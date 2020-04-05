DESKRIPSI INTI BOR DAN PEMETAAN PERMUKAAN

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 1 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA DESKRIPSI INTI BOR DAN PEMETAA...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 2 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA c) Spacing of Discontinuities ...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 3 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Deskripsi geoteknik inti bor b...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 4 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA 4. Ukur kedalaman muka air tan...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 5 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA “Spacing” diisi dengan hasil p...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 6 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA batas kedalaman tiap run, bata...
Deskripsi Inti BordanPemetaanPermukaan . D - 7 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Tabel 1. Field sheet untuk penga...
Deskripsi Inti BordanPemetaanPermukaan . D - 8 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Tabel 2. RMR System (Bieniawski ...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 9 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Tabel 3. Classification of Int...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 10 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Gambar 1. Ilustrasi menentuka...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 11 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Gambar 3. Format core-box dal...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 12 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA a. PEMETAAN GEOTEKNIK PERMUKA...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 13 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA f) Hitung rating masing-masin...
Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 14 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Tabel 7. Field sheet pemetaan...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DESKRIPSI INTI BOR DAN PEMETAAN PERMUKAAN

19 views

Published on

DESKRIPSI INTI BOR DAN PEMETAAN PERMUKAAN

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DESKRIPSI INTI BOR DAN PEMETAAN PERMUKAAN

  1. 1. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 1 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA DESKRIPSI INTI BOR DAN PEMETAAN PERMUKAAN Deskripsi inti bor dan pemetaan permukaan bertujuan untuk mendapatkan data dan informasi tentang kondisi massa batuan yang akan digunakan untuk mendukung proses karakterisasi massa batuan. Sebelum karakterisasi, massa batuan diklasifikasikan untuk mengetahui kualitas dari masing-masing lapisan (kelompok) massa batuan. Salah satu sistem klasifikasi yang aplikasinya cukup luas adalah Rock Mass Rating (RMR) system. Sistem RMR adalah system pengelompokan kualitas massa batuan dengan cara memberi bobot atau rating pada parameter-parameter dasar batuan yang diamati. Selain sistem RMR, masih ada sistem klasifikasi yang lain dengan kebutuhan data agak berbeda dengan sistem RMR. Pada modul ini, yang akan dibahas pengambilan data khusus untuk mendukung RMR system (Bieniawski, 1989). Terdapat 5 (lima) parameter utama yang harus dikumpulkan untuk mendukung klasifikasi sistem ini, yaitu : a) Strength of Intact Rock (Kekuatan batuan utuh) Data ini dapat diperoleh melalui uji kuat tekan di laboratorium, dan juga melalui penyelidikan/pengamatan di lapangan. Kekuatan batuan di lapangan diperkirakan dengan penentuan “index strength”, yaitu dengan menggunakan pisau lipat atau palu geologi pada batuan, mengacu pada standar ISRM (Tabel 3). Data ini dapat diperoleh dari inti bor maupun dari pemetaan permukaan. Pada tambang batubara di Indonesia, kekuatan batuan biasanya berada pada rentang Extremely Weak Rock sampai Weak Rock dengan index strength 0- 25MPa. b) RQD (Rock Quality Designation) RQD adalah modifikasi dari Recovery pengeboran untuk menggambarkan kualitas batuan dalam kaitannya dengan fracture alamiah. Semakin banyak fracture dalam batuan, maka RQD akan semakin rendah. RQD ditentukan dari inti lubang bor, dengan perhitungan sebagai berikut : %100 10 x runPanjang cmcorepanjang RQD    Jika data pengeboran kurang, RQD dapat ditentukan dari pemetaan di permukaan dengan cara membentangkan tali sepanjang lapisan berfracture dan diusahakan tegak lurus dengan arah fracture yang dominan (Laubscher, 1977) kemudian dilakukan perhitungan RQD seperti dalam lubang bor.
