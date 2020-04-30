Herbal antiviral agents

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Rahul Kaushik Assistant Professor Ram-Eesh Institute of Vocational & Technical Education, Greater Noida
 Viruses are infinitesimally small particles that do nothing more than reproduce.  Viruses are obligate intracellular pa...
 These agents are used to treat viral infections by inhibiting or eliminating the viruse.  For confronting effective ant...
 Anti-Herpes virus: These agents are used selectively to treat Herpes viruses. They are mainly pyrimidine antagonists.  ...
Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
 Aloe  Azadirachta indica  Castanospermum  Calendula  Digitalis  Eriobotrya  Ginkgo  Garlic  Hibiscus rosa sinens...
 Botanical name: Aloe barbadensis  Family: Liliaceae  Part used: Leaves  Geo. Source: South Africa, West Indies & Indi...
 Botanical name: Azadirachta indica  Family: Meliaceae  Part used: all aerial parts  Geo. Source: India, Pakistan, Ban...
 Botanical name: Cephaelis ipecacuanha (Brot.) A. Rich  Family: Rubiaceae  Part used: roots  Geo. Source: Brazil, Pana...
 Botanical name: Ocimum sanctum  Family: Labiateae  Common name: Holy basil  Part used: dried & fresh leaves  Geo sou...
 Botanical name: Calendula arvensis  Family: Asteraceae  Part used: flowers  Common name: marigold  Chemical constitu...
 Botanical name: Digitalis purpurea  Family: Scrophulariaceae  Part used: dried leaves below 60*C.  Common name: foxgl...
 Botanical name : Allium sativum.  Family name Alliaceae  Part used: Bulb of Lehsun .  Habitats: Cultivated all over t...
 Synonym: liquorice root, mulethi, glycyrriza  Biological source: Glycyrrhiza glabra Linn  Family : Leguminoceae  Geo....
 Botanical name: Picrorrhiza kurroa  Family: Scrophulariaceae  Common name: Katki, kutki  Part used: dried roots & rhi...
 Many marine microorganisms have been screened for antiviral activity, such as:  Laminaran spp. (brown algae)  A sponge...
 Recently the hydro-alcoholic extracts from Cleome droserifolia, Justicia ghiesbreghtiana & Thunbergia grandiflora are st...
 Coumarin derivative (+)-Calanolide A first isolated from topical tree Calophyllum lanigerum in Malaysia is active agains...
 Now a days, worldwide viral infection is Swine flu caused by Influenza-A H1N1 virus.  The plant Hypericum perforatum L ...
 WHO declared Swine flu as pandemic because of widespread human infection. H1N1 is known as hemagglutinin (H) neuraminida...
 Botanical name : Camellia sinensis (Linn.).  Family name : Theaceae.  Part used: Green leaves.  Habitats: Largely gro...
 Botanical name: Echinacea angustifolia, E. purpurea  Family: Compositeae  Common name: purple cone flower  Part used:...
 Botanical name: Hypericum perforatum  Family: Hypericaceae  Common name: St. john’s wort goat weed  Part used: dried ...
 Synonym: Marian thistle, milk thistle, our lady’s thistle  Biological source: Silybum marianum (L) Gaerth  Family: Ast...
Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
 St. John's Wort extract (0.3% hypericin) - 100 mg. a mood stabilizer, antiviral, antitumor agent, immune system booster ...
 Temulawak is indigenous plant from Indonesia and has been used by our ancestors for decades to cure various ailments. Th...
YOGI TEA  The ingradients are:  Cinnamon  Black cardamom  Clove  Ginger  Black pepper  Anti-Viral Combination is a ...
 Trease and evans pharmacognosy by william charles evans  Pharmacognosy by C.K.Kokate; A.P.Purohit; S.B..Gokhale  Pharm...
 Natural plant derived products continue to be excellent source of new drug candidates with anti-viral effect. Although t...
Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
This presentation tells you about various herbal/natural drugs that are used as Antivirals.

