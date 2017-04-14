Пән: Математика Мектеп: №2 Аманқарағай ортамектебі Күні:09.03.17. Мұғалімнің аты жөні:Аяпбергенова А.Б. Сынып:1»а» Қатысуш...
Сабақтың басы 3 мин Топқабөлу Психологиялықдайындық. Сабақ оқушылардыңсабаққа ұйымдастыру мақсатында төмендегі жаттығуды б...
Сергіту сәті. Белгісіз бүтінді табу үшін оның бөліктерін қосу керек. 14+5˭19 фотосурет. «Көңілді паровоз» Вагондар паровоз...
Сыныптыңүш қабырғасынапайыздық көрсеткіші жазылған парақшаларды іліп қою,оқушылар сабақты қанша пайызға түсінгенін көрсете...
беру оқушылардыңесепті түсіндіруі кез-келген дұрыс емес сызбаны көрсетеді. Бірігіп зерттеу мектептің құндылығын қолдайды.
“Әулиекөл ауданы әкімдігінің білім бөлімінің №2 Аманқарағай орта мектебі”ММ Сабақтың тақырыбы:Қосуамалына берілген есептер...
сабақ матем
сабақ матем

«Қосу амалына берілген есептер» сабақ математика 1 сынып

  1. 1. Пән: Математика Мектеп: №2 Аманқарағай ортамектебі Күні:09.03.17. Мұғалімнің аты жөні:Аяпбергенова А.Б. Сынып:1»а» Қатысушылар саны: 15 Қатыспағандар: Сабақ тақырыбы Қосуамалына берілген есептер. Сабақтың мақсаты Оқушылармен қысқы демалысты қалай өткізгені туралы әңгімелесу. Осы сабақта жүзегеасатын оқу мақсаты (оқу жоспарына сілтеме) Оқу мақсаты Қосуамалына арналғанесептеріталдаужәне шығару. Барлық оқушыларістей алады: айырмалық салыстыруғаберілген есептерді талдайды және шығарады; Көптегеноқушыларістей алады: кері есептер құрастырады және шығарады; есепті сызба,сурет, қысқашажазба түрінде модельдейді; Кейбіроқушыларістей алады: есепті шығару үшін тірек сызбасынтаңдайды. Табыс критериі Есепті қосуамалымен шығара алады;есепті шығару үшін сызбаны таңдай алады. Тілдік мақсаттар Есептің құрамдас бөліктерін білдіретін атауларды өз сөзінде қолданатын болады. Құндылықтарды дарыту Топта бірлесіп жұмыс істеуге қалыптасады Пән аралық байланыс жазу барысындаАКТ пәнімен байланыс, ал қыс жайлы әңгіме жүргізубарысы дүниетану пәнімен байланыс. Ресурстар АКТ-ны қолдану дағдылары Қысқы демалыс суреттер,сызбанұсқалары бар парақшалар,маркерлер,санау таяқшалары,жаңғақтар. Қосымшабілім Оқушылардың есептің құрамдас бөліктерін,шарты,сұрағы, шешуі және жауабы түсінігін бекітеді. Жоспарланған сабақ кезеңдері Сабақта жоспарланған қызмет (іс-әрекет) Ресурстар
  2. 2. Сабақтың басы 3 мин Топқабөлу Психологиялықдайындық. Сабақ оқушылардыңсабаққа ұйымдастыру мақсатында төмендегі жаттығуды бірлесе айтудан басталады. Кане,кане тұрайық Үлкен шеңбер құрайық Он жақтағы көршеге, Сол жақтағы көршеге Күлімсірей қарайық Көккеқолды сөзайық Бір-бірімізден озайық. Құшақтасыпәркез де Тату-тәтті болайық! «Атом мен молекула» ойыны арқылы оқушыларды 5-5тен үш топқа бөліну. Ой қозғауәрекеті. Балалар сендердің алдарында санау таяқшалар жатыр. Енді жұпта жұмыс жасаймыз .10 таяқшаны бөліп алыңдар.Әр жұптағы оқушының қолындағы сан әр түрлі болуы мүмкін.Бірі- 5,екінші 3 таяқша алады. Ал енді бөліктерді қосайық. Қандай сан шықты? Не арқылы? (қосу амалы) Неше бөлік болды?(2) Не таптық?(бүтін) Ал өмірде қосу амалы қажет пе? Не үшін? (санау,құрастыру,біріктіру) Үш топқа бөлу (қызыл,жасыл,көк) Санау таяқшылар Сабақтың ортасы Сызба арқылы дәлілдеу. Тақтаға назар аударайық. Суретте кімдер? Қайда жүр?Не істеп жүр? Қысқы саяхат туралы әңгімелесу. 1.Тапсырма:Есепті тап. Қайсысы есеп? Неліктен? Өз бетімен оқып,топта талқылайды. Жауабы: «ә» бұл мәтін шарт пен сұрақтан тұрады. Қыс суреті. Есептің мәтіндері. Сызба
  3. 3. Сергіту сәті. Белгісіз бүтінді табу үшін оның бөліктерін қосу керек. 14+5˭19 фотосурет. «Көңілді паровоз» Вагондар паровозға тіркеліп топ арасында жүреді. Сабақтың аяғы «Жетістік баспалдағы» Бағалау 2.Тапсырма:Шығарып көр. Берілген есепке қажетті сызбаны таңдау,шешуін және жауабын жазу. 10+8˭18 бүршік 3. Тапсырма:Қысқажинаған қор.Дәптерменжұмыс. 12+7˭19 саң 11+5˭17 қоян Өзін-өзі бағалау. Орындап көр:Есеп сұрағынажауап іздеу.Әлия астауға қанша жаңғақ салды? 7+10˭17 жаңғақ Рефлексия Сызбапарақтары үш-үштен Жұмыс дәптері Жаңғақтар
  4. 4. Сыныптыңүш қабырғасынапайыздық көрсеткіші жазылған парақшаларды іліп қою,оқушылар сабақты қанша пайызға түсінгенін көрсетеді.Әр бала өзіне сәйкес пайыздыңжанына барып тұрады. 100 0 /0. 80 0 /0. 50 0 /0. Дифференциация – Сіз жоспарда қолдауды қалай басымырақ көрсетуді жоспарлайсыз? Қабілетті балаларға қандай міндеттер қоюды жоспарлайсыз? Бағалау – Оқушылардың меңгерген білімдерін қалай тексеруді жоспарға енгізіп отырсыз? Денсаулық пен қауіпсіздік техникасын қорғау - Өзіне сенімділігі аз оқушыға таңдау жасауға және сызбасуреттердіорналастыру барысындақолдаукөрсету қажет. - Қабілетті оқушыға есепті талқылау барысында ынталандыру сұрақтарын - Әсіресе, оқушылардың таңдауы жасалып, сараптау барысында процедураларды (рәсім) түсінуін тексеруді жалғастыру. Сабақты қорытукезеңінде - Мәліметтер жинау және басқа оқу жоспарымен байланысын көрсету - АКТ – интерактивті тақтаны қолдану
  5. 5. беру оқушылардыңесепті түсіндіруі кез-келген дұрыс емес сызбаны көрсетеді. Бірігіп зерттеу мектептің құндылығын қолдайды.
  6. 6. “Әулиекөл ауданы әкімдігінің білім бөлімінің №2 Аманқарағай орта мектебі”ММ Сабақтың тақырыбы:Қосуамалына берілген есептер Мұғалімнің аты-жөні: ІІІ деңгейінің сертификатталған бастауыш сынып мұғалімі Аяпбергенова Алмагүл Бақытжанқызы

