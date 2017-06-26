! ! ! ! ! ! ! !!! ! ! ! ! ! ! พย.บ. (เกียรตินิยม)! RTU Ubon พย.ม.การพยาบาลผู้ใหญ่! HCU ปร.ด. การบริหารการพาบาล! CTU : กำ...
การดูดเลือดจาก A-line เพื่อส่งตรวจ College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวา...
การประเมินระบบไหลเวียนเลือดและความดันโลหิตในผู้ป่วยวิกฤตฉุกเฉินระยะเฉียบพลันเรื้อรัง

  1. 1. ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !!! ! ! ! ! ! ! พย.บ. (เกียรตินิยม)! RTU Ubon พย.ม.การพยาบาลผู้ใหญ่! HCU ปร.ด. การบริหารการพาบาล! CTU : กำลังศึกษา ติดต่อ : Tel. 095-849-9681, Line ID : nutt-chut , E-mail:nutt_chut@hotmail.comการศึกษา เฉพาะทางการพยาบาลสาขา:- 1. Cath-Lab สถาบันโรคทรวงอก 2. ฟอกเลือดด้วยเครื่องไตเทียม มหาวิทยาลัยนวมินทราธิราช 3. ศาสตร์และศิลปะการสอนพยาบาล จุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย 5 . ผู้สูงอายุ มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล โดย ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) 4. การพยาบาลโรคผิวหนัง สถาบันโรคผิวหนัง น.บ. (นิติศาสตร์)! TU : กำลังศึกษา ! Rajabhat University College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha การประเมินระบบไหลเวียนโลหิต ! ระยะเฉียบพลันและเรื้อรัง Lecture No.1 / 27 มิ.ย.60 / 13.00-14.30 น. บรรยายแก่ นศ.พยาบาลศาสตร์ ปี 2 ในผู้ป่วยวิกฤตฉุกเฉิน (เอกสารเสริมการบรรยาย) ในผู้ป่วยวิกฤตฉุกเฉิน
  2. 2. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 ชัชวาล วงค์สารี. (2560). เอกสารประกอบการสอน (สไลด์) วิชา การพยาบาลผู้ใหญ่ 2 เรื่อง การประเมินระบบไหลเวียนโลหิตในผู้ป่วยวิกฤตฉุกเฉินระยะเฉียบพลันและเรื้อรัง. บรรยาย 27 มิถุนายน 2560 ณ วิทยาลัยพยาบาลและสุขภาพ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฏ สวนสุนันทา.(อัดสำเนา). Chutchavarn, W.(2017). Hand out of Adult Nursing II : Hemodynamic ! ! Monitoring of ! Nursing Care patients with Critical illness, !! ! ! emergency & chronic illness . Collage of Nursing and Health. June 27, 2017, Lecture at Suansunundha Rajabhaj University. (Copy Print). ! ! Online : www.teacher.ssru.ac.th>chutchavarn_wo การนำเอกสารนี้ไปอ้างอิง 1
  3. 3. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 วิจิตรา กุสุมภ์และคณะ. (2556). การพยาบาลผู้ป่วยภาวะวิกฤตแบบองค์รวม. กทม:! สหประชาพานิชย์.! Marianne, C., & Suzanne, M. B., (2010). AACN essentials of critical care nursing. 2nd USA: The McGrow-hill companies. ! ! Meg, G. & Judith, L. M., (2011). Nursing care plans diagnoses, interrentions, and outcomes. ! ! ! 7th USA: evolve.! ! Smelzer,SC,Bare,BG.,Hinkle,KH. (2013.). Brunner&Suddarth’s Textbook of Medical-Surgical ! ! Nursing.12 ed. Philadelphia : Lippincott Williams&Wilkins. สืบค้นเพิ่มเติม Internet Keywords; “…………” + pdf ให้อ่าน EVB ตั้งเเต่ระดับ 7 ขั้นไป ! ! ไทย : การประเมินระบบไหลเวียนเลือด/ การประเมินเเรงดันหลอดเลือดดำส่วนกลาง/การประเมิน ! ! ! แรงดันในหลอดเลือดแดง! Eng. : PA Catheter Monitoring, A-Line Monitoring, PCWP Monitoring, CVP ! ! ! Monitoring, Hemodynamic Monitoring 2
  4. 4. 1 3 College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 2 3 4 Terminology of illness: Hemodynamic Monitoring Principle of : Monitoring PA ,PCWP,AL,CVP Concept Assessment in Pateint : Critical ,Emergency & Chronic! >>> concept Monitoring TOPIC OUT LINE Monitoring : Hemodynamic and Parameter Matters in Critical Care
  5. 5. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 4 ท่านมองเห็นอย่างไรบ้าง : Thinking
  6. 6. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Respective with Picture Define Thinking 5
  7. 7. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Respective with Picture Define Thinking 6
  8. 8. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 นศ.สามารถอธิบายสรีรวิทยาการเปลี่ยนแปลงของการไหลเวียน โลหิตข้อบ่งชี้ในการวัดการไหลเวียน การพยาบาลผู้ป่วยก่อน ขณะ และหลังใส่ เครื่องวัดการไหลเวียนเเละความดันโลหิต/ภาวะเเทรกซ้อน โดยประยุกต์ใช้ กระบวนการพยาบาลเพื่อการดูแลทั้งผู้ป่วยเเละครอบครัวได้อย่างถูก บอก: บอกความหมาย / ลำดับการดูแล /! การพยาบาลที่เหมาะสมเเละที่ไม่เหมาะสมได้! บอก: วิธีการสร้างเสริมสุขภาพ-การป้องกันโรค/ หลักการช่วยเเพทย์รักษา/หลักการฟื้นฟูสภาพ, ! กม. ที่เกี่ยวข้อง ! เราจะช่วยเขา ให้ดีขึ้นได้อย่างไร TOPIC OBJECTIVE : ต้องรู้ ควรจะ/น่าจะรู้ 7