  2. 2. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 2 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA c) Spacing of Discontinuities (Spasi joint) Dari inti bor, spasi joint ditentukan dengan cara menghitung banyaknya fracture dalam satu run pengeboran, yaitu dengan cara panjang run dibagi banyaknya fracture. Dari pemetaan permukaan, spasi joint dapat juga ditentukan dengan cara dengan cara membagi panjang tali sepanjang pengamatan dibagi banyaknya fracture sepanjang tali tersebut. d) Condition of Discontinuities (Kondisi joint) Kondisi joint yang diamati adalah kememenerusan joint (persistence/length), lebar rekahan (separation), kekasaran bidang (roughness), kekerasan dan lebar material isian (gouge/infilling material), dan kondisi pelapukan bidang (weathering). Jika terdapat lebih dari satu set joint, rating RMR dihitung berdasarkan kondisi joint dengan jarak antar joint yang paling dominan (Goodman, 1989). Namun untuk keperluan karakterisasi tetap harus mempertimbangkan kondisi set joint yang lain untuk memeriksa set joint mana yang menimbulkan resiko paling tinggi atau total rating paling rendah. Dari lima parameter kondisi joint, yang dapat diidentifikasi secara meyakinkan dari lubang bor adalah kekasaran, tebal material isian, dan kondisi pelapukan. Persistence tidak dapat diamati dari lubang bor. Adapun lebar rekahan joint tidak dapat diukur secara meyakinkan dari inti bor, karena dapat berubah ketika proses pengeboran dan handling. Proses pengambilan data di permukaan sebaiknya diprioritaskan pada singkapan yang masih segar untuk memperoleh 5 parameter kondisi joint. e) Groundwater Condition (Kondisi air tanah) Air tanah mempunyai pengaruh yang besar pada prilaku massa batuan. Adanya air yang mengisi joint akan meningkatkan tekanan hidrostatis sehingga mempengaruhi disain tambang. Untuk perhitungan RMR, parameter air tidak dapat diperoleh di lubang bor, karena untuk sistem ini yang diperlukan adalah kondisi air di lereng tambang, dengan kategori : compeletely dry (kering), damp (lembab), wet (basah), dripping (menetes), dan flowing (mengalir). Walaupun demikian perlu mengambil data level air tanah untuk digunakan dalam memperkirakan garis level muka air tanah ketika melakukan pemodelan stabilitas lereng. Selain kelima parameter di atas, data lain yang harus diambil adalah orientasi joint. Orientasi joint bisa saja diperoleh dari lubang bor melalui teknik orientasi (penandaan), tetapi lebih mudah mengamatinya di permukaan. Parameter orientasi joint digunakan untuk mengoreksi total rating RMR dari 5 parameter pertama yang biasanya disebut sebagai Basic RMR.
  3. 3. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 3 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Deskripsi geoteknik inti bor biasanya bersamaan dengan kegiatan sampling geoteknik. Kegiatan sampling bertujuan untuk mendapatkan sampel tidak terganggu untuk kemudian diuji di laboratorium agar diperoleh sifat fisik dan mekanik batuan utuh. Agar sampel yang diambil dapat mewakili kondisi alamiahnya, maka harus diperhatikan prinsip-prinsip sebagai berikut : a) Sampel diambil pada kedalaman yang dapat mewakili kondisi batuan, b) Pengeboran menggunakan triple tube core barrel, c) Sampel tidak banyak kontak dengan udara luar selama packing di lokasi pengeboran dan handling di laboratorium, d) Sampel dikemas sedemikian hingga, menjaga kondisi alamiahnya, dan terlindung dari guncangan selama handling dan pengiriman ke laboratorium. I. DESKRIPSI INTI BOR (GEOTECHNICAL CORE LOGGING) Berikut adalah prosedur pengamatan inti bor : 1. Persiapkan peralatan, perlengkapan, dan bahan kemudian atur penempatannya sedemikian hingga mempermudah alur kegiatan deskripsi geoteknik. a) Deskripsi batuan dari inti bor : lembar pengamatan (Tabel 1), tabel panduan (Tabel 2, 3, 4, dan 5), ballpoint, note book, kalkulator, pisau lipat, palu geologi, meja deskripsi (core table), meja dada, alat ukur (meteran), water level indicator, sendok dempul, ember, gayung, dan lap. b) Core sampling : plastic wrap, alumunium foil, lakban kardus, koran bekas/serbuk gergaji, pipa PVC, spidol permanent, meja sampling, dan gergaji. c) Core photograpy : kamera digital, baterai kamera, spidol permanent dan non-permanent, papan core-info, core-box, sample-box, dan lampu penerang. d) Alat Pengaman Diri : helm, kacamata, sarung tangan, safety shoes, ear- plug, dan rompi lapangan. 2. Isi informasi awal pada lembar deskripsi (Tabel 1) seperti : nama perusahaan, kode lubang bor, nomor sheet, metode pengeboran, nama proyek, nama lokasi pengeboran, koordinat UTM, inclination, azimut, total kedalaman, mesin bor yang digunakan, tanggal mulai pengeboran, dan nama logger/ wellsite/ engineer/ geologist/ geotechnician. 3. Koordinasikan semua rangkaian kegiatan pengeboran geoteknik pada seluruh crew pengeboran. Arahkan driller untuk mendapatkan core yang mulus dan recovery tinggi. Lakukan safety-talk setiap dimulai proses pengeboran untuk mengidentifikasi apakah status kondisi tempat kerja dalam kondisi aman atau tidak.
