reduction in Excess Inventory.  Improved Calculation of Material Requirements.

×