Prodi pendidikan saatnya kuliah di stah

  1. 1. MEMBANGUN SDM NUSANTARA MELALUI STAH DHARMA NUSANTARA JAKARTA Program Studi Pendidikan Agama Hindu Terakreditasi “B” oleh BAN PT Ketut Budiawan, S.Pd.H., M.Fil.H Ketua Program Studi Pendidikan Agama Hindu Senin, 18 Mei 2020
  2. 2. Pendahuluan Perubahan itu SANGAT CEPAT
  3. 3. LITERASI MANUSIA • Kreatif-inovatif dan berjiwa wirausaha, serta memiliki fleksibilitas kognitif untuk menghadapi kompleksitas permasalahan. • Mempunyai level skill kognitif yaitu aplikasi, analisis, evaluasi dan kreasi . • Mempunyai keterampilan komunikasi dan kolaboratif, dan belajar mandiri. Bersama STAH DNJ untuk menjawabnya
  4. 4. VISI STAH-DNJ Pusat Kajian Hindu Berwawasan Nusantara dan Kemanusiaan
  5. 5. MISI STAH-DNJ Mengembangkan pola berpikir ilmiah dan kreatif yang dilandasi kebijaksanaan. Membangun pribadi yang mandiri, kompeten, dan berbudi luhur agar memiliki pemahaman yang seimbang antara pengetahuan spiritual (para Vidyaya) dan pengetahuan material (apara Vidyaya); Meningkatkan kualitas sumber daya manusia secara ilmiah dalam pelaksanaan pengabdian masyarakat yang mampu mengambil inisitiatif dialog konstruktif guna membangun peradaban dharma; Mahasiswa dari berbagai wilayah Nusantara
  6. 6. VISI PROGRAM STUDI PENDIDIKAN AGAMA HINDU STAH-DNJ Wahana pembentukan pemimpin dharma dibidang pendidikan Agama Hindu yang menguasai ilmu pengetahuan teknologi berlandaskan Tri Hita Karana Pendidik/Guru TNI Birokrat
  7. 7. MISI PROGRAM STUDI PENDIDIKAN AGAMA HINDU STAH-DNJ 1.Melaksanakan pendidikan tenaga pendidik secara profesional di bidang agama Hindu. 2.Melaksanakan penelitian Pendidikan Hindu (Warna Asrama Dharma). 3.Melaksanakan pengabdian masyarakat yang terkait dengan pendidikan agama Hindu demi kesejahteraan masyarakat 4.Melaksanakan kerjasama yang saling menguntungkan dengan instansi lain yang relevan
  8. 8. Kompetensi Lulusan Program Studi Pendidikan Agama Hindu Pendidik (Guru) Binroh TNI_POLRI Tenaga ahli Kependidikan Ilmuwan Tenaga akademik dan Peneliti Pemula Wirausahawan Profesional 1. Mampu menjadi pendidik pendidikan Agama Hindu di sekolah formal dan non formal, berkebribadian yang baik, berpengetahuan luas, muktahir, mampu menerapkan teori-teori pendidikan dan pembelajaran (profil utama); 2. Mampu menjadi ilmuwan, tenaga akademik dan peneliti pemula dalam bidang Pendidikan Agama Hindu yang berkualitas tinggi (profil penunjang); 3. Mampu menjadi wirausahawan profesional, bernuansa Hindu yang kreatif dan inovatif dalam bidang pendidikan (profil lainya)
  9. 9. KURIKULUM 1. Kurikulum Program Studi Pendidikan Agama Hindu STAH-DNJ berbasis KKNI (Kerangka Kualifikasi Nasional Indonesia) yang masing-masing terbagi menjadi: `` a. Mata Kuliah Umum (MKU); b. Inti Keilmuan Akademik Keagamaan; c. Inti Keilmuan Akademik Kependidikan; d. IPTEK Pendukung; e. Penciri Program Studi