  4. 4. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 4 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA 4. Ukur kedalaman muka air tanah dengan water level indicator, kemudian catat hasil pengukuran di lembar deskripsi kolom “Water Level”. Lewati langkah ini di hari pertama pengeboran. Data ini tidak diambil jika pengeboran dilakukan 24 jam atau jarak waktu antar shift terlalu berdekatan. 5. Persilahkan crew untuk memulai proses pengeboran. 6. Setelah core barel diangkat, keluarkan splitter berisi core dari core-barrel dan letakkan di atas core table (meja deskripsi). Pastikan meja deskripsi berada di tempat teduh dengan pencahayaan yang memadai. 7. Buka splitter bagian atas. Jika core dalam keadaan kotor/tertutup lumpur, basuh core dengan air. Keruk lumpur menggunakan sendok dempul. 8. Bentangkan alat ukur (metaran) sepanjang core. Letakkan papan core-info di sebelah core. Papan core-info telah ditulisi informasi nomor run, kedalaman top dan bottom. 9. Potret batuan inti. Pastikan tulisan pada papan core-info dan angka pada meteran dapat terbaca dengan jelas. 10. Mulailah melakukan deskripsi batuan inti dengan prosedur pengisian sebagai berikut : a) Isilah bagian “DRILLING” dengan rincian: kolom “Date” diisi dengan tanggal dan jam dimulainya pengeboran, kolom “From” dan “To” diisi dengan batas atas dan batas bawah run pengeboran, dan kolom “Length” diisi dengan panjang run pengeboran, b) Isilah bagian “RECOVERY” dengan rincian : kolom “Core length” diisi dengan panjang total core yang diperoleh, dan kolom “Recovery” diisi dengan hasil perhitungan Recovery = (core/run) x 100%. c) Isilah bagian “MATERIAL DESCRIPTION” dengan rincian : kolom “From” dan “To” diisi dengan batas litologi (samakan dengan interval run jika dalam satu run memiliki litologi yang sama), dan kolom “Lithology” diisi dengan informasi yang cukup menggambarkan kondisi fisik tanah atau batuan, seperti batuan utama, batuan tambahan, warna, kekompakan, laminasi, hancuran, kekasaran, ukuran butir, dan informasi lainnya. d) Isilah bagian “STRENGTH” dengan rincian : kolom “From” dan “To” dengan batas kekuatan batuan (samakan dengan interval run jika dalam satu run memiliki kekuatan yang sama), dan kolom “UCS” diisi dengan kode/nilai kuat tekan batuan inti. Gunakan pisau lipat atau palu geologi untuk memperkirakan kekuatan batuan sesuai panduan pada Tabel 2 bagian 1 dan Tabel 3. e) Isilah bagian “RQD” dengan rincian : kolom “Tot ≥ 10cm” diisi dengan Jumlah total patahan batuan inti yang memiliki panjang ≥10cm, dan kolom “RQD” diisi dengan hasil perhitungan RQD = (Tot ≥ 10cm /run) x 100%. (Gambar 1). f) Isilah “DISCONTINUITY INFORMATION” dengan rincian : kolom “Frequency” diisi dengan banyaknya fracture dalam satu run, kolom
  5. 5. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 5 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA “Spacing” diisi dengan hasil perhitungan Spacing = run/frequency, kolom “Roughness” diisi dengan kode tingkat kekasaran bidang kekar (Tabel 2 bagian 4a-c), kolom “gouge/infill” diisi dengan dengan kode material isian (Tabel 2 bagian 4a-d), dan kolom “weathering” diisi dengan kode tingkat pelapukan bidang kekar (Tabel 2 bagian 4a-e dan Tabel 4). 11. Jika akan dilakukan sampling pada run tersebut, ikuti prosedur sampling sebagai berikut : a) Potong core yang akan dijadikan sampel dengan pisau, gergaji besi atau palu geologi untuk batuan keras. b) Letakkan sampel pada meja sampling. Pastikan meja sampling dalam kondisi rata, stabil, dan bersih dari butiran-butiran tanah. c) Catat kedalaman sampel pada lembar deskripsi (Tabel 1) kolom “From” dan “To” bagian “SAMPLING”. d) Bungkus sampel bertuturut-turut dengan, plastic wrap, alumunium foil dan lakban kardus. e) Tandai kedua ujung sampel dengan tulisan “TOP” dan “BOTTOM” serta kedalaman sampel. f) Bungkus dengan kertas koran 5 lapis, atau sampai pas dengan diameter dalam pipa PVC, kemudian masukkan ke dalam piva PVC. g) Masukkan sobekan kertas di kedua ujung PVC, lalu rekat dengan lakban kardus. h) Beri tanda pada PVC dengan informasi meliputi : posisi top dan bottom, kode sampel, kedalaman, jenis batuan, uji laboratorium yang diusulkan (Tabel 5), dan tanggal pengambilan sampel (Gambar 2). i) Catat kode sampel pada lembar deskripsi (Tabel 1) bagian “SAMPLING”, kolom “Sample Code”. Isi pula kolom “Lab.Test” dengan jenis uji yang diusulkan (Tabel 5). j) Simpan sampel pada sample box. Pastikan sample box berada pada kondisi yang stabil, terhindar dari guncangan, hujan dan cahaya matahari langsung. k) Untuk keamanan sampel selama pengiriman, pastikan sampel-box terbuat dari kayu yang kuat, didalamnya diberi bantalan, dibagian luar ditandai dengan : posisi atas, posisi bawah, dan tulisan “fragile”. 12. Masukkan sisa core pada core-box. Simpan core-box di tempat yang teduh dan terhindar dari hujan. Jika core-box sudah penuh, lakukan pendokumentasian core-box dengan prosedur sebagai berikut : a) Pastikan core-box sudah memuat informasi sebagai berikut : kode lubang bor, nama perusahaan, tanggal, nomor box, run pengeboran, batas kedalaman tiap run, batas kedalaman dalam satu box, kedalaman sampel, dan kedalaman core-loss. Tulisan harus terbaca dengan jelas. b) Beri tanda pada papan core-info dengan : kode lubang bor, nama perusahaan, nama proyek, lokasi, tanggal, nomor box, run pengeboran,
  6. 6. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 6 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA batas kedalaman tiap run, batas kedalaman dalam satu box, dan kedalaman sampel. Tulisan harus terbaca dengan jelas. c) Pastikan core dalam kondisi bersih. d) Siapkan pemotretan sisa core, meliputi; pastikan core-box terkena cahaya yang cukup memadai dan tidak terkena bayangan, gunakan warna netral untuk alas atau background cor-box (misalnya : triplek). e) Potret core-box dari arah normal (tegak lurus). Pastikan satu core-box masuk dalam satu frame. Simpan file photo di tempat yang semestinya dan buat file back-up nya. Kalau perlu edit label-label yang ada pada core-box agar lebih mudah dapat di baca (Gambar 3) f) Simpan core-box di core-house dengan tinggi tumpukan maksimum per rak sebanyak 3 core-box (Gambar 4). 13. Jika pengeboran telah selesai untuk satu titik bor, cantumkan tanggal selesai pada lembar deskripsi. 14. Olah data bor pada lembar deskripsi ke dalam bentuk data softcopy (komputer) dan sajikan dalam bentuk log-bor. 15. Serahkan semua data : hardcopy, softcopy, dan photo-photo kepada Pemeriksa (Site Engineer). 16. Setelah selesai diperiksa, perbaiki data dan log-bor, cantumkan nama pemeriksa dan tanggal diperiksa, simpan file, cetak field sheet dan log bor lalu simpan dalam folder khusus untuk digunakan sebagai sumber data.
