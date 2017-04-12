ашык сабак жоспары гой

Қазақстан Республикасы Білім және Ғылым министрлігі «Сайрам» колледжі «Бекітемін» Директордыңоқуісі жөніндегі орынбасары _...
Сабақтың мақсаты: - білімділік:Студенттерге дәстүрдентыс медицинаның түрлері,емдеу шараларын,сақтану шараларын үйрете отыр...
Уақыты90 минут. Сабақтың жабдықталуы: Көрнекі құралдар: суреттерменпрезентациялықсабақ нұсқасы Үлестірмематериалдар: оқулы...
3. Студенттердіңбілімдерін бақылау. Топты 4 топшаға бөліп отырғызып, сөйлесу бөлімінде, студенттердің дәстүрден тыс медици...
4-тапсырма7-10минут «Ұлан» табиғи-сауықтыру жүйесі. 1.Өзіңді жақсы сезіну үшін екі рет табиғи суық суға шомыл. Қайда бюолс...
толық шыдау қиын болса,онда алғашқыда2-4 апта бір тәулікке шыдап көр, содан соң бірте-бірте апталық оразаңның уақытын 1-2 ...
5-тапсырма «Өз біліміңді анықта» 10-15 минут А) Йога
Б) Кеспе таратпалар І-топша 1.Инемен емдеу тәсілі қанша жылбұрын пайда болды деген болжамдар анықталған? 2.Инемен емдеу тә...
ІV-топша 1.Сүлік қоюдыңпайдасы? 2.Сүліктіең көп қандай салада пайдаланады? 3.Сүлікпенем-дом жасағандағы ескертпелер? В) 1....
6-тапсырма Денсаулық туралы мақал -мәтелдер «Кім шапшаң» 7-10 минут Қорытындылау және бағалау 7-тапсырма «Менің денсаулығы...
  1. 1. Қазақстан Республикасы Білім және Ғылым министрлігі «Сайрам» колледжі «Бекітемін» Директордыңоқуісі жөніндегі орынбасары __________Сабуров А.Р. «___» _________ 2016 ж Ашық сабақ ДӘСТҮРДЕН ТЫС МЕДИЦИНАСЫ Оқытушы: Кебеева Салтанат Баратовна Шымкент 2016
  2. 2. Сабақтың мақсаты: - білімділік:Студенттерге дәстүрдентыс медицинаның түрлері,емдеу шараларын,сақтану шараларын үйрете отырыпмеңгерту. - тәрбиелік мақсаты:Студенттердіболашақ маман ретінде тәрбиелеу. Салауатты өмір салтын қалыптастыруға. Болашақ мамандығынадеген жауапкершілігін,сүйіспеншілігін,ұстамдылығын,төзімділігін қалыптастыру,адамгершілікке,мейрімділікке,үйрету. - дамытушылық мақсаты:Жаңатехнология эелементтерін пайдалана отырыпшығармашылық қабылеттерін дамыту.
  3. 3. Уақыты90 минут. Сабақтың жабдықталуы: Көрнекі құралдар: суреттерменпрезентациялықсабақ нұсқасы Үлестірмематериалдар: оқулықтар, кластерлер,толықтырутестері, кеспе таратпалар, таблицалар. Оқытудың техникалыққұралдар: проектор, видео. Әдебиеттер: Негізгі әдебиеттер: Валеология АқмырзаевМ., СағымбаевӘ., Астана 2010ж. СаламаттыҚазақстанжурналы 2015ж. Валеология журналдары2015-2016жж. Сабақтың барысы: 1.Ұйымдастырукезеңі: Студентердіңсыртқы келбетіне, формасына қарау. Студентердітүгелдеу, журналтолтыру, студентердің зейінін сабакқа аудару-5минут 2.Сабақтың мақсатымен жоспарынхабарлау: Сабаққа қысқаша сипаттамаберу, сабақтыңжоспарыментаныстыру. 1.А 2.Б 3.В 4.Г ІІ,ІІІ,ІV-тапсырма 1.А-1, А-2, А-3, А-4 2.Б-1, Б-2, Б-3, Б-4 3.В-1, В-2, В-3, В-4 4.Г-1, Г-2, Г-3, Г-4 Сабақтың хронокартасы т/№ Сабақ бөлімдері Бөлінген уақыты 1 Ұйымдастыру кезеңі 5-минут 2 І-тапсырма 5-минут 3 ІІ-тапсырма 15-20 минут 4 ІІІ-тапсырма 10-15 минут 5 ІV-тапсырма «Ұлан» сауықтыру жүйесі 7-10 минут 6 V-тапсырма «Өз біліміңді анықта» 10-15 минут 7 VІ-тапсырма мақал-мәтелдер (сергіту) 7-10 минут 8 VІІ-тапсырма қорытындылау, бағалау. «Менің денсаулығым-менің байлығым» ЭССЕ 7-10 минут Барлығы: А Б В Г А-1 А-2 А-3 А-4
  4. 4. 3. Студенттердіңбілімдерін бақылау. Топты 4 топшаға бөліп отырғызып, сөйлесу бөлімінде, студенттердің дәстүрден тыс медицина тақырыбы бойынша алған білімдерін, өзара түсіндіріп қайталай отырып, меңгерту. Тірек-схемамен жұмыс жасау. 1-тапсырма 5-минут 2-тапсырма15-20 минут 3-тапсырма10-15минут
