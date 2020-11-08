Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROJEKAKHIR NAMA: RAUDHATUL JANNAH BINTI DAHALAN (A169539) LMCP1602 Pendidikan Awal Kanak-kanak Oleh Ibu Bapa Dalam Islam
Pendidikan asas Islam
Mengajar ilmu tentang asas solat • Cara menyebut bacaan doa • Cara membaca ayat-ayat al-Quran • Melakukan praktikal solat ...
• Mendengarkan ayat-ayat al-Quran pada setiap pagi • Menyediakan persekitaran yang baik untuk kanak-kanak • Menceritakan k...
Pendidikan Asas Islam Lebih 18 Bulan • Menyediakan persekitaran yang baik untuk kanak-kanak • Menceritakan kisah-kisah nab...
Pendidikan Asas Islam Lebih 3 Tahun • Memberikan pendidikan ibadah yang sebenar dan mantap • Menceritakan tentang ke-Esaan...
5 Haiwan yang berkaki empat
kuda
arnab
kucing
zirafah
beruang
5 Jenis Burung yang Berlainan
kenari
merak
kakak tua
merpati
helang
5 Jenis bendera yang berlainan
singapura
jerman
brunei
filipina
korea selatan
5 BUAH YANG BERLAINAN
durian
epal
rambutan
tembikai
pisang
5 Perkataan yang berlainan dalam bahasa Melayu
makan
tidur
besar
kecil
bayi
work
eat
climb
play
cry
5 Perkataan yang berlainan dalam Bahasa Arab
‫قلم‬
‫كتاب‬
ّ‫كرسي‬
‫مفتاح‬
‫مرسم‬
10 Slide Bintik 31-40
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
NAMA: RAUDHATUL JANNAH BINTI DAHALAN (A169539) Sekian. Terima Kasih LMCP1602: PENDIDIKAN AWAL KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DA...
LMCP1602 PROJEK AKHIR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LMCP1602 PROJEK AKHIR

