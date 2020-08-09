POLA BILANGAN (BARISAN ARITMATIKA & DERET ARITMATIKA)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
POLA BILANGAN Konfigurasi Bilangan (Barisan Aritmatika & Deret Aritmatika)
KOMPETENSI DASAR
TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN Menjelaskan salah satu konfigurasi objek yang terkait dengan pola bilangan Menjelaskan keterkaitan ant...
COVID - 19 Stay healthy… Mencegahlebih baik daripada… Ikuti Anjuran… Stay at…
Mengingat kembali pertemuan lalu… Kita telah mempelajari: Obyek benda lingkungan sekitar yang berbentuk pola Pola/ Bari...
KONFIGURASI BILANGAN BARISAN ARITMATIKA Rumus Un DERET ARITMATIKA Rumus Sn
Apa itu BARISAN ARITMATIKA?  Barisan aritmatika adalah suatu barisan bilangan dengan pola/aturan pembentuknya berupa penj...
Apa itu DERET ARITMATIKA? Deret aritmatika adalah penjumlahan berturut- turut dari suku-suku pada suatu barisan bilangan (...
CONTOH 1:  Diketahui suatu barisan bilangan 3, 7, 11, 15, …  Tentukan: a) suku pertama b) selisih (beda) c) suku ke-12 d...
Pembahasan no 1:  barisan bilangan 3, 7, 11, 15, … a) suku pertama = U1 = a = 3 b) selisih (beda) b = U2 – U1 = U3 – U2 =...
 dengan,  a = Suku pertama  b = beda  Un = Suku ke- n  Un-1 = Suku sebelum n https://blog.ruangguru.com/matematika-ke...
CONTOH 2: https://blog.ruangguru.com/matematika-kelas-8-barisan-dan-deret-aritmatika-rumus-un-sn-dan-rumus-cepat
Pembahasan no 2: https://blog.ruangguru.com/matematika-kelas-8-barisan-dan-deret-aritmatika-rumus-un-sn-dan-rumus-cepat
CONTOH 3:  Diketahui barisan 5, – 2, – 9, – 16, . . .  Tentukan: a) Rumus suku ke-n b) Jumlah 20 suku pertamanya
Pembahasan no 3:  barisan 5, – 2, – 9, – 16, . . . a) Rumus suku ke-n Dik: U1 = a = 5 b = U2 – U1 = U3 – U2 = U4 – U3 b =...
Pembahasan no 3: b) Jumlah 20 suku pertamanya 𝑺 𝒏 = 𝒏 𝟐 (𝟐𝒂 + 𝒏 − 𝟏 𝒃) 𝑺 𝟐𝟎 = 𝟐𝟎 𝟐 𝟐 𝟓 + 𝟐𝟎 − 𝟏 − 𝟕 = 10 (10 + (19) (-7)) ...
CONTOH 4: Dalam suatu gedung pertemuan terdapat 20 baris kursi. Pada baris pertama terdapat 15 kursi. Banyak kursi pada b...
Pembahasan no 4: Un = a + (n – 1) b U20 = 15 + (20 – 1) 2 = 15 + (19) 2 = 15 + 38 = 53  Jadi, banyak kursi pada baris pal...
LATIHAN…! 1) Diketahui suatu barisan bilangan 7, 5, 3, 1, . . . Tentukan suku ke-40! 2) Pola gambar di bawah, disusun meng...
LATIHAN…!! 3) Diketahui suatu barisan aritmatika: – 3, 1, 5, 9, 13, . . . Tentukan jumlah tiga puluh suku pertamanya! 4) D...
Sumber:  Buku BSE MATEMATIKA 8 K-13 Edisi Revisi 2017  Buku Metode The KING MATEMATIKA ala Tentor  https://blog.ruanggu...
Bu Dina (A-B) Bu Meli (G s/d K) Bu Shinta (C s/d F) @_shintanovianti_ @melifitrianni@dinaariani_ 𝟖 𝒕𝒉 Grade Math Teacher T...
THANK YOU https://weheartit.com/entry/188489940 sn_someone@example.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