  9. 9. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Terminology of Hemodynamic Monitoring 8 Hemodynamic Monitoring - -> >เป็นอุปกรณ์/เครื่องมือเฝ้าระวังการเปลี่ยนแปลงของผู้ป่วย ซึ่งมีบทบาทสำคัญ ที่ใช้ ในระหว่างการดูแลผู้ป่วยโดยมีหน้าที่หลักสำคัญ 2 ประการ ได้แก่ ช่วยในการวินิจฉัยกรณีทีมีการเปลี่ยนของระบบไหลเวียนโลหิต ช่วยในการประเมินการตอบสนองของผู้ป่วยต่อการรักษา Hemodynamic Monitoring มี 2 วิธี ดังนี้ Non – Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring ต่างกันที่ความถูกต้องเเละ ความเเม่นยำของค่าที่วัดได้ ใช้เทคโนโลยีเเละขั้นสูงเป็นเครื่องมือโดยใส่เข้าไปที่หัวใจเเละหลอดเลือดแดงไปที่ปอด (Pulmonary Artery)เพื่อวัดความดันของความดันภายในหัวใจ ปริมาณเลือดที่ีฉีดออกจากหัวใจใน 1 นาที (Cardiac output) เเละอัตราการเต้นของหัวใจ - - ->> นำข้อมูลมาเเก้ไขภาวะวิกฤตเร่งด่วน
  10. 10. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 9
  11. 11. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Physiology parameter of Circulation in Critical Patient 10 ความรู้พื้นฐานที่นักศึกษาต้องอธิบายได้และจำลักษณะ waveform พร้อมเขียนบันทึกทางการพยาบาลได้ถูกต้อง ; Pulse Pressure Blood Pressure Cardiac Output Stroke Volume Preload Afterload Contractility Heart Rate Ejection Fraction Cardiac Reserve Swan – Ganz Catherter Pulmonary Artery Monitoring - CVP Proximal - PCWP - Calibration Arterial Pressure Monitoring Arterial Line - CVP - Arterial Waveform >>Systolic , Diastolic, >>Dicrotic notch, MAP - Calibration : BP : PP : CO : SV : HR : EF, LVEF : PA : AL, A-line
  12. 12. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Blood Pressure:in Critical Adult Patient 11
  13. 13. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Blood Pressure withDrugs in Critical Adult Patient 12
  14. 14. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 13 Blood Pressure:in Critical Adult Patient Cerebral Blood Flow Renal Blood Flow
  15. 15. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 14 Other Pressure
  16. 16. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 15 ปริมาตรของเลือดที่ถูก บีบออกจากหัวใจห้องล่างซ้าย ในแต่ละครั้ง/ ที่หัวใจหดตัว Stroke Volume : SV ปกติประมาณ 60 - 80 cc/beat หรือ 60 - 130 milliters/beat อิทธิพลของ Stroke Volume มาจาก 3 ปัจจัย Preload Afterload Contractility
  17. 17. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 16 ปริมาตรของเลือดที่มีอยู่ในหัวใจห้องล่างซ้าย (Left Ventricle) ช่วงท้ายสุดของ หัวใจคลายตัว (End diagtolic volume :EDV) ทำให้ใยกล้ามเนื้อหัวใจส่วนล่าง ยืดขยายตัวเต็มก่อนที่จะมีการบีบเลือดออกจากหัวใจช่วง Systole ซึ่งก็คือ stroke volume Preload Preload คือ การวัดค่าจาก ventricular end - diastolic pressure ข้างขวาคือค่า Central Venous Pressure : CVP ข้างซ้ายคือค่า Pulmonary Capillary WedgePreload ที่หัวใจ
  18. 18. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 17 Preload (cont.) >>> Frank & Starling กล่าวว่าความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างประสาท กล้ามเนื้อหัวใจกับเเรงบีบตัวของหัวใจนั้นคือ ยิ่งเพิ่มปริมาตร ในห้องหัวใจมากขึ้น เเต่การเพิ่มความยาวของกล้ามเนื้อหัวใจ มีขีดจำกัด ถ้าปริมาตรมีการเพิ่มมากเกินขีดจำกัด ถ้าปริมาตร เพิ่มมากเกินไป จะทำให้การบีบตัวของกล้ามเนื้อหัวใจลดลง ทำให้ SV & CO ลดน้อยลงด้วย (Vitello-Cicciu & O’Sullivan, 1997) กล้ามเนื้อหัวใจปกติจะยืดขยายได้ถึง 2.2 ไมครอน โดยสามารถยืด ขยายด้เต็มที่ 12 mmHg ซึ่งจะช่วยเพิ่มเเรงบีบตัวมากขึ้น
  19. 19. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 18 Aterload ปริมาตรที่เหลือคงค้างใน Ventricle เมื่อสิ้นสุดการบีบตัวของหัวใจ! ( End Systolic Volume: ESV) แรงตึงตัวเเละแรงต้านของหัวใจห้อง ล่างเกิดในขณะที่หัวใจห้องล่างบีบตัว >>>> หากเเรงตึงตัวมีมากจะส่งผลให้เกิด การบีบตัวได้ลดลง เเละเลือดก็จะออกจาก หัวใจห้องล่างได้ลดลง กล่าวอีกนัยหนึ่ง เเรงต้านที่เกิดขึ้นใน ventricle นี้จะเป็นแรงดันที่ทำให้ ventricle ต้องเพิ่มความพยายามอย่างมากในการเปิดAortic & Pulmonic valve >>>>
  20. 20. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 19 Preload and Afterload