  7. 7. Deskripsi Inti BordanPemetaanPermukaan . D - 7 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Tabel 1. Field sheet untuk pengamatan batuan inti GEOTECHNICAL DRILLING REPORT BORE HOLE NO. : PROJECT : INCLINATION : AZIMUTH : Company name and symbol: From to Φ Meth. LOCATION : TOTAL DEPTH : MACHINE : COORDINATE X : START : FINISH : Y : LOGGED BY : SHEET : ______OF______ Z : Meter CHEKED BY : DATE : (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22) (23) (24) Date From To Length Corelentgh Recovery From To From To UCS Tot>=10cm RQD Frequency Spacing Roughness Weathering From To Lab.Test (m) (m) (m) (cm) (%) (m) (m) (m) (m) (cm) (%) (cm) (m) (m) (m) SampleCode RECOVERY MATERIAL DESCRIPTION STRENGTH RQD Gouge(infill) WaterLevel SAMPLINGDISCONTINUITY INFORMATION METHOD DRILLING (9) Lithology
  8. 8. Deskripsi Inti BordanPemetaanPermukaan . D - 8 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Tabel 2. RMR System (Bieniawski 1989) NO. 1 Strength of Term Extremely Strong Very Strong Strong Medium Strong Weak Very Weak Extremely Weak intact rock Code R6 R5 R4 R3 R2 R1 R0 Value >250 MPa 100 - 250 MPa 50 - 100 MPa 25 - 50 MPa 5-25 Mpa 1-5 Mpa < 1 Mpa Rating 15 12 7 4 2 1 0 2 RQD Term Excellent Quality Good Quality Fair Quality Poor Quality Code E G F P Value 90% - 100% 75% - 90% 50% - 75% 25% - 50% Rating 20 17 13 8 3 Spacing of Term Very Wide Wide Moderate Close Discontinuities Code VW W M C Value > 2 m 0.6 - 2 m 200 - 600 mm 60 - 200 mm Rating 20 15 10 8 4a Condition of discontinuities (detailed) a) Discontinuity length Term Very Low Low Medium High (persistence) Code VL L M H Value < 1 m 1-3 m 3-10 m 10-20 m Rating 6 4 2 1 b) Separation (aperture) Term None Very tight joint Tight joint Moderately Open Joint Code N VT T M Value - < 0.1 mm 0.1-1.0 mm 1-5 mm Rating 6 5 4 1 c) Roughness Term Very Rough Rough Slightly Rough Smooth Code VR R SR SM Roughness Rating 6 5 3 1 Code N H1 H2 S1 d) Infilling (gouge) Term None Hard filling < 5mm Hard filling > 5 mm Soft filling < 5mm Rating 6 4 2 2 Code UW SW MW HW e) Weathering Term Unweathered Slightly Weathered Moderately Weathered Highly weathered Rating 6 5 3 1 4b Condition of discontinuities (mutually exclusive condition) Condition Very rough Slightly rough Slightly rough Slickensided Not continuous Separation<1mm Separation<1mm or No separation Slightly weathered Highly weathered Gouge<5mm Unweathered or Separation 1-5mm Continuous Code C1 C2 C3 C4 Rating 30 25 20 10 5 Ground Water Code CD DM WT DR Term Completely Dry Damp Wet Dripping Rating 15 10 7 4 3 5 0 0 PARAMETER RANGE OF VALUE Very Poor Quality VP < 25% Very Close VC < 60 mm Very High VH > 20m Open Joint O > 5 mm Slickensided SL 0 S2 Soft filling > 5mm 0 D Decomposed 0 FL Flowing 0 0 Soft gouge > 5mm or Separation > 5mm Coninuous C5
  9. 9. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 9 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Tabel 3. Classification of Intact Rock Strength (ISRM) STRENGTH CODE TERM FIELD ESTIMATE OF STRENGTH >250 Mpa R6 Extremely Strong Specimen can only be chipped with a geological hammer. 100 - 250 Mpa R5 Very Strong Specimen requires many blows of a geological hammer to fracture it. 50 - 100 Mpa R4 Strong Specimen requires more than one blow of a geological hammer to fracture it. 25 - 50 Mpa R3 Medium Strong Cannot be scrapped or peeled with a pocket knife, specimen can be fractured with a single blow from a geological hammer. 