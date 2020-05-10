Successfully reported this slideshow.
TYPHOID
TYPHOID • Typhoid fever is due to systemic infection mainly by Salmonella typhi • Salmonella typhi infection is found only...
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DETERMINANTS • AGENT: 1. Salmonella typhi is the major cause of entric fever 2 S.para A & S.para B are rel...
TYPHOID BACILLI
• RESERVOIR OF INFECTION: • Man is the only known reservoir of infection (via cases & carriers) • CASES: A case is infecti...
• A famous case of “Typhoid Mary” who gave raise to 1300 cases in her life time is an example for a chronic carrier state ...
SOURCE OF INFECTION • The primary sources of infection are faeces and urine of cases or carriers • The secondary sources i...
• IMMUNITY: • All ages are susceptible to infection • The host factors that contributes to resistance to the bacilli are g...
ENVIRONMENTAL & SOCIAL FACTORS • Enteric fevers are observed all throughout the year • The peak incidence is reported duri...
• These factors are compounded by such social factors as pollution of drinking water supplies, open air defecation and uri...
INCUBATION PERIOD • Usually 10-14 days • But the it can be as short as 3 days or as long as 3 weeks, depending on the dose...
MODE OF TRANSMISSION • Typhoid fever is transmitted via the faecal-oral route or urine- oral routes • This may take place ...
DYNAMICS OF TRANSMISSION
CLINICAL FEATURES • The onset is insidious, but in children may be abrupt with chills and high fever • During the prodroma...
• There is marked abdominal distension • There is leukopenia and blood, urine and stool culture is positive for salmonella...
• The rash (rose spots)commonly appear during the second week of the disease • The individual spot , found principally on ...
• Serious complication occur in up to 10 percent of patients (especially those who have been ill for longer than 2 weeks a...
LABORATORY DIAGNOSIS • MICROBIOLOGICAL PROCEDURES The definitive diagnosis of typhoid fever depends on the isolation of th...
• The test is usually performed on an acute serum (at first contact with the patient) • The test has moderate sensitivity ...
NEW DIAGNOSTIC TESTS • The IDL tubex test can detect specific IgM antibodies in samples to S. Typhi liposaccharide (LPS) a...
DIAGNOSIS REGIMEN
CONTROL OF TYPHOID FEVER • The control or elimination of the typhoid fever is well within the scope of modern public healt...
1.CONTROL OF RESERVOIR • The usual methods of control of reservoir are their identification, isolation, treatment & disinf...
TREATMENT • Flouroquinolones are widely regarded as the drug of choice for the treatment of of typhoid fever
• They are relatively inexpensive and well tolerated and more reliably and effectively than chloremphenicol, ampicillin, a...
FOLLOW UP • Examination of stools and urine should be should be done for S.typhi 3-4 months after discharge and again 12 m...
TREATMENT OF CARRIERS: • The carriers should be given an intensive course of ampicillin or amoxycillin (4-6 g a day) toget...
• These drugs are concentrated in the bile and may achieve eradication • Chloromycetin is considered worthless for clearin...
SUREGERY • Cholecyctectomy with concomitant ampicillin therapy has been regarded as the most successful approach to the tr...
• SURVEILLANCE: • The carriers should be kept under surveillance. They should be prevented from handling food, milk or wat...
HEALTH EDUCATION • Health education regarding washing of hands with soap after defecations or urination and before prepari...
CONTROL OF SANITATION • Protection and purification of drinking water supplies, improvement of basic sanitation and promot...
IMMUNIZATION • Immunization is a complimentary approach in the prevention of typhoid • It yields the highest benefit to th...
• Immunization is recommended to those who live in endemic areas, house hold contacts and groups at risk of infection such...
Vi POLYSSACCHARIDE VACCINE • The vaccine is composed of purified Vi capsular polysaccharide from the Ty2 S typhi strain an...
• Tomaintain protection revaccination is recommended every three years. • The vaccine can be co- administered with other v...
THE TYPE 21a VACCINE • Is an orally administered live attenuated Ty2 strain of S.typhi. The lyophilized vaccine is availab...
TYPE 21 a VACCINE
Typhoid