  21. 21. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 20 Contractility เป็นปัจจัยที่มีอิทธิพลต่อปริมาณเลือดที่บีบออกจากหัวใจในเเต่ละครั้ง เป็นผลที่เกิดขึ้นจากการยืดหดตัวของใยกล้ามเนื้อหัวใจ ถ้าใยของ กล้ามเนื้อหัวใจห้องล่างหดรัดตัวดี (แรงเเละเร็ว) ความดันจะสูงขึ้นใน ระยะที่หัวใจบีบตัว ทำให้เเรงดันในหลอดเลือดหัวใจเพิ่มสูงขึ้น (Stroke volume และ Cardiac output เพิ่มขึ้น) ถ้าใยของกล้ามเนื้อหัวใจห้องล่างหดรัดตัวไม่ดี จะทำให้เเรงใน การผลักเลือดออกจากหัวใจห้องล่างลดลง
  22. 22. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 21 ปัจจัยที่มีอิทธิพลต่อการไหลเวียนเลือด : Preload: >>> ขาดน้ำ เสียเลือด เช่น อาเจียน ท้องเดิน รับประทานยาขับปัสสาวะ ตกเลือด >>> ช๊อก จากสาเหตุต่างๆ >>> Atrial dysfunction เช่น AF , MI >>> แรงดันในทรวงอกเพิ่มขึ้น — > เช่น Ventilator with PEEP, Tension pressure Thorax >>> เปลี่ยนท่ารวดเร็วเกินไป - - > Decrease Venues Return ลดลง เพิ่มขึ้น >>> น้ำเกิน เช่น ESRD, CHF, IV loading >>> หลอดเลือดดำหดตัว เช่น อากาศเย็น hypovulemic & Cardiogenic shock >>> หลอดเลือดส่วนปลายมีเเรงต้าน ลดลง - -> เลือดไหลกลับหัวใจเพิ่ม Ex. ไข้ ตั้งครรภ์ >>> นอนศีรษะต่ำยกขาสูง
  23. 23. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 22 ปัจจัยที่มีอิทธิพลต่อการไหลเวียนเลือด : Afterload: ลดลง เพิ่มขึ้น >>> แรงต้านในหลอดเลือดแดงลดลง! Ex.neurogenic & anaphylactic ! shock >>> แรงต้านทานสู่ Aortic valve ! ลดลง >>>ผลจากการใช้ IABP ( Intra aortic balloon pump) >>> มีการเพิ่มขึ้นของเเรงต้าน! ทานในหลอดเลือดแดง ! เช่น จากยา adrenaline , epinephrine และ arteriosclerosis
  24. 24. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 23 ปัจจัยที่มีอิทธิพลต่อการไหลเวียนเลือด : Contractility: ลดลง เพิ่มขึ้น >>> acidosis in body >>> MI , CHF >>> Hypoxia >>> Intake drugs : ! Ex. barbiturate! ! ! beta-blocker! anesthesia! >>> Hypernatremia ! Hyperkalemia >>> จากยา adrenaline ,! epinephrine >>> มีการกระตุ้นของ Sympathetic! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! nerve >>> มีการเพิ่มขึ้นของ Preload & Afterload
  25. 25. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 24 สรุปปัจจัยที่มีอิทธิพลต่อ SV
  26. 26. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 25 Heart Rate : HR Sympathetic N. > > > > Increase Rate ! Ex. exercise , pain, anxiety, hypovolumia Parasympathetic N. > > > > Increase Rate ! ! ! ! ! ! ! (Valsava maneuver) Ex. cough , suction, N/V
  27. 27. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 26 Ejection Fraction : EF สัดส่วน (ratio) เปอร์เซ็นต์ของปริมาตรเลือดที่ถูกบีบออกจากหัวใจ ห้องล่างซ้ายในเเต่ละครั้งที่หัวใจบีบตัว ค่าปกติ 65 ± 8% Ejection Fraction (EF) ใช้เป็นดัชนี้วัดสมรรถนะการบีบตัวของ หัวใจห้องล่างซ้ายเเละเป็นดัชนีพยากรณ์โรค Ex. EF < 30 % แสดงถึงหัวใจวายอย่างรุนเเรง EF = SV/LVEDV หรือ (EDV – ESV) / EDV
  28. 28. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 27 Cardiac Reserve เป็นความสามารถของหัวใจในการเพิ่มเเรงบีบตัว เพื่อขับเลือดออก จากหัวใจให้เพียงพอกับความต้องการของร่างกายที่มีความต้องการ ออกซิเจนสูง โดยทั่วไปเราสามารถเพิ่ม Cardiac Output ได้ถึง 5 เท่า ของ Cardiac Output ในขณะพัก สรุปเพื่อนำไปใช้ >>>> บุคคลที่มี cardiac Reserve ต่ำ ทำให้ไม่สามารถทนต่อการออกเเรงได้ ทำให้เกิดภาวะหัวใจวายได้ง่าย
  29. 29. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Catheter line for Hemodynamic Monitoring 28
  30. 30. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 29 Invasive Hemodynamic monitoring การใส่อุปกรณ์เข้าไปใน Pulmonary artery และ Artery เพื่อวัดค่า สำคัญ 4 ประการ ดังนี้ 1. Pulmonary Artery Pressure (PA) 2. CardiacOutput (CO) 3. Intra Arterial Pressure (AP) 4. Central Venous Pressure (CVP)
  31. 31. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 30 ข้อบ่งใช้ในการใส่เครื่องมือเพื่อเข้าไปประเมินระบบไหลเวียน! และความดันโลหิตจากภายใน! 1. Acute MI ที่ยังอยู่ในระยะวิกฤตและเฉียบพลัน อันได้เเก่มีปัญหา! ดังนี้ - Hypotension - Pulmonary Congestion - Hyperpnea and severe Fatigue - Severe Arrhythmia - Involvement other area myocardial infarction and ischemia 2. Shock : Hypovolemic , Septic , Cardiogenic