  Dr. Rahul Kaushik Assistant Professor Ram-Eesh Institute of Vocational & Technical Education, Greater Noida
  2. 2.  Viruses are infinitesimally small particles that do nothing more than reproduce.  Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites & require active participation of metabolic processes of invaded host cells.  Viruses broadly can be divided into two classes: a) Large viruses: possess both DNA & RNA & differ from true virus both in morphology& in their mode of multiplication. b) True (small) viruses: contain a core of either DNA (small pox, herpes simplex) or RNA (poliomyelitis, mumps, measles) . Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  3. 3.  These agents are used to treat viral infections by inhibiting or eliminating the viruse.  For confronting effective antiviral therapy there are 2 major problems: a) Since viral replication is intracellular, antiviral agents must be highly selective & should not interfere with normal functions of host’s cell. b) Prodromal phase of viral growth is asymptomatic.  Once a cell is infected it is difficult selectively to inhibit the virus without harming the cell.  Medicinal herbs contribute to the fight against viral infections through enhancement of immunity. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  4. 4.  Anti-Herpes virus: These agents are used selectively to treat Herpes viruses. They are mainly pyrimidine antagonists.  Anti-Retro virus: Used to treat HIV virus. They are reverse transcriptase and protease inhibitors.  Anti-Influenza virus: Used to treat Influenza spp. Virus. They act at an early & late step of replication. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  5. 5. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  6. 6.  Aloe  Azadirachta indica  Castanospermum  Calendula  Digitalis  Eriobotrya  Ginkgo  Garlic  Hibiscus rosa sinensis  Ipomoea fistulosa Jatropha Licorice Mimosa pudica  Picrorhiza  Phyllanthus emblica  Prunella vulgaris  Tomato  Holy basil (Tulsi)  Heterophragma adenophyllum Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  7. 7.  Botanical name: Aloe barbadensis  Family: Liliaceae  Part used: Leaves  Geo. Source: South Africa, West Indies & India  Uses:  Used as purgative  Anti inflammatory  Anti viral  Osmotic bactericide  Chemical constituent:  Aloin A & B  Aloinoside A & B Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  8. 8.  Botanical name: Azadirachta indica  Family: Meliaceae  Part used: all aerial parts  Geo. Source: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh & Shri Lanka  Uses:  Antibacterial, Antifungal  Nematicide, Insecticidal • Chemical constituent:  Azadirachtin  Nimbin  Nimbidin Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  9. 9.  Botanical name: Cephaelis ipecacuanha (Brot.) A. Rich  Family: Rubiaceae  Part used: roots  Geo. Source: Brazil, Panama  Chemical constituent:  Psychotrine  Emetine  Cephaeline  Uses:  Antiemetic, in amoebic dysentry  Antidiarrhoeial Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  10. 10.  Botanical name: Ocimum sanctum  Family: Labiateae  Common name: Holy basil  Part used: dried & fresh leaves  Geo source: throughout India  Chemical constituent:  70% eugenol, methyl eugenol  Carvacrol  Uses:  Antibacterial, insecticidal  Stimulant, spasmolitic Eugenol Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  11. 11.  Botanical name: Calendula arvensis  Family: Asteraceae  Part used: flowers  Common name: marigold  Chemical constituent:  Calendulosides  Saponins  Uses:  As antibacterial  Antiviral  As emollient Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  12. 12.  Botanical name: Digitalis purpurea  Family: Scrophulariaceae  Part used: dried leaves below 60*C.  Common name: foxglove leaves  Geo.source: England, U.S. & India  Chemical constituent:  Purpurea glycoside A & B  Digitoxin  Uses:  Frequently used in treatment of CHF. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  13. 13.  Botanical name : Allium sativum.  Family name Alliaceae  Part used: Bulb of Lehsun .  Habitats: Cultivated all over the India.  Uses : Antiviral, Anti-bacterial, and anti microbial.  Chemical constituents : Bulb contains allicin, diallyl disulfide, allyl propyl disulfide and other sulphur compounds. Allicin Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  14. 14.  Synonym: liquorice root, mulethi, glycyrriza  Biological source: Glycyrrhiza glabra Linn  Family : Leguminoceae  Geo.source : England, Spain, Russia  Parts used : Roots, stolon  Chem.constituents:  Glycyrrhizin, glycyrrhetinic acid  Uses :  As hepatoprotective,  Antimalaria, antispasmodic,  antiinflammatory activity.  As expectorant in cough mixtures,  rheumatoid arthritis Glycyrrhizin Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  15. 15.  Botanical name: Picrorrhiza kurroa  Family: Scrophulariaceae  Common name: Katki, kutki  Part used: dried roots & rhizomes  Geo.source: found in the Himalayas, from Kashmir to Sikkim  Chemical constituent:  Picroside I-IV.  Uses:  Antiviral, antiasthmatic  Antiinflammatory  Hepatoprotective, immunomodulatory Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  16. 16.  Many marine microorganisms have been screened for antiviral activity, such as:  Laminaran spp. (brown algae)  A sponge, Disidea avara: avarol, avarone Disidea avarol, avarone Laminaran Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  17. 17.  Recently the hydro-alcoholic extracts from Cleome droserifolia, Justicia ghiesbreghtiana & Thunbergia grandiflora are studied for their anti-influenza activity and are compared with Amantadine as a reference.  They mainly contain phenolic compounds, iridiods, lignans & flavonoids.  The anti-infective activity at CDV is: Amantadine >Justicia> Cleome> Thunbergia. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  18. 18.  Coumarin derivative (+)-Calanolide A first isolated from topical tree Calophyllum lanigerum in Malaysia is active against HIV-I.  