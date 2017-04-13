Concurrency computing information management

CONCURRENCY COMPUTING Presented by V. VINITHA M. PRADEEPA J. JOHN BRITTO E.GOWTHAMAN
CONCURRENCY: – Multiple tasks can be executed at the same time. – The overall time to perform the series of tasks is reduc...
Concurrency computing ■ Concurrent computing is a form of computing in which several computations are executed during over...
Types of concurrent computing: ■ Multiprogramming ■ Multiprocessing ■ Multitasking ■ Distributed Systems
Multiprogramming ■ Share a single CPU among many users or tasks. ■ May have a time-shared algorithm or a priority algorith...
Multiprocessing ■ Executes multiple tasks at the same time. ■ Uses multiple processors to accomplish the tasks. ■ Each pro...
Multiprocessing Memory User 1: Task1 User 1: Task2 User 2: Task1 CPU User1 User2 CPU CPU
Multitasking ■ A single user can have multiple tasks running at the same time. ■ Can be done with one or more processors. ...
Memory User 1: Task1 User 1: Task2 User 1: Task3 CPU User1 Multi –tasking:
Distributed Systems: Central Bank ATM Buford ATM Perimeter ATM Student Ctr ATM North Ave Multiple computers working togeth...
Distributed Systems ■ Advantages: – No bottlenecks from sharing processors – No central point of failure – Processing can ...
CPU task 1 task 2 task 3 ZZZZ ZZZZ  Concurrency can also be achieved on a computer with only one processor:  The compute...
Advantage of concurrency computing  Concurrent processes can reduce duplication in code.  The overall runtime of the alg...
Disadvantage of concurrency computing: ■ Runtime is not always reduced, so careful planning is required ■ Concurrent algor...
Thank you