5 - 25 Mpa R2 Weak Can be peeled with a pocket knife with difficulty, shallow indentation made by firm blow with point of a geological hammer. 1 - 5 Mpa R1 Very Weak Crumbles under firm blows with point of geological hammer, can be peeled by a pocket knife. 0.25 - 1 Mpa R0 Extremely Weak Indented by thumbnail. Tabel 4. Classification of Weathering Condition (ISRM, 1981b) TERM CODE DEFINITION Decomposed/ Completely Weathered D The rock is totally discolored and decomposed and in a friable condition. The external appearance si that of soil. Highly Weathered HW Discoloration extends throughout the rock, and the rock is partly friable. The original texture of the rock has mainly been preserved, but separation of the grains has occurred Moderately Weathered MW Slight discoloration extends from discontinuity planes for greater than 20% of discontinuity spacing. Discontinuities may contain filling of altered material. Partial opening of grain boundaries may be observed. Slightly Weathered SW Discontinuities are stained or discolored and may contain a thin filling of altered material. Discoloration may extend into the rock from discontinuity surfaces to a distance of to 20% of the discontinuity spacing. Unweathered UW No visible signs of weathering are noted : rock fresh ; crystal bright Tabel 5. Code of Laboratory Test CODE KIND of LAB. TESTING PP Physical Properties UCS Uniaxial Compressive Strength DX Direct Shear Strength PLI Point Load TX Triaxial Strength SV Sonic Velocity SL Slake Durability
  10. 10. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 10 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Gambar 1. Ilustrasi menentukan RQD (After Deere, 1989) BH = Bore Hole ROTO = Nama Pit/daerah “ROTO” 01 = Bor Geoteknik No. 1 (3) = sampel No.3 T=Top, B=Bottom Gambar 2. Kode sampel yang tertera pada kemasan
  11. 11. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 11 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Gambar 3. Format core-box dalam file komputer Gambar 4. Penyimpanan core-box di core-house
  12. 12. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 12 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA a. PEMETAAN GEOTEKNIK PERMUKAAN (SURFACE GEOTECHNICAL MAPPING) Berikut adalah prosedur pengamatan geoteknik permukaan : 1. Siapkan peralatan, perlengkapan, dan bahan yang diperlukan : Kompas geologi, palu geologi, pisau lipat, note book, lembar pengamatan (Tabel 7), tabel panduan (Tabel 2 s/d 4 dan Tabel 6), peta topo terbaru, pensil, alat ukur, dan alat pengaman diri (helm, sarung tangan, kacamata, rompi lapangan, safety- shoes). 2. Sebelum mendekati dinding, perhatikan area dari jarak yang cukup aman untuk mengidentifikasi kemungkinan adanya bahaya longsoran. 3. Jangan lakukan pemetaan di daerah yang berbahaya, misalnya : ada batu yang menggantung, terdapat crack di belakang lereng yang akan diamati, batuan yang teridentifikasi bergerak, dan kondisi berbahaya lainnya. 