  32. 32. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 31 ข้อบ่งใช้ในการใส่เครื่องมือเพื่อเข้าไปประเมินระบบไหลเวียน! และความดันโลหิตจากภายใน (ต่อ)! 3. ผู้ป่วยที่มีความเสี่ยงที่จะได้รับอันตรายจากการผ่าตัด ได้เเก่ - การผ่าตัดหัวใจ - การผ่าตัดหลอดเลือด - ในผู้ป่วยที่ได้รับอุบัติเหตุรุนเเรงหรือบาดเจ็บหลายระบบ 4. ความผิดปกติจากกายวิภาค - Ventricular septum rupture - Pericardium tamponade - Papillary muscle rupture - Acute respiratory failure - Pulmonary embolism
  33. 33. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 32 1. Pulmonary Artery Monitoring : PA
  34. 34. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 33 1.Pulmonary Artery Monitoring : PA
  35. 35. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 34 ภาพแสดง Swan ganz catheter 1. Pulmonary Artery Monitoring : PA
  36. 36. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 35 1. Pulmonary Artery Monitoring : PA
  37. 37. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 36 1.Pulmonary Artery Monitoring : PA เป็นการใส่ Swan ganz catheter เข้าไปวัดความดันเเละปริมาตร การไหลเวียนความดันโลหิต ซึ่งสามารถวัดที่ Ventricle ได้โดยตรง สายสีเหลือง สีเเดง สีฟ้า จะโผล่พ้นผิวกายออกบริเวณ Internal jugular vein ส่วนลำตัวของสายจะทอดผ่าน Aortic & Pulmonic valve เเละปลายสายจะไปสิ้นสุด ที่ Pulmonary Artery
  38. 38. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 37 1.PA Catheter (Swan-Ganz Catheter) Swan - Ganz Catheter ลักษณะเป็นท่อเล็กๆ ส่วนปลายมีตัวนำ และเเปลงสัญญาณ (Transducer) คอยเปลี่ยนสัญญาณแรงดันใน หลอดเลือดและหัวใจให้เป็นสัญญาณไฟฟ้า ให้ปรากฎออกมาใน ลักษณะเป็นกราฟ (waveform) ผ่านจอมอนิเตอร์ บริเวณปลายสายเหนือจุดเเปลงสัญญาณจะมีลูกโป่งขนาดเล็กที่มี ความทนเอาไว้สำหรับ Inﬂate ลูกโป่งให้พอก ออกเพื่อให้มีเเรงต้านในการพัดพาปลายสายไป ตามทิศทางของเลือดที่ออกจากหัวใจ เพื่อให้ ปลายสายไปวางที่ Pulmonary Artery Swan - Ganz Catheter >>> เป็น Flow directed / mutiple lumen 2-5 lumen
  39. 39. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 38 ประโยชน์ในการใส่ ข้อบ่งชี้ในการใส่ - 1.PA Catheter (Swan-Ganz Catheter) - วัดความดันของหัวใจข้างขวา - วัดความดันของหลอดเลือดปอด(PCWP) : วัดแบบ indirect ค่าที่ได้จะใกล้เคียงกับ LAP จึงใช้เเทน LVEDP หรือ Preload - ใช้หา Cardiac Output โดยใช้ เทคนิค Themodilution - ใช้สำหรับวัด CVP - Acute MI, CHF ไม่ตอบสนองต่อยา มีความลำบากในการปรับสมดุลน้ำและยา - ต้องการวินิจฉัยเเยกโรค ระหว่าง cardiac shock VS tamponade - ใส่ในผู้ป่วยที่มีปัญหาปรับสมดุลน้ำ Ex. ARDS - AKI, Shock, Severe burn, Pulmonary edema - ในผู้ป่วยที่ต้องได้รับการผ่าตัด CABG
  40. 40. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 39 1.PA Catheter (Swan-Ganz Catheter) ตำแหน่งของเส้นเลือดที่นิยมใส่สาย Swan-Ganz Catheter ได้เเก่ - Internal jugular vein - Subclavian clavicle vein - Antecubital vein - Femoral vein (ยกเว้นในรายที่ต้องทำ CAG + PCI)
  41. 41. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 1. PA : Setting up a Pressure Monitoring 40 Equipment and Supplies ! -- IV catheter -- Heparinized flush solution -- IV pressure bag -- Pressure transducer -- Pressure tubing -- Pressure dome -- Syringe 10 ml -- Monitor and Monitor cable - สาย PA catheter นิยมใช้ quardri lumen No. 7F - Set cutdown 1 set/ Anti-septic - Introducer sheath เบอร์ 8 1ชุด - 1% Xylocain - T-way 3-4 อัน - Dome ต่อ T-way 2 อัน สวมเข้ากับ Transducer - 0.9 NSS 500 ml + Heparin 500 Unit
  42. 42. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 41 1. PA Monitor
  43. 43. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 42 1. PA Waveform
  44. 44. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 43 1. PA Waveform
  45. 45. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 44 หรือ PA distal สุดปลายสายจะอยู่ที่หลอดเลือดฝอยของปอด เเปลงสัญญาณได้ค่า PA systolic & PA diastolic waveform! โดยจะเเสดงออกบนหน้าจอในส่วน wedge Pressure (PCWP) ซึ่ง จะเเสดงผลก็ต่อเมื่อ Inﬂate balloon เท่านั้น! > ปกติสายนี้ไว้สำหรับเป็นช่องทางออกของ balloon เท่านั้น! >> แต่สามารถดูดเลือดตรวจได้กรณี R/O Mixed blood gas สีเหลือง หรือ CVP Poximal ปลายสายจะวางที่ตำเเหน่ง Right Atrium ! >>> 5% DW สำหรับวัด Cardiac Output ได้ ** สายนี้ให้เลือด สารน้ำได้ สีฟ้า เป็น Thermistor port conector กับเครื่องวัด Cardiac Output เหลือง วิธีการวัด CO >> ดูดเลือดจากสายสีฟ้ามาผสมกับ 5% DW ( Temp. < 4๐ C) ปล่อยให้ไหลเข้าสู่ RA ไปรวมกับเลือดในระบบ โดยจะอาศัย Thermomister ที่ ปลาย catheter ตำแหน่ง PA รับและเเปลงสัญญาณให้ทราบค่า CO Balloon Inﬂate! valve (< 1.5 cc) 1. PA Line : function in line RA infusion port
