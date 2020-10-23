Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUGAS PERTEMUAN 3 Fungsi Keanggotaan Dikerjakan tulis tangan kemudian di SS Dikumpulkan minggu depan Soal ada pada halaman...
FUNGSI KEANGGOTAAN 1. Representasi Linear  Pada representasi linear, permukaan digambarkan sebagai suatu garis lurus.  B...
Linear Naik dan Linear Turun 3
Contoh: m(x) 1 0 Umur(th) 35 60 TUA 50 0,6 mTUA[50] = (50-35)/(60-35) = 0,6 4
Soal No 1 m(x) 1 0 Umur(th) 35 60 TUA Carilah nilai mTUA[X] dimana X adalah umur Anda masing-masing+10 5
2. Kurva Segitiga m(x) 1 0 a b c Pusat Sisi kanan Domain Sisi kiri         m cxb);bc/()xc( bxa);ab/()ax( c...
Contoh 1 0 m[x] 35 45 65 PAROBAYA Umur (th) 38 50 0,3 0,75 mPAROBAYA[38] = (38-35)/(65-35) = 0,3 mPAROBAYA[50] = (65-50)/(...
Soal No 2 1 0 m[x] 35 45 65 PAROBAYA Umur (th) X1 x2 a) Carilah mPAROBAYA[X1] = ? Dimana X1 adalah umur Ayah Anda b) Caril...
3. Kurva-S (Sigmoid/Logistic) 1 0 i derajat keanggotaan 0,5 j Titik Infleksi b Keanggotaan=0 a Keanggotaan=1 g     ...
50 1 0 m[x] 45 6558 TUA Umur (th) Contoh 0,755 mTUA[58] = 1-2[(65-58)/(65-45)]2 = 0,755 0,125 mTUA[50] = 2[(50-45)/(65-45)...
50 1 0 m[x] 45 6558 TUA Umur (th) Soal N0 3 0,755 0,125 12 a) Carilah mTUA[X1] = ? Dimana X1 adalah umur Ayah Anda b) Cari...
32 1 0 m[x] 25 4540 MUDA Umur (th) Contoh 0,755 mMUDA[40] = 2[(45-40)/(45-25)]2 = 0,125 0,125 mMUDA[32] = 1-2[(32-25)/(45-...
32 1 0 m[x] 25 4537 MUDA Umur (th) Soal No 4 a) Carilah mMUDA[32] =? b) Carilah mMUDA[37] =? c) Carilah mMUDA[47] =? 15
4. Kurva-p 1 0 i derajat keanggotaan 0,5 j Pusat g Lebar b Domain Titik Infleksi       g      bg b gg ...
Soal No 5 1 0 35 5545 PAROBAYA m[x] 41 54 Umur (th) a) Carilah mPAROBAYA[41] = ? b) Carilah mPAROBAYA[54] = ? 17
0 0 1 SEJUKDINGIN HANGAT PANASNORMAL m[x] 15 20 25 30 35 Suhu Ruangan (oC) 7. Kurva Bentuk Bahu Bahu Kiri Bahu Kanan 18
Soal No 6 19 a) Carilah mdingin[19] = ? b) Carilah mdingin[19] = ? c) Carilah msejuk[23] = ? d) Carilah mhangat[30] = ? e)...
