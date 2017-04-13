Role of logistics and scm om

ROLE OF LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN in Operations Management PRESENTED BY • SHANMUGHAM • SILAMBARASAN • SRUTHI • VASHANTH
DEFINITION of SCM Supply chain management are systems that move a product or service to the customer or client. Function...
LOGISTICS DEFINITION:  Logistics is about getting the right product, to the right customer , in the right quantity, in th...
TYPES OF LOGISTICS INBOUND LOGISTICS • Inbound logistics refers to movement of goods and raw materials from suppliers to t...
Significance (or Objectives) of Logistics Management (i) Cost Reduction and Profit Maximization (ii) Efficient Flow of Man...
Key Activities Involved in Logistics Management i) Network Design: (ii) Order Processing: iii) Procurement: (iv) Material ...
ROLES OF SCM Creates job opportunity. Decrease pollution. Decrease energy use. Helps sustain human life.(food,water,et...
SIGNIFICANCE OF SCM  Delivery in a timely fashion.  Boost customer service.  Reduce the use of large fixed assets such ...
Continuation of Significance of SCM  Decreases holding cost of expensive products for retailers.  Avoid material shortag...
Students Presenation

  ROLE OF LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN in Operations Management PRESENTED BY • SHANMUGHAM • SILAMBARASAN • SRUTHI • VASHANTH
  DEFINITION of SCM Supply chain management are systems that move a product or service to the customer or client. Functions of the SCM includes the acquisition, distribution, allocation and delivery of a product or service. The efforts of multiple organizations are involved in making the product/service reach the end user from the seller/manufacturer. This is called SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT.
  LOGISTICS DEFINITION:  Logistics is about getting the right product, to the right customer , in the right quantity, in the right condition, at the right place, at the right time and at the right cost.  In the past, various logistics tasks are under various departments but now they are under a single department called "LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT"  It deals with efficient and effective management of day-to-day activity in producing the company's finished goods and services.
  TYPES OF LOGISTICS INBOUND LOGISTICS • Inbound logistics refers to movement of goods and raw materials from suppliers to the company OUTBOUND LOGISTICS • Outbound logistics refer to movement of finished goods from your company to customers
  Significance (or Objectives) of Logistics Management (i) Cost Reduction and Profit Maximization (ii) Efficient Flow of Manufacturing Operations (iii) Competitive Edge: (iv) Effective Communication System: (v) Sound Inventory Management:
  Key Activities Involved in Logistics Management i) Network Design: (ii) Order Processing: iii) Procurement: (iv) Material Handling: 1. Mechanized systems 2. Semi-automated systems 3. Automated systems (v) Inventory Management (vi) Packaging and Labeling vii) Warehousing viii) Transportation
  ROLES OF SCM Creates job opportunity. Decrease pollution. Decrease energy use. Helps sustain human life.(food,water,etc). Improves human healthcare. Protects humans from climate extremes. Foundation for economic growth. Defending human life.
  SIGNIFICANCE OF SCM  Delivery in a timely fashion.  Boost customer service.  Reduce the use of large fixed assets such as plants, warehouses and transportation vehicles.  Profit will be increased if the delivery of the product can be expedited.  It helps to diagnose problems, work around disruptions and determine how efficiently the products can be moved.
  Continuation of Significance of SCM  Decreases holding cost of expensive products for retailers.  Avoid material shortage and shutdown of production in a manufacturing company which may lead to huge loss.  Decrease the total supply chain cost for manufacturers and retailers.  Flow of material, information and finance.  Helps to maintain the seesaw.