  46. 46. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 45 1. PA : RA Waveform “c” wave = closure of the tricuspid valve! “x” decent = follows closure of the tricuspid valve,! “y” decent = follows closure of the pulmonic valve
  47. 47. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 46 1.Pulmonary Artery Pressure
  48. 48. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 1.Pulmonary Artery Pressure line 47
  49. 49. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 48 1. Pulmonary Artery Pressure line
  50. 50. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 49 1.ตัวอย่างชุด Pressure Monitoring ที่พร้อมใช้
  51. 51. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 50 1. PCWP : Pulmonary Capillary Wedge Pressure systemic circulation left atrium left ventricle aorta artery right atrium ventricle pulmonary circulation pulmonary artery alveolus pulmonary vein PA cath. - -> PA —> แรงดัน RV ดันสายไป หลอดเลือดชั้นลึก จนทำให้ balloon โป่งพองได้ เต็มที่หลอดเลือดแดงที่ปอด>>> และตัวแปลง สัญญาณทำหน้าที่รับสัญญาณ >> DBP = RV
  52. 52. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 51 1. PCWP : Pulmonary Capillary Wedge Pressure ภาพ Wave form ของ Normal Wedge pressure (PCWP) and ECG ประโยชน์ของ PCWC ทราบ preload >> ปรับสมดุลน้ำ ยา บอก Pulmonary congestion แยก Acute Pulmonary edema ข้อมูลช่วยในการวินิจฉัยโรค ค่า PCWC กับ CHF : mmHg 18-20 : เริ่มเกิด/ดีขึ้น 21-25 : ระดับปานกลาง 26-30 : ระดับรุนเเรง > 30 : น้ำท่วมปวด ค่าปกติ PCWC = 4-12
  53. 53. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 52 1. PCWP : Pulmonary Capillary Wedge Pressure Lung Zone ที่มีผลต่อค่า PCWP คือ Zone 3
  54. 54. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 53 การเพิ่มความดันใน LVDP เช่น Cardiomyopathy การเพิ่มความดันใน LAP เช่น MR หรือ MS การเพิ่มความดันใน Juxtacardiacpressure เช่น cardiac tamponade, high level of PEEP or CPAP ในผู้ป่วยที่ใส่เครื่องช่วยหายใจที่ใส่ PEEP > 10 CmH2O ทำให้ค่า PCWP ที่ได้ไม่เที่ยงตรง ต้องนำค่า PCWP ที่อ่านค่าออก จากครึ่งหนึ่งของระบบ PEEP ที่ใช้ขณะอ่านค่า PCWP ห้ามหยุดใช้ PEEP 1.PCWP : อาจมีค่าสูงขึ้นผิดปกติได้
  55. 55. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 1. Phebostatic Axis and the Phebostatic Level 54
  56. 56. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 55 1.Balancing (Zeroing) a Pressure Transducer: Calibration (1) ให้ผู้ป่วยนอนราบกางเเขนข้างที่ติด เสา Transducer ออก วัดแบ่งครึ่งที่สี ข้างด้วยไม้บรรทัดยาว (2) ให้ปลายข้างหนึ่งของไม้บรรทัดอยู่จุด กลางของสีข้างเเละปลายอีกด้านอยู่ระดับ ตรงกลาง T-way ที่ต่อจาก Dome Transducer >>> จากนั้นค่อยๆเลื่อนระดับไม้บรรทักขึ้น ลงจนกระ ทั้งระดับน้ำใน Ampule อยู่กึ่งกลาง >>> แสดงว่า อยู่ในระดับเดียวกันกับ Right artial ให้ยึดตรึงโดง Dome ในระดับนี้ (3) เสียบปลั๊ก Transducer ต่อเข้ากับหัวต่อของ Pressure monitor ก่อนเริ่ม Calibration 30 นาที
  57. 57. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 56 (4) หมุนปิด T-way ให้ปิดสายด้านที่จะวัด เช่น หากจะ วัด PA ให้หมุนปิดไปด้านสาย PA (5) หมุน T-way ที่ติดกับ Dome ที่เปิดออกเป็นการวัด ความดันในระหว่าง Transducerกับบรรยากาศ (6) กดปุ่น “Pressure ” บน Bedside Pressure Monitor ขึ้นคำ ว่า Zero เป็นเส้นตรงบนจอภาพ และเส้นนี้ตรงจะลดลงมาอยู่ ระดับล่างสุดตรงกับระดับความดันศูนย์ นั่นคือ เสร็จสิ้นขั้นตอน การ Calibrations (7) หมุนปิด T-way ด้านที่เปิดสู่บรรยากาศและหมุนเปิด T-way ด้านผู้ป่วย ซึ่งจะกลายเป็นการวัด ความดันระหว่าง Dome - Transducer กับสายต่อที่เข้าเส้นเลือดผู้ป่วย 1.Balancing (Zeroing) a Pressure Transducer: Calibration
  58. 58. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 57 1.Balancing (Zeroing) a Pressure Transducer: Calibration (4) หมุนปิด T-way ใ ห้ปิด สายด้านที่จะวัด เช่น หากจะ วัด PA ใ ห้หมุนปิดไปด้าน สาย PA (5) หมุน T-way ที่ติดกับ Dome ที่เปิดออกเป็นการวัด ค ว า ม ด ั นใ น ระ ห ว ่ า ง Transducer กับบรรยากาศ (6) กดปุ่น “Pressure ” บน Bedside Pressure Monitor ขึ้นคำว่า Zero เป็นเส้นตรงบนจอภาพ และเส้น นี้ตรงจะลดลงมาอยู่ระดับล่างสุดตรงกับระดับความดันศูนย์ นั่นคือ เสร็จสิ้นขั้นตอนการ Calibrations