  10. 10. PEMBELAJARAN Pembelajaran berorientasi aktivitas untuk meminimalisir verbalisme (hanya mengetahui teori tetapi prakteknya kurang meyakinkan); Menekankan pendidikan karakter untuk melahirkan insan yang memiliki Integritas: jujur, disiplin, pekerja keras, berjiwa nasionalis, dan berwawasan global. Pelaksanaan Pembelajaran: 1. Reguler (Senin, Rabu, dan Kamis) 2. Eksekutif (Jumat dan Sabtu)
  11. 11. Beberapa Contoh Profesi Alumni Program Studi Pendidikan Agama Hindu Sekolah Tinggi Agama Hindu Dharma Nusantara Jakarta
  12. 12. Guru di UPT SMP Negeri 1 Talun Kabupaten Blitar Provinsi Jawa Timur Nama : Nico Wardana, S.Pd.H. Tahun Lulus : 2014 Mulai Dinas/Bekerja: 2019 Tempat Dinas : UPT SMP Negeri 1 Talun Kabupaten Blitar Provinsi Jawa Timur
  13. 13. Dosen di STAHN Mpu Kuturan Singaraja Nama : Duwi Oktaviana, S.Pd.H., M.Pd. Tahun Lulus : 2014 Mulai Dinas/Bekerja: 2019 Tempat Dinas : Dosen di STAHN Mpu Kuturan Singaraja
  14. 14. Guru di UPT SMP Negeri 2 Talun Kabupaten Blitar Provinsi Jawa Timur Nama : Mike Rahayu, S.Pd.H. Tahun Lulus : 2015 Mulai Dinas/Bekerja: 2019 Tempat Dinas : UPT SMP Negeri 2 Talun Kabupaten Blitar Provinsi Jawa Timur
  15. 15. TNI AU Halim Perdana Kusuma Jakarta Nama : Ida Bagus Budi, S.Pd.H. Tahun Lulus : 2011 Mulai Dinas/Bekerja: 2012 Tempat Dinas : TNI AU Halim Perdana Kusuma Jakarta Bintal_Binroh Agama Hindu
  16. 16. TNI AU Pekan Baru Nama : Kadek Ari Sudana, S.Pd.H. Tahun Lulus : 2011 Mulai Dinas/Bekerja: 2014 Tempat Dinas : TNI AU Pekan Baru Bintal_Binroh Agama Hindu
  17. 17. Istruktur Yoga Nama : Made Wirawan, S.Ag.,M.Fil H Tahun Lulus : 2003 Mulai Bekerja : 2003 Tempat Bekerja : Instruktur Yoga DKI Jakarta, Jawa Barat
  18. 18. Istruktur Yoga Nama : I Kadek Nova Wibawa Yasa, S.Pd.H. Tahun Lulus : 2017 Mulai Bekerja : 2017 Tempat Bekerja : Instruktur Yoga DKI Jakarta_Depok_Bekasi
  19. 19. Kementerian Agama RI Direktorat Jenderal Bimas Hindu Nama : Putu Jaya Adnyana Widhita, S.Pd.H., S.Si., MM., MA. Tahun Lulus : 2008 Mulai Dinas/Bekerja: Januari 2011 Tempat Dinas : Kementerian Agama RI, Ditjen Bimas Hindu
  20. 20. Kantor Wilayah Kementerian Agama Provinsi Lampung Nama : Sulastri, S.Pd.H Tahun Lulus : 2008 Mulai Dinas/Bekerja: 2009 Tempat Dinas : Kantor Wilayah Kementerian Agama Provinsi Lampung
  21. 21. Kementerian Agama RI Kantor Wilayah Kepulauan Riau Nama : Eko Prasetyo, S.Ag Tahun Lulus : 2006 Mulai Dinas/Bekerja: 2008 Tempat Dinas : Kementerian Agama RI Kantor Wilayah Kepulauan Riau Alumni yang lain memiliki berbagai profesi lainya seperti pengembang kurikulum, wirausaha, Asuransi, dan lain-lain.
  22. 22. PENUTUP Demikian informasi yang dapat disampaikan Mari Segera Bergabung di Program Studi Pendidikan Agama Hindu STAH DNJ untuk merubah cara pandang kita, saat itu kita akan bersyukur untuk meraih cita-cita, bermanfaat untuk keluarga, dan orang lain. Om Santih, Santih, Santih Om

