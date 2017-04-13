Software audiit information management

SOFTWARE AUDIT,STEPS & ITS SIGNIFICANCE PREPARED BY, SKYLARK TEAM
TOPICS:  SOFTWARE AUDIT  OVERVIEW OF S/W AUDIT PROCESS  S/W SIGNIFICANCE
SOFTWARE AUDIT:  SOFTWARE AUDIT OR SOFTWARE AUDIT REVENUE IS A TYPE OF SOFTWARE REVIEW IN WHICH ONE OR MORE AUDITORS WHO ...
PARTICIPANTS OF IT AUDIT:  INITIATOR  LEAD AUDITOR  RECORDER  AUDITORS  AUDITED ORGANISATION
AUDIT TYPES:  FIRST PARTY AUDIT  SECOND PARTY AUDIT  THIRD PARTY AUDIT
SOFTWARE AUDIT DO:  Determine:  Compliancetorequirements  Conformancetoplans,policies,procedures,andstandards  Drivepr...
STEPS INVOLVED:  Conduct a software inventory (number of software, System Architecture, OS platform and compatibility rat...
PRINCIPLES : – Timeliness – Source Openness – Elaborateness (quality, Scope & Effectivity) – The financial Context (backgr...
some important measures in ensuring Software Audit process The systems audit consists of an evaluation of the components w...
SOFTWARE AUDIT DIAGRAM:
TOP AUDIT SOFTWARE PRODUCTS:  OPTIMAL SMARTSTART  GRC CLOUD  PROCESS GENE SOFTWARE SUITE  GENSUITE  MOREAPP FORMS  P...
CONTINUES…  ISOLOCITY  AUDIT FILE  R-CAP  CHECKIT  LPA ADMIN  360 FACTORS  KNOWLEDGE VAULT  MK INSIGHT AND SO ON..
TYPES OF SOFTWARE AUDITS:  ACL  IDEA  APEX  HAWK  WINIDEA  SECHECK  TEAM MATE  FFMS
×