POLA BILANGAN (BARISAN ARITMATIKA & DERET ARITMATIKA)

52 views

Published on

POLA BILANGAN
(KONFIGURASI BILANGAN)
BARISAN ARITMATIKA & DERET ARITMATIKA
pertemuan ke - 5

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

POLA BILANGAN (BARISAN ARITMATIKA & DERET ARITMATIKA)

  1. 1. POLA BILANGAN Konfigurasi Bilangan (Barisan Aritmatika & Deret Aritmatika)
  2. 2. KOMPETENSI DASAR
  3. 3. TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN Menjelaskan salah satu konfigurasi objek yang terkait dengan pola bilangan Menjelaskan keterkaitan antar suku-suku pola bilangan atau bentuk-bentuk pada konfigurasi objek Mengenal pola bilangan, barisan dan pola umumnya untuk menyelesaikan masalah nyata serta menemukan masalah baru Menyajikan hasil pembelajaran tentang pola bilangan
  4. 4. COVID - 19 Stay healthy… Mencegahlebih baik daripada… Ikuti Anjuran… Stay at…
  5. 5. Mengingat kembali pertemuan lalu… Kita telah mempelajari: Obyek benda lingkungan sekitar yang berbentuk pola Pola/ Barisan Bilangan Mencari dan mengenal Rumus Un Konfigurasi Bilangan Memahami Rumus Un secara umum
  6. 6. KONFIGURASI BILANGAN BARISAN ARITMATIKA Rumus Un DERET ARITMATIKA Rumus Sn
  7. 7. Apa itu BARISAN ARITMATIKA?  Barisan aritmatika adalah suatu barisan bilangan dengan pola/aturan pembentuknya berupa penjumlahan yang memiliki beda atau selisih yang sama/tetap. (sumber: Buku Metode The King MATEMATIKA ala Tentor)  Nilai suku pertama (U1) dilambangkan dengan a  Nilai beda (b) adalah hasil pengurangan (selisih) antar suku Un – Un-1  #Note:  Rumus barisan aritmatika adalah  Un = a + (n – 1) b  Un adalah suku ke-n  a adalah suku pertama (U1)  b adalah selisih antar suku
  8. 8. Apa itu DERET ARITMATIKA? Deret aritmatika adalah penjumlahan berturut- turut dari suku-suku pada suatu barisan bilangan (barisan aritmatika).  Rumus Deret (Jumlah Suku) sampai suku ke-n barisan bilangan aritmatika adalah:  atau 𝑺 𝒏 = 𝒏 𝟐 (𝟐𝒂 + 𝒏 − 𝟏 𝒃) (sumber: Buku Metode The King MATEMATIKA ala Tentor) 𝑺 𝒏 = 𝒏 𝟐 (𝒂 + 𝑼 𝒏)
  9. 9. CONTOH 1:  Diketahui suatu barisan bilangan 3, 7, 11, 15, …  Tentukan: a) suku pertama b) selisih (beda) c) suku ke-12 d) jumlah 10 suku pertamanya  dari barisan bilangan tersebut!
  10. 10. Pembahasan no 1:  barisan bilangan 3, 7, 11, 15, … a) suku pertama = U1 = a = 3 b) selisih (beda) b = U2 – U1 = U3 – U2 = U4 – U3 b = 7 – 3 = 11 – 7 = 15 – 11 b = sama-sama hasil 4 maka b = 4 c) Suku ke-12 Un = a + (n – 1) b U12 = 3 + (12 – 1) 4 = 3 + (11) 4 = 3 + 44 = 47 d) Jumlah 10 suku pertamanya 𝑺 𝒏 = 𝒏 𝟐 (𝟐𝒂 + 𝒏 − 𝟏 𝒃) 𝑺 𝟏𝟎 = 𝟏𝟎 𝟐 𝟐 𝟑 + 𝟏𝟎 − 𝟏 𝟒 = 5 (6 + (9) 4) = 5 (6 + 36) = 5 (42) = 210
  11. 11.  dengan,  a = Suku pertama  b = beda  Un = Suku ke- n  Un-1 = Suku sebelum n https://blog.ruangguru.com/matematika-kelas-8-barisan-dan-deret-aritmatika-rumus-un-sn-dan-rumus-cepat
  12. 12. CONTOH 2: https://blog.ruangguru.com/matematika-kelas-8-barisan-dan-deret-aritmatika-rumus-un-sn-dan-rumus-cepat
  13. 13. Pembahasan no 2: https://blog.ruangguru.com/matematika-kelas-8-barisan-dan-deret-aritmatika-rumus-un-sn-dan-rumus-cepat
  14. 14. CONTOH 3:  Diketahui barisan 5, – 2, – 9, – 16, . . .  Tentukan: a) Rumus suku ke-n b) Jumlah 20 suku pertamanya
  15. 15. Pembahasan no 3:  barisan 5, – 2, – 9, – 16, . . . a) Rumus suku ke-n Dik: U1 = a = 5 b = U2 – U1 = U3 – U2 = U4 – U3 b = (-2) – 5 = (-9) – (-2) = (-16) – (-9) Maka b = – 7  Rumus Un: Un = a + (n – 1) b Un = 5 + (n – 1) -7 = 5 + (-7)n + 7 = 12 – 7n atau = – 7n + 12  Jadi, rumus Un = -7n + 12
  16. 16. Pembahasan no 3: b) Jumlah 20 suku pertamanya 𝑺 𝒏 = 𝒏 𝟐 (𝟐𝒂 + 𝒏 − 𝟏 𝒃) 𝑺 𝟐𝟎 = 𝟐𝟎 𝟐 𝟐 𝟓 + 𝟐𝟎 − 𝟏 − 𝟕 = 10 (10 + (19) (-7)) = 10 (10 + (-133)) = 10 (-123) = - 1230
  17. 17. CONTOH 4: Dalam suatu gedung pertemuan terdapat 20 baris kursi. Pada baris pertama terdapat 15 kursi. Banyak kursi pada baris berikutnya 2 lebih banyak dari baris sebelumnya. Tentukan banyak kursi pada baris paling akhir!
  18. 18. Pembahasan no 4: Un = a + (n – 1) b U20 = 15 + (20 – 1) 2 = 15 + (19) 2 = 15 + 38 = 53  Jadi, banyak kursi pada baris paling akhir adalah 53 kursi  Baris pertama pada gedung terdapat 15 kursi, maka a = 15  Selisih (beda) adalah 2, maka b = 2  Banyak kursi pada baris paling akhir = U20 adalah:
  19. 19. LATIHAN…! 1) Diketahui suatu barisan bilangan 7, 5, 3, 1, . . . Tentukan suku ke-40! 2) Pola gambar di bawah, disusun menggunakan batang korek api Tentukan rumus Un-nya dan banyak korek api pada pola ke-15!
  20. 20. LATIHAN…!! 3) Diketahui suatu barisan aritmatika: – 3, 1, 5, 9, 13, . . . Tentukan jumlah tiga puluh suku pertamanya! 4) Dalam suatu aula terdapat 8 kursi pada baris pertama dan setiap baris berikutnya memuat tiga kursi lebih banyak dari baris di depannya. Tentukan banyaknya kursi pada aula tersebut, jika terdapat 20 baris kursi! 5) Dalam suatu deret aritmatika 5 + 13 + 21 + 29 + . . . Tentukan jumlah 50 suku pertamanya!
  21. 21. Sumber:  Buku BSE MATEMATIKA 8 K-13 Edisi Revisi 2017  Buku Metode The KING MATEMATIKA ala Tentor  https://blog.ruangguru.com/matematika-kelas-8-barisan-dan-deret- aritmatika-rumus-un-sn-dan-rumus-cepat
  22. 22. Bu Dina (A-B) Bu Meli (G s/d K) Bu Shinta (C s/d F) @_shintanovianti_ @melifitrianni@dinaariani_ 𝟖 𝒕𝒉 Grade Math Teacher Team
  23. 23. THANK YOU https://weheartit.com/entry/188489940 sn_someone@example.com

×