Costatolides was abundant in latex of C. teysmannii, is currently being evaluated as possible alternative to Calanolide A for drug development.  The seeds of C. inophyllum (family Clusiaceae) containing potent coumarins with less toxicity.  They act by inhibiting reverse transcriptase enzyme. HIV Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  19. 19.  Now a days, worldwide viral infection is Swine flu caused by Influenza-A H1N1 virus.  The plant Hypericum perforatum L belongs to the genus Guttiferae which contains about 400 species, and is found in Europe, West Asia, North Africa and North America.  Studies have shown that Hypericum perforatum L. extract (HPE) has antiviral activity and can also have considerable effect against influenza A (H1N1) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  20. 20.  WHO declared Swine flu as pandemic because of widespread human infection. H1N1 is known as hemagglutinin (H) neuraminidase (N). Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  21. 21.  Botanical name : Camellia sinensis (Linn.).  Family name : Theaceae.  Part used: Green leaves.  Habitats: Largely grown in India, Srilanka and China.  Uses : Anti-bacterial, it’s a stimulating drink and it relieves muscular and mental fatigue.  Chemical constituents : Main substances for activity are theaflavine, epicatechin, polyphenolic compounds and Caffeine. TheaflavineDr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  22. 22.  Botanical name: Echinacea angustifolia, E. purpurea  Family: Compositeae  Common name: purple cone flower  Part used: roots, leaves  Chemical constituent:  Cichoric acid, caffeic acid  Echinacin  Uses:  As immunostimulant  In cold & flu  Chronic respiratory infections caffeic acid Cichoric acid Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  23. 23.  Botanical name: Hypericum perforatum  Family: Hypericaceae  Common name: St. john’s wort goat weed  Part used: dried aerial parts  Geo source: Europe, India, Australia  Chemical constituent:  Hypericin  Flavonoids  Uses:  Anti-HIV  Antidepressant  Anti-hepatitis C virus Hypericin Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  24. 24.  Synonym: Marian thistle, milk thistle, our lady’s thistle  Biological source: Silybum marianum (L) Gaerth  Family: Asteraceae/Compositae  Part used: ripe seeds  Geo-source: Europe,Canada,S.America  Chemical constituents: silymarin is present in ripe seeds from 4-6%, Silybin, Silycrystin and Silydianin. Betaine, Apigenin and Silybonol.  USES:  Hepatoprotective,chronic inflammatory hepatic disorders including Hepatitis,Cirrhosis.  Antidepressant and liver problems. SILYMARIN Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  25. 25. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  26. 26.  St. John's Wort extract (0.3% hypericin) - 100 mg. a mood stabilizer, antiviral, antitumor agent, immune system booster and aid to healing.  Licorice Root extract- 100 mg. Antimicrobial, anticandida, antiviral, anti- inflammatory, antiarthritic, antitumor agent, boosts immunity.  Japanese Green Tea extract (60% polyphenols ) - 100 mg. Powerful antioxidant, blood sugar regulator, anticoagulant, cholesterol lowering agent.  Milk Thistle extract (85.6% silymarin) 50 mg. Well-known for reducing liver toxicity, protecting it from viral damage, and accelerating liver regeneration.  Siberian Ginseng extract - 50 mg. Stimulates brain activity, memory and immunity; improves stamina, strength and sexual drive.  European Bilberry extract (25% anthocyanidins ) - 25 mg. Bilberry protects small blood vessels, acts as an anticoagulant, stimulates prostaglandin production, lowers blood sugar and cholesterol.  Ginkgo Biloba extract (24% anthocyanidin ) - 20 mg. Peripheral vasodilator, improves circulation to the brain, heart and extremities. Helps protect against cardiac arrhythmias. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  27. 27.  Temulawak is indigenous plant from Indonesia and has been used by our ancestors for decades to cure various ailments. The active ingredients is Curcumin.  Anti Hepatotoxic, Anti Oxidant, Anti Tumor, Anti Inflammation, Anti Viral, Anti Bacteria, Anti Diabetic, Anti Diarrhea, etc. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  28. 28. YOGI TEA  The ingradients are:  Cinnamon  Black cardamom  Clove  Ginger  Black pepper  Anti-Viral Combination is a modern formula that was devised to treat a variety of infections. It is comprised of extracts of three herbs: Lonicera (shuanghua, often called jin yin hua), Scute (huang qin), and Forsythia (lian qiao). RADIANT WONDER Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  29. 29.  Trease and evans pharmacognosy by william charles evans  Pharmacognosy by C.K.Kokate; A.P.Purohit; S.B..Gokhale  Pharmacognosy by Mohammad Ali  Herbal Drugs by Rakesh kumar sharma;Rajesh arora.  Essentials of pharmacology by K.D.Tripathi  Glossary of phytochemicals by Amritpal singh  Text book of industrial pharmacognosy by A. N. Kalia  sciencedirect.com  Google.com  Herbs2000.com Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  30. 30.  Natural plant derived products continue to be excellent source of new drug candidates with anti-viral effect. Although the history of herbal medicines dates back thousands of years, herb-drug interactions should not be overlooked.  Thus, the search for effective & less toxic agents of single structure is still developing.  Despite recent success in the development of new antiviral agents, the need for effective therapies for influenza virus infections continues to exist. The M2 channel inhibitors are effective against influenza strains, but their use is limited because of central nervous system and gastrointestinal side effects. The search for viral inhibitors with plant origins is a promising approach in the development of new therapeutic agents. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)
  31. 31. Dr. Rahul Kaushik (Email: rahulkcsji@gmail.com)

