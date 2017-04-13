Significance of Enterprise Resource Planning presented by Riya Vishnu Tamilelakkiya Surendar
  1. 1. Significance of Enterprise Resource Planning presented by Riya Vishnu Tamilelakkiya Surendar
  2. 2. Enterprise resource planning Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is business process management software that allows an organization to use a system of integrated applications to manage the business and automate many back office functions related to technology, services and human resources.
  3. 3. Significance of Enterprise Resource Planning • 1. Enhance productivity, flexibility and customer responsiveness • 2. Eliminate costs and inefficiencies • 3. Data consistency • 4. Extend your business using the Internet
  4. 4. 1. Enhance productivity, flexibility and customer responsiveness • By integrated core business processes together in one single application, it helps • company maximize the efficiency of business process across the entire organization. • Plant manufacturing can produces product faster. Increase on time delivery, • Increase productivity, Increase ability to forecast demand to supplies, Increase order • capacity, and improve customer service (Customer Relationship Management (CRM)).
  5. 5. 2. Eliminate costs and inefficiencies • Using an ERP system to standardize business processes can dramatically improve • company’s operation. ERP enable company to manage relationship with vendor results in • lower cost for purchased items. Better resource management results in more • inventory turns and decrease the level of inefficiencies.
  6. 6. 3. Data consistency • Because an ERP system integrates all business management functions, it decreases level of inconsistency information from different systems. • Thus, by using ERP system, managers can gather correct information and make a right decision.
  7. 7. 4. Extend your business using the Internet • By integrating all business functions together in one system, it increases ability of a company to use internet as part of the business strategy. Web-enabled technology allows you to access information, sell product, run business processes, and communicate with customers and partners at any time and from anywhere in the world.

×