4. Pilih lokasi untuk pemetaan yang cukup representatif dari tipe dan kondisi batuan yang akan dipetakan meliput : block size, litologi, groundwater, rock strength, alterasi, joint spacing dan lain-lain. 5. Mulai melakukan pengamatan dengan mengikuti prosedur sebagai berikut : a) Sebelum mendekati dinding tambang, berhenti beberapa meter dan amati secara cermat keadaan di sekeliling, apakah ada potensi yang membahayakan. b) Siapkan formulir pengamatan dan tabel panduan. c) Isi dan lengkapi dengan data awal seperti : jenis batuan, jenjang lereng, nama proyek, lokasi, nama pengambil data, tanggal pengambilan data, orientasi lereng (Dip Direction dan Dip). d) Perkirakan nilai dari Geological Strength Index (GSI) dengan melihat ukuran blok, joint spacing, jumlah set joint, dan joint surface roughness (Tabel 7). Catat di kolom “GSI (1)” pada lembar pengamatan. e) Ambilah data-data berikut, isikan ke lembar pengamatan (Tabel 6) :  Perkirakan Intact Rock Strength (Tabel 2 bagian 1 dan Tabel 3).  Hitung RQD, dengan cara membentangkan tali sepanjang 2m tegak lurus joint dengan frekuensi fracture paling banyak (Gambar 2 dan Tabel 2 bagian 2).  Hitung spasi joint dengan cara : Spacing = panjang tali / Fracture frequency (Tabel 2 bagian 3).  Deskripsi kondisi 4 set joint utama, dimana SET 1 adalah joint dengan frekuensi fracture paling dominan. Parameter yang diamati meliputi: length, separation, roughness, infilling (gouge), weathering , dan nilai rata-rata joint orientation (Tabel 2 bagian 4a dan Tabel 4).  Kondisi air tanah (Tabel 2 bagian 5).
  13. 13. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 13 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA f) Hitung rating masing-masing parameter dan catat ke dalam kolom yang tersedia. Kemudian hitung jumlah total rating (Basic RMR’89) dalam berbagai kondisi joint. g) Hitung Basic RMR’89 (Dry) untuk berbagai kondisi joint, dan catat pada kolom yang tersedia. h) Hitung Basic GSI (2) = RMR ‘89(Dry) – 5. Catat pada kolom yang tersedia, bandingkan hasilnya dengn GSI (1) hasil pengamatan. Semakin dekat nilai GSI (1) dan GSI (2), maka estimasi GSI (1) semakin akurat. i) Buat sketsa permukaan yang diamati, kemudian dokumentasikan dengan kamera digital. 6. Minta tim survey untuk memplot titik-titik pengamatan pada peta dasar. 7. Masukan data ke dalam computer, olah data joint set dengan software pengolah orientasi kekar. Serahkan data softcopy dan hardcopy ke pemeriksa. 8. Lakukaan perbaikan, cantumkan nama pemeriksa dan tanggal pemeriksa. Simpan data softcopy dan hardcopy dalam folder khusus. Tabel 7. Geological Strength Index
  14. 14. Deskripsi Inti Bordan Pemetaan Permukaan . D - 14 Yuliadi – Prodi Teknik Pertambangan UNISBA Tabel 7. Field sheet pemetaan geoteknik ROCK TYPE Coordinates X : Y : Z : Name of Project : Location : BENCH Conducted by : Date : Checked by : Date : company name and symbol : No. of Photograph : Slope Orientation (Dip Direction/Dip): CODE/VALUE RATING CODE/VALUE RATING GSI (1) 1. Strength of intact rock 2. RQD 3. Spacing of Discontinuities 5. Groundwater Condition A. RATING (1+2+3+5) = B. RATING(1+2+3) +15 = CODE/VALUE RATING CODE/VALUE RATING CODE/VALUE RATING CODE/VALUE RATING a) Length (persistence) b) Separation (aperture) c) Roughness d) Infilling (gouge) e) Weathering Joint Orientation (DD/D) C. RATING (a+b+c+d+e) = F. GSI (2) = E + (-5) *) SET 1 is joint with the highest fracture frequency E. Basic RMR '89 (Dry)= B+C RMR and GSI Calculation SKETCH PARAMETER D. Basic RMR '89 = A+C Parameter PHOTOGRAPH PARAMETER 4. Condition of Discontinuities GEOTECHNICAL MAPPING SET 1*) SET 2 SET 3 SET 4Joint set

×