  5. 5. 4-тапсырма7-10минут «Ұлан» табиғи-сауықтыру жүйесі. 1.Өзіңді жақсы сезіну үшін екі рет табиғи суық суға шомыл. Қайда бюолсын: көлгеме ме, өзенгеме ме, ваннаға ма, әйтеуір, бір шомыл, себезгі қабылда, болмаса үстіңе шелектеп су құй. Ыстық суға шомылсаң, соңғы нүктесін суық сумен қой. 2. Шомылар алдында немесе шомылып болып табиғатқашық, жалаңаяғыңмен жер бас, ал қыста қар үстінде, тым құрығында 1-2 минут жалаңаяқ тұруға тырыс. Ашық аспанға қарап тұрып, таза ауаны аузыңмен қармап, бірнеше рет дем ал да, іштей өзіңе және өзге жұртқа денсаулық тіле. 3.Арақ ішпе, темекі тартпа. 4.Аптасына кем дегенде бір рет, жұмадан (сағат 18:00-20:00-ден) жексенбіге дейін (сағат 12:00-ге) тамақсыз және сусыз ораза ұста. Бұл сенің өз шыдамыңды тексеруің және денсаулығыңды жақсартуға алған демалысың. Егер қырық сағатқа бірден
  6. 6. толық шыдау қиын болса,онда алғашқыда2-4 апта бір тәулікке шыдап көр, содан соң бірте-бірте апталық оразаңның уақытын 1-2 сағаттан ұзартып, 42 сағатқа жеткіз. 5.Ауыз ашарда, жексенбі күнгі сағат 12:00-де, жалаңаяқ табиғатқа шығып, жоғарыда атап өткендей тыныс ал да ойлан. Бұл-сенің денең үшін мереке. Бұдан кейін өзіңе не ұнаса, соның бәрін же, іш. 6.Өзіңді қоршаған ортаны сүй. Айналаңа түкірме және бойыңнан ештең тастама. Осыған көндік, бұл сенің-сенің саулығың. 7.Барлық жерде және барлық адаммен, әсіресе, жасы үлкендермен сәлемдесуді дағды қыл. Денім сау болсын десең- барлық адаммен сәлемдес. 8.Адамдарға, әсіресе, науқасқа, жапа шеккенге, жәрдем сұрағандарға қолыңнан келгенше көмектес. Мұны шын ниетіңмен орындауға тырыс. Өзгенің қажетіне жақсылығыңды жан дүниеңмен сезініп, өзің тілдегендей етіп жаса. Сонда ол сенің досыңа айналады., соныңмен әлемдік жақсы іске атсалысасың!. 9.Бойыңдағы ашқарақтық, жалқаулық, масаттанушылық, пайдакүнемдік, қорқақтық, екіжүзділік, тәкаппарлықтан арыл. Жұртқа сене біл және оларды сүй. Өзге жөнінде қиянатты ой ойлама, басқалар жөніндегі жаман пікірлерді жүрегіңе жолатпа. 10. Ауру, сырқат, өлім жөнінде ойлаудан қаш. Бұл сенің жеңісің!. 11.Ой мен істі бөле қарама. Оқыдың ба?! Ойландың ба? Жақсы! Енді оқығаныңды жүзеге асыр. 12. «Ұлық болсаң, кішік бол». Бұл іс жөніндегі тәжірибеңді айналаңа үлгі-өнеге етіп айт және тарат, бірақ ол үшін мақтанба, өзіңді өзгеден жоғары ұстама.
  7. 7. 5-тапсырма «Өз біліміңді анықта» 10-15 минут А) Йога
  8. 8. Б) Кеспе таратпалар І-топша 1.Инемен емдеу тәсілі қанша жылбұрын пайда болды деген болжамдар анықталған? 2.Инемен емдеу тәсіліне көбіне қандай дертпенкеліп, негізі қандай ауруларды көбірек емдейді? 3.Ине қабылдаудыңқарсы көрсеткіштерімен зияны барма? 4.Инемен емдеудің негізгі мақсаты? ІІ-топша 1.Йоганыңнегізгі бағыттары? 2.Йога қалай иммунитеттіқалпына келтіреді? 3.Фитнеспен аэробиканыңйогаданайырмашылығы неде? 4.Йога арықтауға көмектесеалама? ІІІ-топша 1. Массаждыңтүрлеріната? 2.Массажға қажетті негізгі қағидалар? 3. Массаждыңқанжәне лимфа айналымына әсері? 4.Массаждыңбұлшық етке, буындарға әсері?
  9. 9. ІV-топша 1.Сүлік қоюдыңпайдасы? 2.Сүліктіең көп қандай салада пайдаланады? 3.Сүлікпенем-дом жасағандағы ескертпелер? В) 1.Сүлікті, ем ретінде б.з.д. нешінші ғасырда пайдаланғандығы жайлыжазылған? жаратқан мен табиғатпен байланыс 2.Адамда қанша емдік нүктелер бар? «жақындау, сипалау» 3.Сүліктіең көп қандай салада пайдаланады? гирудотерапия 4.«Массаж»-сөзініңмағынасы? косметология 5.Йога қай елде пайда болған? 34 6.Сүлікпенемдеу қандай терапиядеп атаймыз? Қытай 7.Инемен емдеу әдісінің негізгі отаны қай жер? 2 8. Йоганың мағынасын ашып бер? Үндістан Г)
  10. 10. 6-тапсырма Денсаулық туралы мақал -мәтелдер «Кім шапшаң» 7-10 минут Қорытындылау және бағалау 7-тапсырма «Менің денсаулығым-менің байлығым» ЭССЕ 7-10 минут Бағалау парағы «А» Студенттің аты-жөні жалпы: Ең жақсы сөйлеген ойыншы 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. Ароматерапия Вакалотерапия Фитотерапия Қазақхалық медицинасы