  59. 59. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 1.Balancing (Zeroing) a Pressure Transducer: Calibration (8) การ Calibration Transducer ต้องทำทุกครั้งหลังการรับ เวรเรียบร้อยแล้ว เเละเมื่อผู้ป่วยมีการเปลี่ยนท่านอน/ปรับ ศีรษะเตียงใหม่ หรือเมื่อมีการเปลี่ยนสายใหม่ หรือ Calibration ซ้ำหากต้องการยืนยันค่าความดัน (7) หมุนปิด T-way ด้านที่เปิดสู่บรรยากาศและหมุนเปิด T-way ด้านผู้ป่วย ซึ่งจะกลายเป็นการวัดความดันระหว่าง Dome - Transducer กับสายต่อที่เข้าเส้นเลือดผู้ป่วย 58
  60. 60. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 59 2.Cardiac Output : CO ค่าปกติ 4-6 lit/min เป็นปริมาตรเลือดที่ถูกสูบฉีดออกจากหัวใจห้องล่างซ้ายเข้าสู่ Aorta และออกไปสู่ระบบไหลเวียนของร่างกายใน 1 นาที ซึ่งมีค่า เท่ากับ ปริมาณเลือดทีไหลกลับเข้าสู่หัวใจห้องบนขวา (right atrium) Cardiac Output (CO) = Heart Rate (HR) x Stroke Volume(SV)
  61. 61. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 60 2.Cardiac Output : CO
  62. 62. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 61 Complications of PA catheter : Nursing ภาวะเเทรกซ้อน ข้อมูลสนับสนุน การพยาบาล ( 1 ) A r r h y t h m i a จ า ก Irritation Endocardium ตอน deﬂate balloon แล้วเลื่อน สาย PA มา RA มี PVC, VT บ่อยทำให้ Decrease Perfusion >>> CO ลดลง >>>BP drop >>> Conscious less - A s s e s s . s i g n , E K G monitor - เตรียม Lidocain สำหรับเเก้ VT + Recording (2) Air Embolism ! จากการเเตกของ Balloon หรือจากสายต่อของสารน้ำที่ ปิดไม่ถูกทาง หลุด เลื่อน >>> Conscious less! >>> ซัก เเขนขา อ่อนแรง! >>> CVA - นอนตะเเคงซ้ายศีรษะสูง - Rapid notify ( 3 ) P u l m o n a r y Thromboembolism จากการ เกิด Thrombus เกาะผนังสาย PA จาก ﬂushing Heparin น้อย >>> หอบ เหนื่อย แน่น หน้าอก หัวใจเต้นเร็ว - Rapid notify - ให้ Heparin ที่เพียงพอตาม Px. - Seriose monitoring V/s 72 hr.
  63. 63. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 62 (Cont.) Complications of PA catheter : Nursing ภาวะเเทรกซ้อน ข้อมูลสนับสนุน การพยาบาล (4) PA rupture จาก Inﬂate balloon เกินขนาด หรือ Inﬂate ขณะปลายสายยังไม่ถึง ตำแหน่ง >> ความดันโลหิต่ำ >> CO ลดลง >> เลือดไหลสู่ PA ลดลง - Inﬂate balloon < 1.5 ml. - งดการ Flushing สาย PA ถ้า waveform เเสดง damping >>เเต่ให้ดูด clotting ออก ( 5) Pulmonary Infraction! เนื่องจากสายยางอยู่ในตำเเหน่ง wedge และ balloon inﬂate พร้อมกับมี Thrombus เกาะ รอบๆผนังสาย PA - -> อุดตัน >> ไอ + ไอเป็นเลือด! >> เจ็บหน้าอก! >> ไข้สูง , Respi. friction rup! >> Hypoxia! >> Respiratory alkalosis - Inﬂate balloon < 1.5 ml.! - Deﬂate balloon ทันทีที่ wedge ปรากฎที่จอ monitor! - Rapid notify! - เตรียม X-ray ดูตำแหน่งของสาย (6) Infection in System จากเทคนิคการใส่สาย PA >> Inﬂammatory + ไข้ + หนองบริเวณจุดต้นที่ใส่สาย PA - Monitoring sepsis shock - recording V/S + Lesion infected. - dressing wound PA-cath. - ATB by Px.
  64. 64. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 63 Nursing in Patient : Pre insertion PA-Catheter อธิบายประโยชน์ของการใส่ …. ให้ผู้ป่วยเข้าใจ/ตอบข้อซักถามตามที่ผู้ป่วยเเละญาติสงสัย อธิบายขั้นตอนการใส่ …. แบบสั้นกะทัดรัดด้วยภาษาที่ผู้ป่วยเข้าใจง่าย/ให้ความมั่นใจกับผู้ป่วย ด้วยความรู้และบอกผู้ป่วยว่าจะอยู่เคียงข้างผู้ป่วยในขณะที่เเพทย์ทำหัตถการ จัดให้ผู้ป่วยอยู่ในท่าที่สุขสบายขณะรอเเพทย์มาใส่ …. หรือขณะเตรียมอุปกรณ์สำหรับใส่ PA - cath. เตรียมชุด PA monitoring / Set Zero Calibration เตรียมรถช่วยชีวิตฉุกเฉิน
  65. 65. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 64 Nursing in Patient : Intra - insertion PA-Catheter ให้กำลังใจด้วยการอยู่เคียงข้างและสัมผัสโอ่นโยนผู้ป่วยขณะที่ใส่ …… เตรียมอุปกรณ์ที่ปราศจากเชื้อเเละกระตุ้นให้ทุกคนที่เข้าร่วมการทำ หัตถการใช้เทคนิคการดูเเลที่ปราศจากเชื้อ เช่น ผูก mask, เเกะ/ ฉีกอุปกรณ์ลง set. ด้วย sterile technique เตรียมสารน้ำเเละอุปกรณ์ให้พร้อมสำหรับทำหัตถการ จัดท่าผู้ป่วยนอนศีรษะต่ำ ปลาย้ท่าสูง 30 องศา ช่วยเเพทย์ขณะใส่ obs. v/s (ยกเว้นไข้)+ clinical sign + waveform เน้น Arrhythmia และรายงานเเพทย์ เมื่อเสร็จสิ้นขั้นตอน >>>ดูแลผู้ป่วยให้เรียบร้อย>>>บันทึก ตำเเหน่งสาย+ผิวหนัง >>>เก็บอุปกรณ์
