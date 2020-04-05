Modul deskripsi inti bor dan pemetaan permukaan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESKRIPSI INTI BOR DAN PEMETAAN PERMUKAAN MODUL D
Tujuan  Mendapatkan data untuk karakterisasi massa batuan
Lingkup Pembahasan  Deskripsi inti bor  Pemetaan Permukaan
Sistem Klasifikasi  RMR system (Bieniawski, 1989)  SMR (Romana, 1985)  Geological Strength Index (Hoek, 1994)
Deskripsi inti bor GEOTECHNICAL DRILLING REPORT BORE HOLE NO. : PROJECT : INCLINATION : AZIMUTH : Company name and symbol:...
RMR system (Bieniawski,1989)
Recovery %100x runcoreoflengthTotal eredcovReLengthCore erycovRe  %100x 150 130 erycovRe  %87 150cm L = 20 cm No pieces...
Strength STRENGTH CODE TERM FIELD ESTIMATE OF STRENGTH >250 Mpa R6 Extremely Strong Specimen can only be chipped with a ge...
RQD %100x runcoreoflengthTotal cm10LengthCore RQD    %100x 150 110 RQD  %73 150cm L = 20 cm No pieces ≥ 10cm L = 20 c...
Discontinuity Information (Spacing) 150cm L = 20 cm No pieces ≥ 10cm L = 20 cm No recovery %100x frequencyFracture runcore...
Discontinuity Information  Persistence (length)  Separation (aperture)  Roughness  Infilling (gouge)  Weathering
Discontinuity Information (Weathering) TERM CODE DEFINITION Decomposed/ Completely Weathered D The rock is totally discolo...
Sampling CODE KIND of LAB. TESTING PP Physical Properties UCS Uniaxial Compressive Strength DX Direct Shear Strength PLI P...
Pemetaan Permukaan ROCK TYPE Coordinates X : Y : Z : Name of Project : Location : BENCH Conducted by : Date : Checked by :...
Geological Strength Index (GSI)
Geological Strength Index (GSI)
Geological Strength Index (GSI)
Geological Strength Index (GSI)
Geological Strength Index (GSI)
TERIMA KASIH
×