الملف الإداري للمدرسة المتميزة

‫اإلداري‬‫امللف‬ ‫اإلدارة‬‫ئزة‬‫ا‬‫جل‬ ‫املتميزة‬‫واملدرسة‬ ‫إعــــــــداد‬ ‫لعلميـــة‬‫ا‬‫للجــنة‬‫ا‬ ‫يخ‬‫و‬‫لذ‬‫ا‬‫صاحل...
1
‫املقدمة‬ 2 ‫القائل‬ ‫هلل‬ ‫احلمد‬:{ْ‫ا‬َ‫و‬ُ‫ن‬ِ‫س‬َ‫أح‬َ‫و‬ُّ‫ب‬ُِ‫ُي‬ َ‫ه‬‫اّلل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬‫ني‬ِ‫ن‬ِ‫س‬ْ‫ح‬ُ‫ْم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬}[...
‫العناصر‬ ‫االسرتاتيجية‬ ‫للجائزة‬ ‫الرؤية‬ ‫الرسالة‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫القيم‬ ‫الفئات‬ ‫املشمولة‬ ‫باجلائزة‬
‫الرؤية‬: ‫الرايدة‬‫ين‬‫ز‬‫املتمي‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫إجنا‬ ‫از‬‫ر‬‫إب‬ ‫يف‬/‫فائ‬ ‫درجات‬ ‫إىل‬ ‫للوصول‬ ‫وحتفيزهم‬ ‫ات‬‫من‬ ‫قة‬‫اإ...
‫اجلائزة‬ ‫مصطلحات‬ ‫جائزة‬ ‫جمال‬ ‫معيار‬ ‫مؤشر‬‫جلنة‬ ‫التحكيم‬ ‫شاهد‬ ‫ا‬‫ملرشح‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫التقديم‬
‫اجلائزة‬: ‫للتميز‬ ‫ابجلبيل‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫مكتب‬ ‫جائزة‬ ‫اجملاالت‬: ‫منظومة‬ ‫تتضمنها‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫املوضوعات‬ ‫هي‬‫ا...
‫للجائزة‬ ‫الرتشيح‬
5 ‫املتميزة‬ ‫واملدرسة‬ ‫اإلدارة‬: ً‫ا‬‫ز‬‫متمي‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫املتعلمني‬ ‫ببناء‬ ‫تعىن‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫الرتبوية‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫املؤسسة‬...
6 ‫ا‬ ‫ثالثا‬:‫واملرفقات‬ ‫األدلة‬: 1.‫الداللة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫أقوى‬ ‫املرفق‬ ‫كان‬‫كلما‬‫أعلى‬ ‫نقاط‬ ‫متنح‬. 2.‫ضمن‬ ‫من‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫...
‫التقديم‬ ‫مناذج‬
‫مدرسة‬ ‫بيانات‬ ‫أمنوذج‬‫مرشحة‬ 1‫ـ‬1 7 ‫والتعليم‬ ‫الرتبية‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫والتعليم‬ ‫الرتبية‬ ‫مكتب‬ ‫املدرسة‬ ‫اسم‬ ‫املرحلة...
‫أان‬ ‫ر‬‫أق‬‫د‬‫قائ‬/‫ة‬‫املدرس‬ ‫ة‬/‫اإلدارة‬ ‫ائزة‬‫جل‬ ‫حة‬‫املرش‬ ‫ة‬‫واملدرس‬‫زة‬‫املتمي‬‫مس‬ ‫ا‬‫عنه‬ ‫ئول‬‫مس‬ ‫ين...
‫أمنوذج‬‫توصية‬ ‫خطاب‬ 1‫ـ‬4 ‫أان‬ ‫أوصى‬/ ‫ووظيفيت‬: ‫العلمي‬ ‫ومؤهلي‬: ‫املدرسة‬ ‫برتشيح‬: ‫جلائزة‬‫للتميز‬ ‫ابجلبيل‬ ‫ا...
‫املعايري‬ ‫بطاقة‬
‫املعايري‬ ‫استمارة‬ ‫مفتاح‬ 1‫ـ‬5 ‫م‬‫اجملال‬‫املعيار‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫املؤش‬ ‫الدرجة‬ 1 ‫القيادة‬ ‫املتميزة‬ 1/1‫اخلطة‬ ‫ب...
‫املعايري‬ ‫استمارة‬ ‫مفتاح‬ 1‫ـ‬5 ‫م‬‫اجملال‬‫املعيار‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫املؤش‬ ‫الدرجة‬ 5‫اجلودة‬5/4‫للعمليات‬ ‫املستمر‬ ‫ال...
‫اجملال‬‫املعيار‬‫املؤشر‬‫الدرجة‬ ‫القيادة‬‫املتميزة‬ ‫اخلطة‬ ‫بناء‬‫ل‬ ‫اتيجية‬‫رت‬‫االس‬‫لمدرسة‬ ‫املدرسي‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫يق...
‫للتميز‬ ‫اجلبيل‬ ‫مكتب‬ ‫جائزة‬ ‫معايري‬ ‫استمارة‬(‫فئة‬‫امل‬ ‫واملدرسة‬ ‫اإلدارة‬‫تميزة‬ 1‫ـ‬6 ‫اجملال‬‫املعيار‬‫املؤشر‬...
‫اجملال‬‫املعيار‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫املؤش‬‫الكلي‬ ‫الدرجة‬‫ة‬ ‫الدرجة‬ ‫املستحقة‬ ‫القيادة‬‫املتميزة‬72028 ‫والتعلم‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫جمتمع...
