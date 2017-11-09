Unit 14 - Producing a Print Based Media Product (LO1 - LO4)

Unit 14 Producing a Print Based Media product Stam Kostas 3068 Centre Number: 64135
Content 1. Rough Sketches 2. Final Sketches 3. House Style 4. Font Style 5. Masthead Ideas 6. Images of Influence 7. Mood ...
Rough Sketches Masthead: The masthead will be in the top left hand corner of one of my ideas, and in the center of the sec...
Rough Sketches Continued Headline: The headline will be placed at the top or top left hand corner of each of the DPS ideas...
Final Sketches For my final front cover sketch, I chose this one because of the layout, the color scheme and the placement...
House Style Color Scheme: The magazine would consist of a color scheme that has the colors of Red, White and Black on it, ...
Font Styles “NXT EP” “313” “American Captain” “Ghost Rider Movie”“New Athletic M54” “Magnum” “Funk Machine” “RNS Baruta Bl...
SHD (Pronounced Shade): The Masthead of the magazine, referral to XXL’s 3 letter name and also further depiction of some o...
Images of Influence These are the images of influence that I chose to base my magazine ideas off of, and to also get inspi...
Moodboard 2
Moodboard Summary 2 • For this Moodboard I used the inspiration of “NXT EP” due to the fact that, the content within it wi...
Draft Article • Draft Interview for NXT EP & 313 Magazines. • Me: Hi Billy, how are you? • Billy: Hi Stam, I am good thank...
Graphic Layouts NXT EP FRONT COVERS Masthead And Strapline Puff promotions Cover Lines Main Image Main Heading Masthead St...
Graphic Layouts NXT EP Double Page Spreads Main Image Page Number and Web Link Q n A Q n A Information on artist. Drop Cap...
Photo-shoot Plan ‘NXT EP’
Test Photography
Prop List Below is evidence of the environment in which I completed the presentation of my Pitch in for my magazine. From ...
Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday The Date of publication will be decided, which wi...
Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday In this stage the ‘Layout Staff’ use programs suc...
Resources Needed Equipment Cost Office Space £275.00/ Month or £3,300.00/ Year MAC Computer (Desktops) X30 £52,470.00 Adob...
Resources Needed Continued Sources: • https://creative.adobe.com/plans?locale=gb&store_code=gb&plan=team&promoid=KSRST • h...
Conclusion In conclusion we can see how pre-production materials are provided and used in order to create an original and ...
Content 1. Location Recce 2. Hazards at the Workplace 3. Legal/Ethical Issues 4. Conclusion
Location Recce Location: • Time. • Date. • Why. The Photo-shoot had taken place on the 12/11/2016 and it was just after 1p...
Hazards at the Workplace Health and Safety at Work Act: Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. Often referred to as HASAW or ...
Legal and Ethical Issues • The IPSO (Independent Press Standards Organization), has a set of rules called the Editor’s Cod...
Watermarking Digital Watermarking is the fact or process of embedding a piece of code in a digital image, video, or audio ...
Copyright and IP • “The current act is the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988. The law gives the creators of literary...
Copyright and IP • When looking at examples of each Sub-Category of protection, we could look at Criminal Records, and how...
Data Protection Act 1988 The Data Protection Act controls how your personal information is used by organisations, business...
Conclusion In conclusion, we can see that through this learning objective it was all about the safety of people at a workp...
Content 1. Setting up Equipment 2. Pre- Production Material 3. Production Process 4. Operating Desktop Publishing Tools 5....
Setting up and Equipment Equipment Cost Office Space £275.00/ Month or £3,300.00/ Year MAC Computer (Desktops) X30 £52,470...
Sources: • https://creative.adobe.com/plans?locale=gb&store_code=gb&plan=team&promoid=KSRST • http://www.apple.com/uk/shop...
Pre- Production Material
Pre- Production Material
Pre- Production Material Graphic Layouts NXT EP FRONT COVERS Masthead And Strapline Puff promotions Cover Lines Main Image...
Pre- Production Material Graphic Layouts NXT EP Double Page Spreads Main Image Page Number and Web Link Q n A Q n A Inform...
313 FRONT COVERS 1 2 Pre- Production Material Graphic Layouts Main Image Strapline Masthead Puff promoti ons Cover Lines M...
Pre- Production Material Graphic Layouts 313 Double Page Spreads Page Number and Web Link Q n A Q n A Main Heading LOGO Ma...
Date Of Publication: The date of publication will be decided on Monday the 26/12/16 at which point the date will be decide...
Page Layout: In this stage the ‘Layout Staff’ use programs such as ‘InDesign’ or ‘PageMaker’ to typeset and layout all the...
Production Process/ Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday The Date of publication will be decided,...
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday In this stage the ‘Layout Staff’ use programs such as ‘InDesign’ ...
Step By Step Guide: Front Covers First of all we had to open up a new Photoshop Document, and use the ‘International Paper...
Step By Step Guide: Front Covers Continued Next, when looking at the text, so for example the Masthead, Cover Lines, Strap...
Step By Step Guide: Front Covers Continued Finally, when looking at editing the image and making it look crisp, clean and ...
Final Magazine Front Covers and DPS
Final Magazine Front Covers and DPS
Chosen/ Favourite Magazine I have chosen this magazine to be my final choice because of the color scheme and the way in wh...
Step By Step Guide: DPS When looking at the initial stage of creating our Double Page Spreads, we had to use another Adobe...
Step By Step Guide: DPS Continued When looking to place in images such as the social media icons, background and main imag...
Conclusion In Conclusion, we can see in this learning objective what it takes to make a magazine to a high standard. That ...
Content 1. Deadlines 2. Post Production Skills 3. Safe Working Practices 4. Proof Reading and Sub-Editing 5. Color 6. Font...
Deadlines The deadline I had set for my magazine to be fully edited and published was the 14th of January which was a Sund...
Post Production Skills/ Safe Working Practices First of all we had to open up a new Photoshop Document, and use the ‘Inter...
Post Production Skills/ Safe Working Practices Next, when looking at the text, so for example the Masthead, Cover Lines, S...
Post Production Skills/ Safe Working Practices Finally, when looking at editing the image and making it look crisp, clean ...
Proof Reading and Sub-Editing In order to get all of the content on my Double Page Spreads correct and not have any silly ...
House Style Color Scheme: The magazine would consist of a color scheme that has the colors of Red, White and Black on it, ...
Font Styles “NXT EP” “313” “American Captain” “Ghost Rider Movie”“New Athletic M54” “Magnum” “Funk Machine” “RNS Baruta Bl...
Witness Statement Below is my Witness Statement, that was completed during the time of my Presentation for the Pitch of my...
Conclusion In conclusion from this Learning Objective, we have gone through the final stages of manufacturing and creating...
Unit 14 - Producing a Print Based Media Product (LO1 - LO4)
Unit 14 - Producing a Print Based Media Product (LO1 - LO4)
Unit 14 - Producing a Print Based Media Product (LO1 - LO4)
Unit 14 - Producing a Print Based Media Product (LO1 - LO4)
Unit 14 - Producing a Print Based Media Product (LO1 - LO4)
  2. 2. Content 1. Rough Sketches 2. Final Sketches 3. House Style 4. Font Style 5. Masthead Ideas 6. Images of Influence 7. Mood Board 8. Draft Articles 9. Graphic Layout 10. Photography Plan 11. Test Photography 12. Prop List 13. Production Plan 14. Resources Needed 15. Conclusion
  3. 3. Rough Sketches Masthead: The masthead will be in the top left hand corner of one of my ideas, and in the center of the second one, so that it is easily seen by the reader and they recognize the magazine easily when they see it. Strapline: The strapline will be placed to the right of one of my ideas, next to the masthead, and in the other the strapline will go through the masthead, either side on the center. Cover Stories: The cover stories will be found on the right hand side of both ideas and then there will be puff promotions, adverts and such things to the left or right hand side of either of the ideas. Main Image: The main image will be in the center of both ideas which will attract the readers attention when they see the magazine as it will show them exactly who is going to be interviewed for the main article, in this issue of the magazine. Barcode: The barcode will be placed on the bottom right hand corner of both ideas as it will then be out of the way of the image and the other bits of text. Main Headline: The main headline will be place to the right hand side of the main image on both of the ideas which will allow for the main image to be seen clearly and to be focused on.
  4. 4. Rough Sketches Continued Headline: The headline will be placed at the top or top left hand corner of each of the DPS ideas, as seen. Stand First: The stand first will be found below the headline or to either side of the main image, next to the artist so that the reader knows exactly who is being talked about, along with a little back story about the article on the artist. Photos: There would only be the main image on the DPS ideas, as I want the reader to focus on the artist being interviewed and nothing else, therefore no other images will be on there. Drop Capital: The drop capital will be where the QnA starts on each of the articles, s this will attract the readers attention and let them know that there is where the article starts. Overall: At the bottom of each page there will be the credits for the editing and the article, along with the main image editing and creating, but there will also be the social media links for the magazine, at the bottom left hand corner along with the credits, and on the far right hand corner, there will be the page number and name of the magazine, along with a link to our website.
  5. 5. Final Sketches For my final front cover sketch, I chose this one because of the layout, the color scheme and the placement of all of the key things such as the Masthead, the Main Image, the Background, the Cover Lines and the Puff Promotions. I felt that this was the most appealing front cover to use because of the use of the colors on the Background, but also the way that the Main Image would look on the page, but most importantly the layout which it would follow for the final product. For my final DPS, I chose this one because of the way that the pages are laid out. Specifically I liked the way that I had a whole page just for the main image and a whole dedicated background for it, but then I also likes the way that the page full of content was laid out, with the Main heading at the top, the Stand First below it, and then having the double column for the Question and Answer interview of the artist displayed on the main image on the right.
  6. 6. House Style Color Scheme: The magazine would consist of a color scheme that has the colors of Red, White and Black on it, as this would convey the use of the general Hip-Hop and Rap theme color scheme that can be seen in most of the album covers of artists, on the previous moodboard slides. This specific color scheme seems to be very popular within the use of the album covers and also sever magazine styles such as XXL’s and Vibe’s themes that they follow throughout their magazines. So by following this specified color scheme I would be looking at focusing on the same sort of target audience and so attracting more readers to read my magazine and the content inside it which would be relevant to their favorite artists and genres of music. Font Style: From these two selections of fonts for each magazine, “NXT EP” and “313”, I will be choosing one of each font that I would like to, or prefer to use in my final magazine front cover and double page spread (DPS). From the two rows above, I have chosen, the “American Captain” font for “NXT EP”, as this has clean, cut edges that will bring that almost harsh connotation towards the magazine and almost describe what sort of content will be found inside. Next for “313” I have chosen to use the “Funk Machine” font, due to its curvature and the sort of ‘old’ style it has to it, which would be relevant to the connotations behind ‘313’, as it is Detroit’s area code, and Detroit is quite an old and run down city, therefore showing its age and relevance to its meaning. Social Media: In order to achieve good publicity for the magazine and get a name that is well known for it, an app will be developed for it over time, further we will create a Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube account in which all the most recent content will be released on as well as news and stories on artists that are high in-demand at the moment. This will ensure that our customers will be able to keep up with news from their favorite artists before the newest issue of the magazine comes out, and so they can look ahead into finding out more when the full magazine issue is released and that story is mentioned in it.
  7. 7. Font Styles “NXT EP” “313” “American Captain” “Ghost Rider Movie”“New Athletic M54” “Magnum” “Funk Machine” “RNS Baruta Black”
  8. 8. SHD (Pronounced Shade): The Masthead of the magazine, referral to XXL’s 3 letter name and also further depiction of some of the ‘shade’, abuse or unfairly disputed comments against the artists in the Rap industry. 313 (Area Code of Detroit): A lot of Up-And- Coming artists originate from Detroit, which is where you would find ‘Raw’ talent form younger artists as they come up from tougher neighborhoods, a good example would be Eminem as he was coming up in the mid-to-late 90’s through rap battles and a tough life with his family and work life. STRAPLINE: “The story hidden behind the truth”. NXT EP: This is inspiration from the song title ‘The Next Episode’ By Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, from Dr. Dre’s album, 2001. This would go into further meaning of the magazine looking into the ‘Next Episode’ of the Industry or Rap Genre. STAPLINE: “Look Ahead to a New Era”. Masthead Ideas These were the initial ideas for the Masthead, the reasons have been given beneath but specifically where I got the names was critical and emphasized the meaning of the Masthead to the reader, and almost showed off what the contents of the magazine would be like just from the Masthead, therefore ensuring the reader that what they are reading is in fact a Rap and Hip Hop magazine, and not a pop music one. In the end I decided to use NXT EP and 313 as my final ideas, and decided to carry through NXT EP as my final choice, due to the meaning behind it and also the strapline that came along with it, as I felt it symbolized how Rap and Hip Hop are looked at nowadays and how it will keep evolving as we move from Era to Era of generations and people, and from one great to another.
  9. 9. Images of Influence These are the images of influence that I chose to base my magazine ideas off of, and to also get inspiration for the final design of the front cover and DPS, but also such things as editing methods which would help my magazine look far more professional and attractive to the target or intended market audience, therefore gaining sales and more profits. I chose 4 different rappers to the right, Yelawolf, Future, Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar, because of the way that they are portrayed in the images, and the way they look, which inspired me to get the correct clothing and attire for my photo-shoot for the front cover of NXT EP, but also choose the editorial methods, such as using Black and White for the main images and backgrounds. Below I then chose 6 different XXL magazine front covers from different time-lines, ranging from people such as the Notorious BIG, and the earlier days of Eminem, all the way to Kendrick Lamar posing with Dr. Dre, and then Kanye West, which also gave me some ideas for my magazine front covers but also the DPS.
  10. 10. Moodboard 2
  11. 11. Moodboard Summary 2 • For this Moodboard I used the inspiration of “NXT EP” due to the fact that, the content within it will be relevant to the most up-to- date news headlines or stories in relevance to the Rap/Hip-Hop industry. There will be a large amount of focus on artists that are big, and up-and-coming, specifically to do with new releases from them, hence the name “NXT EP” as it will be looking ahead to what music is really seen as ‘now’ or new, therefore looking into the artists future due to the release of this new album. • I specifically chose these artists because, for example, Yelawolf (Middle image with hat and tattoos on neck), has just recently signed a contract with Eminem’s record Label, Shady Records, and he has just recently got big through this signing and further his single releases with other famous artists such as Lil’ Jon and Travis Barker, whom he has made hit singles with, but further his own, recently released album ‘Love Story’ which has hit very high numbers in the charts, at the time of its release. • Further I used an image of Kendrick Lamar, who has just recently ‘Blown Up’ in the rap scene. Being a rapper from Compton, CA and growing up in those types of neighborhoods, influenced by gangs, drugs and money, he of course grew up listening to NWA, Dr. Dre and Tupac, amongst many other West Coast artists from the 80’s and 90’s. These are the artists that influenced him to become the sensation that he is in the industry at this moment and time, with his most recent album release being ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’, which has become extremely recognized to many artists, and of course Hip-Hop/ Rap fans across the world. So, along with the rest of the pictured artists, A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown, Future, Anderson Paak., and G Eazy, he is growing to be the next ‘father figure’ in this music industry, right next to his inspiration, Dr. Dre himself.
  12. 12. Draft Article • Draft Interview for NXT EP & 313 Magazines. • Me: Hi Billy, how are you? • Billy: Hi Stam, I am good thank you, you aight? • Me: Yes I am good thank you. So, rumors have been going around, and I have heard that you are soon to release a new album, but are undecided of its date? Is this right? • Billy: Yes, this is right. I am still deciding when I should release this album, and I am still not sure what songs to put in it. The record is crazy. There are features with other artists, which will remain unnamed, but I am still to pick what tracks will make it to the final cut of the record. It’s crazy, simply crazy. • Me: Have you decided on a name for this album? Lately people are getting hyped up about new albums, but specifically names. Many rappers like you hold back titles until the last moment. What are you planning to do in relation to the title of the record? • Billy: Hmm, to be honest, there’s nothing much to say. The name will come out when the time is right. And that is the only thing I will say about the release. However, it will be special. • Me: I have a feeling that there will be some relation to previous records or a project you worked on in the past, and we are talking years ago, but definitely something special. • Billy: Well, you could say that, but it’s unexpected and I will say nothing about it. Instead I will refer to it as something ‘Special’ again. • Me: Okay, well tell us about the last single you released? Were there any specific references to certain people in it? We all felt like there was a few digs at people. • Billy: Wow, already on to that yeah? Cool, ‘aight. Well, what’s to say? I said what I said, and it remains forever in the song. I say what I want to say and it remains. I don’t care about what others think, and don’t even think of this as being a rude comment or some sh**, I’m simply saying what I wan’ say so I can clear this up. • Me: Okay, okay. So, in the studio… What actually happens, how do you make the records you make? • Billy: To be honest, there’s nothing much to it. I simply write the lyrics that I feel are relevant to my mood at the time or from past experiences, or simply the feel of the songs and how it comes across in my mind. The way I write is simple, as I want the fans to hear the song the way I hear it, and understand why I write the way I write and the lyrics I use. The rest, I leave to my producers. They do the magic of making the song and lyrics flow together so well. Wait, can I tell y’all a lil’ something that you and the fans will love? • Me: Yeah sure, ha-ha. Go for it man! • Billy: Right so. The next record… it will be released in CD, MP3 all that sh**… but there will be a little bonus on this one. There will be a deluxe version available and it will be released in a special and limited edition vinyl record for those hard core fans man! • Me: Damn! Okay right, so why is this edition so special that you have made it limited? • Billy: Well, I wanted to leave that as a surprise but, might as well get the fans hyped up right? So, it’s going to have the vinyl record inside obviously, then there will be a supersized poster of the album cover and of myself, but finally there will be a 6ft by 10ft flag of the album cover on it. • • Me: Wait, so why a flag? • Billy: For those hardcore fans man! Like I said, this one will be special. The flag will hang on their walls as I plan this record to be something they will all remember man. • • Me: Alright, cool. So what about features, production and track selection of this record? • Billy: Once again, man. The features will remain unnamed as I want this to be special, but know that there are some big names in there. The production, will be done by the usual man that helped me initially, but some will be done by me on some of the more ‘precious’ tracks, and damn! The selection was tough man, we went through, I think, a total of 100 or so tracks and finished pieces, but also choppy pieces of chorus’, beats or just verses, until I found the right ones to put in this record. I wanted to be careful about the choice of these due to the fact that it is a special record, for me, and the fans. • • Me: Okay, so we really aren’t getting any extra information are we? Hmm, okay. So what about ideas for a next record or project? Have you planned in your head to work on anything, or come up with a title and are still unsure? • Billy: Na man, I’m afraid not, sorry! And well, to be honest man, I was thinking of a couple things, but still ain’t sure! Like, I was thinking of doing a full colab’ or feature record with either 1 or 2 different guys in the scene at the moment, but I’m not too sure yet. Lets just say I’m working on it man. • • Me: Alright. To finish off, the fans want to know. What the hell is happening with the beef between you and Lil’ Kidzy? • Billy: Aaa, okay well lets finish on that then. To be honest, sh** just went south man, and honestly a couple lyrics were thrown between us here and there, dissing, but that’s it from what I can see. I don’t want it to turn into anything more, it gives the fans something to listen to and react to; it gives everyone something to pay attention to. That’s it, and I hope it stays that way. • • Me: I see, I see. Well, thanks a lot man, I know the fans will appreciate this, and to be honest, I know I enjoyed it. So, once again thank you man! Hope we talk again soon about some new things! • Billy: Aight man thanks a lot! But yeah, definitely, speak again real soon after the release of the record.
  13. 13. Graphic Layouts NXT EP FRONT COVERS Masthead And Strapline Puff promotions Cover Lines Main Image Main Heading Masthead Strapline Main Heading Cover Lines Puff promo tions Main Image 1 2
  14. 14. Graphic Layouts NXT EP Double Page Spreads Main Image Page Number and Web Link Q n A Q n A Information on artist. Drop Capital Main Heading LOGO Main Heading/ ArtworkLOGO Page Number and Web Link Theme or Art of Magazin e (Red or Black Faded.) Album Cover of Artist & Specific Details or Reviews on it. Page Number and Web Link Main Image Information on artist. Q n A / Interview Content. 1 2
  15. 15. Photo-shoot Plan ‘NXT EP’
  16. 16. Test Photography
  17. 17. Prop List Below is evidence of the environment in which I completed the presentation of my Pitch in for my magazine. From the images, you can see that I used a slide changer, bottom right, which helped with presenting, as it meant I didn’t have to keep going back and forth to using the keyboard in order to change to the next slide. I then used an Apple Mac computer, which loaded the presentation, which linked to the projector and then to the interactive whiteboard which allowed my peers to see my presentation and all of my magazine ideas in further detail, but also see the images and aspects of the Front Covers and Double Page Spreads, in a much larger scale.
  18. 18. Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday The Date of publication will be decided, which will give the teams a timeframe to complete the work in. The teams will all work together to also manage the schedule of the work that needs to be done. The magazine’s editing team will decide what topics or content will be covered within this issue of the magazine. They will go through the main content of this issue of the magazine, the biggest story at the moment or the biggest artist at the moment, will end up being on the front cover. At this stage the teams get the content from ‘In- House’ and ‘External’ writers whilst working on and putting in/ deciding on the graphics and the artwork of the magazine. This is a vital stage because the teams have got to get the artwork and the graphics whilst making it look professional and relevant to the brand (Brand Identity) of the Magazine (NXT EP or 313). At this stage the teams get the content from ‘In- House’ and ‘External’ writers whilst working on and putting in/ deciding on the graphics and the artwork of the magazine. This is a vital stage because the teams have got to get the artwork and the graphics whilst making it look professional and relevant to the brand (Brand Identity) of the Magazine (NXT EP or 313). A ‘Sub-Editor’ or an ‘Editor’ of the magazine, will be going through the magazine and checking that all the content is correct by fact, there are no grammatical errors, there is correct grammar and punctuation use, the correct house style and the page layout of all the pages in the magazine is correct. N/A N/A Complete: (Monday) (26/12/16) Complete: (27/12/16) (Tuesday) Complete: (28/12/16 – 5/1/17) (Wednesday – Thursday) Complete: (28/12/16 – 5/1/17) (Wednesday – Thursday) Complete: (6/1/17) (Friday) Complete: N/A Complete: N/A
  19. 19. Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday In this stage the ‘Layout Staff’ use programs such as ‘InDesign’ or ‘PageMaker’ to typeset and layout all the pages of the magazine. At this stage the decided adverts from companies get placed into the magazine too which is the way that the magazine makes a large proportion of its profits, therefore is a key stage too. In this stage the ‘Layout Staff’ use programs such as ‘InDesign’ or ‘PageMaker’ to typeset and layout all the pages of the magazine. At this stage the decided adverts from companies get placed into the magazine too which is the way that the magazine makes a large proportion of its profits, therefore is a key stage too. In this stage the ‘Editorial Team’ print out a hard copy of the magazine’s issue in order to read through it until every member of staff is satisfied that there are no errors within the magazine, and if there are they correct it on the DTP File. This is a vital stage because it ensures that the layout, content and final product meets the satisfactory needs of the editorial team before it heads out to the general public for retail. The entire magazine gets sent to the printer who’s job is to print out the magazines' copies. Here the magazine is ‘Pre- Pressed’ and the magazine is checked to ensure that all fonts and images have gone through correctly and print out as the rest of the magazine does. They then print out a few copies which get sent back to the publication’s editor and if that team is satisfied they go ahead and print out the thousands of copies they need to print out in order to meet the demand of the magazine according to the target market/ audience. The entire magazine gets sent to the printer who’s job is to print out the magazines' copies. Here the magazine is ‘Pre- Pressed’ and the magazine is checked to ensure that all fonts and images have gone through correctly and print out as the rest of the magazine does. They then print out a few copies which get sent back to the publication’s editor and if that team is satisfied they go ahead and print out the thousands of copies they need to print out in order to meet the demand of the magazine according to the target market/ audience. In this final stage the printing company will have finished printing and will pack away the magazines and send them to a warehouse, and from the warehouse they get distributed and sold to the public and this is the point where the public get access to all of the new content and can catch up an all of the news on their favorite artists. In this final stage the printing company will have finished printing and will pack away the magazines and send them to a warehouse, and from the warehouse they get distributed and sold to the public and this is the point where the public get access to all of the new content and can catch up an all of the news on their favorite artists. Complete: (9/1/17- 10/1/17) (Monday – Tuesday) Complete: (9/1/17- 10/1/17) (Monday – Tuesday) Complete: (11/1/17) (Wednesday) Complete: (12/1/17- 13/1/17) (Thursday- Friday) Complete: (12/1/17- 13/1/17) (Thursday- Friday) Complete: (14/1/17 – 16/1/17) (Saturday- Monday) Complete: (14/1/17 – 16/1/17) (Saturday- Monday)
  20. 20. Resources Needed Equipment Cost Office Space £275.00/ Month or £3,300.00/ Year MAC Computer (Desktops) X30 £52,470.00 Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps + Adobe Stock X30 £20,916.00 /Year Printer (HP PageWide 377dw Multifunction Business Inkjet Colour Printer (J9V80B) X2 £599.98 Total Cameras (Nikon D4S 16.2 MP CMOS FX Digital SLR with Full 1080p HD Video (Body Only) NIKON) X4 £16,400.00 Total Lighting Equipment (Excelvan Studio Continuous Lighting Kit Softbox Kit Background Set -- 2 Softbox + 9*6 ft. Backdrops(Black White Green) + 10*6.5ft Background Support + Light Stand + 2x125W 5500K Bulbs + Portable Bag) X2 £161.98 Total Paper (Xerox Performer Paper A4 80gsm White 003R90649 Pack of 5 Reams) X5 £87.45 Total Ink for Printer (Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow) X4 £245.24 Total or £61.31 Each Stationary (Staedtler 430 F-9CP5 Stick Fine Ballpoint Pen - Black, Pack of 50) X5 £40.00 Total Desks (Office Corner Desk Coavas L-Shaped Office Wood Desk Large Corner PC Gaming Table Computer Workstation for Home and Office Use Corner Desk, Black) X30 £1,559.70 Total Chairs (Office Desk Chair PU Leather Computer Gaming Swivel Adjustable Racing Sport Chair - Black) X30 £1,649.70 Total TOTAL COST £97,430.05
  21. 21. Resources Needed Continued Sources: • https://creative.adobe.com/plans?locale=gb&store_code=gb&plan=team&promoid=KSRST • http://www.apple.com/uk/shop/bag • https://www.amazon.co.uk/HP-PageWide-Multifunction-Business-J9V80B/dp/B01F4VZUN6/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1487419573&sr=8- 1&keywords=%28HP+PageWide+377dw+Multifunction+Business+Inkjet+Colour+Printer+%28J9V80B%29 • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nikon-Digital-1080p-Video-NIKON/dp/B00IMOB5SW/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1487419953&sr=8- 1&keywords=Nikon+D4S+16.2+MP+CMOS+FX+Digital+SLR+with+Full+1080p+HD+Video+%28Body+Only%29+NIKON • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Excelvan-Continuous-Lighting-Background-Backdrops/dp/B010V4OZLY/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1487419984&sr=8-1- fkmr0&keywords=Excelvan+Studio+Continuous+Lighting+Kit+Softbox+Kit+Background+Set+-- +2+Softbox+%2B+96+ft.+Backdrops%28Black+White+Green%29+%2B+106.5ft+Background+Support+%2B+Light+Stand+%2B+2x125W+5500K+Bulbs+%2B+Porta ble+Bag • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Xerox-Performer-Paper-80gsm-003R90649/dp/B000GFEYU6/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1487420087&sr=8- 1&keywords=Xerox+Performer+Paper+A4+80gsm+White+003R90649+Pack+of+5+Reams • https://www.amazon.co.uk/HP-Original-PageWide-Cartridge- F6T78AE/dp/B01DA80F8K/ref=pd_sim_147_3?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=8KZ7EKYAXVER1ANR2EN5 • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Staedtler-430-F-9CP5-Stick-Ballpoint/dp/B0037W5XI2/ref=sr_1_1?s=officeproduct&ie=UTF8&qid=1487420171&sr=1- 1&keywords=Staedtler+430+F-9CP5+Stick+Fine+Ballpoint+Pen+-+Black%2C+Pack+of+50 • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Office-Corner-L-Shaped-Computer-Workstation/dp/B016U6O0US/ref=sr_1_1?s=officeproduct&ie=UTF8&qid=1487420200&sr=1- 1&keywords=Office+Corner+Desk+Coavas+L- Shaped+Office+Wood+Desk+Large+Corner+PC+Gaming+Table+Computer+Workstation+for+Home+and+Office+Use+Corner+Desk%2C+Black • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Office-Leather-Computer-Gaming-Adjustable/dp/B00ABGTS7O/ref=sr_1_1?s=officeproduct&ie=UTF8&qid=1487420223&sr=1- 1&keywords=Office+Desk+Chair+PU+Leather+Computer+Gaming+Swivel+Adjustable+Racing+Sport+Chair+-+Black • http://www.instantoffices.com/en/gb/available-office-space/dorking/curtis-road-10837
  22. 22. Conclusion In conclusion we can see how pre-production materials are provided and used in order to create an original and new print media product. We have to find and research specifics such as the cost of all of the equipment that will be used in order to take all of the images and videos for the print product, but also the costs for the software and hardware needed for the editing and creation of the final version of the print product. In order to have a successfully published and profitable print product, we have to ensure that we do a Production Plan that will ensure that the magazine gets assembled, checked over, finished and published to the public for reading. By having a successful Production Plan it will ensure that all of those steps get completed on time and so the reader will be able to put their hands on a new print product that has all of the information they need in order to catch up on their favorite artists, and the music they love. Further we produce graphic layouts on software such as Microsoft Word or PowerPoint, which let us produce drafts of each page, including the front covers and DPS through the magazine, and so allow for easy access from other members of staff but also allows for easy editing if any corrections need to be made for the drafts of the magazine as a whole before it is constructed, finalized and published.
  23. 23. Content 1. Location Recce 2. Hazards at the Workplace 3. Legal/Ethical Issues 4. Conclusion
  24. 24. Location Recce Location: • Time. • Date. • Why. The Photo-shoot had taken place on the 12/11/2016 and it was just after 1pm through until about 2/ 2.30pm. The Photo-shoot had taken place on this date due to the availability of free time between myself and the model (Billy). As for laws and regulations, if I had wanted to take pictures in a private area or a place where company names are involved, then I would have to ask for permission from them in order to take any images and then I would have to also reconsider any potential hazards and risks within this new area. However I did not take any images in a public place or in a building that was private or anywhere were company names were involved, therefore I did not have to ask for any permission or have to reconsider the hazards and risks of these new areas. Picture Needed/ Required: • Lighting. • Close Up. • Short Type. • Props/ Clothing/ Equipment. • Why. The shots I used in my magazine were short and up-close, some props were used at one stage for some of the images, but generally the images I used consisted of no props, just what the model was wearing, which was their own clothing. The lighting came from the flash of the camera, and all other lights in the room were turned off, and this was in order to get a good picture with decent lighting but also to make the editing process much easier as the background didn’t blend in with the model. I used shorts that were short and up-close due to the way it portrayed the model and the significance and relevance it had with the magazine I was basing mine off of, XXL. I decided to use just a flash camera and no other lighting in order to make the editing process much easier, further down the line. Permission Needed: • Contact Needed to be made. The photos were taken against a plain wall in my house, and also a plain white door but the images I used were the ones against the wall, therefore no permission was needed. I used a wall that was plain in order to get a smooth background and have a simple and different color to the clothing of the model, therefore making the editing process much easier. Potential Hazards/ Risks: • Lighting could break. • Props could break. I had no potential hazards or risks when taking the photos as there was just a wall in a hallway with nothing near it or on it, therefore the model would not have been placed in danger. There were no hazards or risks, as the lighting came from the flash from my phone and the images were taken on my phone.
  25. 25. Hazards at the Workplace Health and Safety at Work Act: Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. Often referred to as HASAW or HSW, this Act of Parliament is the main piece of UK health and safety legislation. It places a duty on all employers "to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work" of all their employees. This means that the employers must take care of their employees as for as they possibly can, to reason. It is an extremely important Act and piece of Legislation as it ensures the safety of all of the Employees when they are in the workplace, therefore ensuring that they will be coming to work happy and willing to work, knowing that they will be safe at work when they do turn up for a days work, regardless of what they do. It also places trust in the employer as they have to protect their employee within reason, so they have to ensure that they provide them with the safety measures and training for when they are doing any kind of job. This is used in a workplace to ensure that the employee comes into work happy and willing to work in the environment that has been provided to them by their employer, therefore ensuring that work does get done regardless of the risk, as the employee knows that they will be safe as long as they have received the training they need and have been provided with the safety measures necessary to be working in this environment. The purpose of this Act is to ensure and guarantee the safety of the employee to reason, as stated above. In other words ensuring that when the employee is working hard, they are safe and their employer ensures that this is the case by providing them with specialist/ specific training and other safety measures for the environment in which they are working in. Source: https: //www.google.co.uk/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=health+and+safety+at+work+act+1974&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&gfe_rd=cr&ei=qs4SWcGEMa2n8wfF- JygAg
  26. 26. Legal and Ethical Issues • The IPSO (Independent Press Standards Organization), has a set of rules called the Editor’s Code of Practice, in which the editor of a magazine, newspaper or any other form of media, has to follow a specific set of rules set by this Organization. The code itself is written by the Editors’ Code Committee and further enforced by the IPSO. The latest version of the Editors’ Code of Practice came into effect on 1 January 2016. the code is there to set the highest professional standards in the publishing industry and ensure that no information is misinterpreted or misleading, but further that no privacy is breached of other people. • They focus specifically on the categories of, Accuracy, Privacy, Harassment, Intrusion into grief or shock, Reporting Suicide, Children, Children in sex cases, Hospitals, Reporting of crime, Clandestine devices and subterfuge, Victims of sexual assault, Discrimination, Financial journalism, Confidential sources, Witness payments in criminal trials and Payment to criminals. They are all of the categories that are included in the Editor’s Code of Practice, which include a specific set of rules that the editor must follow, under each category. By having these rules they are ensuring that no information or facts are misinterpreted about a person, further that no rights are abused and that respect is shown to people by following their privacy rules, if for example they ask fro some information to not be ‘leaked’ or released to the public. • Initially it was the PCC (Press Complaints Commission) that dealt with these rules and set specific standards that editors would have to follow, and now this has been taken over by the IPSO. https://www.ipso.co.uk/editors-code-of-practice/
  27. 27. Watermarking Digital Watermarking is the fact or process of embedding a piece of code in a digital image, video, or audio file in order to provide copyright information. By doing this it allows the person who embedded the code to know that the image, or content that they embedded the code in, is strictly theirs and if anyone else tries to use it, well, they wont because you cannot get rid of watermarks on any kind of content, no matter how hard you try with editing. Digital watermarking can be employed for multiple purposes, such as: • Copyright protection • Source tracking • Broadcast tracking, such as watermarked videos from global news organizations • Hidden communication There are two types of digital watermarking: Visible Digital Watermarking: Visible data is embedded as the watermark. This can be a logo or a text that denotes a digital medium's owner. Invisible Digital Watermarking: The data embedded is invisible or, in case of audio content, inaudible. Robust watermarks involve blending signal amplitude with large bandwidth sizes and a short message length. Frequency domain capabilities and mixed-domain techniques, when added to signals, are believed to provide the right amount of robustness in order to guard against watermark attacks. The publisher Playboy has used an invisible form of digital watermarking to detect where its copyrighted material has been illegally posted on other websites.
  28. 28. Copyright and IP • “The current act is the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988. The law gives the creators of literary, dramatic, musical, artistic works, sound recordings, broadcasts, films and typographical arrangement of published editions, rights to control the ways in which their material may be used.” • When looking at the use of Copyright in a magazine we would be looking at examples of images and adverts from big and smaller companies, that have their logo or specific graphics, such as new products or posters related to content, or even their own content and logo. They would place the Copyright sign on the footer of this page of content, or on the base of the image, or even underneath it, therefore allowing people to know that this content or imagery is owned and made by this company, and cannot be used by other people for commercial uses unless granted so by the company itself. • If people do not follow these rules then they can be prosecuted and jailed for using other peoples content or imagery without their permission. But this can work both ways as companies can use peoples work from smaller businesses or places of work, without having their authority, and if this is found out, then the smaller business or company can try and sue the business for what they have done, or simply ask them to pay a smaller fee towards the use of their content or imagery. Source: https://www.copyrightservice.co.uk/copyri ght/p01_uk_copyright_law
  29. 29. Copyright and IP • When looking at examples of each Sub-Category of protection, we could look at Criminal Records, and how they tend to be a major part of how information gets out and twisted about artists or celebrities. So in order for the magazine to follow these rules about the confidential information that an artist may state about themselves in an interview, they must not change or misinterpret the information given to them by the artist, or not publicize it at all if this is the wish of the artist. This can be due to a few reasons such as the persona of the artist and how they feel it would be interpreted by their fans or further audience, and this is vital as they do not want to suddenly disappoint their fans or audience in a sense that it would make them stop listening to this artist’s music. This is why information such as this, is sometimes strictly between the artist and the person interviewing them for a magazine or article of a sort. • Further we could look at how ‘Accurate’ the information that is published, should be, and why. When an interview is conducted with an artist, the information or facts that they give about certain topics or specific people, then the information, as before, should not be misinterpreted or given out falsely. This is because the information would then be false, and the blame would go towards the artist, instead of the Interviewer, editing team or publishing company, whom may have made the mistake. Therefore, fans will lose their trust and love for this artist and will most likely not listen to what they say any longer. Source: https://www.gov.uk/data- protection/the-data-protection-act
  30. 30. Data Protection Act 1988 The Data Protection Act controls how your personal information is used by organisations, businesses or the government. Everyone responsible for using data has to follow strict rules called ‘data protection principles’. They must make sure the information is: • Used fairly and lawfully • Used for limited, specifically stated purposes • Used in a way that is adequate, relevant and not excessive • Accurate • Kept for no longer than is absolutely necessary • Handled according to people’s data protection rights • Kept safe and secure • Not transferred outside the European Economic Area without adequate protection There is stronger legal protection for more sensitive information, such as: • Ethnic background • Political opinions • Religious beliefs • Health • Sexual health • Criminal records Source: https://www.gov.uk/data-protection/the-data- protection-act
  31. 31. Conclusion In conclusion, we can see that through this learning objective it was all about the safety of people at a workplace, looking at the safety and specifics of the photo-shoot and any risks or hazards that came with taking any images in certain areas, and recognizing what to do in those environments in order to ensure both our own safety and the model’s safety. Further it was all about looking at the legal and ethical issues that came with taking images of a model, and also using them in a magazine that would be published, therefore looking at the legal side of using the images on a published piece of media work. This also consisted of looking at the Copyright and legality of the images but also the ownership of them and what was and was not allowed to be done to them.
  32. 32. Content 1. Setting up Equipment 2. Pre- Production Material 3. Production Process 4. Operating Desktop Publishing Tools 5. Conclusion
  33. 33. Setting up and Equipment Equipment Cost Office Space £275.00/ Month or £3,300.00/ Year MAC Computer (Desktops) X30 £52,470.00 Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps + Adobe Stock X30 £20,916.00 /Year Printer (HP PageWide 377dw Multifunction Business Inkjet Colour Printer (J9V80B) X2 £599.98 Total Cameras (Nikon D4S 16.2 MP CMOS FX Digital SLR with Full 1080p HD Video (Body Only) NIKON) X4 £16,400.00 Total Lighting Equipment (Excelvan Studio Continuous Lighting Kit Softbox Kit Background Set -- 2 Softbox + 9*6 ft. Backdrops(Black White Green) + 10*6.5ft Background Support + Light Stand + 2x125W 5500K Bulbs + Portable Bag) X2 £161.98 Total Paper (Xerox Performer Paper A4 80gsm White 003R90649 Pack of 5 Reams) X5 £87.45 Total Ink for Printer (Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow) X4 £245.24 Total or £61.31 Each Stationary (Staedtler 430 F-9CP5 Stick Fine Ballpoint Pen - Black, Pack of 50) X5 £40.00 Total Desks (Office Corner Desk Coavas L-Shaped Office Wood Desk Large Corner PC Gaming Table Computer Workstation for Home and Office Use Corner Desk, Black) X30 £1,559.70 Total Chairs (Office Desk Chair PU Leather Computer Gaming Swivel Adjustable Racing Sport Chair - Black) X30 £1,649.70 Total TOTAL COST £97,430.05
  34. 34. Sources: • https://creative.adobe.com/plans?locale=gb&store_code=gb&plan=team&promoid=KSRST • http://www.apple.com/uk/shop/bag • https://www.amazon.co.uk/HP-PageWide-Multifunction-Business-J9V80B/dp/B01F4VZUN6/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1487419573&sr=8- 1&keywords=%28HP+PageWide+377dw+Multifunction+Business+Inkjet+Colour+Printer+%28J9V80B%29 • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nikon-Digital-1080p-Video-NIKON/dp/B00IMOB5SW/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1487419953&sr=8- 1&keywords=Nikon+D4S+16.2+MP+CMOS+FX+Digital+SLR+with+Full+1080p+HD+Video+%28Body+Only%29+NIKON • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Excelvan-Continuous-Lighting-Background-Backdrops/dp/B010V4OZLY/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1487419984&sr=8-1- fkmr0&keywords=Excelvan+Studio+Continuous+Lighting+Kit+Softbox+Kit+Background+Set+-- +2+Softbox+%2B+96+ft.+Backdrops%28Black+White+Green%29+%2B+106.5ft+Background+Support+%2B+Light+Stand+%2B+2x125W+5500K+Bulbs+%2B+Porta ble+Bag • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Xerox-Performer-Paper-80gsm-003R90649/dp/B000GFEYU6/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1487420087&sr=8- 1&keywords=Xerox+Performer+Paper+A4+80gsm+White+003R90649+Pack+of+5+Reams • https://www.amazon.co.uk/HP-Original-PageWide-Cartridge- F6T78AE/dp/B01DA80F8K/ref=pd_sim_147_3?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=8KZ7EKYAXVER1ANR2EN5 • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Staedtler-430-F-9CP5-Stick-Ballpoint/dp/B0037W5XI2/ref=sr_1_1?s=officeproduct&ie=UTF8&qid=1487420171&sr=1- 1&keywords=Staedtler+430+F-9CP5+Stick+Fine+Ballpoint+Pen+-+Black%2C+Pack+of+50 • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Office-Corner-L-Shaped-Computer-Workstation/dp/B016U6O0US/ref=sr_1_1?s=officeproduct&ie=UTF8&qid=1487420200&sr=1- 1&keywords=Office+Corner+Desk+Coavas+L- Shaped+Office+Wood+Desk+Large+Corner+PC+Gaming+Table+Computer+Workstation+for+Home+and+Office+Use+Corner+Desk%2C+Black • https://www.amazon.co.uk/Office-Leather-Computer-Gaming-Adjustable/dp/B00ABGTS7O/ref=sr_1_1?s=officeproduct&ie=UTF8&qid=1487420223&sr=1- 1&keywords=Office+Desk+Chair+PU+Leather+Computer+Gaming+Swivel+Adjustable+Racing+Sport+Chair+-+Black • http://www.instantoffices.com/en/gb/available-office-space/dorking/curtis-road-10837 Setting up and Equipment
  35. 35. Pre- Production Material
  36. 36. Pre- Production Material
  37. 37. Pre- Production Material Graphic Layouts NXT EP FRONT COVERS Masthead And Strapline Puff promotions Cover Lines Main Image Main Heading Masthead Strapline Main Heading Cover Lines Puff promo tions Main Image 1 2
  38. 38. Pre- Production Material Graphic Layouts NXT EP Double Page Spreads Main Image Page Number and Web Link Q n A Q n A Information on artist. Drop Capital Main Heading LOGO Main Heading/ ArtworkLOGO Page Number and Web Link Theme or Art of Magazin e (Red or Black Faded.) Album Cover of Artist & Specific Details or Reviews on it. Page Number and Web Link Main Image Information on artist. Q n A / Interview Content. 1 2
  39. 39. 313 FRONT COVERS 1 2 Pre- Production Material Graphic Layouts Main Image Strapline Masthead Puff promoti ons Cover Lines Main Heading Masthead Strapline Sub-Heading Main Heading Main Heading CONT Main Image Cover Lines Puff Prom otion s
  40. 40. Pre- Production Material Graphic Layouts 313 Double Page Spreads Page Number and Web Link Q n A Q n A Main Heading LOGO Main Heading/ Artwork LOGO Page Number and Web Link Latest Album & Information on it / Artist Information. Page Number and Web Link Main Image Q n A style content. Main Image Album Cover of Artist Faded out artwork/ Theme Colors Quotes from artist’s Interview 1 2
  41. 41. Date Of Publication: The date of publication will be decided on Monday the 26/12/16 at which point the date will be decided when the public can get their hands onto the latest issue of the magazine. From the time of this decision and onwards the editorial team and the publishing team have to work together in order to get all of the content for the magazine and ensure that it is all put together within this 4 week timeframe. (Monday) Managing the Schedule: In order to meet the deadline for the magazines release date in 4 weeks time, both teams and the higher up people of the teams have to work alongside each other and keep on top of the timing for the schedule, so plan out what will be done when. (26/12/16) (Monday) Editorial and Budgetary Decision: Here the magazine’s editing team will decide what topics or content will be covered within this issue of the magazine. They will include things such as the main content of this issue of the magazine, the biggest story at the moment or the biggest artist at the moment, will end up being on the front cover, and so the main story and headline will be for this, therefore this decision is key for the team to get correct. (27/12/16) (Tuesday) Content Acquisition: At this stage the teams get the content from ‘In-House’ and ‘External’ writers whilst working on and putting in/ deciding on the graphics and the artwork of the magazine. This is a vital stage because the teams have got to get the artwork and the graphics correct and suited to each cover line/ story and make them relevant to the artist that is being covered in this story, whilst making it look professional and relevant to the brand (Brand Identity) of the Magazine (NXT EP or 313). (28/12/16 – 5/1/17) (Wednesday - Thursday) Sub-Editing: This is the next step which involves a ‘Sub-Editor’ or an ‘Editor’ of the magazine, going through the magazine and checking that all the content is correct by fact, there are no grammatical errors, there is correct grammar and punctuation use, the correct house style and the page layout of all the pages in the magazine is correct. (6/1/17) (Friday) Source: http://hosbeg.com/the-magazine-production-process/ Production Process/ Plan
  42. 42. Page Layout: In this stage the ‘Layout Staff’ use programs such as ‘InDesign’ or ‘PageMaker’ to typeset and layout all the pages of the magazine. At this stage the decided adverts from companies get placed into the magazine too which is the way that the magazine makes a large proportion of its profits, therefore is a key stage too. (9/1/17- 10/1/17) (Monday - Tuesday) Proofreading: In this stage the ‘Editorial Team’ print out a hard copy of the magazine’s issue in order to read through it until every member of staff is satisfied that there are no errors within the magazine, and if there are they correct it on the DTP File. This is a vital stage because it ensures that the layout, content and final product meets the satisfactory needs of the editorial team before it heads out to the general public for retail. (11/1/17) (Wednesday) File Emailed To Printer: Here the entire magazine gets sent to the printer who’s job is to print out the magazines' copies. Here the magazine is ‘Pre-Pressed’ and the magazine is checked to ensure that all fonts and images have gone through correctly and print out as the rest of the magazine does. They then print out a few copies which get sent back to the publication’s editor and if that team is satisfied they go ahead and print out the thousands of copies they need to print out in order to meet the demand of the magazine according to the target market/ audience. (12/1/17- 13/1/17) (Thursday- Friday) Distribution: In this final stage the printing company will have finished printing and will pack away the magazines and send them to a warehouse, and from the warehouse they get distributed and sold to the public and this is the point where the public get access to all of the new content and can catch up an all of the news on their favorite artists. (15/1/17 – 16/1/17) (Sunday-Monday) Source: http://hosbeg.com/the-magazine-production-process/ Production Process/ Plan
  43. 43. Production Process/ Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday The Date of publication will be decided, which will give the teams a timeframe to complete the work in. The teams will all work together to also manage the schedule of the work that needs to be done. The magazine’s editing team will decide what topics or content will be covered within this issue of the magazine. They will go through the main content of this issue of the magazine, the biggest story at the moment or the biggest artist at the moment, will end up being on the front cover. At this stage the teams get the content from ‘In- House’ and ‘External’ writers whilst working on and putting in/ deciding on the graphics and the artwork of the magazine. This is a vital stage because the teams have got to get the artwork and the graphics whilst making it look professional and relevant to the brand (Brand Identity) of the Magazine (NXT EP or 313). At this stage the teams get the content from ‘In- House’ and ‘External’ writers whilst working on and putting in/ deciding on the graphics and the artwork of the magazine. This is a vital stage because the teams have got to get the artwork and the graphics whilst making it look professional and relevant to the brand (Brand Identity) of the Magazine (NXT EP or 313). A ‘Sub-Editor’ or an ‘Editor’ of the magazine, will be going through the magazine and checking that all the content is correct by fact, there are no grammatical errors, there is correct grammar and punctuation use, the correct house style and the page layout of all the pages in the magazine is correct. N/A N/A Complete: (Monday) (26/12/16) Complete: (27/12/16) (Tuesday) Complete: (28/12/16 – 5/1/17) (Wednesday – Thursday) Complete: (28/12/16 – 5/1/17) (Wednesday – Thursday) Complete: (6/1/17) (Friday) Complete: N/A Complete: N/A
  44. 44. Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday In this stage the ‘Layout Staff’ use programs such as ‘InDesign’ or ‘PageMaker’ to typeset and layout all the pages of the magazine. At this stage the decided adverts from companies get placed into the magazine too which is the way that the magazine makes a large proportion of its profits, therefore is a key stage too. In this stage the ‘Layout Staff’ use programs such as ‘InDesign’ or ‘PageMaker’ to typeset and layout all the pages of the magazine. At this stage the decided adverts from companies get placed into the magazine too which is the way that the magazine makes a large proportion of its profits, therefore is a key stage too. In this stage the ‘Editorial Team’ print out a hard copy of the magazine’s issue in order to read through it until every member of staff is satisfied that there are no errors within the magazine, and if there are they correct it on the DTP File. This is a vital stage because it ensures that the layout, content and final product meets the satisfactory needs of the editorial team before it heads out to the general public for retail. The entire magazine gets sent to the printer who’s job is to print out the magazines' copies. Here the magazine is ‘Pre- Pressed’ and the magazine is checked to ensure that all fonts and images have gone through correctly and print out as the rest of the magazine does. They then print out a few copies which get sent back to the publication’s editor and if that team is satisfied they go ahead and print out the thousands of copies they need to print out in order to meet the demand of the magazine according to the target market/ audience. The entire magazine gets sent to the printer who’s job is to print out the magazines' copies. Here the magazine is ‘Pre- Pressed’ and the magazine is checked to ensure that all fonts and images have gone through correctly and print out as the rest of the magazine does. They then print out a few copies which get sent back to the publication’s editor and if that team is satisfied they go ahead and print out the thousands of copies they need to print out in order to meet the demand of the magazine according to the target market/ audience. In this final stage the printing company will have finished printing and will pack away the magazines and send them to a warehouse, and from the warehouse they get distributed and sold to the public and this is the point where the public get access to all of the new content and can catch up an all of the news on their favorite artists. In this final stage the printing company will have finished printing and will pack away the magazines and send them to a warehouse, and from the warehouse they get distributed and sold to the public and this is the point where the public get access to all of the new content and can catch up an all of the news on their favorite artists. Complete: (9/1/17- 10/1/17) (Monday – Tuesday) Complete: (9/1/17- 10/1/17) (Monday – Tuesday) Complete: (11/1/17) (Wednesday) Complete: (12/1/17- 13/1/17) (Thursday- Friday) Complete: (12/1/17- 13/1/17) (Thursday- Friday) Complete: (14/1/17 – 16/1/17) (Saturday- Monday) Complete: (14/1/17 – 16/1/17) (Saturday- Monday) Production Process/ Plan
  45. 45. Step By Step Guide: Front Covers First of all we had to open up a new Photoshop Document, and use the ‘International Paper’ template. Once this had opened and was all set up with a white background (In order to add a gradient color to the background and then edit the image out), we had to wait for the document to open and load, once this had happened we were able to place in Guide Lines using the ‘Ruler’ tool. This was done by clicking ‘cmd+R’ together in order to bring the ruler guides up at the sides of the document. Then, we had to start off by finding the barcode and social media icons and placing them in. The barcode didn’t need editing at all so all we had to do was find a place similar to our Front Cover of inspiration and place it in the same area. We then had to edit the social media icons in order to make them unique and to match the color scheme/ theme of our magazine. I made mine all red and white as the majority of my background was a darker grey going into a lighter grey or black and white. Further on we had to place the price, date of the issue and the website link for the magazine, as seen below, and finally we had to place a much smaller thumbnail size image of our magazine logo underneath the Barcode and Social Media.
  46. 46. Step By Step Guide: Front Covers Continued Next, when looking at the text, so for example the Masthead, Cover Lines, Strapline and Main Heading along with subheadings and adverts, generally it involved me using the ‘Ruler’ tool once again to create specific margins in order to know where exactly to place all of the text and where it would go, but also to get the correct spacing through all of them in order to make the magazine look professionally made. Once I had placed the correct guide lines on the document, I was able to then create text boxes in the specific regions and then identify almost a layout that would help me figure out where everything would go. I did this using the ‘Text’ tool on the bottom of the tool bar, on the left-hand side of Photoshop. Once I had selected the correct regions and marked them out by creating the text boxes in them, and deciding the layout of where all of the specific text would go (Based of the Magazine of Inspiration), I had to download all of the necessary fonts from Dafont.com and then install them on my computer. Then I was able to use them in Photoshop and create the desired look for my font without having to crop out any backgrounds, I was simply able to get on with editing the Color and Stroke of each of the text, so for example the Stroke and Color on the main heading of “Yung. Doxx” and then the same text style and font for the advertisement at the left-hand side base of the front cover.
  47. 47. Step By Step Guide: Front Covers Continued Finally, when looking at editing the image and making it look crisp, clean and professional, I had to simply edit the background out of it using the ‘Quick Selection’ tool in Photoshop and then use the ‘Eraser’ tool, on the soft setting in order to clean up the edges that were rough or still had parts of the background in them. This ensured that the image, once it had no background, looked crisp and professional as the image of Billy (Yung. Doxx) was just the image itself with a gradient background, and so making it look more professional and more like the Magazine of Inspiration. In order to get the image to the correct size and without it pixilating or warping I had to hold down SHIFT whilst dragging and resizing from either of the top corners (left or right) and ensuring it covered the majority of the page when looking to press enter after using the ‘Transform’ tool. Once the whole document was complete and fully edited to standards we were happy with, we had a final product that looked something like this:
  48. 48. Final Magazine Front Covers and DPS
  49. 49. Final Magazine Front Covers and DPS
  50. 50. Chosen/ Favourite Magazine I have chosen this magazine to be my final choice because of the color scheme and the way in which it is presented as whole. Generally, the name has more of a meaning than 313 which is the name of the second magazine, and I feel it appeals more to the reader due to the way in which, at the moment, the way that the music business is going, people are looking ahead into the next load of people and artists that are coming up, so this magazine would be more relevant to them, and so would sell more copies and bring in more profits for the business, which would further allow us to create partnerships with much bigger companies and newer and bigger artists that are new or coming up in the music industry.
  51. 51. Step By Step Guide: DPS When looking at the initial stage of creating our Double Page Spreads, we had to use another Adobe application called Adobe InDesign, as this offered us more experimentation and freedom with creating our DPS effectively and having it look professional too. In order to do this we set up both pages with a template that allowed us to have 3 columns set on each side with green lines. We then used the ‘Text’ tool, by pressing ‘T’ on our keyboard, and we then drew text boxes from each side of the 3 columns to fit well and have the text centralized, so the template was almost a guideline for us. Once the 3 text boxes had been placed inside of the 3 template columns we could place in the text from the ‘Draft Interview’ with our artists and resize or recolor the text in order for it to fit with the color scheme of our magazine and the theme of the whole DPS. This can be repeated in selected areas for the ‘Credits’ and the ‘Page Number’ along with the ‘Website Link’ texts at the bottom corners of the double pages. Once we had selected our preferred color scheme we were able to start putting in the image we were going to use, the background colors or images hat we wanted in the DPS for either side, or both sides, and then start to put in things such as the ‘Drop Capital’ of the interview and the ‘Stand First’, which is the introductory paragraph which presents the reader with a little information or the artist and what the interview will be about.
  52. 52. Step By Step Guide: DPS Continued When looking to place in images such as the social media icons, background and main image or any other images needed, from Photoshop or any other image in your files and place it into InDesign, you have to ensure that the image is in a JPEG format and then once you have found the file, simply click and drag it into the page where you wish to place it, then holding Shift, resize the image to fit the page or to make it to the correct size and then let go of the ‘Left Click’ on your mouse and then Shift, if you let go of shift first then the image will warp and become a much different shape. Next, in order to place in the ‘Stand First’ into the DPS, you would have to find an appropriate space for it to go where it would fit along with the ‘Drop Capital’, and then once you have decided this space, click ‘T’ on your keyboard again to bring the ‘Text Tool’ up again and draw out the text box where you wish to place the ‘Stand First’. Once you have done this, you can place in the text and edit it in the same way you did with the first 3 Interview Columns. Then, in order to place in the ‘Title’ or ‘Heading’ into the DPS at the top of the page or wherever is suitable for your design/ theme, you would need to ensure that you have the desired font or the same font that you used for your artist on the Front Cover you previously would have made. Make the heading simple and bold, almost make it stand out from the rest of the text and ensure that it is clear and not in the way or mixed with any other text or content of the DPS. In order to put it in, find another appropriate spot, use the ‘Text Tool’ again by pressing ‘T’ on your keyboard, and then typing in the Title or Heading, and editing the color or size etc.
  53. 53. Conclusion In Conclusion, we can see in this learning objective what it takes to make a magazine to a high standard. That involved going through all the pre production material such as the graphic layouts and the hand drawn drafts which helped guide us and give us an idea as to how to lay out and display our media product, including the Front Cover and the Double Page Spread. We then looked at the whole production process and the production plan of the magazine and how it would be assembled, edited and when. We also looked at exactly how all of the equipment would be set up and used throughout the whole production of the magazine including the photo-shoot. Finally, we looked at step by step how each of the Double Page Spreads were made on InDesign and then the Front Covers of both magazines on Photoshop.
  54. 54. Content 1. Deadlines 2. Post Production Skills 3. Safe Working Practices 4. Proof Reading and Sub-Editing 5. Color 6. Font 7. Conclusion 8. Witness Statement
  55. 55. Deadlines The deadline I had set for my magazine to be fully edited and published was the 14th of January which was a Sunday, and I met that deadline as I wanted to publish and get the magazine out to the public for the Monday which was the 15th of January, therefore giving everyone a good amount of new material and news for the new year in which they can expect to see new music, artists and content, hence they say ‘New Year, New Music’.
  56. 56. Post Production Skills/ Safe Working Practices First of all we had to open up a new Photoshop Document, and use the ‘International Paper’ template. Once this had opened and was all set up with a white background (In order to add a gradient color to the background and then edit the image out), we had to wait for the document to open and load, once this had happened we were able to place in Guide Lines using the ‘Ruler’ tool. This was done by clicking ‘cmd+R’ together in order to bring the ruler guides up at the sides of the document. Then, we had to start off by finding the barcode and social media icons and placing them in. The barcode didn’t need editing at all so all we had to do was find a place similar to our Front Cover of inspiration and place it in the same area. We then had to edit the social media icons in order to make them unique and to match the color scheme/ theme of our magazine. I made mine all red and white as the majority of my background was a darker grey going into a lighter grey or black and white. Further on we had to place the price, date of the issue and the website link for the magazine, as seen below, and finally we had to place a much smaller thumbnail size image of our magazine logo underneath the Barcode and Social Media.
  57. 57. Post Production Skills/ Safe Working Practices Next, when looking at the text, so for example the Masthead, Cover Lines, Strapline and Main Heading along with subheadings and adverts, generally it involved me using the ‘Ruler’ tool once again to create specific margins in order to know where exactly to place all of the text and where it would go, but also to get the correct spacing through all of them in order to make the magazine look professionally made. Once I had placed the correct guide lines on the document, I was able to then create text boxes in the specific regions and then identify almost a layout that would help me figure out where everything would go. I did this using the ‘Text’ tool on the bottom of the tool bar, on the left-hand side of Photoshop. Once I had selected the correct regions and marked them out by creating the text boxes in them, and deciding the layout of where all of the specific text would go (Based of the Magazine of Inspiration), I had to download all of the necessary fonts from Dafont.com and then install them on my computer. Then I was able to use them in Photoshop and create the desired look for my font without having to crop out any backgrounds, I was simply able to get on with editing the Color and Stroke of each of the text, so for example the Stroke and Color on the main heading of “Yung. Doxx” and then the same text style and font for the advertisement at the left-hand side base of the front cover.
  58. 58. Post Production Skills/ Safe Working Practices Finally, when looking at editing the image and making it look crisp, clean and professional, I had to simply edit the background out of it using the ‘Quick Selection’ tool in Photoshop and then use the ‘Eraser’ tool, on the soft setting in order to clean up the edges that were rough or still had parts of the background in them. This ensured that the image, once it had no background, looked crisp and professional as the image of Billy (Yung. Doxx) was just the image itself with a gradient background, and so making it look more professional and more like the Magazine of Inspiration. In order to get the image to the correct size and without it pixilating or warping I had to hold down SHIFT whilst dragging and resizing from either of the top corners (left or right) and ensuring it covered the majority of the page when looking to press enter after using the ‘Transform’ tool. Once the whole document was complete and fully edited to standards we were happy with, we had a final product that looked something like this:
  59. 59. Proof Reading and Sub-Editing In order to get all of the content on my Double Page Spreads correct and not have any silly mistakes or amateur errors, I typed up all of the content on Microsoft Word which allowed me to ensure that none of the content had silly mistakes due to Word’s Spell Check function. This ensured that I had no spelling mistakes in the content, therefore ensuring that I only had to proof read it and then make sure that it was all laid out the way I wanted it to be in the final print. This is the part where we ensure that all of the content is relevant, usable and can all fit into the Double Page Spread. I later found that I had made no mistakes and all of the content was correct with no spelling errors, therefore allowing me to go ahead and print my final magazine Double Page Spreads and the Front Cover to go with them.
  60. 60. House Style Color Scheme: The magazine would consist of a color scheme that has the colors of Red, White and Black on it, as this would convey the use of the general Hip-Hop and Rap theme color scheme that can be seen in most of the album covers of artists, on the previous moodboard slides. This specific color scheme seems to be very popular within the use of the album covers and also sever magazine styles such as XXL’s and Vibe’s themes that they follow throughout their magazines. So by following this specified color scheme I would be looking at focusing on the same sort of target audience and so attracting more readers to read my magazine and the content inside it which would be relevant to their favorite artists and genres of music. Font Style: From these two selections of fonts for each magazine, “NXT EP” and “313”, I will be choosing one of each font that I would like to, or prefer to use in my final magazine front cover and double page spread (DPS). From the two rows above, I have chosen, the “American Captain” font for “NXT EP”, as this has clean, cut edges that will bring that almost harsh connotation towards the magazine and almost describe what sort of content will be found inside. Next for “313” I have chosen to use the “Funk Machine” font, due to its curvature and the sort of ‘old’ style it has to it, which would be relevant to the connotations behind ‘313’, as it is Detroit’s area code, and Detroit is quite an old and run down city, therefore showing its age and relevance to its meaning. Social Media: In order to achieve good publicity for the magazine and get a name that is well known for it, an app will be developed for it over time, further we will create a Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube account in which all the most recent content will be released on as well as news and stories on artists that are high in-demand at the moment. This will ensure that our customers will be able to keep up with news from their favorite artists before the newest issue of the magazine comes out, and so they can look ahead into finding out more when the full magazine issue is released and that story is mentioned in it.
  61. 61. Font Styles “NXT EP” “313” “American Captain” “Ghost Rider Movie”“New Athletic M54” “Magnum” “Funk Machine” “RNS Baruta Black”
  62. 62. Witness Statement Below is my Witness Statement, that was completed during the time of my Presentation for the Pitch of my magazine. Through this, I can see any modifications/ improvements I need to complete in order to amend my work and make it better than it already is. It also goes through the strengths and weaknesses of my pitch, what I did well and what I could have done better in order to pitch my magazine better and ‘sell’ it to my peers for what it is worth.
  63. 63. Conclusion In conclusion from this Learning Objective, we have gone through the final stages of manufacturing and creating the final versions of the magazine, through deciding deadlines and going through final choices. It also went through all of the safety procedures of the magazine, in terms of editing and finalizing the magazine before it has been published. We also looked at the proof reading and sub-editing stages of the magazine which would ensure that the magazine could be published on time with no silly mistakes or grammatical errors in the content, but most importantly no editing mistakes in the images or visual content of the magazine such as the Front Cover and main Double Page Spread. We further looked into the fonts, colours and deadlines of the magazine, which would all ensure that the magazine looked as professional as possible and to the highest quality standard that it possibly could be at, whilst also ensuring that the magazine met its deadlines, from the editorial stages, written content stages and the final production stages, through to the publishing date, which is when the public would get their hands on this new magazine content and manage to read up on their favourite artists and the latest news on them.

