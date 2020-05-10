Successfully reported this slideshow.
EPIDEMIOLOGY OF DENGUE FEVER
DENGUE Dengue fever is a self limiting disease caused by Dengue viruses (ARBOVIRUS).
DENGUE VIRUS • Is a single-stranded RNA viruses that belong to the family Flaviviridae and the genus Flavivirus.
• A prevalence of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus together with the dengue virus tends to be associated with the outbre...
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DETERMINANTS
AGENT • The dengue virus belongs to a distinct complex within the genus flavivirus based on antigenic and biological chara...
THE VECTOR • Aedes aegypti and Aedes Albopictus are the two most important vectors of dengue.
• Both the mosquitoes carry vectorial competency for dengue virus (high susceptibility toinfecting virus, ability to repli...
• Also is a discordant species(it needs more than one feed for the completion of the genotropic cycle). • This habit resul...
TRANSMISSION • Aedes aegypti mosquito becomes infective by feeding on a patient from the day before onset of the fifth day...
• . The genital tract of the mosquito gets infected and trans ovarian transmission of dengue virus occurs when enters full...
• The population of Ae.aegypti fluctuates with rainfall and water storage. • It’s life span is influenced by temperature a...
FACTORS FOR EPIDEMICITY OF DENGUE 1. Strain of the virus. 2. The density, behaviour and vectorial capacity of the vector p...
HIGH RISK PATIENTS • Infants and elderly. • Obesity. • Pregnancy. • Peptic ulcer disease. • Women in mensturation who have...
CLINICAL MANIFESTATION
DENGUE SYNDROME • Dengue virus infection may be asymptomatic • or may cause undifferentiated febrile illness (viral syndro...
UNDIFFERENCIATED FEVER • Infants, children and adults who have been infected with dengue virus, especially for the first t...
CLASSICAL DENGUE FEVER • The illness is characterized by an incubation period of 3 to 10 days (commonly 5 to 6 days). • Th...
• Fever is usually between 39 and 40 degree C. • Fever is typically but not inevitably followed by a remission of a few ho...
• It starts on the chest and trunk and may spread to the extremities rarely to the face. • It may be accompanied by itchin...
Dengue Haemorrhageic Fever • DHF is a severe form of dengue fever. • The course of dengue illness can be divided into thre...
FEBRILE PHASE • Following an incubation of 4 to 6 days, the illness commonly begins abruptly with a high fever accompanied...
• It may appear early or late in the course of illness. • Occasionally, the temperature may be 40 degree to 41 degree C an...
• The test is considered positive when 10 or more petechiae per 2.5 x 2.5 cm -1 inch square) are observed. • In DHF, the t...
CRITICAL PHASE • Around the time of defervescence, when the temperature drops to 37.5-38 degree C or less, and remains bel...
• At this point patients without an increase in capillary permeability will improve, while those with an increase in capil...
• Shock occurs when a critical volume of plasma is lost through leakage. • It is often precede by warning signs of abdomin...
• Instead of leucopenia usually seen during this phase of dengue, the total white cell count may increase in patients with...
• Those who deteriorate will manifest warning signs. • This is called dengue warning signs. • Cases with dengue warning si...
RECOVERY PHASE • If the patient survives the 24-48 hour critical phase, a gradual re absorption of extra vascular compartm...
• Bradycardia and ECG changes are common during this stage. • The haematocrit stabilizes or may be lower due to the diluti...
SEVERE DENGUE • Severe dengue is defined by one of the following: • 1. Plasma leakage that may lead to shock, • 2. Severe ...
• As dengue vascular permeability progresses, hypovolaemia worsens and results in shock. • It usually takes place during d...
• Patients in dengue shock often remain conscious and lucid. • Inexperienced health personnel may measure a normal systoli...
• Hypotension is usually associated with prolonged shock which is often complicated by major bleeding. • Patients with sev...
CRITERIA FOR CLINICAL DIAGNOSIS
PROBABLE DIAGNOSIS • Acute febrile illness with two or more of the following:  Headache.  Retro-Orbital Pain.  Myalgia....
And at least one of the following: • Supportive serology on simple serum sample : titre > 1280 with haemagglutinin inhibit...
CONFIRMED DIAGNOSIS • A probable case with at least one of the following: 1.Isolation of dengue virus for serum, CSF, or a...
DENGUE SHOCK SYNDROME • Includes al the symptoms of DSS including: • Tachycardia, cool extremities, delayed capillary refi...
DIAGNOSIS BY : • 1. VIRUS ISOLATION. • 2. VIRAL NUCLEIC ACID DETECTION. • 3. IMMUNOLOGICAL RESPONSE & SEROLOGICAL TESTS. 4...
• VIRUS ISOLATION • Isolation of dengue virus from clinical specimens is possible provided the specimen is taken during th...
• IMMUNOLOGICAL RESPONSE & SEROLOGICAL TESTS • Haemagglutination-Inhibition test (HI). • Complement Fixation(CF). • Neutra...
• RAPID DIAGNOSTIC TEST (RDT) • A number of commercial rapid format serological test-kits for anti-dengue IgM and IgG anti...
CLINICAL MANAGEMENT • It is important to classify the severity of dengue infection. • The presence of thrombocytopenia wit...
MANAGEMENT OF DENGUE FEVER • For the patients who are able to tolerate adequate volumes of oral fluids and pass urine ever...
• Tepid sponge if the patient still has high fever. • Do not give Asprin (Acetylsalicilic acid), ibuprofen or other non st...
• Instruct the care givers that the patients should be brought to hospital immediately if any of the following occur:  No...
• Patients who are discharged should be monitored daily by the health care providers for temperature pattern. • Paracetamo...
MANAGEMENT OF DHF Grade I and Grade II
• A person with dengue haemorrhagic fever with thrombocytopenia and haemoconcentration presents with abdominal pain, black...
MANAGEMENT OF DHF GRADE III AND IV
• Common signs of complications are observed during the afebrile phase of DHF. • Following hospitalization, the haematocri...
• It is thus recommended to give fresh whole blood in small volumes of 10ml/kg/hour for all patients in shock as a routine...
• INDICATIONS FOR PLATELET TRANSFUSION • In general there is no need to give prophylactic platelet even at <,20,000cu.mm. ...
CRITERIA FOR DISCHARGE OF PATIENTS • Absence of fever for at least 24 hours without use of anti- pyretic drugs. • Return o...
DISEASE NOTIFICATION • In dengue-endemic countries, cases of suspected, probable and confirmed dengue should be notified a...
PREVENTION OF WATER STAGNATION
THANK YOU
