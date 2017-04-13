Presented by…. Ragul Srinivas Rabiraj Tamilarasan
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE  Business intelligence, or BI, is an umbrella term that refers to a variety of software application...
NEED  Boost productivity.  Return on Investment (ROI).  Gain insights into consumer behaviour  Results closer to estab...
IMPORTANCE OF BI One of the main advantages of investing in business intelligence software and skilled personnel is the fa...
TO IMPROVE VISIBILITY  If you want to improve your control over various important processes in your organization, you sho...
TO TURN DATA INTO ACTIONABLE INFORMATION  A business intelligence system is an analytical tool can give you the insight y...
TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY  One of the most important reasons why you need to invest in an effective business intelligence sys...
EXAMPLE  One notable recent example of this was with the US retailer Target.  As part of its Data Mining programme, the ...
EXAMPLES!  Supermarkets provide another good example of Data Mining and Business Intelligence in action. Famously, superm...
 Perhaps some of the most well -known examples of Data Mining and Analytics come from E-commerce sites.  Many E-commerce...
Business intelligence information management

  Presented by…. Ragul Srinivas Rabiraj Tamilarasan
  2. 2. BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE  Business intelligence, or BI, is an umbrella term that refers to a variety of software applications used to analyze an organization's raw data.  BI as a discipline is made up of several related activities, including data mining, online analytical processing, querying and reporting. HBSTrichy4/13/2017 2
  3. 3. NEED  Boost productivity.  Return on Investment (ROI).  Gain insights into consumer behaviour  Results closer to established goals HBSTrichy4/13/2017 3
  4. 4. IMPORTANCE OF BI One of the main advantages of investing in business intelligence software and skilled personnel is the fact that it will boost your ability to analyze the current consumer buying trends. Once you understand what your consumers are buying, you can use this information to develop products that match the current consumption trends and consequently improve your profitability since you will be able to attract valuable customers. HBSTrichy4/13/2017 4
  5. 5. TO IMPROVE VISIBILITY  If you want to improve your control over various important processes in your organization, you should consider investing in a good business intelligence system.  Business intelligence software will improve the visibility of these processes and make it possible to identify any areas that need improvement. HBSTrichy4/13/2017 5
  6. 6. TO TURN DATA INTO ACTIONABLE INFORMATION  A business intelligence system is an analytical tool can give you the insight you need to make successful strategic plans for your organization  This is because such a system would be able to identify key trends and patterns in your organizations data and consequently make it easier for you to make important connections between different areas of your business that may otherwise seem unrelated.  As such, a business intelligence system can help you understand the implications of various organizational processes better and enhance your ability to identify suitable opportunities for your organization, thus enabling you to plan for a successful future. HBSTrichy4/13/2017 6
  7. 7. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY  One of the most important reasons why you need to invest in an effective business intelligence system is because such a system can improve efficiency within your organization and, as a result, increase productivity.  You can use business intelligence to share information across different departments in your organization.  This will enable you to save time on reporting processes and analytics.  Furthermore, information sharing also saves time and improves productivity. HBSTrichy4/13/2017 7
  8. 8. EXAMPLE  One notable recent example of this was with the US retailer Target.  As part of its Data Mining programme, the company developed rules to predict if their shoppers were likely to be pregnant.  By looking at the contents of their customers’ shopping baskets, they could spot customers who they thought were likely to be expecting and begin targeting promotions for nappies (diapers), cotton wool and so on.  The prediction was so accurate that Target made the news by sending promotional coupons to families who did not yet realise (or who had not yet announced) they were pregnant! HBSTrichy4/13/2017 8
  10. 10. EXAMPLES!  Supermarkets provide another good example of Data Mining and Business Intelligence in action. Famously, supermarket loyalty card programmes are usually driven mostly, if not solely, by the desire to gather comprehensive data about customers for use in data mining HBSTrichy4/13/2017 10
  11. 11.  Perhaps some of the most well -known examples of Data Mining and Analytics come from E-commerce sites.  Many E-commerce companies use Data Mining and Business Intelligence to offer cross-sells and up- sells through their websites. HBSTrichy4/13/2017 11