  66. 66. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 65 Nursing in Patient : Post - insertion PA-Catheter Zero และ Calibration Transducer ทุกเวรหรือทุกครั้งที่ไม่มั่นใจใน waveform วัดค่า PAD & PCWP ทุก 1 ชั่วโมง เพื่อเป็น bedline หากปกติให้วัด PCWP ทุก 2-4 ชั่วโมงได้ ดูแล Pressure tubing ไม่ให้หัดพับงอ หรือเลื่อนหลุด ป้องกันการเกิดลิ่มเลือด ในระบบด้วยการให้ Heparin ให้เพียงพอ ดูแลให้สารน้ำใน Pressure bag มีค่าเเรงดันในช่วง 250-300 mmHg ตลอดเวลา ฟังเสียงปอดและประเมินลักษณะการทำงานของปอด เช่น chest X-ray หลังใส่ PA - cath. เสร็จ
  67. 67. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 66 Nursing in Patient : Post - insertion PA-Catheter ระมัดระวังและดูแลการดึงรั้งหรือเลื่อนหลุดของสาย PA - Catheter เช่น เฝ้าระวัง + สอนผู้ป่วยเเละญาติให้เข้าใจ จัดการความปวด ป้องกันการอักเสบบริเวณผิวหนังทางออกต้นสาย PA (cont.) เปลี่ยน Pressure tubing , T-way และชุดให้สารน้ำทุก 3 วันและ ประเมิน Clinical sign+ PA parameter ร่วมกับเเพทย์เพื่อยุติการใส่สาย PA โดยเร็ว ป้องกันการติดเชื้อ ดูเเลควบคุมน้ำในร่างกายในเพียงพอโดยใช้ค่า PCWP เป็นเกณฑ์ เปิดสารน้ำจาก Pressure bag ครั้งละ 30-50 มิลลิลิตร Flush สาย PA ทุก 1-2 ชั่วโมง >>> ลดและป้องกันลิ่มเลือดในสาย ดูแลวัด CO โดยดูดเลือดมาผสมกับสารน้ำเเละดันเข้า RA ด้วยความเร็วเเละเเรง โดยดูลิ่มเลือดและฟองอากาศก่อนดันทุกครั้ง >>> ปฎิบัติในระบบปิดอย่างต่อเนื่อง
  68. 68. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 67 Nursing in Patient : Post - OFF PA-Catheter เมื่อผู้ป่วยอาการดีขึ้นเเล้ว แพทย์พิจารณานำสาย Swan Ganz ออกพยาบาลควรปฏิบัติดังนี้ กดบริเวณที่ถอดสาย ด้วย Graze dressing ยึดหลักปราศจาคเชื้อ วัดความดันโลหิตทุก 15-30 นาทีจนกว่าจะคงที่แล้วค่อยขยับเป็นทุก 1 ชั่วโมง จับชีพจรส่วนปลายทั้งเเขนเเละขาเทียบจังหวะ ความเเรงทั้งสองข้าง เพื่อประเมินการอุดตันหลอดเลือดระยะเริ่มต้นหลัง OFF…. ให้ monitor EKG อย่างต่อเนื่องใน 24 ชั่วโงเเรกหลัง OFF เพื่อประเมิน หาอาการที่ผิดปกติ ประเมินเลือดที่ออกบริเวณเเผลและลักษณะทางคลินิกที่บ่งชี้ว่าเกิดการอุดกั้นจากลิ่มเลือด
  69. 69. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 68 3.Arterial Pressure Monitoring: AL AL เป็นการใช้เข็มขนาดเล็กเท่าเข็ม IV ทั่วไปเปิดนำทางใส่สายเข้าสู่หลอดเลือด แดงส่วนปลาย เพื่อเเปลงเเรงดันใน หลอดเลือดแดงมาเป็นสัญญาณไฟฟ้า ส่งเข้าสู่คอมพิวเตอร์ส่วนกลางออกมา ปรากฎ wavefrom บนจอมอนิเตอร์ ข้อดี ความดันโลหิตที่ได้มีความเเม่นยำสูง เเละวัดได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง เเละสามารถดูด เลือดออกจากสายนี้ส่งตรวจได้ตลอดเวลา โดยผู้ป่วยไม่เจ็บตัวซ้ำและไม่ต้องรอแพทย์ เจาะ เช่น ABG
  70. 70. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 69 วัตถุประสงค์ในการใส่ ข้อบ่งชี้ในการใส่ 3.AL Catheter (intra-arterial pressure monitoring) - เพื่อวัด AP อย่างต่อเนื่อง เช่นในผู้ป่วย - Severe Hypotension- Hypertension - Multiple blood Sampling - เพื่อเปิดหลอดเลือดเพื่อการให้ยา เช่น Angiogram การผ่าตัดบางอย่าง เช่น Urokinase ใ นกรณีผู้ป่วยมีการอุดตัน หลอดเลือดที่ขา - ในระหว่างใส่ IABP - ในผู้ป่วย Polycythemia vera ที่ต้องทำ phlebotomy - ใส่ในผู้ป่วยที่มีปัญหาความดันโลหิตต่ำ เช่น ช็อก - ใส่ในผู้ป่วยที่ต้องได้รับการผ่าตัด CABG หรือช็อคอย่างรุนเเรง /หลอดเลือดหดรัดตัว อย่่างรุนเเรง - ในรายที่ต้องเจาะเลือดแดงตรวจบ่อยๆ - เช่น ABG ในผู้ป่วยที่ on Ventilator
  71. 71. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 70 A-line : ตำเเหน่งที่นิยมทำมากที่สุด Radial Brachial Dorsalis Femoral
  72. 72. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 71 Arterial waveform
  73. 73. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 72 อธิบาย Arterial waveform ขณะที่ Ventricle บีบตัวเเรงดันในหลอดเลือแดง จะถูกแปลงค่าเป็นสัญญาณยกตัวของ waveform ที่สูงขึ้น ดังนั้นยอดสูงสุดที่ได้จาก waveform จึงเป็นผลโดยตรงจาก การบีบตัวของ LV ค่าปกติ = 90 -140 mmHg. Systolic ส่วนที่อยู่ต่ำสุดของ waveform ถ้าเเรงต้านของหลอดเลือดดำส่วน ปลายเพิ่มขึ้น DBP จะเพิ่มขึ้นซึ่งค่าปกติ เท่ากับ 60 - 90 mmHg Diastolic เป็นปุ่มเล็กๆบน waveform ระหว่าง Systolic กับ diastolic ในขณะที่ Systolic กำลังลดต่ำลง ซึ่งจะมีเเรงดันที่เพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อยที่เกิดจาก aortic valve ปิด Dicrotic noch