18 views

Published on

NAMA: RAUDHATUL JANNAH BINTI DAHALAN
NO MATRIK: A169539
SUBJEK: LMCP1602

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LMCP1602 PROJEK AKHIR

  1. 1. PROJEKAKHIR NAMA: RAUDHATUL JANNAH BINTI DAHALAN (A169539) LMCP1602 Pendidikan Awal Kanak-kanak Oleh Ibu Bapa Dalam Islam
  2. 2. Pendidikan asas Islam
  3. 3. Mengajar ilmu tentang asas solat • Cara menyebut bacaan doa • Cara membaca ayat-ayat al-Quran • Melakukan praktikal solat bersama • Mengajar huruf asas dalam bahasa jawi • Sentiasa menunjukkan contoh yang baik dalam mendidik anak-anak • Terapkan ilmu membaca dan mengira serta menambah ilmu pengetahuan dalam bidang sains
  4. 4. • Mendengarkan ayat-ayat al-Quran pada setiap pagi • Menyediakan persekitaran yang baik untuk kanak-kanak • Menceritakan kisah-kisah nabi dan sriah kepada kanak-kanak • Menunjukkan contoh teladan yang baik. ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ان‬َ‫ر‬ِّ ِ‫ص‬َ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ان‬َ‫س‬ِّ ِ‫ج‬َُ‫ُي‬ ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ان‬َ‫د‬ِِّ‫و‬َ‫ه‬ُ‫ي‬ ُ‫اه‬َ‫و‬َ‫َب‬‫أ‬َ‫ف‬ ،ِ‫ة‬َ‫ْر‬‫ط‬ِ‫ْف‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ‫د‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ي‬ ٍ‫د‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ل‬ْ‫و‬َ‫م‬ ُّ‫ل‬ُ‫ك‬ “Setiap anak yang lahir dilahirkan di atas fitrah. Kedua orang tuanyalah yang menjadikannya Yahudi, Majusi, atau Nasrani.” –Riwayat Bukhari Pendidikan Asas Islam 0-18 Bulan
  5. 5. Pendidikan Asas Islam Lebih 18 Bulan • Menyediakan persekitaran yang baik untuk kanak-kanak • Menceritakan kisah-kisah nabi dan sriah kepada kanak-kanak • Menunjukkan contoh teladan yang baik. • Mengajar sedikit praktikal asas solat seperti rukuk dan sujud ُ ‫ه‬‫َّللا‬ ‫ى‬‫ه‬‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ِ ‫ه‬‫َّللا‬ ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫س‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ْر‬‫ي‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫َن‬‫ع‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬‫ل‬َ‫س‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬‫ي‬ِ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ْ‫ؤ‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ٌ‫ْر‬‫ي‬َ‫خ‬ ِ‫يف‬ِ‫ع‬‫ه‬‫ض‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ْ‫ؤ‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ِ ‫ه‬‫َّللا‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ب‬َ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬‫ُل‬‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬َ‫و‬َ‫ك‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ص‬ ِ‫ْر‬‫ح‬‫ا‬ ٌ‫ْر‬‫ي‬َ‫خ‬ ٌ‫ء‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ َ‫ك‬َ‫ب‬‫َا‬‫ص‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫ز‬َ‫ج‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ِ ‫ه‬‫اَّلل‬ِ‫ب‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫َان‬‫ك‬ ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫ت‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ل‬ ‫نه‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫ف‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ف‬ َ‫ء‬‫َا‬‫ش‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ِ ‫ه‬‫َّللا‬ ُ‫َر‬‫د‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬َ‫و‬ِ‫ان‬َ‫ط‬ْ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ش‬‫ال‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ُ‫ح‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ف‬ ‘…Mukmin yang kuat lebih baik dan lebih dicintai oleh Allah SWT daripada Mukmin yang lemah….’ –Riwayat Muslim
  6. 6. Pendidikan Asas Islam Lebih 3 Tahun • Memberikan pendidikan ibadah yang sebenar dan mantap • Menceritakan tentang ke-Esaan Allah • Menunjukkan contoh teladan yang baik. • Mengajar mereka asas solat secara penuh dan praktikal • Melatih mereka untuk menjaga masa dan tidak lewat dalam menunaikan solat Demi masa. Sungguh manusia dalam kerugian, kecuali orang-orang yang beriman dan mengerjakan kebajikan serta saling menasihati untuk kebenaran dan saling menasihati untuk kesabaran. ( Surah al-‘Asr, ayat 1 hingga 3)
  7. 7. 5 Haiwan yang berkaki empat
  8. 8. kuda
  9. 9. arnab
  10. 10. kucing
  11. 11. zirafah
  12. 12. beruang
  13. 13. 5 Jenis Burung yang Berlainan
  14. 14. kenari
  15. 15. merak
  16. 16. kakak tua
  17. 17. merpati
  18. 18. helang
  19. 19. 5 Jenis bendera yang berlainan
  20. 20. singapura
  21. 21. jerman
  22. 22. brunei
  23. 23. filipina
  24. 24. korea selatan
  25. 25. 5 BUAH YANG BERLAINAN
  26. 26. durian
  27. 27. epal
  28. 28. rambutan
  29. 29. tembikai
  30. 30. pisang
  31. 31. 5 Perkataan yang berlainan dalam bahasa Melayu
  32. 32. makan
  33. 33. tidur
  34. 34. besar
  35. 35. kecil
  36. 36. bayi
  37. 37. work
  38. 38. eat
  39. 39. climb
  40. 40. play
  41. 41. cry
  42. 42. 5 Perkataan yang berlainan dalam Bahasa Arab
  43. 43. ‫قلم‬
  44. 44. ‫كتاب‬
  45. 45. ّ‫كرسي‬
  46. 46. ‫مفتاح‬
  47. 47. ‫مرسم‬
  48. 48. 10 Slide Bintik 31-40
  49. 49. 31
  50. 50. 32
  51. 51. 33
  52. 52. 34
  53. 53. 35
  54. 54. 36
  55. 55. 37
  56. 56. 38
  57. 57. 39
  58. 58. 40
  59. 59. NAMA: RAUDHATUL JANNAH BINTI DAHALAN (A169539) Sekian. Terima Kasih LMCP1602: PENDIDIKAN AWAL KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM

×