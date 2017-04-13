Cloud computing information management

CLOUD COMPUTING, TYPES AND ITS IMPORTANCE Presented By;Vindhya,Theelipan,Lavanya,Sambasivam.R TEAM-9
CLOUD COMPUTING • Cloud computing is a general term for the delivery of hosted services over the internet. • It is enables...
Cloud components • Client Mobile Thin Thick • Datacenter • Distributed servers
Characteristics of cloud computing • On demand self service • Broad network access • Resource pooling • Rapid elasticity •...
TYPES OF CLOUD COMPUTING • Public cloud • Private cloud • Hybrid cloud
Cloud computing models •A. Software as a Service (SaaS)
•B. Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Continue.. •C. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
IT’S IMPORTANCE • i-Everybody is Doing It
ii-ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
iii-ALWAYS THERE—SAVE GOD FROM DISASTERS
iv-BETTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT
V-Focused on Security
Advantages of cloud computing • Reduced cost • Increased storage • flexibility
Disadvantages of cloud computing • Data protection • Data recovery and availability • Management capabilities • Regulatory...
  1. 1. CLOUD COMPUTING, TYPES AND ITS IMPORTANCE Presented By;Vindhya,Theelipan,Lavanya,Sambasivam.R TEAM-9
  2. 2. CLOUD COMPUTING • Cloud computing is a general term for the delivery of hosted services over the internet. • It is enables companies to consume a compute resource, such as a virtual machine, storage or an application, as a utility – just like a electricity – rather than having to build and maintain computing infrastructures in house.
  3. 3. Cloud components • Client Mobile Thin Thick • Datacenter • Distributed servers
  4. 4. Characteristics of cloud computing • On demand self service • Broad network access • Resource pooling • Rapid elasticity • Measured service
  5. 5. TYPES OF CLOUD COMPUTING • Public cloud • Private cloud • Hybrid cloud
  6. 6. Cloud computing models •A. Software as a Service (SaaS)
  7. 7. •B. Platform as a Service (PaaS)
  8. 8. Continue.. •C. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
  9. 9. IT’S IMPORTANCE • i-Everybody is Doing It
  10. 10. ii-ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
  11. 11. iii-ALWAYS THERE—SAVE GOD FROM DISASTERS
  12. 12. iv-BETTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT
  13. 13. V-Focused on Security
  14. 14. Advantages of cloud computing • Reduced cost • Increased storage • flexibility
  15. 15. Disadvantages of cloud computing • Data protection • Data recovery and availability • Management capabilities • Regulatory and compliance restrictions