  74. 74. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 73 อธิบาย Arterial waveform ค่าระดับความดันโลหิตที่ทำให้มีการกำซาบเลือด ซึ่งคำนวณได้จาก Systolic BP + (2 x Diastolic BP)/ 3 Mean Arterial Pressure : MAP, AMP *** ค่าปกติ เท่ากับ 70-100 mmHg ในคลินิกค่า MAP ต้องมากกว่า 60 mmHg. จึงจะเพียงพอในการส่งเลือดไปเลี้ยงอวัยวะที่สำคัญของร่างกาย ให้กำซาบเลือด ได้เพียงพอกับความต้องการ
  75. 75. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 74 A-line
  76. 76. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 75 A-line : Nursing Care ** ใช้เทคนิค Sterile ทุกขั้นตอน (1) Re calibrate-Zeroing transducer : ทุก 8 ชั่วโมงหรือทุกครั้งที่ไม่มั่นใจใน waveform หรือทุกครั้งที่มีการเลื่อนหลุดของสาย (2) เปลี่ยน set Dome , Pressure tubing , IV set ทุก 48 ชั่วโมง (3) Record + Dressing แผลบริเวณ AL ทุกวันและให้ dressing ทุกครั้งที่เเผลซึม (4) เฝ้าระวังการอุดตันของหลอดเลือดเเดงโดยการประเมินสีผิว คลำชีพจร เปรียบ เทียบกันกับอีกข้าง (5) Record waveform (วิเคราะห์ประกอบ clinical sign ) เเละรายงานเเพทย์เมื่อ พบในสิ่งที่ผิดปกติอย่างทันท่วงที
  77. 77. การดูดเลือดจาก A-line เพื่อส่งตรวจ College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 - ปิดสัญญาณ Alarm ที่ monitor - ปิดหาง T-way มาด้าน Transducer - เช็ดด้าน T-way ที่จะดูดเลือดด้วย Anti septic solution - ทำ Double Syring ในการดูดเลือดผู้ป่วยออกมาเเล้วส่งตรวจและคืนเลือดให้กับ - ผู้ป่วยโดยต้องดู Air + Clotting อย่างละเอียด - Flushing device ไล่เลือดเข้าในสายโดยให้เป็น IV ที่ใสเเละ Clear ตลอดเเนว - หมุนเปิด T-way ไปด้าน Transducer และเปิด สัญญาณ Alarm 76
  78. 78. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 4.Central Venous Pressure : CVP 77 คือ การวัดความดันเลือดดำส่วนกลาง ที่ RA เพื่อประเมินระ ดับน้ำเเละเลือดในร่างกาย ซึ่งเป็นการวัดค่าเลือดดำจาก บริเวณ Superoir Vena Cava และ RA โดยทั้งสองส่วน นี้จะไม่มีลิ้นกั้น ค่าปกติของ CVP = 3 - 11 mmHg การแปลงค่า CVP (ที่วัดได้เป็น ซม. น้ำ) / 1.36 = CVP (mmHg) Vitello CCicciu & O’Sullivan,1997)
  79. 79. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 78 4.Central Venous Pressure : CVP - CVP = RAP -นิยมวัดในผู้ที่สูญเสียเลือด/น้ำ - ไม่สามารถบอกสมรรถนะการทำงานของหัวใจข้างซ้ายได้ ค่าปกติ คือ 4-15 cmH2O หรือ 3 - 11 mmHg -เป็นค่าที่เเสดงถึง Preload ของ RA และเป็นดัชนีบ่งชี้ Intravascular volume
  80. 80. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Central Venous Pressure Monitoring 79 Equipment and Supplies! -Venous catheter -IV pole with transducer holder -Heparinized flush solution -IV pressure bag -Pressure transducer -Pressure tubing -3-ways stopcocks -Pressure dome -Syringe 10 ml -Monitor and Monitor cable -Set Venesection
  81. 81. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 80 The Relationship EKG & BP
  82. 82. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 81 Waveform and Cardiac Cycle
  83. 83. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 82 Waveform EKG and CVP Cycle
  84. 84. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 83 Waveform EKG and CVP Cycle
  85. 85. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Phebostatic Axis and the Phebostatic Level 84
  86. 86. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 85
  87. 87. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Summary Hemodynamic monitoring parameter 86 1. Heart rate 60-100 beats/min 2. Blood pressure Systolic 90-140 mmHg Diastolic 60-90 mmHg 3. Mean arterial pressure 70-105 mmHg 4. Central venous pressure 2-8 mmHg or 3-10 cmH2O 5. Pulmonary artery pressure Systolic 15-25 mmHg Diastolic 8-15 mmHg 6. Pulmonary capillary 6-12 mmHg wedge pressure 7. Cardiac output 4-8 L/min 8. Stroke volume 60-130 cc/beat 9. Cardiac index 2.4-3.6 L/min/m2 10.Total blood volume 8.5-9 % of body weight in kg Parameter normal range for adults
  88. 88. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 Title IAPB : Up Next Critical Cardiology patient 87
  89. 89. College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University Line ID: nutt-chut ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) Tel. 095-8499-681 88 Title IAPB : Up Next Critical Cardiology patient
  90. 90. Line ID : nutt-chut / ชัชวาล วงค์สารี (อ.นัท) / โทร 095-8499-681 College of Nursing and Health Suansunundha Rajabhaj University

