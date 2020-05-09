Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mata Kuliah Membaca - Pendidikan Bahasa Indonesia - FAKTOR- FAKTOR PENUNJANG & PENGHAMBAT MEMBACA

semoga bermanfaat :)

  1. 1. ASSALAMUALAIKUM
  2. 2. MEMBACA KELOMPOK 2 FAKTOR- FAKTOR PENUNJANG DAN PENGHAMBAT MEMBACA AJENG ILLA ( 16.03.1.0011) LISNA II MARIAM ( 16.03.1.0009) DHAMA LESMANA (16.03.1.OO14)
  3. 3. PENGERTIAN FAKTOR PENGHAMBAT FAKTOR PENGHAMBAT FAKTOR PENDUKUNG SEGALA SSESUATU YANG MENJADIKAN PROSES INTERNALISASI BACAAN MENUJU PIKIRAN KITA MENJADI HAMBATAN FAKTOR-FAKTOR YANG MENJADIKAN PROSES INTERNALISASI BACAAN TERJADI SECARA LANCAR
  4. 4. FAKTOR PENGHAMBAT DALAM KEGIATAN MEMBACA 1. Siswa kurang mengenal huruf, bunyi bahasa (fonetik), dan bentuk kalimat. 2.Siswa tidak memahami makna kata yang dibacanya. 3. Adanya perbedaan dialek siswa dengan pengucapan bahasa Indonesia yang baku. 4. Siswa terlalu cepat membaca karena kemungkinan perasaannya tertekan dalam membaca. 5. Siswa bingung meletakkan posisi kata. 6. Siswa bingung dengan membaca huruf yang bunyinya sama, seperti: bunyi huruf /b/ dengan /p/.
  5. 5. 7.Siswa kurang mengerti tentang arti tanda baca, maka tanda baca tidak perlu diperhatikannya. 8. Terjadinya keragu-raguan dalam membaca 9. Faktor lingkungan juga mempengaruhi kemajuan kemampuan baca siswa. 10. Kurangnya minat membaca dalam diri siswa atau faktor fisiologis. 11. Tidak ada galakan daripada ibu bapak 12. Topik atau materi
  6. 6. FAKTOR PENUNJANG DALAM KEGIATAN MEMBACA 1. Minat 2. Intelektual 3. Motivasi 4. Keuletan 5. Konsentrasi 6. Kompetensi bahasa 7. Kemampuan yang memadai
  7. 7. Adapun Solusi dalam Mengatasi Faktor Lingkungan • 1. Mengidentifikasi latar belakang penyebab timbulnya rasa atau sifat malas membaca (faktor intrinsik dan ekstrinsik). Unsur intrinsik meliputi pengetahuan, sikap, kemampuan, dan pengalaman serta percaya dalam memahami makna membaca. • 2. Belajar dengan cara banyak membaca untuk memahami sudut pandang tentang makna membaca (positif dan negatif). Dari sisi positif, membaca antara lain dipandang sebagai ibadah dan kebutuhan, kewajiban sosial, panggilan jiwa, aktualisasi diri, dan suatu kegiatan yang menyenangkan.
  8. 8. • 3. Proses pembelajaran membaca yang lebih intensif lagi melalui aktif berkomunikasi dan bergaul dengan para pembaca atau ahli membaca dan juga pembaca keras-cerdas. • 4. Dengan hanya membaca, mendengar dan melihat orang membaca saja tidaklah cukup. Diperlukan bentuk pembelajaran lainnya yaitu mencoba terjun langsung membaca khususnya yang sesuai dengan bidang dan kompetensinya.
  9. 9. Meningkatkan Minat Membaca • 1. Penciptaan atmosfir kelas yang mendukung dengan menempel pajangan hasil karya siswa dengan rapi serta slogan-slogan ajakan agar siswa gemar membaca. • 2. Penyediaan buku-buku bacaan yang memadai, baik dari segi kuantitas judul buku maupun kualitas buku di perpustakaan dan setiap ruang kelas. • 3. Penciptaan antusiasme pada individu siswa terhadap pentingnya membaca buku dan berbagai sumber ilmu lainnya. • 4. Pemanfaatan kegiatan membaca sebagai alat belajar seluruh bidang studi yang diampu oleh masing-masing guru. • 5. Pesan pesan edukatif yang disampaikan dengan gaya anak muda terpampang disetiap sudut sudut ruangan. • 6. Nukilan episode sebuah cerita selalu ada dalam mading sehingga menarik minat siswa untuk membaca.
  10. 10. • 7. Rak buku yang di pajang rapi dan menarik untuk dieksplorasi isinya dengan ditampilkan laksana “gedung bioskop” atau “gedung teater”. • 8. Ada informasi mengenai kehebatan para penulisbeserta karya-karya penulis nasional di perpustakaan maupun mading. • 9. Ada poster berisi cuplikan isi buku baru dan laku keras di masyarakat. • 10. Ada display atau pajangan atau informasi buku-buku baru best seller dengan gaya yang atraktif di perpustakaan. • 11. Tersedia tempat buku atau baca buku lesehan di sekolah, misalnya di beranda musalah atau di depan-depan kelas. • 12. Tersedia ruangan khusus dengan satu atau dua komputer yang berisi permainan seputar perbukuan, kepenulisan, dan penulis.
  11. 11. Seorang pembaca perlu melakukan sesuatu agar dapat menumbuhkan dan selanjutnya meningkatkan minat bacanya, yaitu: • 1) Yakin bahwa gemar membaca merupakan hal yang terbaik untuk dapat bersaing diera global. • 2) Memiliki niat yang tulus untuk membaca. • 3) Library visit, seringlah mendatangi perpustakaan setiap ada waktu luang. • 4) Menambah wawasan dengan menyisihkan uang lebih untuk membeli buku minimal 1 bulan sekali. • 5) Mulailah membaca buku dengan membaca daftar isinya terlebih dahulu. • 6) Catatlah setiap ada informasi penting dari buku yang anda baca. • 7) Having fun with book, bersenang-senang dengan buku. • 8) Book talks, atau ceritakan atau sampaikan informasi yang telah anda peroleh setelah membaca buku kepada teman anda, begitu juga sebaliknya.
  12. 12. Sesi Tanya Jawab
  13. 13. Dank u Well