  1. 1. TUGAS PERTEMUAN 3 Fungsi Keanggotaan Dikerjakan tulis tangan kemudian di SS Dikumpulkan minggu depan Soal ada pada halaman : 5,8,12,15,17,19 1
  2. 2. FUNGSI KEANGGOTAAN 1. Representasi Linear  Pada representasi linear, permukaan digambarkan sebagai suatu garis lurus.  Bentuk ini paling sederhana dan menjadi pilihan yang baik untuk mendekati suatu konsep yang kurang jelas. m(x) 1 0 domaina b             bx bxa ab ax ax x ;1 ; ;0 ][m 2
  3. 3. Linear Naik dan Linear Turun 3
  4. 4. Contoh: m(x) 1 0 Umur(th) 35 60 TUA 50 0,6 mTUA[50] = (50-35)/(60-35) = 0,6 4
  5. 5. Soal No 1 m(x) 1 0 Umur(th) 35 60 TUA Carilah nilai mTUA[X] dimana X adalah umur Anda masing-masing+10 5
  6. 6. 2. Kurva Segitiga m(x) 1 0 a b c Pusat Sisi kanan Domain Sisi kiri         m cxb);bc/()xc( bxa);ab/()ax( cxatauax;0 )c,b,a;x( 6
  7. 7. Contoh 1 0 m[x] 35 45 65 PAROBAYA Umur (th) 38 50 0,3 0,75 mPAROBAYA[38] = (38-35)/(65-35) = 0,3 mPAROBAYA[50] = (65-50)/(65-45) = 0,75 7
  8. 8. Soal No 2 1 0 m[x] 35 45 65 PAROBAYA Umur (th) X1 x2 a) Carilah mPAROBAYA[X1] = ? Dimana X1 adalah umur Ayah Anda b) Carilah mPAROBAYA[X2] = ? Dimana X2 adalah umur Ibu Anda c) Carilah mPAROBAYA[X3] = ? Dimana X3 adalah umur Anda+10 8
  9. 9. 3. Kurva-S (Sigmoid/Logistic) 1 0 i derajat keanggotaan 0,5 j Titik Infleksi b Keanggotaan=0 a Keanggotaan=1 g             g gbagg baaga a gba x xx xx x xS 1 ))/()((21 ))/()((2 0 ),,;( 2 2 9
  10. 10. 50 1 0 m[x] 45 6558 TUA Umur (th) Contoh 0,755 mTUA[58] = 1-2[(65-58)/(65-45)]2 = 0,755 0,125 mTUA[50] = 2[(50-45)/(65-45)]2 = 0,125 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. 50 1 0 m[x] 45 6558 TUA Umur (th) Soal N0 3 0,755 0,125 12 a) Carilah mTUA[X1] = ? Dimana X1 adalah umur Ayah Anda b) Carilah mTUA[X2] = ? Dimana X2 adalah umur Ibu Anda c) Carilah mTUA[X3] = ? Dimana X3 adalah umur Anda+10
  13. 13. 32 1 0 m[x] 25 4540 MUDA Umur (th) Contoh 0,755 mMUDA[40] = 2[(45-40)/(45-25)]2 = 0,125 0,125 mMUDA[32] = 1-2[(32-25)/(45-25)]2 = 0,755 13
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 32 1 0 m[x] 25 4537 MUDA Umur (th) Soal No 4 a) Carilah mMUDA[32] =? b) Carilah mMUDA[37] =? c) Carilah mMUDA[47] =? 15
  16. 16. 4. Kurva-p 1 0 i derajat keanggotaan 0,5 j Pusat g Lebar b Domain Titik Infleksi       g      bg b gg g      g b gbg gb x, 2 ,;xS1 x, 2 ,;xS ),,x( 16
  17. 17. Soal No 5 1 0 35 5545 PAROBAYA m[x] 41 54 Umur (th) a) Carilah mPAROBAYA[41] = ? b) Carilah mPAROBAYA[54] = ? 17
  18. 18. 0 0 1 SEJUKDINGIN HANGAT PANASNORMAL m[x] 15 20 25 30 35 Suhu Ruangan (oC) 7. Kurva Bentuk Bahu Bahu Kiri Bahu Kanan 18
  19. 19. Soal No 6 19 a) Carilah mdingin[19] = ? b) Carilah mdingin[19] = ? c) Carilah msejuk[23] = ? d) Carilah mhangat[30] = ? e) Carilah mNormal[27] = ? f) Carilah mpanas[36] = ? NIM Ganjil mengerjakan a,c,e NIM Genap mengerjakan b,d,f

