LMCP1602 PROJEK AKHIR

PROJEKAKHIR NAMA: RAUDHATUL JANNAH BINTI DAHALAN (A169539) LMCP1602 Pendidikan Awal Kanak-kanak Oleh Ibu Bapa Dalam Islam
5 Haiwan yang berkaki empat
kuda
arnab
kucing
zirafah
beruang
5 Jenis Burung yang Berlainan
kenari
merak
kakak tua
merpati
helang
5 Jenis bendera yang berlainan
singapura
jerman
brunei
filipina
korea selatan
5 BUAH YANG BERLAINAN
durian
epal
rambutan
tembikai
pisang
5 Perkataan yang berlainan dalam bahasa Melayu
makan
tidur
besar
kecil
bayi
work
eat
climb
play
cry
5 Perkataan yang berlainan dalam Bahasa Arab
‫قلم‬
‫كتاب‬
ّ‫كرسي‬
‫مفتاح‬
‫مرسم‬
10 Slide Bintik 31-40
NAMA: RAUDHATUL JANNAH BINTI DAHALAN (A169539) Sekian. Terima Kasih LMCP1602: PENDIDIKAN AWAL KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DA...
NAMA: RAUDHATUL JANNAH BINTI DAHALAN
NO MATRIK: A169539
SUBJEK: LMCP1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM

×